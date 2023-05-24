Judy McDonald Hill (1953 – 2023)

Judy McDonald Hill, 69, died on May 22, 2023, at her home in Front Royal, Virginia.

She was born on June 29, 1953, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late Marvin and Margaret McDonald.

She is survived by her spouse, William Duke Hill; 3 daughters, Tammy Terry (Tim), Bobbie Jo Ledgerton, and Stephanie Crowder, 3 grandchildren, Forrest McGuinn, Emma Ford, and Chloe Ford, a great-grandchild, Mila McGuinn; and 13 brothers and sisters.

She loved to spend summers on the water at the Chesapeake Bay. She was a successful business owner of Judy’s Hair Designs for over 3 decades.

Her hobbies and interests were spending time with family, boating, creative design, and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Victoria M. Gresham, and a sister, Peggy Cameron.

The family night will be on Monday, May 29, 2023, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home. Her graveside service will take place on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 11:00 am at Panorama Memorial Gardens in Strasburg, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.cureepilepsy.org .