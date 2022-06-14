Judith “Judy” Fowler Higgins (1947 – 2022)

Judith “Judy” Fowler Higgins, 74, of Bentonville, Virginia passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, in the comfort of her home.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St., Front Royal, Virginia 22630 with pastor Carl Menefee and Danny Clegg officiating. Following all services, the burial will take place at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery.

Judy was born on December 9, 1947, in Six Mile, South Carolina to the late Robert Fowler and Ila Gruver; She was also preceded in death by her sister, Hazel Screws who lived in Georgia.

Surviving Judy is her loving husband of 54 years, Richard Higgins of Bentonville; her children, Rick Higgins of Bentonville, Buck Higgins of Front Royal, and Erica Higgins of Bentonville; her grandchildren, Taelor Sponsler (Kurtis Jr.) of Front Royal, and Tristan Higgins of Bentonville; one great-grandchild, Evelynn Sponsler of Front Royal; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Judy was a retired school bus driver; who finished her route in Warren County. She was a member of the Front Royal Baptist Temple, loved her garden and was a super gardener, and she loved to sew.

Pallbearers will be Kurtis Sponsler Jr., Chuck Renner, Steven Kapsch, Tristan Higgins, George Ritter, and Tommy Lawson

A Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home.