Obituaries
Judith Ann Brown (1939 – 2022)
Judith Ann Brown, 82, of Front Royal, Virginia, loving mother of six, and adoring wife of 64 years to husband Rev Harold Sr. entered into eternal rest on April 21, 2022, in the comfort of her home, with her husband and son by her side. The oldest of 5 children Judy was born on May 9, 1939, to the late Lottie Green in Woodstock Virginia.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 11:00 am at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 240 Church St. Front Royal, VA 22630. The service will follow at noon at the church.
Judy was raised in Mount Jackson Virginia around family and friends. She was educated in the Shenandoah County Public School System.
Judy was joined in Holy Matrimony with Harold L. Brown on October 15, 1957. This union was blessed with 6 children. Judy and Harold relocated to Arizona and started their family while Harold served in the United States Army. Later the Browns would relocate and settle in Arlington, Virginia.
Judy was a loving, caring, and affectionate woman, who dedicated her time to others. She was devoted to her husband, children, and grandchildren. The kitchen was Judy’s place of comfort, always making sure others were well fed. She was an avid baker and was known for her cakes that brought a smile to everyone. She enjoyed listening to country music while spending time with her grandchildren.
Judy’s faith molded her into the woman she became. She professed her belief in Jesus Christ and joined Greenbrier Baptist Church in the 1980s. She was a devoted and active member of the church. She served in a multitude of positions, expressively serving as the supervisor of the church’s early childhood development center. She was encouraging and supportive of her husband in his journey into the Christian ministry. Judy also served as a deaconess of Guildfield Baptist Church and after 18 years she and Reverend Brown transferred their memberships to Mount Vernon Baptist Church where her husband serves as Pastor. Judy served at Mount Vernon Baptist Church as a deaconess and as a church clerk.
Known as Nannie to most, she was a thoughtful and kind person, sweet to all that knew her.
Judy leaves to cherish her loving memory: The love of her life of 64 years Reverend Harold L. Brown, Sr. known as her Boo! Six children: Harold “Geneo” Brown, Jr. (Ginette) of Fredericksburg, VA., Anthony “Tony” Brown (Virginia) of Front Royal VA., Cora Lee Gaskins (Clinton) of Arlington, VA., Robert “Bobby” Brown (Christine) of Spotsylvania, VA., Orlando “Landy” Brown (Ivy) of Manassas, VA., and Sheila Brown of Annandale, VA. Nine grandchildren: Harold “Chubby” Fletcher (Missy), Jaquay Hilliard (Travis), Cloressa Brown (Kevin), Samantha Tubergen (Jon), Shetara Brown (Lamar), Christopher Brown (Katie), Angel Brown, Michael Fletcher, and Angela Grant. Ten great-grandchildren: Tayvon (Tania), Jasmine, Jaden, Jeremiah, Jayson, Jakob, Anastasia, Tyler, Blaze, and Zymir. four Great Great Grandchildren: Autumn, Ashton, Amias, and Alaia. One sister: Janet Jones of Philadelphia, PA; Two brothers: Melvin Carter (Rosemary) of Stanton, VA, and Clovis Carter of Virginia. Two sisters-in-law: Betty Bryant and Mary Sue Davis (Walter) of Harrisonburg, VA, A host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her sister Anita Carter.
Obituaries
Betty Wiley Stratton (1929 – 2022)
Betty Wiley Stratton of Front Royal, Virginia died at Commonwealth Senior Living on Thursday, April 21, 2022. She was 93 years of age. The funeral will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at First Baptist Church by Christy McMillan and Dr. Mark Jordan. The burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Stratton and her husband, Kirk, owned and operated Standard Supply and Equipment in Front Royal before their retirement. They were former owners of the Korner Shoppe, Kirk’s, and Howard Johnson Restaurants in Front Royal and Harrisonburg, VA. She was previously a prominent member of the Republican Party, where she had served as President of the Republican Women and Vice-Chairman of the Warren County Republican Com. She had served on the Warren Memorial Hospital Board and the Marathon Bank and United Bank Advisory Boards. She was a member of several Bridge Clubs, The Red Hatters, and Friends Together. She was a member of the First Baptist Church.
Mrs. Stratton was born on April 9, 1929, in Ellicott City, MD., daughter of the late Alfred F. and Alice Mills Wiley. She was educated in Maryland, Georgia, and Virginia. She was a graduate of Warren County, Roller Business College, and Weaver’s School of Real Estate. She is survived by three children, Gary D. Hickerson (Deanna), Wendy Hickerson (Lee), and Cathy Ann Stoner (Craig); her three step-children, Duane Stratton, W.K. Stratton (Maureen), and J. Ross Stratton (Sherrie); her step-son in law, Rich Humphreys; 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded by her husband, W. Kirk Stratton; her 5 brothers, William Wiley, Donald Wiley, Vernon Wiley, James Hawk, and Maynard Hawk; two sisters, Edna Reid and Gerry Huff; and her step-daughter, Kirklyn Humphreys.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
The family will receive friends at Maddox Funeral Home from 4-6 P.M. on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 14 W First St., Front Royal, VA. 22630, or Warren County Humane Society at 1245 Progress Dr. Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Delores Ann Hazelgrove (1936 – 2022)
Delores Ann Hazelgrove, 85, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Front Royal, Virginia.
Services will be private.
Delores was born on August 20, 1936, in Falls Church, Virginia to the late Leslie H. Nalls. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jeri Harris.
Surviving Delores is her loving children, Mitzi Harris, Kathy Cross (Boe), and Diane Charles (Mike); her sister, Joan Corrdon; her grandchildren, Chris Charles (Devon) and Kelly Cross; her great-grandson, Brantley Charles; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Delores worked clear until the day she came back to Front Royal. She worked and belonged on the golf course. She was a member of the Chantilly country club for many years. In high school, Delores was homecoming queen, the captain of her cheerleading squad, and she always dressed to kill. Her family was the most important thing in her life with food being a close second. She loved to eat.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to Blue Ridge Hospice.
Obituaries
Dianne Sullivan Wines (1947 – 2022)
Dianne Sullivan Wines, 75, resident of Front Royal, Virginia passed on April 18, 2022.
Her husband of 40+ years, Harry, sons, Brian and Michael, Daughter, Alicia, daughter-in-law, Randi, and grandchildren Storm and Ethan will always remember her for who she was – a true giver. You will be missed by all.
May she Rest In Peace while joining her sister Shelby and grandson Tyler at the heavenly gates.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 7 at 2:00 pm at North Fork Campground indoor facility.
The family asks, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in her name to Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, VA.
Obituaries
Lillian Sealock Fox (1932 – 2022)
Lillian Sealock Fox, 90, went to her heavenly home on Monday, April 18, 2022, at her home in Front Royal, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 23 at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Thompson officiating. Interment will follow in Willis Chapel Cemetery at Huntly, Virginia with a meal to follow at Reager School House.
Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Fox; her parents, Flora Dulin Sealock and James Daniel Sealock; her brothers and sisters; and many friends.
The sadness that those of us who are left here on earth is heartbreaking, but the joy that is being felt at the reunion that is taking place in heaven is more than we can imagine.
Lillian was married to Eddie on January 22, 1955. Together they opened Eddie’s Coin Laundry and worked for many years making good friends.
Lillian loved her family and friends and her church. Some of her greatest joys were attending Willis Chapel, where she especially enjoyed singing, Sunday dinners with her family gathered around the table, and Sunday night services at Chester Gap Baptist Church, where she was known as our Methodist friend. She was known for her generosity of spirit and her kindness to everyone she met.
Surviving is her children, Janet Monismith (Bruce), Glenda Fox, and Alan Fox (SueAnn); grandchildren, Christopher Johns (Dominique), Robbie Johns (Nichole), Alyson Fox (Cody Flint), Evan Fox, and Lauren Fox; great-grandchildren, Shayla Fix, Lillian Johns, Owen Johns, Sophia Johns, Lucy Johns, Josephine Johns, and Layla Monismith; and many nieces and nephews, including her very special nephew, Jim “Foxy” Fox.
Pallbearers will be Jim Fox, Bruce Monismith, Christopher Johns, Robbie Johns, Alyson Fox, Evan Fox, Lauren Fox, and Cody Flint.
Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Burke, Dean Hahn, Roger Miller, Neil Myers, Jim Costello, Donnie Deal, Jay Fox, Aaron Fox, and Billy Williams.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 23 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Willis Chapel Church, c/o Bonnie Hahn, 48 Homestead Knoll, Huntly, Virginia 22640
Obituaries
James William “Billy Bob” Camden (1947 – 2022)
James William “Billy Bob” Camden, 74, of Manassas, Virginia passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at his home.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630 with Sammy Campbell officiating. Guests are welcome to visit with the family one hour prior to the service. Following all services, the burial will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
James was born on May 15, 1947, in Alexandria, Virginia to the late Roy Camden and Mary Timmons. He was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Lessie Crouch; his brother, Roy Lee Camden Jr.; and his step-father Harvey S. Timmons.
Surviving James is his loving companion of 24 years, Kay Robey; his son, Johnny Camden; his half-brother, Stanley Timmons; his sister, Margaret “Peggy” Miller; his grandson, Justin Camden; his extended family, Doris Shevitz, Joette Breeden and other close family members.
James proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. In his spare time, he loved playing the guitar, Bowling, and more than anything he loved spending time at the racetrack.
Pallbearers will be family
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Obituaries
Lyle Edwin Morrison (1927 – 2022)
Lyle Edwin Morrison, 95, of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away early in the morning of Friday, April 15, 2022, at Hidden Springs Senior Living Facility, Bentonville, Virginia.
Lyle was born on March 9, 1927, in Bentonville, Virginia, to his late parents, Thomas Norton and Hettie Belle Morrison.
He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Ruby Kathryn Morrison, his five children, Donna Berryman (Bill), Gary Morrison (Susan), Deborah Maricle (Donnie), Pamala Morrison (George), Patty Hite (Thomas III), his six grandchildren, Todd Berryman (Tabby), Patrick Maricle, Ben Maricle (Jess), Katie Thomas (Nick), Rachael Hite, and Thomas J. Hite IV (Amanda), and his six great-grandchildren, Daniel Berryman, Deacon Berryman, Ryan Maricle, Wyatt Maricle, Jayden Banks, George Twigg, Thomas Hite V, and Landon Hite. He deeply loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Thomas C. Morrison and Dean G. Morrison (Mary Jane). He will be missed dearly by his family.
Lyle was preceded in death by a daughter, Janice Darlene Morrison, a sister, Velma Fern Mathews, a brother, Lynwood Lee Morrison, a brother-in-law, Raymond H. Mathews, sisters-in-law, Nellie Mae Morrison, and Louise Morrison.
He greatly enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, hunting, fishing, gardening, beekeeping, and feeding the wildlife at his home. He led a long and full life and had an adventurer’s spirit. He was a self-taught mechanic and inventor and always surprised his family with his ingenuity. He never gave up living life to the fullest, and even in his later years found a gentle balance of work and rest to fill his days. Lyle’s annual garden fed his family and loved ones for many years and our summers will be a little less sweet without his tomato sandwiches.
He served in the US Army during the last days of WW II in Italy as a part of the 338th Field Artillery Regiment.
Arrangements for a family graveside service are in the care of Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia. Interment will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.maddoxfuneraIhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice or a charity of your choice.