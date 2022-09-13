Obituaries
Joyce Pieloch (1947 – 2022)
Joyce Pieloch passed away peacefully at Hidden Springs Senior Living in Bentonville, Virginia, on Friday, September 9th, 2022.
The family will receive friends at the Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, between 1-3 pm and 5-7 pm, with a memorial service at 2:30 pm. Entombment will occur at the Northport Rural Cemetery later in her beloved hometown of Northport, Long Island.
Joyce was born on September 10, 1947, to Stanley and Shirley Newman. Joyce was a devoted, loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. Joyce is survived by her husband Mark of 50 years; daughter Tracy; son Michael; four grandchildren: Hailey, Kacey, Griffin, and Peyton; and sister Sharon.
Joyce graduated Northport High School in 1964 and married her husband, Mark, before moving to Virginia in 1971. For 20 years, Joyce was a dedicated and active member of the Saint Margaret’s Episcopal Church in Woodbridge, Virginia.
Joyce’s family and friends were her greatest source of joy. She will always be remembered by her family and friends for her generous heart, acts of kindness, attentive ear, and bright shining spirit. Joyce was passionate about interior decorating, gardening, antiques, estate sales, B&Bs, crocheting, Stephen King books, and Beatles music.
The family extends deeply heartfelt thanks to all of the wonderful, helpful, caring, and compassionate staff at Hidden Springs Senior Living and Blue Ridge Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org or to the Blue Ridge Hospice at https://brhospice.org.
Obituaries
Kelly Marie Stevens (1959 – 2022)
Kelly Marie Stevens, 63, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, surrounded by loved ones and with her beloved cats, BoomR and Colonel Sanderz, at her side.
Kelly, also known to some as “Peaches” and “Mom-Mom,” was born on March 22nd, 1959, in Warren County, Virginia, to Norman Ellwood Butler, Sr., and Mary Etta Reid Butler. After graduating from Warren County High School, she moved to California. While there, Peaches met the love of her life, Sherman “Doc Buzzard” Stevens, joining his biker gang “The Escondido Stoners” and later, their hands in marriage on July 11th, 1982.
Kelly spent her life as a caretaker – serving up smiles and friendly banter at Winchell’s Donut House while in California, her years of gardening and landscaping work once moving back to Virginia, and her in-home care of her parents as they grew older. Up until her last few months, she continued doing the outdoor work she thrived on with the people she loved at Stonebridge Farm. She never lost her wild streak, often competing with her daughter and granddaughter for most outrageous hair color (and winning with an orange and black Halloween combo that has yet to be topped), taking cruises to Alaska and the Bahamas, and still hanging with bands backstage into her 60’s.
Kelly Stevens was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman Stevens, and her parents, Norman Ellwood Butler, Sr., and Mary Etta Reid Butler.
Surviving is her daughter, Mary Elizabeth Christopher; son-in-law, Jon-David C. Christopher; granddaughter, Anna Leigh Christopher; sister, Linda Mann; and nephew, George Reid Collins.
The family will receive friends and family at noon at her daughter’s home on Sunday, October 2nd.
In honor and memory of Kelly’s love of the outdoors and nature, the family is asking that in lieu of cut flowers, donations or memorial contributions be made to any non-profit organization that helps cats or pollinators, such as www.forthecatssake.org or www.saveourmonarchs.org.
Obituaries
Mark Walton Dick, Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) U.S. Army (1968 -2022)
Mark Walton Dick, Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) U.S. Army, 54, a Flint Hill, VA resident, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at the Winchester Medical Center with his loving wife Karen and stepson Alex Foster by his side.
Mark was born in Fairfax, VA, on April 15, 1968, the son of Sandra Ann Hall and the late Charles “Greg” Gregory Dick.
The Dick family moved to Front Royal in 1970, where Mark graduated from Warren County High School in 1986. He graduated from the Virginia Military Institute in 1990 with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and holds a Master of Science in Management with a concentration in Information Systems and Technology from the Florida Institute of Technology. At VMI, Mark was a varsity letterman in Tennis, a trumpet player in Band Company, and led or participated in many other organizations and clubs. In May 1986, Mark was honored to receive the Beta Commission for the Kappa Alpha Order.
After graduating from VMI, Mark followed in his father’s footsteps and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army. He became a valued logistician for the US Army Medical Service Corps. He served in a variety of military positions, including Department of the Army Systems Coordinator, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology), Project Manager for the Joint Medical Asset Repository (JMAR), and Medical Logistics Total Asset Visibility Program, Medical Operations and Logistics Director U.S. Army Materiel Command, Deputy Director of Logistics Services and Director of Materials Management Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Program Manager, Joint Trauma Analysis and Prevention of Injury in Combat (JTAPIC) Program under the Department of Defense (DoD) Blast Injury Research Program Executive Agency (EA).
Mark was published in several military and professional journals. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal (3OLC), Joint Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal (2OLC), Army Achievement Medal, and Army Staff badge. He graduated from the US Army Airborne School, the AMEDD Officer Basic and Advance Courses, the U.S. Army Combined Arms & Services Staff School, the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, and numerous other educational certifications.
Upon retirement from the Army, he worked in the private sector and served on the Board of Trustees for Wakefield Country Day School in Huntly, Virginia, where he also enjoyed coaching tennis and basketball. He most recently served in a contractor role as the Director of Facilities for the Field Operations Canine Academy of the Department of Homeland Security in Front Royal, VA. Beyond Mark’s patriotic service and illustrious professional career, he valued the simpler things in life – he loved his family, friends, animals, and sports.
Mark is survived by his wife, Karen Keith Bowling Dick, and stepson, Guy Alexander Bowling Foster of Flint Hill, Virginia. Also surviving is Mark’s mother, Sandra Ann Hall of Norfolk, Virginia; sister, Kathryn Elizabeth Virginia Dick of Richmond, Virginia; his brothers Charles Matthew Dick and wife, Amber of Dallas, Texas, and Luke Tunstall Dick of Chesapeake, Virginia; his aunts, Anne Clare Dick Morrison and Mary Cecilia Dick Burton and husband, Neil; his uncles, John Matthew Dick and wife, Sally, Thomas Joseph Dick and wife, Trish, all of Winchester, Virginia. He also had a wonderful relationship with all of his numerous first cousins.
Mark’s celebration of life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the Fauquier Springs Country Club, 9236 Tournament Drive, Warrenton, VA, 20186.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Kappa Alpha Foundation KAOEF. The online form for donations is www.KAOEF.org/donate, or checks may be made payable to KAOEF and mailed to P.O. Box 1865, Lexington, VA 24450. In the alternative, as an avid supporter of animals, the Warren County Humane Society, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Nora Boyle Drinkwater (1938 – 2022)
Nora Boyle Drinkwater, age 84, of Stephens City, VA, went to be with the Lord on Saturday morning, September 10th, 2022, surrounded by her family, beloved physician, and friend, accompanied by favorite hymns sung by a cherished caregiver.
Nora was born July 28, 1938, on Owey Island in County Donegal, Ireland, where she spent her childhood. After spending two years in Scotland with her sister, Bridget, she came to New York in 1958 and subsequently moved to Powhatan Plantation in King George, Virginia. Powhatan belonged to Raymond Guest, the United States Ambassador to Ireland. There she met and married renowned Virginia horseman Peter Drinkwater. They started a family. The first of three daughters, Kathleen was born in Fredericksburg. They moved to Rock Hill Farm in Front Royal, where Joan and Lisa were born. In 1967 they bought a farm near Stephens City, which was her home until she passed away.
Nora never forgot her Irish roots, but she also made deep roots in Virginia. She was extremely proud of her daughter’s accomplishments. Including Kathleen winning the Field Hunter Championship of North America three times and the Virginia Field Hunter Championship, Peter also won an honor. Nora was proud of Joan for her accomplishments in her career, starting on the plant floor and moving her way up into management. Joan went to college, taking night classes, all while working full time and raising a family. Lisa had her share of championships at terrier trials. She bred and raised several national champions. Nora was a huge part of Lisa’s success. She whelped countless terriers and helped raise them. She was a fixture ringside at the terrier trials and will be missed by everyone in the terrier community.
Nora was a prolific knitter. When a baby was born in the family, either here or overseas, they would receive a hat and blanket. Her generosity extended to the local community and beyond through her knitted donations. She was also an avid vegetable gardener, enjoyed cooking and canning, being very well known for her Irish soda bread.
Nora was an exceptional lady and made friends wherever she would go. Her loss will be felt by all.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen O’Keefe (Will), Joan Drinkwater (Janie), and Lisa Drinkwater. Her grandchild Ashley Davis (Denver). Her great-grandchildren Saidy Caltrider, Alex Caltrider, and Holden Davis. Her brothers, Joseph Boyle (Greta), William Boyle (Brid), Michael Boyle (Tessie), and Tony Boyle (Brid) in Ireland. Her sister Bridget Ruddy (James) in Ireland and Mary Craig (John) in Scotland. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Drinkwater, her parents Joseph and Mary Boyle, and her brothers, Charlie Boyle (Ann) and Jimmie Boyle (Mae).
Visitation will be on Thursday, September 15th, at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, VA, from 6-8 pm. The funeral service will be held on Friday, September 16th, at 11 am. Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery with a reception after at Salem Church of the Brethren located at 435 Salem Church Road, Stephens City, VA.
Pall Bearers will be Dan Baumhardt, Alex Caltrider, William “Dickie” Clark, Mark Conner, Denver Davis, and Mark Grim. Honorary Pall Bearer will be Will O’Keefe.
Please consider donating to Blue Ridge Hospice, Stephens City Fire and Rescue, or Faith in Action.
Obituaries
Daniel David Dolly
Daniel David Dolly, 67, of Front Royal, Virginia, entered peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, September 9, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 17, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Pastor Carl Menefee officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
David was born February 1, 1955, in Olney, Maryland, the son of the late Pearl Strother Dolly and Donald Malcolm Dolly, Sr.
Known as “Dinkie” by his family, he graduated from Warren County High School, Class of 1974. He was a master electrician for over 40 years, a member of IBEW Local 26, retired from the Dupont Front Royal plant and Axalta Coating Systems in Front Royal, and was the owner and operator of 3D Electric. He was a Front Royal Baptist Temple member, an avid hunter, and an outdoorsman. David enjoyed passing this legacy on to his daughters and grandchildren.
Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 16 years, Barbara Williams Dolly; three daughters, Amy Dolly-Kibler (Jason) of Front Royal, Jessica Van Anden (Geoffrey) of Strasburg, and Ashleigh Rohrbaugh (Ryan) of Front Royal; eight grandchildren, Autumn Kibler, Winter Kibler, Summer Kibler, David Van Anden, Jaime Van Anden, Ryleigh Rohrbaugh, Grayson Rohrbaugh, and Gavin Rohrbaugh; three step-daughters; numerous step-grandchildren; two sisters, Linda Athey of Summerville, South Carolina and Katherine Shiflett of Haymarket; one brother, Donald M. Dolly, Jr. of Front Royal; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a special brother-in-law, William Athey, Sr., a special sister-in-law, Dorothy Glascock; and a nephew, Brian Dolly.
Pallbearers will be Jason Kibler, Geoffrey Van Anden, Ryan Rohrbaugh, David Van Anden, Jaime Van Anden, Grayson Rohrbaugh, Gavin Rohrbaugh and Dennis Cooper.
Honorary pallbearers will be Donald Dolly, Jr., William Athey, Jr., Keith Shiflett, Tyson Romer, Charlie Goddard, William Athey, III, and Seth Hamman.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 16, from 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Front Royal Baptist Temple, 25 West 18th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Catherine Woodfin Foster (1943 – 2022)
Catherine Woodfin Foster, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Foster was born on November 15, 1943, in Novum, Virginia, to the late John Powell Cave and Elizabeth Young Brubaker. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Mills, and her grandson, David J. Chapman.
She worked for High’s for over 20 years and then for 7-11 for another 20 years following that. She looked forward to and loved working at these businesses and seeing everyone in the community. She was part of the Front Royal Community for over five decades. She loved reading, gardening, and interior decorating and enjoyed relaxing with a nice glass of wine. Her Shihtzu, Festes, was her beloved companion. She was always a motherly figure to everyone. This included being the rock that held everything together and cooking meals for everyone, not just family. She was an avid music lover, with Elvis being her favorite performer. Being a music lover allowed her to enjoy dances of the Rock-N-Roll era with her sisters. Her home on Blue Ridge Avenue was never just a home, it was a community where she enjoyed all of her family, the Shenandoah Valley, and a view of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Survivors include her husband, Roger Foster; son, Chauncey Hawkins; three daughters, Sheri Hawkins Saucedo, Lisa Foster, and Kim Foster Weakley; two sisters, Mary L. Beahm and Frances Woodward; three grandchildren, Jacob Weakley, Meagen Liggins, and Rachel Melvin; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was especially close with her niece, Tina Matthews.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Weakley, Ronnie Woodward, Ricky Duncan, Bud Matthews, James Buracker, and Jimmy Melvin.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Sylvia Carlson (1946 – 2022)
Sylvia Carlson passed away on September 10th, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, Virginia, after battling stage 4 lung cancer for several years.
She is survived by her son, Darren Triplett (Mera Cardenas) of Cleveland, OH, four furry grandchildren Daisy, Mo, Chuck, and Hunter, and a cadre of friends.
Sylvia was born in Maryland to Victor and Estelle Carlson in 1946. She lived 26 years in Front Royal, VA, where she ran a craft doll-making business and worked as a dental assistant. After retiring, she volunteered at the visitor center at the C&O Canal and rode her bike on the towpath.
Her family would like to thank her caregivers and friends who helped support her during her illness. Memorial donations can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, which made the end of her life comfortable.