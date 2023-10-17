Joyce Sisson Anderson (1943 – 2023)

Joyce Sisson Anderson passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family, on October 16, 2023, at the age of 80. She was born in Burke, VA, on February 16, 1943.

She is predeceased by her parents, Clarence (CB) Sisson and Elsie Sheads Sisson; her husband, Butch Anderson; and her brother, Buddy Sisson.

She is lovingly remembered by her four children, Josie (John) Rickard of Rileyville, VA, Tammy (Nathan) Jenkins of Youngsville, NC, Mitizi (Michael) Norman, and Happy (Tina) Anderson of Front Royal, VA. She had three beautiful granddaughters, Laura (Will) Dickinson, Kathleen (Nick) Omps, and Hannah Anderson. She is also survived by her three great-grandsons, Elliot Dickinson and Henry and Samuel Omps.

To say the least, Joyce Anderson was a one-of-a-kind individual who could accomplish anything she wanted. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need, and she cherished the plentiful time she got to spend with her close family. She was blessed to stay in her home up until the very end, fulfilling a lifelong wish of hers.

The Celebration of Life service will be held at Rivermont Fire Department on November 5 at 2 p.m., followed by a meal and celebratory fellowship. The inurnment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Blue Ridge Hospice (333 West Cork Street, #405 Winchester, VA 22601) or the Humane Society of Warren County (1245 Progress Dr, Front Royal, VA 22630) in her name.