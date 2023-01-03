Juan Adalid Garcia (1949 – 2022)

Juan Adalid Garcia went home to be with God on December 29, 2022, at the age of 73. He was born on May 23, 1949, to Isaura Daza Ferrufino and Lucio Garcia Ovando, in Cochabamba, Bolivia. He is the 5th oldest of 12 siblings. He was a pastor for 20 years and a Dental Technician for 15 years. On October 13, 1985, he married Gladys Hilda Vilela, who survives.

We will have family visitation from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, and the service will begin at 11:00 am, following a light luncheon Saturday, January 7, 2023. His funeral will take place at New Hope Church, 80 N Lake Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Juan was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend who loved all and put God first in everything he did. He always enjoyed helping others and worked hard for his family. He loved to read the Bible, pray for and with others, spending time with family and friends. He was always smiling, and he loved playing his guitar, singing worship songs, and making up catchy songs about his loved ones. He was a member of Del Rey Baptist Church in Alexandria, Virginia, and New Hope Church in Front Royal, Virginia.

Juan is survived by his children, Rina Garcia Pereira, Varinia Garcia, Raymi Sanchez, and Jonathan Garcia, and his 9 grandchildren, Leonardo Garcia, Joshua Pereira, Brooklyn Garcia, Cambria Garcia, Aria Garcia, Cienna Garcia, Victoria Sanchez, Javier Sanchez, Valentina Sanchez and his “sweet” cat K’achita.

The family wishes to express an extreme appreciation to the Blue Ridge Hospice staff, family, and friends that visited.