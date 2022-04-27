Crime/Court
Judge finds Williams not guilty on sexual abuse of child charge
After a day and a half of testimony and arguments on defense motions to strike the Commonwealth’s case as not meeting evidentiary standards to proceed, on Tuesday, April 26, Warren County Circuit Court Judge William W. Sharp found Derrick Williams not guilty of Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a child under 13 years of age. Late Monday afternoon, following motions arguments at the conclusion of the prosecution’s case on the trial’s first day, Sharp dismissed an Indecent Liberties charge against the 37-year-old Williams involving the same child. In that ruling Sharp upheld a defense motion to strike the Commonwealth’s case due to the alleged victim’s inability to define its or the adult’s “private parts” as to allegations of sexually-oriented touching.
The defense team of Justin Daniel and Tiffany Welch pointed to conflicting statements on circumstances of the alleged touching in several law enforcement interviews with the alleged victim, as well as answers to questions when called as the prosecution’s second witness in the Circuit Court trial. They also noted an inability of the child to pin down any timeframe whatsoever to when the alleged indecent touching or sexual abuse occurred. The original warrants and indictments handed down by the grand jury cited a timeframe from February 1, 2020, to July 12, 2020.
The defense theory outlined in its opening statement was that the child’s mother had created the notion of sexual abuse by Williams in the child’s mind in order to gain a legal and financial advantage over Williams in pending civil litigation. During cross-examination of prosecution witness FRPD Investigator Zach King, who was one law enforcement officer to interview the alleged victim, a specific exchange was noted. Asked “why she was there” the girl responded, “to help me and my mom.” To the follow-up question “With what?” she answered, “I don’t remember.”
The defense asserted that the mother’s planting of the idea of inappropriate touching led to the child’s confusion on dates and circumstances in various interviews and testimony, rather than any embarrassment in answering questions about the alleged abuse, which defense counsel and their client contend never occurred. During direct examination Williams said he had discussed a pending hostile civil litigation with the victim’s mother in mid-June 2020, about a month prior to her complaint being filed and the child being picked up by law enforcement while at a relative’s home. That relative testified that when she was informed authorities were on their way to pick the child up from her home on July 12, and why, she had asked the girl if she had ever been abused by Derrick Williams to which she had replied “no”. While Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell objected to the question and answer as hearsay, it was allowed as a counter to the girl’s testimony she had not discussed the “bad touching” issue with the relative.
“She didn’t want to go. She asked, ‘Why do I have to go’,” the relative added of the last time she saw the child.
Called to the stand late Tuesday morning as the defense’s final witness, Derrick Williams was first asked, “Did you ever touch (the victim) for sexual purposes?” – “No sir, absolutely not,” he responded. However, he also agreed the child was a truthful person who would not intentionally lie. In response to prosecution assertions on the implication of all involved parties’ agreement on the basic honesty of the child, defense counsel noted that the mother had full possession, isolating the child from other emotional support group individuals with a different perspective on the interrelationship of the child’s mother, the accused, and the alleged victim, as of the filing of the indecent liberties and sexual abuse complaints on July 12, 2020. During sometimes emotional testimony Williams’ voice cracked during questioning about the charges and his relationship to the child he was accused of sexually-tinged touching and abuse of.
Defense counsel also focused on Williams work schedule with VDOT, month-plus-long battle in May-June 2020 with a severe case of COVID, and support of his mother during a family crisis in late April 2020 when his father survived a cardiac arrest but dealt with ongoing complications, to illustrate what they asserted was a lack of opportunity to have engaged in the alleged behaviors during the February to July 2020 timeframe asserted in the complaint and indictments.
Following Derrick Williams’ testimony Tuesday morning, Commonwealth’s Attorney Bell called one rebuttal witness, another child present to witness a previous interaction between the accused and alleged victim. Bell explained the purpose of the rebuttal testimony was to counter one statement made by the defendant during his testimony. That young witness testified that they had seen the alleged victim and Derrick Williams alone together in a specifically described circumstance, though not a specifically sexual or abusive one at some point in the “summertime” of 2020.
Asked by Bell during his cross-examination, “You have never been alone (in the given circumstance)” with the victim? Derrick Williams responded, “No sir.”
It was noted by defense counsel that the circumstance described by the rebuttal witness did not include any inappropriate contact between Williams and the alleged victim. Rather, as noted above, the prosecution explained the rebuttal testimony as countering the defendant’s testimony about having never been in the described social setting with the alleged victim.
As one of the prosecution’s first witnesses on Monday, the alleged victim’s mother said she became aware of the alleged inappropriate touching of her daughter from a disclosure by the child Bell called as the prosecution’s rebuttal witness. She also testified she first heard about the alleged abuse on July 12, 2020, when the complaint was filed with the magistrate.
“Did you inquire or did they come to you?” Bell asked about how the information was obtained from the other child. “I asked,” was the reply.
The defense team also focused some questioning of witnesses and motions arguments on their contention that the lead investigative agency, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, had an ongoing conflict of interest due to the alleged victim’s mother’s past employment at the county sheriff’s office. It was established during the defense case that there had been no follow-up interviews with Derrick Williams or other individuals familiar with the social interaction between the accused and the victim, as well as Williams’ social interaction with the victim’s mother.
Defense counsel pointed out that the case had gone through three lead investigators. Jeremy Seabright and Emily Young left the Warren County Sheriff’s Department early in the investigation, after which current lead Laura Nelson-Haas spearheaded the investigation. Only Nelson-Haas was called by the prosecution as a witness. She indicated from her interview her belief the child was telling the truth in trying to describe inappropriate sexual contact with Williams.
Nelson-Haas described her leaving the WCSO for a while in 2015, then returning and being assigned to the regional law enforcement academy for recertification as this case was developing in 2020, she acknowledged previous problems with the investigation. She even termed some of its earlier days as “a trainwreck”. However, despite formerly knowing the victim’s mother “as a bailiff in this building” Sgt. Nelson-Haas denied that interfered with her work on the case.
After the defense rested at 11:17 a.m., Judge Sharp recessed the bench trial to allow the sides to prepare closing arguments. When court readjourned at 11:32 a.m., defense counsel Welch reiterated a motion to strike the Commonwealth’s case of aggravated sexual battery against Derrick Williams due to a lack of substantial evidence. She argued that the allegations of sexual abuse in the warrants and indictments were not corroborated by prosecution witness testimony, particularly from the alleged victim. And at 11:49 a.m. the defense again called for the prosecution’s sexual abuse case against Derrick Williams to be dismissed.
After about 2 minutes of reading material before him at the bench, Judge Sharp began by noting he felt the question before the court fell into two categories. The first related to the vagaries in the prosecution case, particularly the lack of a timeframe for the offenses never being established. He reviewed previously submitted case histories in support of both sides of the argument, particularly the prosecution assertion that in cases of sexual abuse of a minor pinning down the precise time of the offense is not a primary concern in consideration of guilt or innocence. Here the judge moved smoothly toward consideration of “weight of evidence” and “reasonable doubt”.
Following a tracing of the evolution of “reasonable doubt” historically in American law, and noting that the alleged victim was “unable to give any description of actions or time” of the allegations against the defendant, Judge Sharp said, “I can’t get to reasonable doubt in this case.” And as the clock on the courtroom wall struck noon the judge concluded that “I must find” the defendant “not guilty”.
That led to a barely suppressed wave of emotion through one side of Circuit Courtroom B where relatives and friends present in support of Derrick Williams took up many of the seats. Leaving the courthouse later Williams declined comment other than to say he was relieved to finally be out from under the cloud of the allegations made against him and was now ready to move on with his life.
That “cloud” included a second charge of Aggravated Sexual Battery against another child that was dismissed on the second day of a two-day trial in February. That dismissal was due to the late surfacing of email/text message evidence in the file of the original lead investigator Emily Young that was not forwarded to other investigators or the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office before Young left the department. That charge was dismissed on a defense motion following the surfacing of the evidence during the second day of the trial. In an NVD story on that trial, Commonwealth’s Attorney Bell observed that the late-discovered evidence contained elements that would have been helpful to both sides in that case. Perhaps ironically, that first alleged victim was the prosecution’s rebuttal witness in these cases.
Williams’ attorneys told the media following the result of these two cases they felt justice had been done and commended Judge Sharp for his thoughtful appraisal of the circumstances at issue in these cases. “Our reaction is we are very happy for Derrick. We think this was absolutely the correct result. I think the judge got it completely right. That’s why we didn’t have to do closing arguments,” defense counsel Justin Daniel said, adding, “We believe a hundred-and-fifty-percent in Derrick’s innocence. We always have. He’s reacted in exactly the way an innocent person would react from the very beginning of this case. And this case has been pending for almost two years.”
A follow-up story is pending upon acquiring comment from all involved sides, including Commonwealth’s Attorney Bell and lead investigator Nelson-Hass, in addition to additional comment from the defense team.
Crime/Court
Culpeper police charge man with Sexual Battery
On March 3, 2022 at approximately 09:41AM, the Culpeper County E-911 Center received a third party report about a past occurred sexual assault. Based on the initial information, contact was made with the victim, an adult female, who confirmed the report.
Culpeper Police Department interviewed the victim, an adult female, and witnesses. As a result of the investigation, the Culpeper Police Department has charged William Huck, 50, of Front Royal, VA with one count of misdemeanor Sexual Battery. He was arrested on April 1, 2022 by Warren County Sheriff’s Office and then released on bond.
Based on the investigation, it was determined that Huck and the victim are social acquaintances. On February 26, 2022 Huck attended the Culpeper Downtown Carnival celebration as part of a group that included the victim. As part of the event, the group went to different locations around Downtown before returning to a residence within the Town of Culpeper. Over the course of the afternoon into the evening, Huck inappropriately touched the victim’s body several times without her consent or permission. The battery stopped when other adults intervened. Alcohol was a factor in this incident.
This is an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call MPO Julia Cole or email tips@culpeperva.gov. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips by calling Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300 or submitting a tip at culpeperpd.org.
Crime/Court
RSW Regional Jail Authority will go into a second closed session on personnel issues related to inmate overdose death
The agenda for the coming April 28th meeting of the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren (RSW) Regional Jail Authority indicates a second Authority closed session scheduled to discuss personnel issues related to two inmate overdoses with one fatality on December 12, 2021. The first closed session discussion on potential failures of staff regarding the presence of illegal opioid drugs by inmates inside a wing of the facility occurred at the Authority’s March 24th meeting. The minutes of that March meeting reflecting the superintendent’s open session briefing on the incident, as well as the convening and exiting into and out of closed session for further discussion, are on the April 28 Authority agenda for approval.
Regarding the “Death in Custody Briefing” of RSW Regional Jail Superintendent Russ Gilkison on March 24, the meeting minutes state:
“Mr. Gilkison explained that the event took place on the night of December 11 and into the morning of December 12; inmate Daniel Shifflett and inmate Jonte Smith who were both incarcerated; had a medical emergency that was discovered after the fact that it was an overdose. The inmates obtained the heroine (sic) that inmate Shifflett stated that they were taking; from another inmate inside of the housing unit.
“Staff responded to the medical emergency; performed First-Aid, CPR to include AED, administered Narcan, and EMS was called. Mr. Shifflett was revived about the time EMS arrived on the scene, unfortunately, Mr. Smith was not revived by our staff or EMS and was taken via local transport to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on December 12, at 0120 hours (1:20 a.m.).”
As to the move into closed session for further discussion, the minutes note that: “At 3:02 p.m., Mr. Daley (WC Administrator), seconded by Mr. Butler (WC Sheriff), moved to convene in a closed session pursuant to Virginia Code §2.2-3711-A1 for the discussion of personnel matters involving the performance of specific staff that was involved in the recent deaths in custody.” The motion was carried by the following vote: Steven Baker Absent; Garrey Curry Aye, Mark Butler Aye, Edwin Daley Aye, Van Carney Aye, Delores Oates Aye, Tim Carter Aye, Evan Vass Aye, Connie Compton Aye.
“At 5:18 pm, Mr. Daley, seconded by Mr. Butler, moved to reconvene to open session and certified that only public business matters lawfully exempted from the open meeting requirements of the Freedom of Information Act and identified in the motion to go into closed session were heard, discussed, or considered in the closed session.” That motion was approved by the same unanimous consensus listed above, with the one absence.
Inmate overdose survivor Daniel Shifflett, 32, and a second inmate, Brian Martin, 34, were indicted by a Warren County Grand Jury on April 11 for Second-Degree Murder in what is believed to have been the 21-year-old Smith’s accidental death from an opioid drug overdose. Other pending charges against Shifflett, who was incarcerated on a Probation Violation charge related to earlier drug offenses when he overdosed inside the jail, include 10 counts of distribution of a Schedule I or II substance for at least a third offense. Martin is charged with eight counts of distribution of a Schedule I or II substance for at least a third offense. At the time of his death Smith was incarcerated on possession of Schedule I, II drugs and a firearms charge.
Shifflett and Martin have hearing dates in Warren County Circuit Court on May 16. Both are being held without bond at RSW Regional Jail. The direct indictments handed down by the grand jury contained minimal information surrounding the drug distribution and use in the jail culminating with Smith and Shifflett’s overdoses on December 12. However, other paperwork on file in the court clerk’s office provides additional detail as noted in an earlier NVD story. Much of that detail from affidavits attached to search warrants revolve around Martin.
Martin was arrested in the Town of Front Royal on December 3rd after law enforcement chased him down on foot and recovered a bag of what was described as “Scramble” a Fentanyl-based mixture of drugs, that Martin dropped or threw down during the pursuit. Material attached to a search warrant on file related to the case indicates Martin is believed to have snuck opioid drugs into the jail during his December 3rd processing into RSW. He then began distributing those drugs for profit through deposits made into a cash ap in his name for service expenses inmates are charged for while incarcerated. Those deposits were apparently made by non-incarcerated associates of inmates seeking the drugs.
Several inmates have since failed urine tests, including Martin, who was discovered to have a bag of powder believed to be heroin stuffed down his pants in the wake of the December 12 overdose incident and fatality.
Contacted about the timing of the grand jury indictments nearly four months to the day after the Smith overdose fatality, Warren County Commonwealth Attorney John Bell said that newly convened grand jury was the first seated after his staff was able to sit down with Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigators to get a summary of their findings. After that briefing his staff felt confident in proceeding with charges against Shifflett and Martin related to the overdose death of inmate Smith, Bell indicated. Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Nick Manthos is lead prosecutor in the Shifflett and Martin cases.
Royal Examiner has tried to acquire additional information on the suspected drug distribution scheme inside the jail that led to Shifflett and Martin facing essentially the same legal liability in Smith’s death. However, jail officials, prosecutors, and investigators are limited in public comment on the cases due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.
Crime/Court
FRPD releases details of high-speed pursuit, arrest of Maryland residents with ‘ghost gun’, suspected narcotics, and children in vehicle
Two Maryland suspects are in the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail (RSW) on a batch of charges, including felony hit-and-run, felony child endangerment, and felony possession of a gun, and felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute after an early-morning high-speed chase on John Marshall Highway.
A press release from Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis states that in the early morning hours of April 16, 2022, a patrol officer attempted to stop a speeding vehicle in the 1100 block of John Marshall Highway that was traveling 73-MPR in a 25-MPH zone, according to the officer’s RADAR speed measurement.
As the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver accelerated, continuing eastbound on John Marshall Highway at speeds exceeding110-mph. Shortly after the pursuit ensued, the vehicle’s driver collided with the rear-end of another car traveling eastbound on John Marshall Highway. Following the crash, the suspect’s airbags were deployed and the vehicle came to a stop in the 2600 block of John Marshall Highway.
The driver, Devin Miales, 24, of Baltimore, Maryland, and a female passenger Jamiah Mills, 23, of Randallstown, Maryland were arrested without incident, according to the release. Shortly after the vehicle was stopped, two 2-year-old children were found in the back seat. The FRPD officer found that both were improperly restrained in their car seats. Warren County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported the children to Warren Memorial Hospital for additional medical evaluation. Warren County Department of Social Services was called in to assist with the children.
A search of the suspect’s vehicle revealed that a loaded 9-mm “ghost gun” and extended magazine were in the glove box. Additionally, several thousand dollars in cash, over 70 capsules of suspected narcotics, and a second pistol magazine were seized during the investigation. Both Miales and Mills were transported to RSW Regional Jail.
Miales, of Baltimore, MD., is charged with Felony Eluding, Reckless Driving, Operating a Vehicle without a License; Felony Hit and Run, two charges of Felony Child Endangerment, Felony Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled substance with the Intent to Distribute, and two counts of Obstruction of Justice.
Mills, of Randallstown, MD. was charged with two counts of Felony Child Endangerment, Felony Count of Possession of a Firearm while Unlawfully Possessing of a Schedule I or II Substance, Felony Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled substance with the Intent to Distribute. Both are being held without bond.
Crime/Court
Former Council Clerk’s Discrimination lawsuit against Town of Front Royal continued on dueling motions filings
The discrimination lawsuit against the Town of Front Royal filed by former council clerk Jennifer Berry Brown will not take place next month in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Harrisonburg, as scheduled. Slated for May 31-June 3, the civil jury trial initially was set to begin on February 22, 2022, before being continued to May 31.
U.S. Judge Thomas T. Cullen has opted to continue the trial after both parties filed motions on March 14 that must be heard before the case proceeds. The Town filed a motion for summary judgment and Berry Brown filed a motion for partial summary judgment; the court scheduled both motions for a hearing on April 25.
Ms. Berry Brown filed a civil complaint in federal court on Jan. 4, 2021, claiming sexual harassment by former Front Royal elected officials and wrongful termination from her job as clerk of council as retaliation.
Berry Brown is being represented by Harrisonburg attorneys Timothy E. Cupp and Tim Schulte. Fairfax attorneys Heather K. Bardot and Julia B. Judkins represent the Town of Front Royal; Andrew S. Willis and John B. Mumford Sr., of Glen Allen, represent the Virginia Risk Sharing Association (VRSA), named as a second respondent to the complaint.
Berry Brown’s attorneys filed a motion on March 14 for partial summary judgment against the Town, asking the court to rule in her favor “on the issue of liability on that portion of Count II of her Complaint arising from the Town’s failure to offer her the position of Public Information Officer (“PIO”) in retaliation for her having engaged in protected activity under Title VII.” (Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects against retaliation for lodging harassment claims.)
In support of the request, Berry Brown’s attorneys cite 33 evidence exhibits, including deposition testimony from town council members, former Mayor Hollis Tharpe, former councilman William Sealock, former Human Resources Director Julie Bush, and emails related to the VRSA opinion regarding Ms. Berry Brown’s harassment claim. The court has sealed some documents submitted as evidence exhibits, including email conversations amongst town officials and some depositions of potential witnesses.
Berry Brown also asks the court, should it grant the motion for partial summary judgment, that the balance of the issues in the case move to trial.
The Town of Front Royal filed a motion for summary judgment to dismiss the case against the Town of Front Royal on the grounds that “the Town lacks control over the elected officials about whom Berry complains or their decision to terminate her.”
The defense motion also states that Berry Brown’s evidence does not establish a claim of discrimination based on sex in violation of Title VII. The defense further states that the evidence does not establish claims of retaliation in violation of Title VII, retaliatory hostile work environment or a violation of the Family Medical Leave Act.
On March 28, Berry Brown filed a motion under the Federal Rule of Civil Procedure to defer ruling on the Town’s motion for summary judgment until the court resolved her motion to compel certain discovery materials.
On March 31 the presiding judge, Magistrate Judge Joel C. Hoppe, entered an order granting in part and denying in part Berry Brown’s motion to compel. Berry Brown filed the motion to compel on November 5, 2021, requesting that the court compel the Town to produce any files maintained by the outside counsel it retained during the investigation of Berry Brown’s harassment claims.
She also asked the court to compel certain deponents to “answer questions regarding the communications between them and outside counsel in connection with the investigation of Berry Brown’s complaints of harassment and retaliation; the involvement of outside counsel in the retaliatory adverse actions against Berry Brown; and the termination of her employment.”
Judge Hoppe’s Order concluded that the Town waived its attorney-client privilege regarding “the investigation of Berry Brown’s complaints of harassment, outside counsel’s conclusions from the investigation, and outside counsel’s advice about any remedial measure taken in response to the alleged harassment” and compelled the Town to produce discovery regarding the same.
However, the Order does not compel the Town to produce any discovery related to outside counsel’s advice regarding the decision to terminate Berry Brown, finding that the Town did not waive its attorney-client privilege regarding that issue.
The court on Wednesday held a status conference with both parties to determine the status of Berry Brown’s motion and how to proceed with the impending hearing on the motions for summary judgment. The Town indicated it would file objections to Judge Hoppe’s Order. Berry Brown represented that she has not yet decided whether she will file objections.
The court ordered that if the parties wanted to file objections, they must meet a 5 p.m. April 14, 2022, deadline. If the opposing party wishes to file a response, that must be done within seven days of the date objections are filed.
A date for the civil jury trial has not yet been determined, though based upon proceedings thus far, it is not likely to be resolved soon.
Crime/Court
Front Royal Police apprehend Maryland man soliciting underage victims for sexual purposes
On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, Front Royal Police detectives initiated an investigation regarding the solicitation of minors in the Warren County/Front Royal area. Detectives started a proactive approach to apprehend individuals soliciting underage victims for sexual purposes.
An undercover operation ensued, and an adult male began soliciting one of our detectives who he believed to be an underage female for photographs and sexually explicit material. The initial conversation was unsolicited and initiated by the offender in this case. During the investigation, a designated meeting place was arranged, and the male arrived at that location to engage in illicit sexual conduct with the juvenile female. However, Lindgren was met with Front Royal Police detectives instead.
Police identified the suspect as a 26-year-old Maryland resident, Nathan S. Lindgren. Lindgren was arrested on 03/31/2022 and transported to the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail. Lindgren went before the magistrate and was ordered to be held without bond. The court date for the listed offenses has been set for April 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
The Front Royal Police Department is an active member of the Northern Virginia/DC Metro (NOVA/DC) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which is coordinated by the Virginia State Police. We request anyone with information regarding the solicitation or exploitation of a minor to contact Front Royal Police Department. Anyone with further information regarding this case please contact Detective M.R. Ramey at (540) 636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.
Name: Nathan S. Lindgren
Description: 5’08” white male, blue eyes, and brown hair
Address: Lexington Park, MD
Offenses: § 18.2-374.3. Use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children.
§18.2-26/18.2-370 Indecent Liberties, Propose Sex
Act (Attempt)
Crime/Court
IRS-CI releases latest COVID-related fraud investigational statistics ahead of CARES Act anniversary
The IRS-Criminal Investigation Washington, D.C. Field Office investigated 84 of the agency’s more than 660 tax and money laundering cases related to alleged COVID fraud, totaling $1.8 billion since the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed into law nearly two years ago.
These cases involved a broad range of criminal activity, including unemployment fraud, fraudulently obtained loans, credits and payments meant for American workers, families, and small businesses.
The IRS-CI Washington, D.C. Field Office is responsible for investigating financial cases in the District, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia as well as cybercrimes and international financial and tax investigations.
“It’s unfortunate that many criminals thought they could take advantage of a crisis and defraud taxpayers while diverting relief from people who truly needed it,” said Darrell Waldon, special agent in charge of the IRS-CI Washington, D.C. Field Office. “Our field office’s special agents have successfully rooted out these crimes and continue to pursue those who committed COVID fraud.”
The consequences include a 100% conviction rate for prosecuted cases with prison sentences averaging 42 months on average nationally, although some of the Washington, D.C. Field Office’s cases greatly exceeded that average.
Field office special agents investigated a southwest Virginia couple and a brother who were the ring leaders of a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program fraud scheme. They conspired with 35 others, including 15 inmates, to file false claims to get pandemic-related unemployment benefits, defrauding the government of at least $499,000. Gregory Tackett and Leelynn Chytka both received 108 months in federal prison, or 9 years each, for their crimes while the brother, Jeffrey Tackett, got 102 months.
Additional case examples of the IRS-CI DC Field Office include:
- District man pleads guilty in schemes to defraud small business pandemic relief programs and the Archdiocese of Washington | Internal Revenue Service (irs.gov)
Washington, D.C. resident Kenneth Gaughan fraudulently obtained more than $2.1 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program funds by using a stolen identity and phony service-animal organizations. Gaughan used funds from the two programs, in part, to purchase a $300,000 yacht, a $1.13 million D.C. rowhouse, $46,000 luxury sports sedan, pay off his student loans, satisfy a civil judgment, and make significant payments on personal credit cards. Gaughan recently pleaded guilty to wire fraud and unlawful monetary transactions and is awaiting sentencing.
- Senior NASA employee sentenced for COVID-19 related loan fraud | Internal Revenue Service (irs.gov)
A Senior Executive Service employee of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration was sentenced last July to 18 months in prison for submitting fraudulent applications to request over $350,000 in Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program relief funds. He also applied for COVID-related unemployment for his retired mother-in-law. With the $285,000 he received from the PPP loan, he among other things, paid off a loan for a pool, a loan for a minivan, and credit card debt. He also used the funds for a down payment on a new car and a dog.
IRS-CI encourages the public to share information regarding known or suspected fraud attempts against any of the programs offered through the CARES Act. To report a suspected crime, taxpayers may visit IRS.gov.
The CARES Act was signed into law on March 27, 2020, to provide emergency financial assistance to millions of Americans suffering the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. One source of relief provided by the CARES Act was the authorization of up to $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and certain other expenses, through the PPP. In April 2020, Congress authorized over $300 billion in additional funding, and in December 2020, another $284 billion.
The Paycheck Protection Program allows qualifying small businesses and certain other organizations to receive loans with a maturity of two to five years and an interest rate of 1%. Businesses must use PPP loan proceeds for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities. The PPP allows the interest and principal to be forgiven if businesses spend the proceeds on these expenses within a set time period and use at least a certain percentage of the loan towards payroll expenses.
To learn more about COVID-19 scams and other financial schemes visit IRS.gov. Official IRS information about COVID-19 and Economic Impact Payments can be found on the Coronavirus Tax Relief page, which is updated frequently.
Wind: 11mph NW
Humidity: 29%
Pressure: 30.07"Hg
UV index: 0
64/34°F
63/41°F