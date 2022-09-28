Judy M. Smith (1943 – 2022)

Judy M. Smith, nee Barnett, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, and Pasadena, Maryland, passed away on September 27, 2022, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease peacefully in her sleep.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal, with the Rev. Matt Waters officiating.

Mrs. Smith leaves her husband of 59 years, Sidney Smith; daughter, Stephanie Smith (Amy Thompson); sister, Roseanne B. Mobley; brothers, Frank H. Barnett Jr. (Cathy Steed), William P. Barnett Sr., and George E. Barnett (Connie) and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and innumerable friends.

Born in Front Royal on August 3, 1943, her father, Frank H. Barnett Sr., was instrumental in starting the predecessor to the current Warren Memorial Hospital. Her mother, Rose C. Barnett, was a devoted elementary school teacher.

For much of her career, Judy was a devoted federal employee. She was a team leader and manager in taxpayer services at the Internal Revenue Service and was in charge of cash management at the treasury department.

After leaving federal service, Judy went on to a successful commercial real estate and appraisal career. While Judy was very successful and focused on her business endeavors, she was most known for her devotion to her family and friends.

Judy’s passions included world travel, dancing, sailing, reading, music, and enjoying the view from her front porch. She enjoyed life’s moments big and small. Judy was a wonderful hostess and cook well before being a “foodie” was a thing.

Judy’s greatest gift was being a partner in a 59-year love story with Sid. Their marriage was built on love, caring, trust, and mutual consideration.

Judy’s starring role was being her best friend and mother to Stephanie.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association in the name of Judy Smith.