Obituaries
Judy Mae Shipe Christian (1949 – 2022)
Judy Mae Shipe Christian, 72, of Stephenson, Virginia passed away unexpectedly at home, on June 23, 2022.
Judy was born November 16, 1949, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late John T. Shipe, Sr., and Margaret M. Sealock Shipe. She was also preceded in death by her husband, J. Lewis Christian; two brothers, Benton Shipe and John Shipe, Jr.; and her beloved dog, Bandit.
She is survived by two daughters, Angela Shipe of Georgia and Susan Wood of Indiana; one sister, Barbara Lynch (Eddie) of Virginia; and one nephew, Robert Sackett of Florida.
The family would like to recognize her very dear friends and neighbors, Chuck and Phyllis Cox; their kindness and generosity will always be remembered by the family. We would also like to acknowledge her dear friend, Mary Simon.
A private graveside service was held on June 30, 2022, at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Obituaries
Joseph Randolph “Bill” Ralls, Sr. (1945 – 2022)
Joseph Randolph “Bill” Ralls, Sr., 76, of Front Royal, Virginia peacefully passed to his eternal reward on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
Bill Ralls was born on November 16, 1945, in Front Royal to the late Ernest and Ida Pullen Ralls. He was a member of Fishnet Ministries Church. Bill will be remembered as a man who was passionate about serving the Lord and his love for family. He pastored churches in Virginia and Maryland as an ordained pastor of the Assemblies of God. He also sang bass and traveled with The Brothers Southern Gospel Quartet.
Survivors include his two sons, Joseph Ralls Jr. (Susan) of Linden, Virginia, and Dean Ralls (Charlene) of Yorktown, Virginia; brother, Jim Ralls (Lynda) of Front Royal; two sisters, Joyce Barnett (Bruce) of Front Royal and Phyllis Foltz (Ralph) of Mount Olive, Virginia, and three grandchildren, Grant Ralls, Heather Ralls, and Blake Ralls; numerous nieces and nephews as well as countless family members.
Bill is preceded in death by his wife and best friend of 48 years, Donna Stephens Ralls.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 11 AM at Fishnet Ministries Church located at 391 Fishnet Boulevard. Front Royal with Pastor Larry Andes officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fishnet Ministries, P.O. Box 1919, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Timothy Michael Jenkins Jr. (1980 – 2022)
Timothy Michael Jenkins Jr.. 41, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on June 30, 2022.
A visitation will be held at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main Street in Front Royal from 3:00 to 5:00 pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
Timothy was born on August 26, 1980, in Winchester Virginia, and was raised by his parents, Bonnie and John Potter Jr.
Surviving Timothy is his parents, Bonnie Faye Potter and John G. Potter Jr.; his sons, Zadin Imery Jenkins and Kainan Grady; his siblings, Tammy Deavers (James), John Potter III (Diane), and Juanita Potter; and numerous aunts, and uncles, nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
Obituaries
Elaine Kay Clatterbuck (1939 – 2022)
Elaine Kay Clatterbuck, 82, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 8 at 11:00 am at Prospect Hill Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Clatterbuck was born October 17, 1939, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late Oscar Hamilton and Nora Bertha Williams Barnard.
Surviving is her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, Charles E. Clatterbuck; two daughters Sharon Clatterbuck-Kerns and husband James W. Kerns; Kim Clatterbuck Yates; one grandson Wesley Kerns and wife Chelsea Kerns; two granddaughters, Amanda Thomas and husband Mark Thomas and Victoria Luttrell and husband Mitch Luttrell; four great-grandchildren, Eli Kerns, Kate Kerns, Abigal Thomas, and Annalee Thomas; and two nieces, Gloria Jean Keyser of Culpeper and Brenda K. Kunkle of Wyoming.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Obituaries
Richard William Tennett (1963 – 2022)
Richard William Tennett, 58, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held for Richard at 11:00 am on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Following all services, the burial will take place at Howellsville United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Richard was born on December 29, 1963, in Warren County to the late James and Hazel Tennett. He was also preceded in death by his former significant other, Ethel V. Flynn; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and siblings.
Surviving Richard is his significant other, Bobbie Spencer; his sons, Delbert and Christopher Flynn; his uncle Robert M. Tennett; his 11 grandchildren; his good friend, Michael McDonald and numerous nieces and nephews.
Richard loved passing the time by going fishing.
Pallbearers will be Chris Tennett, John Duncan, David Boyce, Steve Boyce, Joe Wines, and Jeffrey Costello.
Honorary Pallbearers are Michael McDonald and Robert M. Tennett Jr.
Obituaries
Elizabeth “Libby” Andrick Jones (1927 – 2022)
Elizabeth “Libby” Andrick Jones, 95, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 26, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 2 at 1:00 pm at the Front Royal Church of the Brethren with Pastors Bobby and Diann Whetzel officiating. Interment will be private.
Mrs. Jones was born in Boyer, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Charles and Virgie Andrick. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Paul Jones, and eight brothers and sisters.
After retirement from Avtex Fibers, she enjoyed her flowers, gardening, travel, and browsing antique and thrift shops.
Surviving is a sister, Louise Walters (Donald) of Strasburg; four daughters, Diane Wickham (Norwood), Debbie Lambert (Al), Ruth Hamman (Mike), and Patricia Dodson, all of Front Royal, Virginia; seven grandchildren, Christopher Lambert (Kimberly), Matthew Lambert, Angie Ordonez, and Daniel, Dana, Sarah, and Sam Wickham; eight great-grandchildren; and 18 devoted nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 2, one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284.
Obituaries
Lillie “Aunt Lil” Mae Eshelman (1936 – 2022)
Lillie “Aunt Lil” Mae Eshelman, 85, of Glen Allen, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at a Kindred Hospice residential facility in Richmond.
A funeral service will be held for Lillie at 1:00 p on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Front Royal Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Steve Guizar officiating. Following the service, the entombment will take place at Shenandoah Memorial Park. Guests are welcome to visit with the family one hour prior to the service.
Lillie was born on July 6, 1936, in Charlottesville, Virginia to the late James and Refa Blakely. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Eshelman; her children, Sandy, Margie, James, and Jerry; and her siblings, Helen, Jim, Sam, Paul, and Connie.
Surviving Lillie is her loving son, David Eshelman; her siblings, Barbara, Linda, Hank, Brenda, Karen, and Mary; her grandchildren, Tracey, Krystal, Curtis, Jessica, Joey, and Caleb; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Lillie was a member of the Front Royal Church of the Nazarene where she received an award for her distinguished services. She was a prolific writer and a Seamstress for many years.
Pallbearers will be Roger Vorus, Tommy Heslep, John DeWalt, Joshua Barnett, Chuck Heflin, and J.J. Warnick.
Honorary Pallbearers are Ben Valdez, Ashby Grimsley, and Richard Guizar.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Front Royal Church of the Nazarene at 1107 Monroe Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630 to go towards the Nazarene Compassionate Ministries program.