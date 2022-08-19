Judith Ann “Judy” Ruffner (1947 – 2022)

Alice Lamarr Parks, 74, of Front Royal, VA, went to her Heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 17, 2022.

Her funeral will be conducted at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, VA, at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, with Pastor Timothy Dyke officiating. Burial will follow at Eleys Ford Baptist Church Cemetery, 1040 Eleys Ford Road, Fredericksburg, VA. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Alice was born in Front Royal, VA, on January 22, 1948, the daughter of the late Elliott Lamarr Jenkins and Jewell Dew Jones Jenkins.

She had a greeting card ministry since the age of 14, and her favorite gift was postage stamps. She was a born-again Christian and a member of Rivermont Baptist Church since 1980. Alice loved her faith, family, friends, Bible study, cooking, art, photography, reading, gardening, decorating, children, flea markets, volunteering at local nursing homes, and music, especially Southern Gospel. She loved Front Royal and the beautiful Shenandoah Valley. She was also known to be a thrifty shopper.

She graduated from Warren County High School in 1966 and Front Royal Beauty School in 1983.

Alice is survived by her only child, Charles “Chuck” Raye Brown and wife Vicki and her family; granddaughter, Alyson Joell Brown, grandma’s “Angel Baby”; Alyson’s mother, Michael-Ann Brown Ewanish and husband Mike; brother, Charles Elliott Jenkins; and many nieces and nephews that she dearly loved.

Besides her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her baby brother, Benjamin “Benny” Raye Jenkins. She was widowed by Joseph Powell Brown (1980) and Ronald Edward Parks (2018).

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Alice inspired those around her, always focusing on the good things no matter how bad the situation. Her smile and good nature could lift the spirits of all who came in contact with her. Her kind heart and loving and gentle spirit will be greatly missed.

Her prayer was for all to accept the Lord Jesus Christ as their personal Savior and find true peace and happiness.