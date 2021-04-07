Local Government
Judge rules Town Charter Section 47 does not prohibit council appointments for one year
It appears that Jacob Meza will be allowed to retain his appointed seat on the Front Royal Town Council following a Wednesday morning, April 7, ruling by Warren County Circuit Court Judge William Sharp. Following 40 minutes of oral arguments in support of and opposition to the defense filing Sharp granted defendant Meza and the Town’s Demurrer motion for dismissal of plaintiff Paul Aldrich’s Complaint for Declaratory Judgement against Meza’s appointment.
That complaint was based on the contention that Town Charter Section 47 prohibits “appointment” or “election” of members of council for one year after their term in office expires. However, the court ruled Section 47 applied only to paid staff appointments, not council member appointments.
The plaintiff was given five days to file a motion for reconsideration of the court’s ruling, the defense seven days to respond to that filing.
During oral arguments by plaintiff counsel David Downes and defense attorney Heather Bardot, Judge Sharpe raised the issue of Section 47 wording that would seem to raise the issue of council members not being able to run for reelection for a year after their four-year term expired. Sharpe said it seemed clear that the Town Charter’s intent, dating to its 1937 adoption, was not to prevent council members from running for re-election for a year. So, the court sided with Bardot’s stance for the defense that Sections 6 and 9 of the Charter were the applicable sections on council appointments, rather than Section 47.
“No member of the council of the Town of Front Royal shall be appointed or elected to any office under the jurisdiction of the council while he is a member of the council, or for one year thereafter,” the relevant Section 47 passage reads, continuing to note for an unexplained reason an exception for the position of Town Treasurer.
In her Demurrer filing for dismissal, Bardot pointed to Section 6D and related wording on filling council vacancies, such as the one created by Councilman Chris Holloway’s November 2020 election to mayor. “The council may fill any vacancy that occurs within the membership of council for the unexpired term, provided that such vacancy is taken within 45 days of the office becoming vacant,” Section 6D states. No reference to a one-year hiatus per appointment is made here, Bardot noted.
Only the court’s authority to make the appointment were council to deadlock and be unable to fill the seat within the prescribed 45 days, is acknowledged. Meza’s appointment was made January 4, four days after Holloway relinquished his council seat to become mayor and four days after Meza, who did not run for re-election after a controversial final year in office related to his Valley Health employment, vacated his seat.
During the 40-minutes of oral arguments in support of their written filings on the defense Demurrer, Bardot had also argued for dismissal on jurisdictional and constitutional grounds. Jurisdictionally, she cited undue court influence on legislative matters already accomplished.
“In the context of a declaratory judgment, that means there must be specific adverse claims, based on present rather than future or speculative facts … When there is no actual controversy courts do not have jurisdiction to issue declaratory judgments because ‘the rendering of advisory opinions is not part of the function of the judiciary’,” Bardot wrote in her Demurrer filing. She asserted the plaintiff’s claims of potential damages as a town citizen from an allegedly illegally appointed Meza’s votes on budgetary or other matters, as well as his application among five others for Holloway’s vacant seat did not reach the necessary specificity to involve the court.
“What other remedy is available if not the court to rule that the Town has not upheld its own rules,” Downes asked the court of the jurisdictional issue. While the defense took the day, as explained below it appeared Downes won on this one.
On the Constitutionality issue, Bardot asserted that the above-referenced exception to a council member’s appointment as Treasurer in Charter Section 47 has been illustrated by other case histories to violate the Virginia Constitution. So, she reasoned as a legally challengeable Charter Section it should not be the one to hold sway in this case.
Following a 20-minute adjournment to consider the arguments in support of the plaintiff and defense filings on the defense Demurrer motion for dismissal, Judge Sharpe reentered the court at 10 a.m. to make his ruling. He began by noting that while court authority regarding the legislative branch should be viewed in the “narrowest possible grounds” that he believed in this case he could “provide some guidance on actions and the legitimacy of those actions” by the town’s elected officials.
That said, he sustained the defense motion on the grounds that Town Charter Sections 6 and 9 controlled the appointment issue “without resort to Section 47” as noted above. Of the 1937 Town Charter and Section 47 specifically, Judge Sharp observed, “It predates all of us, it’s been there a long time … it has never been understood to interpret that councilmen can’t run again for re-election” which he observed were it to be applied to council member appointments, it “could be interpreted that way”.
One successive term limit – now there’s an interesting municipal concept had Section 47’s somewhat jangled wording been taken literally over the past 84 years.
County Board Chair responds to questions about software ‘intrusion’ and IT system shutdown
As part of her Board Chairman’s report Tuesday morning, April 6, Cheryl Cullers read a prepared statement into the meeting record addressing the County software situation in the wake of the early March discovery of what has been termed an “intrusion” as opposed to a hack due to a lack of thus-far-discovered use, theft or manipulation of data. As previously reported by Royal Examiner, County staff emails have been shut down for about three weeks now as a consequence of the County Server being taken offline as a security measure as system upgrades and alterations have been undertaken.
The “intrusion” of the Warren County software is believed to be part of a larger hack of sites around the nation, thus involving federal and state law enforcement agencies, which Cullers referenced in her statement as an explanation for the pace and lack of release of details of the County response.
Following is Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Cullers’ software-IT report in its entirety:
“I would like to take a few minutes to make a statement about the recent incident with our system. As you know, Warren County, like many other localities around the country, was the victim of a cybersecurity incident in March.
“After learning of the incident, Warren County staff quickly took action to contain the threat, secure systems and to notify the Board of Supervisors. In addition, the County staff notified and began working with law enforcement – both the FBI Cyber Crimes Division and the Virginia State Police High Tech Crimes Division. Warren County staff also gave notice to its cyber insurance provider, who in turn engaged cybersecurity lawyers and cybersecurity forensic teams, on behalf of Warren County to investigate this incident.
“Warren County staff have been hard at work restoring services to a secure and safe environment, including moving a number of services into the cloud. While we are eager to resume operations, we need to do so in the most prudent way possible. Therefore, we have taken the time to build out our IT infrastructure and improve our security posture.
“Investigation into this incident is ongoing, we are continuing to work with law enforcement and legal team on this matter.
“I have read and heard many comments, concerns and accusations on social media and in the public, questioning our handling and transparency regarding this incident. I can assure you we are and will continue to address this incident in cooperation with and according to guidelines and instructions of the cybersecurity law enforcement and legal experts that have spent many long hours working with us on this incident. We will not jeopardize the investigation into this incident to appease those that feel they are entitled to information on demand.
“I can assure you I stand by my pledge to my community to be honest, transparent and accountable as a County supervisor. When we have complete and accurate information, and have been assured by the investigation and legal teams we can share this information with the citizens of Warren County, we will gladly do so.”
County Fiscal Year-2022 Budget will not require any tax increases
Following a four-hour, open budget work session on Tuesday, March 30, the Warren County Board of Supervisors is headed toward a late April public hearing on its proposed Fiscal Year-2022 budget. The good news is varying factors, including some increased revenues at the State level and a reduction in health insurance coverage costs, as well as cuts to some originally submitted departmental budgets, have allowed the $126,592,012 budget proposal to be achieved without any tax increases.
Those State revenue increases included a 5% hike to Social Services Department funding and plus 2% to Constitutional Officer’s departments. There was also a 9% reduction in health care coverage costs.
Of the $126.59-million total, $62.64 million is non-schools related, with $63.94 million covering the nine-school, multiple-auxiliary programs public school system. That compares to the current FY-21 budget total of $118.61 million, $56.36 million non-schools budget, and a $62.24 million public school budget. The local appropriation portion of the public school budget is $27.72 million, with the balance covered by state, federal, or self-generated revenues.
County Administration and Departments
The $6.28 million increase in the county’s non-school budget includes three new positions, a grant coordinator and two I.T. specialists.
Administrator’s departmental budgets to be forwarded for approval included:
County Administration at $521,686, a $120,635 decrease from the FY-21 appropriation;
The WC Sheriff’s Office at $4,997,524, a $584,153 increase over the FY-21 appropriation;
The School Resource Officers at $766,865, a $62,945 increase over the FY-21 appropriation;
Volunteer Fire & Rescue system at $939,994, a $36,783 decrease from the FY-21 appropriation;
The Fire & Rescue Department at $4,376,005, a 536,314 increase over the FY-21 appropriation, with both fiscal years seeing offsetting revenue streams of $303,663;
Treasurer’s Office at $543,648, an $11,632 increase over the FY-21 appropriation;
Elections/Registrar’s Office at $423,709, a $55,622 increase over the FY-21 appropriation;
And Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office at $1,059,325, a $2,522 decrease from the FY-21 appropriation;
Among many others.
The “Board of Supervisors” budget line saw a significant decrease from the current budget, as over $1.66 million in FY-21 legal expenses for EDA civil litigation was moved into the EDA budget, which the County is covering as necessary. The administrator’s EDA budget forwarded is $3,000,000 compared to the FY-21 appropriation of $1,972,669, though as noted those numbers reflect the movement of EDA legal expenses projected at $1,800,000 into the EDA budget from the BOS budget in FY-21.
And that’s enough numbers for one budget article.
With the entire budget to be reviewed and a closed session to discuss upgrades to the County’s cybersecurity infrastructure and protocols slated to begin the work session, it was convened at 4 p.m. and wound up slightly after 9 p.m.
The closed session to discuss cybersecurity opening the work session lasted about one hour. The County is still working to secure its system after the early March discovery of an intrusion of the County’s software that appears to be part of a larger, nationwide intrusion. County officials have not called the unauthorized access a “hack” because thus far no consequences, as in manipulated or stolen files or information has been discovered.
Authorization to advertise the public hearing on the FY-22 Budget proposal is on Tuesday morning, April 6, board meeting agenda. Also, on that agenda is a Public Schools request that an additional appropriation of $2,380,365 is added to its budget. The funding would be covered by a surplus carried over from the school system’s FY-20 budget cycle. Of that additional surplus revenue, $1 million would go to the School Capital Improvement Fund; $1 million to establish a School Transportation Fund; and $380,365 to the School Textbook Fund. The use of the surplus funds was a topic of a joint supervisors-school board budget work session on March 23.
Family, old roots drew town planning director away after less than a year on the job
Just eight months on the job in the Town of Front Royal, Planning Director Tim Wilson has announced his departure. Wilson began here on July 30, 2020, filling the spot vacated by Jeremy Camp’s departure as part of a downsizing/reorganization of town departments undertaken during Matt Tederick’s tenure as interim town manager. Wilson’s final day will be Wednesday, April 7.
Rather than any unhappiness here, Wilson said the opportunity to return to an area near where he was raised and currently has two daughters and three grandchildren in less than an hour’s proximity, was a driving force in his decision to take the job of county manager in Gates County, North Carolina. Born in Texas, Wilson was raised in Newport News, Virginia, and spent a lot of time in the Outer Banks area. He described Gates County as “below Suffolk, not far from the Virginia-North Carolina border”. His oldest daughter and three grandchildren, aged 12, 8, and 6, are in Chesapeake, Virginia, and his younger daughter resides in Sanford, North Carolina.
And he noted his work background was a good fit for the Gates County job. “They were looking for a manager with a strong planning background” on a variety of levels and in a rural community setting, he said, adding, “It was a good match personally and professionally, and I decided to take advantage of it.”
Of his time in Front Royal’s municipal trenches at a time of flux, Wilson said, “It was a pleasure working with the staff here. They do good work and work long hours as needed, and it’s a good management team in place. The developers and landscape professionals were all cooperative and good to work with.”
And while again being director-less after a relatively short tenure of departmental leadership might rattle some staffs, probably not the Front Royal Planning Department staff, including Chris Brock, Alfredo Gutierrez Velasquez, and Connie Potter. Wilson came aboard about six months after his predecessor Jeremy Camp (now in Clarke County) was part of the loss of three department heads in early-February 2020. Those losses were part of former Interim Town Manager Tederick’s controversial expenditure-slashing FY-2021 town budget proposal. That proposal’s departmental cutbacks, termed “right-sizing” by Tederick, reduced municipal functions and positions as part of a plan to enable a tax reduction in the FY-21 budget despite revenue shortfalls to support the existing municipal structure. So, the town planning staff has some experience of self-directing.
County updating equipment, rewriting IT software in wake of system ‘intrusion’
During his update on County business at the virtual meeting of the Warren County-Front Royal Economic Development Authority Board of Directors Friday morning, March 26, Interim County Administrator Ed Daley addressed the status of the County’s software situation in the wake of the early March discovery of what has been termed an “intrusion” of that system. Daley has fallen short of calling the incident a “hack” due to an absence of discovered consequences such as stolen files or manipulation of existing files or systems.
However, the consequences which began with a nearly three-week halt in use of all county officials and staff emails due to the County server being taken down as a security precautionary measure, continues to be felt. As previously reported, the local IT system intrusion was part of a larger “intrusion” of software at various unspecified locations across the country. It’s source and purpose continues to be a matter of investigation from the federal level down.
A day prior to Daley’s report at the EDA’s monthly meeting, Warren County Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Farrall’s March 25 County “Situation Report” also began with an update on the post software “intrusion” consequences:
COMMUNITY INFORMATION:
- Warren County Email Update
- Warren County, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and the Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services are still experiencing significant computer/email issues. The County is working diligently to restore full computer and email service to all personnel.
- Please note that any emails sent to County personnel at warrencountva.net, warrencountysheriff.org, or warrencountyfire.com may not be received until all email services are fully restored.
A clue to that restored service came Friday during the interim county administrator’s report to the EDA. Daley told the EDA board that 150 new laptop computers were slated to arrive Tuesday (March 30). Contacted late Friday afternoon, Daley told Royal Examiner by phone that it was anticipated all County emails would be back online at the beginning of the coming week, possibly coinciding with the arrival of the new computers and a rewrite of the County IT network. The system overhaul is to assure whoever was behind the intrusion no longer has access to the system, Daley explained. In a late update Monday morning, Daley said it now appeared the computers would not arrive until Thursday, delaying the restored email use until later in the week.
“We’re just busy buying computers and throwing computers out and wondering why we still have 2007 computers… – It’s a new experience every day,” Daley began his report to the EDA board Friday morning.
“Well, we wish the County well – it’s a horrible problem,” EDA Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne told his former fellow EDA Board member and chairman. EDA officials later told Royal Examiner the separate EDA server had not been impacted by the County intrusion, though a downed 10-year-old router had temporarily taken the EDA system offline for about a day this past week.
As noted in our original story on the hack – “A new municipal ‘normal’ – large scale software ‘intrusions’ and targeting an international human organ harvesting business?!?” – Daley said that while the beginning date of the intrusion hadn’t been established, it was verified it did not involve or impact election data from last November.
Daley told us that discussion of acquiring upgraded technology for the County was already underway when the intrusion was discovered March 7 to 12. In fact, the old County Information Technology was only capable of support of Windows 7, which will soon be non-serviceable as Window 10 and beyond continue development.
“So this gave us a reason to upgrade now,” Daley told Royal Examiner of the County IT software intrusion. One sign of the upgrade will be an eventual switch from .net to .gov in the County network, including staff and other official emails.
Council forwards rezoning over neighbor objections, okays flat tax rate, prepares to open Commons pavilion and celebrates trees
Eight to 10 people appearing to be there in support of three who spoke with concerns about potential impacts of a rezoning proposal by Rockledge Development Company LLC on their neighborhood left Monday’s Front Royal Town Council meeting with a bad taste in their mouths. That taste was of a done-deal on council approval of the rezoning application to facilitate a duplex development project that was immune to their collective concerns and desire for more detailed information on the project from the developer.
The fact no one from the Rockledge Development Company showed up for the public hearing on their rezoning request only compounded those citizens’ anger at the 4-2 vote of approval, on a motion by Jacob Meza. Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell and Gary Gillespie cast the dissenting votes. Cockrell had suggested delaying action until the developer could come in to address concerns about a potential change in the character of the neighborhood along Hillcrest Drive and Jefferson Avenue near the 15th Street Health and Human Services Complex at the old middle school site.
However, Mayor Chris Holloway cut Cockrell short, seeking a motion before further council discussion. Meza obliged with a motion to approve and took the lead in explaining the approval side’s belief that the developer’s proposal that had moved through the planning commission stage on a recommendation of approval, contained all the necessary information for council to move forward without further input on the proposal for the 2.1-acre parcel.
The rezoning request from Residential-1 (R-1) allowing only detached single-family houses to Residental-3 (R-3), would permit the duplex units the developer wishes to build on the vacant parcel.
The staff summary noted the developer had included a voluntary proffer limiting their project to duplexes, and not R-3 enabled higher-volume apartment units. The rezoning application summary also noted an adjacent R-3 zoned parcel.
However, during council discussion, it came to light that the only adjacent R-3 zoning was for the County Health & Human Services Complex parcel, as opposed to other existing residential development. However, a trip through the area by this reporter the following day found some fairly nice duplex units not far from the neighborhood in question already in place.
Debbie Earl, Peggy Thompson, and Donna Tebow all spoke against the proposal until more detail easing the neighborhood concerns were publicly addressed to those neighbors’ satisfaction. Tracing the history of the neighborhood bordering currently undeveloped land, the trio of speakers pointed to one of the few in-town neighborhoods retaining a rural feel for what was described as a “working, middle-class” citizenry that had come back from a past experience of “some rough days” when drug use, dealing and other less desirable influences had surfaced.
“This feels like going backward instead of forward,” Tebow told council of a proposal for more affordable housing units than the existing single-family, detached homes on the adjacent streets in question.
“Please do not rezone our neighborhood,” lead-off speaker Earl implored council.
However, the majority of Meza, Joseph McFadden, Letasha Thompson, and Scott Lloyd, the latter by phone connection, held sway that the property owner’s proposal had addressed such concerns at the planning department level and did not need further explanation or justification.
Stable tax rates
The other public hearing was on the establishment of tax rates for the Fiscal Year-2022 Town Budget under development. And since council chose to advertise tax rates at their existing level, which allowed only that they are adjusted down, not up, without re-advertising for a public hearing, it was little surprise Cockrell’s motion to approve flat Real Estate and Personal Property Tax rates at 13 cents and 64 cents per $100 of assessed value, respectively, passed unanimously with little discussion.
Also approved were Personal Property Tax Relief rates of 53% on the first $20,000 of the assessed value of qualifying vehicles; and a relief rate of 100% for qualifying vehicles with an assessed value under $1,000.
Pavilions and Tree Cities
During Town Manager Steven Hicks report to council, he noted an April 9 morning ribbon-cutting for the Village Commons/Gazebo area Pavilion under construction off the Laura Virginia Hale Place side of the central Historic Downtown park area. A time is still under consideration.
The non-walled, roofed-over Pavilion with an attached enclosed bathroom facility was included as part of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) proposal for improvements to the town’s Historic Downtown Business District.
According to Town Purchasing Agent Alisa Scott, the total approved cost of the Pavilion was $295,000. Other aspects were business façade improvements, wall murals and the updated Wayfinding sign project currently underway in conjunction with Warren County.
Perhaps somewhat ironically for some, Hicks also read from an Arbor Day Foundation acknowledgment of the Town of Front Royal again achieving Tree City USA status for 22 consecutive years.
Ironically, because council was at the center of a public firestorm over its defoliation, floodwater plan along Happy Creek and its Shenandoah Greenway Trail area between the Prospect Street Bridge and South Street.
Meza lauded the project rocks replacement of previously existing foliage, including a massive number of trees along the Happy Creek’s riparian buffer. He cited public comment to him commending how much better the area looks now, compared to prior to the flood control plan’s implementation.
In fact, as previously reported the beginning of the implementation of that plan led to the mass resignation of the Town’s Urban Forestry Advisory Committee (UFAC) created as part of its Tree City USA designation. None of the Town’s related organizations, from UFAC to the Tree Stewards were consulted on the defoliation and de-treeing plan designed to speed high and floodwater, including some concrete commercial areas, down the creek and eventually to the Shenandoah River, and away from the Town’s sewer and stormwater system.
On the bright side for critics of the project, it does seem no additional trees were taken down after the public outcry about the initial creek riparian buffer tree overkill by the Town’s own stated project standards. That overkill of trees larger than 4 inches in diameter was blamed on a contractor. Though some public feedback, as well as references from the contractor to only following Town directives, have disputed that assertion of fault for the larger trees removed during the project’s early stages.
Hicks cited an April 30 tree planting event. We will have more detail on that event as it becomes available.
We’d tell you to see the video for those conversations and other council business, but there was no video as the County-run SWAGIT video broadcast/taping service was not operational Monday, ostensibly due to the County software “intrusion” that has also shut down recent use of County staff emails as a precautionary measure.
Why not dream big in upgrading one of this community’s oldest public school facilities?
In our previous two articles on the March 16th meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors we explored, first, permitting requests impacting the future shape, physically and commercially, as well as recreationally of portions of the community; and secondly, an emerging “new normal” in municipal politics that increasingly ties us to the larger world around us as the 21st century moves into its third decade.
Now we will explore a third aspect of that meeting that looked both forward and to the past in urging our county’s elected officials to make proactive decisions to meet the challenges of providing equal treatment, if not under the law, under the banner of the County’s municipal budget directed toward its public education system to assure that all the community’s public-school children are treated by the same physical plant standards.
That challenge came from Public Comments speaker Michael Williams. While tracing his career path including stints in public education, private-school administration among others, Williams introduced himself as appearing before the board most importantly “as a caring member of this community, a husband, and father of a graduate of E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School” (EWM).
And it was that last category that was the focus of Williams’ comments as they zeroed in on a current hot-button topic, not just in Warren County, but across the nation – equal treatment regardless of social, economic, racial or ethnic categorizations.
“I have had the joy of being a member of this beautiful community for almost 24 years,” Williams began, soon zeroing in on his area of concern, the physical plant at EWM. “As I understand history, the current school that sits where E. Wilson Morrison resides is now over 80 years old (a little research indicates that along with A.S. Rhodes, EWM, the latter then as a high school, was built in 1935, making them 86 years old). The original wooden seats still exist in the current auditorium. An upstairs classroom has been creatively used for several years as a play area for the children when it is too cold to go outside. Due to COVID regulations, this room has not been able to be used this year since it was needed to store extra desks and classroom materials to comply with mitigation procedures. Consequently, when the temperature is below freezing outside, the young people forego their much-needed exercise.”
Williams observed that statistically, the school educates the highest portion of lower economic status and racial and ethnic minority children of any public school in the county system.
“How is this possible in 2021 – How can the poorest children in our community continue to be treated like the poorest children in our community?” he asked the county supervisors, observing, “While other schools receive nice new desks, chairs, and state of the art supplies, the children at E. Wilson Morrison receive hand me downs from other schools. Friends, it’s 2021. For the sake of common decency, please agree that we cannot afford ‘not’ to rectify this.”
He then pointed to the coming Public School Budget proposal. “In that proposal are several items of needed attention to our school system, and our outdated buildings. Two of those line items are a renovation budget for the original 80-year-old auditorium, and a stand-alone building to be constructed on the paved playground area. If you look carefully at the amount requested, it is not nearly enough in my view, but a most conservative and responsible request to help us all live within our means.”
A joint Youth Development Fieldhouse project?
Perhaps drawing on his background in both public and private education, the latter locally at Randolph-Macon Academy, Williams offered an alternate plan for the stand-alone building part of the EWM physical plant proposal. “Personally, I would prefer to see the County, Town, Sheriff’s and Police Departments, Valley Health and Randolph-Macon Academy go in together and build a Youth Development Fieldhouse along West Main Street, where the current football practice field is for R-MA. This is the site where R-MA has wanted to build a field house/natatorium and indoor shooting range for years.”
Williams then pointed to what he said was the availability of state and federal subsidies for such community development projects. “If there were ever an opportunity for these entities to come together and capitalize on the many state and federal grants, Title 9 funds, and who knows what other money Uncle Sam wants to toss our way – to include possible private donors – take it. They are going to give it to somebody. Why not let it be our community, to benefit our most precious resources, while also providing an incredible opportunity to partner with two of our county’s largest employers.”
What’s in a name?
And while he was dreaming BIG, Williams looked to both E. Wilson Morrison and this community’s histories in, perhaps he admitted, jumping ahead of the game before the suggested EWM auditorium and combined public-private school recreational facility have been realized – their naming. As for the EWM auditorium, Williams suggested not looking far, perhaps eight years back, and in house. That suggestion was former EWM Principal Margaret Holmes.
“Finally, while I realize that naming a building seems far ahead right now, I offer this: Margaret Holmes, an African American Woman, served at principal at E. Wilson Morrison for many years. She was my now 19-year-old son’s principal for 5 years. Because of her, and many others, my son is now a student at James Madison University. Please consider working with the School Board to name the renovated auditorium in her honor … Mrs. Holmes so much wanted to see that auditorium fixed to show the children in our community – and the staff that worked there – that they truly mattered,” Williams said, observing that since her departure the school has had six principals in seven years.
For his proposed jointly developed Youth Development Fieldhouse facility, Williams went back a bit further in our collective local educational history, to the battle to desegregate Warren County Public Schools and the role of the Kilby family in that battle.
“As far as the new building, in the audience this evening is a family that truly shed physical blood, sweat and tears to ensure that all of us, especially those whose lives were shattered and continue to struggle due to the long-term effects of racism in our country (be educated equally). Again, while I realize that it is early in the process, I plead with you to do your part in helping to heal these wounds by honoring the many sacrifices of the Kilby family, by working with the School Board to name the new building after this beautiful family, with a fitting memorial of honor in the front of the building. I’ll, personally, pay for the memorial if granted,” Williams asserted.
An equal ‘heritage’ opportunity
He closed with a vision and a challenge to the county supervisors.
“What better place, than in the center of our town, to show our children, and community that we ARE moving forward as a community in a genuine and substantive manner, than to honor the family that challenged us all to see one another for the content of our character, as opposed to the color of our skin. Let us truly do unto others as we would have them do unto us. Let us, truly, love our neighbor as ourselves. The opportunities here are endless.
“Finally, I beg you as my neighbors and my friends, please be the change which many of you on the dais have stated that you wish to see in our beautiful community.”
Williams, who left his role as a lay minister of the Anglican Church out of his introductory background profile, had quite the ministerial head of steam up by the conclusion of his remarks.
So, Williams has offered this community a positive path forward in acknowledgment of this community’s heritage, rather than “cancellation” of another aspect troubling to some while important to others. That existing “Southern Heritage” symbol of recent debate is the Confederate Soldier Memorial on the county courthouse lawn, just two block down Crescent Street from E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School. The county supervisors appear to have elected to follow the majority will expressed in a referendum on the issue on the November election ballot to keep the 110-year-old memorial to county citizens who fought in the Civil War in its place of honor.
And supporters of the statue have pointed out, why not? Few, if any, of those memorialized owned slaves or appear to have left any written record in support of the institution of slavery. Rather, they are memorialized for their sacrifice in going to war, many likely by way of being drafted, for what they considered their primary national allegiance of that pre-motorized mass-transit and pre-electronic mass-media era, the state in which they lived.
So, why not, Williams has reasoned, add public acknowledgement of the Kilby family’s and Margaret Holmes’ contributions to this community’s heritage in the struggle to achieve true equality for all under the law and in public education, to exist on equal footing with the community’s Southern Heritage?
Are we collectively and electorally up to it? Stay tuned as this aspect of the County’s FY-2022 Budget process continues to develop.
