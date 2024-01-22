Obituaries
Judy Marie Henry Jenkins (1952 – 2024)
Judy Marie Henry Jenkins, 71, of Bentonville, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at Winchester Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 29, at 1:00 p.m. at the Church at Skyline, with Pastor Butch Hammond and Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Judy was born October 19, 1952, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late Wilson Russell and Clemmie Marie Partlow Henry.
She worked for Fleetwood Travel Trailers for many years and retired from the federal government.
Surviving is her loving and devoted husband of 46 years, David Thomas “Tinker” Jenkins, Jr.; one son, David T. Jenkins, III (Kelly) of Bentonville; one brother, Gerry Raymond Henry of Bentonville; three sisters, Audrey Lee Henry of Rixeyville, Daris Ann Henry Mathews (Rick) of Browntown, and Kelly Lynn Henry Cubbage (Sherman) of Stanley; two very special grandchildren, Madison Marie Jenkins, and Ryan Thomas Jenkins, both of Bentonville; sister-in-law, Doris Ann Jenkins Wood (Charles) of Doswell; close and dear friend, Brucie Jenkins; two uncles, Earl Partlow of Winchester and George Partlow of Stephens City; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Archie and Curtis Wayne Henry.
David Thomas “Tinker” Jenkins Jr., David T. Jenkins III, Bruce Turner, Barry Turner, Allen Atkins, and Ben Widmer will be pallbearers.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 28 from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
Obituaries
Ruby Lee Souder (1936 – 2024)
Ruby Lee Souder, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by her loved ones, on Saturday, January 20, 2023.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 31, at 2:00 p.m. at Panorama Memorial Gardens, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Ruby was born November 29, 1936, in Asbury, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Basil Woodrow “Buddy” Holcomb and Betty Jo McClung Holcomb.
She retired after many years from Jackson Furniture in Front Royal.
Ruby was a wonderful, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to everyone she met, and all who knew her loved her. She had a great love of animals and could not stand to see any animal go hungry.
Surviving is a daughter, Hope Clark (Kenny); son, Rick Souder (Sherry); sister, Barbara Sanders; granddaughter, Emily Lamb (Dennis); grandson, Ricky D. Souder; great-granddaughter, Khole; and great-grandson, Kyler.
Her parents preceded her death; her husband, Spurgeon Lee “Spud” Souder; sister, Shirley Kincaid; brothers, Jimmy, Tommy, and Donald Holcomb; and a niece, Sherry Baker.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Warren County Humane Society, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Margaret Irene Presley (1941 – 2024)
Irene was preceded in death by her parents, John and Molissie Keene; brother, Frank Keene; and her loving daughter, Darlene Coulter.
Irene is survived by her husband, Victor, and their two children, Linda Spence (Tom) and Michael Presley (Zeta). She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Johnny, Jessica (Luke), Michael (Melanie), Mark (Kirsten), Molly, Gracie, and Isabella. She was blessed to have known all five of her great-grandchildren, Abigail (Aaron), Lauren, Harrison, Blaine, and Brileigh, and one great-great-grandchild, Blakelyn. She is also survived by her sister, Edith Green, and several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Irene was born September 7, 1941, in Southern Virginia.
She met and married the love of her life, Victor ‘Vic’ Presley. They would have celebrated 64 years of marriage in February. They settled in Manassas, VA, where she gave birth to their three children.
Irene was born a caregiver and enjoyed taking care of friends and family. Along with caring for others, she enjoyed cooking for family gatherings and gardening. As her health declined, she was known to greet everyone who visited by saying, “Hello, are you hungry? Do you want a sammich?”.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 26, at Maddox Funeral Home, with Doug Lowell officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Following the service, the family would like to extend an invitation for everyone to join in celebrating her life at the American Legion, 22 West 8th St. Front Royal, VA.
Obituaries
Robert David Argent (1944 – 2024)
Robert David Argent, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, January 19, 2023, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester.
Services will be private.
Mr. Argent was born September 14, 1944, in Virginia, the son of the late David and Buelah Greenfield Edwards Argent.
He retired after many dedicated years from Verizon.
He was married to the late Joyce Jean Shubelka Argent.
Surviving is a sister. Judy Holder of South Carolina.
Obituaries
Wanda Jean Koff (1966 – 2024)
Wanda Jean Koff, 57, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held at The Church at Skyline at a date to be announced.
Mrs. Koff was born in Front Royal on September 12, 1966, to the late Paul and Bessie Strother Stevens. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Stevens. She was a member of The Church at Skyline.
Survivors include her husband of twelve years, David Koff of Front Royal; brother, Alan Stevens of Front Royal; and sister, Ann Rush of Woodstock, Virginia.
Obituaries
George Thomas Wimer, Sr. (1935 – 2024)
George Thomas Wimer, Sr., 89, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at his home on Thursday, January 18, 2024.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Wimer was born on January 5, 1935, in Blue Grass, Virginia, to the late Howard Murrill Sr. and Mary Brock Wimer. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Winifred Wimer, and brother, Jack Wimer. He owned the House of Fabrics in Front Royal for 56 years and was a Front Royal United Methodist Church member.
Survivors include his son, Tom Wimer (Sherry) of Chesapeake, Virginia; daughter, Sherry Kerns of Rocky Mount, Virginia; brother, Howard M. Wimer of Front Royal; five grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, from 6 to 8 p.m..
Obituaries
Lillian Lynn Kenney Sager (1946 – 2024)
Lillian Lynn Kenney Sager, 77, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away at her home on Saturday, January 13, 2024.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 20, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The inurnment will be private.
Mrs. Sager was born June 16, 1946, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late William Hunter and Margaret May Skillman Kenney.
She retired after over 20 years from Berryville Graphics.
Mrs. Sager was an amazing historian and genealogist. She received the Rebecca Poe Preservation Award in 2018 for her generous volunteer service. Prior to her passing, she was excited to have completed the required paperwork to become a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Surviving are her children, Chuck Sager (Ann) of Gerrardstown, West Virginia, Jennifer Sager of Strasburg, and Joseph Sager of Texas; one sister, Sandra L. Kenney of Maryland; seven grandchildren, Joshua Sager, Christopher Sager, Matthew Sager (Brittany), Colby Foster, Hannah Sager, Elijah Sager, and Hunter Sager; five great-grandchildren, Charles Sager, Dominic Sager, Emilia Sager, Hunter Sager, Noah Sager, with one on the way; two nephews; and numerous cousins and close friends that she held dear to her heart.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, January 20 from 1-2 p.m..