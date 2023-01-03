Obituaries
Juan Adalid Garcia (1949 – 2022)
Juan Adalid Garcia went home to be with God on December 29, 2022, at the age of 73. He was born on May 23, 1949, to Isaura Daza Ferrufino and Lucio Garcia Ovando, in Cochabamba, Bolivia. He is the 5th oldest of 12 siblings. He was a pastor for 20 years and a Dental Technician for 15 years. On October 13, 1985, he married Gladys Hilda Vilela, who survives.
We will have family visitation from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, and the service will begin at 11:00 am, following a light luncheon Saturday, January 7, 2023. His funeral will take place at New Hope Church, 80 N Lake Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Juan was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend who loved all and put God first in everything he did. He always enjoyed helping others and worked hard for his family. He loved to read the Bible, pray for and with others, spending time with family and friends. He was always smiling, and he loved playing his guitar, singing worship songs, and making up catchy songs about his loved ones. He was a member of Del Rey Baptist Church in Alexandria, Virginia, and New Hope Church in Front Royal, Virginia.
Juan is survived by his children, Rina Garcia Pereira, Varinia Garcia, Raymi Sanchez, and Jonathan Garcia, and his 9 grandchildren, Leonardo Garcia, Joshua Pereira, Brooklyn Garcia, Cambria Garcia, Aria Garcia, Cienna Garcia, Victoria Sanchez, Javier Sanchez, Valentina Sanchez and his “sweet” cat K’achita.
The family wishes to express an extreme appreciation to the Blue Ridge Hospice staff, family, and friends that visited.
Obituaries
David Bruce Wood (1955 – 2022)
David Bruce Wood, 67, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Wood was born on May 11, 1955, in Luray, Virginia, to the late Wayne Wood and Lucy Sealock Campbell. He was a member of Moose Lodge #403 in Strasburg, Virginia, and American Legion Giles B. Cook Post #53.
Survivors include his sister, Sandra Sager; two half-brothers, Ronnie Wood and Donnie Wood and a nephew, Justin Corbin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, to assist with expenses.
Obituaries
Della Irene Wright Burke (1932 – 2022)
Della Irene Wright Burke, 90, of Front Royal, died December 29, 2022, at Hidden Springs Senior Living in Bentonville, Virginia.
Mrs. Burke was born June 29, 1932, in Staunton, the daughter of Hazile Algoe Wright and Mary Olin Bible Wright. She was married to the late Cecil E. Burke.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 11:00 am at Valley Bible Church, 578 Double Church Road, Stephens City, Virginia, with a reception to follow. Pastor Calvin Lowder will conduct the service. Burial will take place at 2:00 pm at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery, 839 Rivermont Drive, Front Royal. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Della Irene was a 1950 graduate of Warren County High School. While in her junior and senior years, she was a member of a five-person team at the American Junior Bowling Conference. In her senior year, her team bowled against 7000 nationwide teams and came in 3rd place. Early in her working life, she was employed by Hotel Royal. She studied business at Madison College in Harrisonburg.
On December 28, 1952, she married Cecil E. Burke at the Front Royal United Methodist Church. While her husband served in Korea in the U.S. Air Force, she worked for the local telephone company. She was a member of the Rivermont Extension Homemakers and a 4-H leader. She was a substitute teacher and adult education teacher for the Warren County School System, teaching typing, sewing, and knitting. With her husband, she raised mink, sheep, and cattle. She owned Della Irene’s House of Furniture. She was a Christian Women’s Club member and led Bible studies. She worked for FEMA. She was a Life Master in the American Contract Bridge League.
She was a Grace Bible Fellowship Church member in Clearbrook, Virginia, and then Valley Bible Church.
Surviving is her daughters Sharon B. Maddox (Arthur) of Front Royal and Leah B. Lowe (Dave) of Littleton, Colorado; five grandchildren A. Kyle Maddox (Sarah) of Front Royal, Mary E. Maddox (Mitchell) of Front Royal, Anna B. Lowe of Raleigh, North Carolina, Haley B. Lowe of Kansas City, Kansas, 1st Lt. Zachary B. Lowe, U.S. Army of Ft. Sill, Oklahoma; great-grandchildren Simon Maddox, Marcellus and Penelope Mathewson of Front Royal; nieces and nephews Ruth C. Clatterbuck and Susan C. Mahoney both of Front Royal, Rosemary Davner (Tom) of Winchester, John Thomas Cash, CWO5 USMC (Ret) (Valerie) of Havelock, North Carolina, William D. Cash, Dr. Robert L. Burke of Houston, Texas, William L. Burke (Robin) of Russell Springs, Kentucky and many great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister Nina Mae Cash; a brother Kyle Edgar Wright; a niece Christine Cash; and two great nieces, Jennifer Dodson and Wendy Dodson.
Pallbearers will be Rickey Doffermire, James Gowdy, Timothy Gowdy, Daniel Pidgeon, Richard Kinsey, and Joe Athey.
Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Bible Church, 578 Double Church Road, Stephens City, VA 22655.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to Hidden Springs Senior Living and Blue Ridge Hospice.
Obituaries
William H. “Bill” Boswell (1932 – 2022)
William H. “Bill” Boswell, 90, of Star Tannery, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 30, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester.
Bill was born March 26, 1932, in Alexandria, Virginia, the son of the late William Henry and Margaret C. Pickeral Boswell.
He was a U.S. Marine Corps. Veteran serving during the Korean War. Bill was the past Exalted Ruler of the B.P.O.E. in Front Royal, past Vice-President of the Warren County Fair Association, and ran the indoor flea market at the Warren County Fairgrounds for many years.
Surviving is his devoted wife of 71 years, Macy Boswell; two sons, Bryan Boswell of Front Royal and Gary Boswell of Ft. Pierce, Florida; one daughter, Linda Reid of Ft. Pierce, Florida; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family.
Obituaries
Jennifer “Jenny” Ann Jacobus (1954 – 2022)
Jennifer “Jenny” Ann Jacobus, 68, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Richard Jacobus; son, Richard; daughter, Jessica; sister, Wanda and three grandchildren.
Obituaries
Barry S. Rexrode (1955 – 2022)
Barry S. Rexrode, 67, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, with Pastor Tim Dyke officiating. Interment will follow in Culpeper National Cemetery at 1:00 pm.
Barry was born September 13, 1955, in Petersburg, West Virginia, the son of the late William and Janet Louise S. Rexrode.
He was a U.S. Marine veteran serving during the Vietnam era. Barry was a member of the Amissville Hunt Club and a member of the Loyal Order of Moose #829 in Front Royal.
Barry was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. His family and many friends will greatly miss him.
Surviving is his loving wife of 40 years, Eileen L. Rexrode; two sons, Brandon Belland and wife Christie of Summit Point, West Virginia, and Wayne L. Burke of Front Royal; two brothers, William “Bill” Rexrode and wife J. Louise of Rosedale, Virginia and George E. Rexrode and wife Janice of Amissville; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be George Rexrode, George Jenkins, Sean Rexrode, Dan Haugen, Brandon Belland and Wayne L. Burke.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Smoot and Steve Grover.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 3, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Obituaries
Wanda Fox Bryant (1946 – 2022)
Wanda Fox Bryant, 76, of Front Royal, passed into Glory on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
Pastor John Kenney will conduct a memorial service at LifePoint Church on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 12:00 pm. A time for family and friends will be at 11:00 am.
Wanda was born November 10, 1946, in Warren County to the late James Lemuel Fox and Maude Vaught Burdette.
After graduating from John S. Mosby Academy in 1965, she worked for the Federal Government and was the church Secretary at Marlow Heights Baptist Church. Later, she devoted her time to raising Kelly and Sharon before taking a position in the Warren County Treasurer’s Office on September 1, 1984. She took office as Warren County Treasurer in January 2004, and she retired in June 2019 after working 35 years serving the residents of Warren County with a faithful commitment.
She was married to the late Raymond Larry Bryant in 1966. They were married for 55 years before his death in 2021.
Surviving is her one daughter, Sharon E. Bryant; three grandchildren, William T. Tharpe, Jr. (Rachal) of Canton, Ohio, Wynter A. Bryant (Zac) of Strasburg, VA, and Caleb L. Bryant, at home; four great-grandchildren, Kingston and Abram Shuck, and Kyelee and Adalynn Tharpe; one brother, Archie Fox (Emogene); her one and only devoted sister that loved her deeply, Phyllis Kerns; and many cousins, friends, and family that loved her unconditionally.
Along with her parents and husband, Wanda was preceded in death by a daughter, Kelly Bryant; granddaughter, Jodeci Ray Bryant; and brother, James Fox, all of whom she loved dearly.
Wanda was a member of LifePoint Church in Front Royal. She was truly a woman of God, full of wisdom, beloved by all, and willing to help anyone in any way needed. Her life’s passion was to serve the Lord in any way she could to advance the Kingdom of God.
After retiring, she dedicated much of her time to enjoying quilting, crafting, reading, and spending time with her family and her sister, Phyllis. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to LifePoint Church, 1111 Shenandoah Ave, Front Royal, or to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231.