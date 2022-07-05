Judy Mae Shipe Christian (1949 – 2022)

Judy Mae Shipe Christian, 72, of Stephenson, Virginia passed away unexpectedly at home, on June 23, 2022.

Judy was born November 16, 1949, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late John T. Shipe, Sr., and Margaret M. Sealock Shipe. She was also preceded in death by her husband, J. Lewis Christian; two brothers, Benton Shipe and John Shipe, Jr.; and her beloved dog, Bandit.

She is survived by two daughters, Angela Shipe of Georgia and Susan Wood of Indiana; one sister, Barbara Lynch (Eddie) of Virginia; and one nephew, Robert Sackett of Florida.

The family would like to recognize her very dear friends and neighbors, Chuck and Phyllis Cox; their kindness and generosity will always be remembered by the family. We would also like to acknowledge her dear friend, Mary Simon.

A private graveside service was held on June 30, 2022, at Panorama Memorial Gardens.