Juanita Belle Hutchison Manuel (1935 – 2023)

Juanita Belle Hutchison Manuel, 88, of Browntown, VA, went home to our heavenly father on November 20, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, VA.

Juanita was born on January 12, 1935 to Floyd A. Hutchison and Mary S. Painter Hutchison of Lantz Mills, VA. She married Claude Milton Manuel on October 10, 1935, in Front Royal, VA, and made their home in Browntown, VA.

She enjoyed sewing, making dresses for her daughters, and many beautiful things for the home. She was an avid gardener and canned a huge harvest every year. She was a wonderful cook and prepared every holiday meal with love.

Juanita was raised in the church. Her faith in God was unwavering. She was a member of the Browntown Baptist Church and later the Agape Church.

She had a strong love for family and community. She organized the Hutchison family reunion for years, sewed angel costumes for the church Christmas pageants, and helped boil apple butter for the South Warren Volunteer Fire Department.

Juanita was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters and their husbands, Anna Margaret Fultz (Elwood), Ruth Rosenberger (Robert), and Betty Wolverton (Richard).

Juanita is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Claude Milton (Red/Sonny) Manuel; her four children, Janet J. Manuel of Browntown, VA, Carl M. Manuel of Slainesville, WV, Vivian A. Manuel of Front Royal, VA and Nora M. Ramey (Roger) of Middletown VA; two grandchildren, Sara A. Smith (Frank) and Roger A. Ramey III (Catalina); two great-grandchildren, Marshall and Hudson Smith; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

As per Juanita’s final wishes, funeral arrangements will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please give a donation to your local fire and rescue department.