Obituaries
Judith “Judy” Ann Mihill (1941 – 2024)
Judith “Judy” Ann Mihill, 82, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Monday, January 1, 2024, at her home.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 5, 2024, at 3 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, 29110 Old Valley Pike, Strasburg, Virginia, with Pastor Keith Warren officiating. Entombment will take place on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Mihill was born on October 25, 1941, in Huntington, West Virginia, to the late Roy and Kathryn Burke. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard James Mihill; son, Richard James Mihill Jr.; and brother, Roy Randolph Burke Jr.
Judith was known to her husband as “Honey,” by siblings as “Sis,” by her friends as “Judy,” and to her family as “Mom,” “Momma,” “Aunt Judy,” and “Mamaw.” In her younger years, she worked as a Secretary at the United Mine Workers Welfare and Retirement Fund. Judy dedicated her life to serving others. She sang in her church choir and served in the meals ministry and the media ministry. She and her husband served together as missionaries with Outreach to Asia Nationals.
Judy is survived by her ten daughters, Starr K. Thurman (Kenneth), Joy L. Semelsberger (Mike), Judith A., Mihill, Bonnie M. Mihill, Rebecca G. Mihill, K. Dawn Mihill, Lana D. Barrett (Phil), Tammy N. Ashley (Craig), Kimberly G. Mihill and Sharon L. Mihill; two sons, Timothy M. Mihill (Julie) and Matthew L. Mihill (Laura); sister, Bonnie Bickish; 30 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
The Mihill family would like to thank you for your outpouring of love and prayers during our time of grief. Your expression of love is appreciated and a great comfort to us all.
Please join us for a time of fellowship following the funeral service at the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Liberty Baptist Church, 29110 Old Valley Pike, Strasburg, Virginia 22657, or at washedintheblood.org.
Obituaries
Patricia Ann Castelar (1951 – 2023)
On Sunday, December 24th, 2023, at the age of 72, Patricia “Tish” Ann Castelar passed away at her daughter Kisha’s home in Front Royal, VA. In her last moments, Tish was surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and family members as they prepared to celebrate Christmas Eve together.
In early 2023, Tish was diagnosed with Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, to which she ultimately succumbed. Throughout the ordeal, Tish received love and support from her family and friends. During the final months, Tish’s daughter Kisha showed unconditional love and moved Tish into her home. Kisha provided a loving environment for her mother and ensured that Tish received the best care possible.
Tish was born on Thursday, May 24th, 1951, to Nellie Margaret and Raymond Ashley Lytle.
On Friday, June 9th, 1972, Tish married Emilio José Castelar, the love of her life. Tish and Emilio had four children together: Carlos, Erik, Kisha, and José. They shared 39 wonderful years together until Emilio’s passing in 2010. Tish was a loving mother who was always there when her children needed support. She was also a loving grandmother who, without a moment’s notice, was willing to babysit, plan birthdays, or lend a helping hand. Tish had four grandchildren: Grey Castelar, Norah Castelar, Lucy Phillips, and Emme Phillips. Family meant everything to Tish, and it was family that brought her some of the happiest moments in her life.
Tish was a warm and caring woman who lived by the values of kindness, patience, and forgiveness. Through these values, she touched many hearts. Tish loved art and pursued this passion by earning her bachelor’s degree in fine arts at the University of Mary Washington. She shared knowledge of art with her grandchildren by introducing them to drawing, painting, and sculpting.
In addition to art, Tish enjoyed traveling, kayaking and spending time with family and friends. Her favorite place to visit was her parent’s home in Swansboro, NC. During her visits, Tish loved strolling through downtown shops, going to the beach, and visiting with extended family members.
Tish is survived by her children, Carlos Castelar, Erik Castelar, José Castelar, and Kisha Phillips; her grandchildren, Grey Castelar, Lucy Phillips, Norah Castelar, and Emme Phillips; her son-in-law, Tracy Phillips; and her daughter-in-law, Danielle Rosnov-Castelar.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Nellie Lytle; her sisters, Kathy Robles and Christine Wright; and her husband, Emilio José Castelar.
A memorial service and a burial ceremony will be held for Tish at a later date.
Donations to her memory may be made to the CJD foundation at Fundraising for the CJD Foundation, https://secure.qgiv.com/event/cjdfoundation/
Obituaries
Roy Scott Dillon (1962 – 2023)
Roy Scott Dillon, 61, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at his home after a lengthy illness.
Mr. Dillon was born on September 28, 1962, in Washington Township, Pennsylvania, to the late John Pierce and Grace Lee Gardner Dillon. He was also preceded in death by his brother, John Melrose Dillon, and three sisters, Cathy Riley, Eileen Britt, and Kellen Kurdilla.
He will be greatly missed by his surviving sisters, Kimberly Cabrido (Anthony) of Lancaster, California, Lauri Tallant (Tom) of Front Royal, Virginia, and Beth Dillon of Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania; his best friend and brother-in-law Tom Tallant, his beloved Shih tzu, Milla and his many friends at Rural King, Front Royal as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Dillon was a veteran of the United States Navy, where he served on the USS Flatley FFG-21. He was most proud of his veteran status and loved serving his country as a member of the U.S. Navy.
His hobbies included hiking/walking the trails around his home, woodworking, and kayaking.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Priscilla Mae Laing (1940 – 2023)
Priscilla Mae Laing, 83, of Strasburg, Virginia, formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 22, 2023, at her home.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 4, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Mrs. Laing was born to the late Frank Jr. and Janette White Warner on March 8, 1940, in Job, West Virginia. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Lottie Rosalie Cooper.
Survivors include her son, Luther Jackson Laing, Jr.; daughter, Mary Louise Poland; sister, Louise Warner Hoover; seven grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Linda Ann Steele Oster (1948 – 2023)
Linda Ann Steele Oster, 75, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2023, in her home.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at Shenandoah Memorial Park, 1270 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, Virginia 22602, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Linda was born on June 20, 1948, in Bridge Port, West Virginia, to the late Shirley Ernest and Norma Steele. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Larry Steele, and her half-brother, Patrick Joseph Steele.
Surviving Linda are her loving son, Jeffrey Paul Oster; her grandson, Jutson James Oster; her sister-in-law, Polly Steele; her niece and nephew, Sarah and Andy Steele; and her numerous extended family members.
Linda retired from the United States Postal Services after being a supervisor for many years.
Obituaries
Jane Anita Lasley Quinn (1942 – 2023)
Jane Anita Lasley Quinn, beloved wife and mother, died at home in Culpeper, Virginia, on December 26, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. She was 81. Born in Front Royal to Alice (Seay) and John O. Lasley on November 20, 1942, she spent most of her youth in the Shenandoah Valley. Jane graduated from Clarke County High School before attending Westhampton College (University of Richmond), where she earned a B.A. in English and met her husband, Kevin.
Jane and Kevin lived in Richmond for over twenty years, raising their family in Chesterfield County. During that time, Jane earned an M.Ed. from Virginia Commonwealth University, after which she taught social studies and worked as a librarian for the New Community School in Richmond. Upon moving to Culpeper in the late 1980s, Jane worked at Floyd T. Binns Elementary School and later at the Corner Shelf Bookstore. She was a member of Culpeper United Methodist Church, the Culpeper Minute Men Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Northern Virginia Airstream Group, and the United Federation of Doll Clubs. Jane had an insatiable curiosity about the world and loved to travel and read. She was a prolific correspondent and the glue that kept friends and family together.
Jane is survived by her husband of 57 years, Kevin W. Quinn; her daughter Kathleen M. Quinn and son-in-law David H. Kime of Highland Heights, Kentucky; her daughter Stephanie (Quinn) and son-in-law Jason Lawrence of Fairfax; and her three grandsons Zachary Q., Ryan H., and Evan J. Lawrence, all of Fairfax. She was preceded in death by her parents and a twin brother, John O. Lasley, Jr.
A memorial service is scheduled on Saturday, December 30, at 2:00 p.m. at Clore-English Funeral Home in Culpeper, with a visiting hour starting at 1:00 p.m. Private interment will happen in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jane’s memory to the Nature Conservancy, Shenandoah National Park Trust, or Hospice of the Piedmont.
Obituaries
Dr. Philip Edward Wine (1934 – 2023)
Dr. Philip Edward Wine, age 89, of Marshall, VA, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2023. He was born on November 20, 1934, in Prince William County, Virginia, to the late John Melvin Wine and Mary Harris Wine.
He attended Warren County High School in Front Royal, Va. He was described in his senior yearbook as having a devilish grin, being a sterling athlete, and being a guy with a manner all of his own. These qualities accompanied him throughout his life, defining an admired man in 2023 as much as they did a boy in 1953.
He pursued higher education at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, VA, where he earned his bachelor’s degree. He then went on to attend Georgetown University School of Dentistry in Washington, DC, graduating with honors in 1965 with a doctorate degree. He then opened a private dental practice that served all residents of Warren County for 38 years.
His interests were as diverse as his accomplishments. During his retirement from the practice of dentistry, he dedicated himself to his farming, which included cattle and thoroughbred racehorses in Fauquier County, VA.
It was his devotion to his family that truly defined him. He leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion. He is survived by his daughters: Elizabeth (Theodore) Vaught of Front Royal, VA; Barbara (Walter) Hudson of Virginia Beach, VA; Jacqueline (Timothy) Hinson of Suffolk, VA; and Deborah (Richard Bender) Wine of Suffolk, VA. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews whom he cherished as his own, including the nephews that he practically raised, Ray, John, Ed, and Mark Pennington, and his life partner, Mary Mochary.
He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his siblings, Dr. Byron (BB) Wine, John (JW) Wine, Shirley Burke, and Bettie Anne Pennington, and his first wife, Charlotte Grow Wine.
Philip passed peacefully at Winchester Memorial Hospital, surrounded by family. His twinkling baby blue eyes gently closed, marking the end of an extraordinary journey.
A ceremony honoring his life will take place in the spring at the Wintergreen Family Cemetery in Nelson County, VA. We invite friends and family to join us in sharing expressions of condolences and cherished memories by signing his remembrance book at Maddox Funeral Home, located at 105 W Main Street, Front Royal, VA.