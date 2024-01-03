Judith “Judy” Ann Mihill (1941 – 2024)

Judith “Judy” Ann Mihill, 82, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Monday, January 1, 2024, at her home.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 5, 2024, at 3 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, 29110 Old Valley Pike, Strasburg, Virginia, with Pastor Keith Warren officiating. Entombment will take place on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at Panorama Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Mihill was born on October 25, 1941, in Huntington, West Virginia, to the late Roy and Kathryn Burke. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard James Mihill; son, Richard James Mihill Jr.; and brother, Roy Randolph Burke Jr.

Judith was known to her husband as “Honey,” by siblings as “Sis,” by her friends as “Judy,” and to her family as “Mom,” “Momma,” “Aunt Judy,” and “Mamaw.” In her younger years, she worked as a Secretary at the United Mine Workers Welfare and Retirement Fund. Judy dedicated her life to serving others. She sang in her church choir and served in the meals ministry and the media ministry. She and her husband served together as missionaries with Outreach to Asia Nationals.

Judy is survived by her ten daughters, Starr K. Thurman (Kenneth), Joy L. Semelsberger (Mike), Judith A., Mihill, Bonnie M. Mihill, Rebecca G. Mihill, K. Dawn Mihill, Lana D. Barrett (Phil), Tammy N. Ashley (Craig), Kimberly G. Mihill and Sharon L. Mihill; two sons, Timothy M. Mihill (Julie) and Matthew L. Mihill (Laura); sister, Bonnie Bickish; 30 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

The Mihill family would like to thank you for your outpouring of love and prayers during our time of grief. Your expression of love is appreciated and a great comfort to us all.

Please join us for a time of fellowship following the funeral service at the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Liberty Baptist Church, 29110 Old Valley Pike, Strasburg, Virginia 22657, or at washedintheblood.org.