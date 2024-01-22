Judy Marie Henry Jenkins (1952 – 2024)

Judy Marie Henry Jenkins, 71, of Bentonville, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at Winchester Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 29, at 1:00 p.m. at the Church at Skyline, with Pastor Butch Hammond and Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.

Judy was born October 19, 1952, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late Wilson Russell and Clemmie Marie Partlow Henry.

She worked for Fleetwood Travel Trailers for many years and retired from the federal government.

Surviving is her loving and devoted husband of 46 years, David Thomas “Tinker” Jenkins, Jr.; one son, David T. Jenkins, III (Kelly) of Bentonville; one brother, Gerry Raymond Henry of Bentonville; three sisters, Audrey Lee Henry of Rixeyville, Daris Ann Henry Mathews (Rick) of Browntown, and Kelly Lynn Henry Cubbage (Sherman) of Stanley; two very special grandchildren, Madison Marie Jenkins, and Ryan Thomas Jenkins, both of Bentonville; sister-in-law, Doris Ann Jenkins Wood (Charles) of Doswell; close and dear friend, Brucie Jenkins; two uncles, Earl Partlow of Winchester and George Partlow of Stephens City; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Archie and Curtis Wayne Henry.

David Thomas “Tinker” Jenkins Jr., David T. Jenkins III, Bruce Turner, Barry Turner, Allen Atkins, and Ben Widmer will be pallbearers.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 28 from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.