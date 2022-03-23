Community Events
Julius “Dr. J.” Erving to serve as Sports Marshal for the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival
Legendary basketball great of all times, Julius “Dr. J.” Erving, has been named Sports Marshal by Tommy Price, president of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®.
Julius Winfield Erving, internationally recognized as Dr. J. was the dominant basketball player of his era, and a true innovator who revolutionized the way the game was played. Widely heralded as one of the all-time greats, he is often considered to have been the catalyst for the ABA-NBA merger in 1976. Erving’s strong leadership skills led his teams to championships in both leagues while his authentically thrilling high-flying style on the court captivated millions of fans from all over the world along the way. A gracious, dignified, and disciplined man, Erving was an ideal ambassador of the sport. He was the epitome of class and humility, and no one was more respected both on and off the court. This is the essence of who he is and what he still brings to any role he serves in.
Currently serving as founder/managing member of Erving Global Opportunity LLC, Julius brings to the table close to 40 years of experience as a Hall of Fame player, executive and entrepreneur. Erving Global Opportunity (EGO) is engaged in managing the ownership, business development, commercial utilization, merchandising, television, film, social media and philanthropic involvement of the Julius “Dr. J. Erving” brand. Dating back to 1979, Mr. Erving’s business affiliations have generated close to 2.5 billion dollars in revenues and brand value for his partners and other high-profile clientele.
The overarching business model consists of leveraging the name, likeness, and intellectual property of Mr. Erving primarily through endorsements, personal appearances, strategic partnerships, equity participation, and worldwide licensing programs.
Erving holds a degree in business management from The University of Massachusetts, as well as honorary degrees from Temple University and Philadelphia University. He has served on various Boards of Directors including the following: Converse (6 years), Darden Group, (8 years) Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (3 years), Meridian Bank (5 years), Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Commission (3 years), Saks Fifth Avenue (8 years), The Sports Authority (8 years), The University of Massachusetts (2 years), Widener University (1 year) and Williams Communications (4 years).
Erving played professionally for 16 years, having scored 30,026 points in his combined ABA and NBA career, and left as the third highest scorer in professional basketball at the time behind only Kareem
Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain. Erving scored more than 22.0 points per game in his 11 NBA seasons with Philadelphia and 28.7 points per game in his 5 ABA seasons with Virginia and New York.
In 1993, Erving was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and was also named to
the NBA’s 50th Anniversary All-time team. In 1994, Erving was named by Sports Illustrated as one of the 40 most important athletes of all time. In 2017, GQ Magazine selected him as part of the 50 Greatest Living Athletes, a true testament to his staying power of remaining generationally relevant some 30 years after his playing career ended.
Erving will be speaking at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast at the Tolley Zone in the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletic and Events Center on Shenandoah University Campus, on Saturday, April 30 at 8 a.m. He will then ride in the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade, which begins at 1:30 p.m. Erving’s appearance is being sponsored by Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Tickets to Festival events are available at www.thebloom.com/events.
Community Events
Virginia Department of Veterans Services and partners to hold National Vietnam War Veterans Day special ceremonies
In honor of the fifth anniversary of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) will recognize the more than 230,000 Virginia men and women who served in our Nation’s Armed Forces during this conflict from 1955 until 1975. A special ceremony will be held on Tuesday, March 29 at 11 a.m. EDT to commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day at the Virginia War Memorial, 621 South Belvidere Street in Richmond.
All Vietnam War veterans and members of the public are invited and encouraged to attend this ceremony. Every Vietnam War Veteran in attendance will be presented with a Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin in recognition of his or her service. For more information, please click here.
“It is especially important that all Virginians take the time on this special day to thank our fellow citizens who answered the call to serve our country,” said Daniel Gade, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “These veterans came back home, transitioned to civilian life, started families and became leaders in business, education, law, the arts, medicine, science, technology and public service throughout the Commonwealth. They deserve nothing less than our highest praise and acknowledgment for their service and sacrifice.”
In addition to the ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial, DVS will partner with Chapter 957 of the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) and James City County for a National Vietnam War Veterans Day commemoration and pinning ceremony to be held March 29 at 1 p.m. at Veterans Park in James City County. Details regarding that ceremony may be found here.
The Marine Corps League, James M. Slay Detachment #329; the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Richmond Chapter 1965; the Virginia Department of Veterans Services; and Mission BBQ will be honoring Vietnam Veterans on March 29, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mission BBQ Glenside location. Vietnam Veterans will be recognized, thanked, and honored for their service to the Nation during the Vietnam War. Vietnam Veterans who have not yet received their Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin (VVLP) will be presented with a VVLP and other material in recognition of the nation’s thanks for their service and sacrifice. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Details regarding this observance may be found here.
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services is a proud Commemorative Partner to the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
Community Events
Stephens City preparing for huge Easter egg hunt at Newtown Commons Saturday, April 9
There will be a free community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9 at the Newton Commons on Main Street in Stephens City from 12 to 4 PM. The Egg Hunt is sponsored by Stephens City UMC and will be accompanied by a United Methodist Women (UMW) Flower Sale from 10 to 4 PM. The Rain date is Saturday, April 16th.
All are welcome.
According to Stephens City UMC Pastor, Bertina Westley, the upcoming community event is going to be all about camaraderie. “I am so excited about the upcoming Easter Egg Hunt and Flower Sale that we will be hosting at Newton Commons! There will be something for everyone – garden enthusiasts, festival game lovers, balloon animal collectors and face paint fans. Most importantly, we will have the opportunity for fellowship and fun with our Stephens City neighbors. Everyone in the community is welcome,” Westley said.
All participants are requested to stop by the registration table next to the inflatable Easter bunny to sign in to hunt for 4,000 plastic eggs filled with candy and toys discreetly hidden around the Commons. There will also be a number of Golden Eggs included in each age group. Parents are encouraged to bring their own bag or basket for collecting eggs.
Stephens City Mayor Mike Diaz will kick off each of the four egg hunts beginning at 1 PM. The egg hunts are divided into four different age groups with four different locations and times: ages 0–3 egg hunt starts at 1 pm; ages 4–6 starts at 1:30 pm; ages 7–9 starts at 2 pm and 10–12 starts at 2:30pm. The parents who fill the Commons, will enjoy the excitement and laughter emanating from the children participating in the magical event of searching for and discovering brightly colored hidden eggs.
There will be a “take your own” Easter bunny photo opportunity for all children from 1 to 3 PM on the Newtown Commons outdoor stage. Self-taught artist Michael Bulley (Balloon Guy) will skillfully create free balloon animals for the kids. Mr. Bulley is a member of the Disabled American Veterans Department of Virginia, Chapter 9, Winchester.
Stephens City Volunteer Fire and Rescue will provide a Fire truck on site with tours of the customized equipment used during firefighting operations. Children will have the opportunity to meet the much beloved Sparky the Fire Dog. The fire truck will blare its siren at precisely 1 PM to announce the start of the egg hunting activities. Stephens City police officers will be on hand to manage traffic control around the Commons and provide oversight.
The Face Painting site will be located in the picnic table area of the Commons. Sherando High School Leo Club and Art Club volunteers will support this activity and also the festival games at various sites to include Corn Hole Game, Three-legged Relay, Potato Sack Relay, Ring Toss and Egg/Spoon Relay.
Volunteers are still needed to manage events and fill eggs. The church Caring Outreach Group recently stuffed 1,000 eggs and more help is required to complete the goal of 4,000.
“As Christians we are called to love our neighbors – to move beyond the confines of our own church building. The congregation seeks to reach out to our community by sponsoring a free community Easter Egg Hunt with festival games, face painting, balloon animals among many other activities,” said Stephens City UMC Missions Chair Cathy Barley. Barley has designed the events to occur in Newtown Commons located smack in the middle of town so everyone feels comfortable attending. “What better way to foster community joy than by sponsoring a fun family-oriented event, especially in a world that has witnessed so much heartache, particularly in these past two years. I don’t know who receives more pleasure – our church members or the community at large who get to enjoy a day of festivities,” Barley added.
UMW will sell a variety of market flower packs (African daisies, primrose, variegated vinca, small and large geraniums, pansies and alyssum) and hanging flower baskets. “Proceeds from the flower sale will support mission projects,” UMW church president Michelle Hruska said. According to Hruska, UMW’s mission pledge supports programs and staff such as deaconesses, and missionaries who serve the United Methodist Church globally and nationally. “Stephens City UMW also supports local missions such as CCAP (food pantry, clothing house, financial assistance) and Bright Futures, a non-profit organization that helps schools connect student needs with available resources in the community.” Hruska said.
All about egg hunting.
Easter egg hunts are not a 20th century tradition. Surprisingly, they have a lengthy history. One of the earliest Easter egg hunts that most resembles the modern Easter egg hunt can be traced to 16th century Protestant reformer Martin Luther. During this time, men in the congregation would hide eggs for women and children to find. The joy the women and children experienced as they found eggs mirrored the joy the women felt when they found Jesus’ tomb empty and realized He had risen. England’s Queen Victoria was an Easter egg hunt enthusiast and she participated as a child in the early 1800s when her German-born mother, the Duchess of Kent, organized egg hunts at Kensington Palace. The Queen helped popularize the egg hunts as she made numerous references to these activities in her journals.
Children in the United States also enjoyed Easter egg hunts early on as the White House Annual Easter Egg Roll was first held in 1878 during President Rutherford B. Hayes’ term, thus beginning the marketing for this youthful activity.
Early newspaper articles publicized egg hunting. An April 1882 Sedalia, Missouri Weekly Bazoo article cites, “The city’s Mayor hosted an Egg Hunt for the community’s children at his home. The eggs were beautifully colored and the happy children entered into the sport of hunting for them with a zest which none but children understand. Quite a number of grown folks were present and the bright faces and merry laughter of the children made up an enjoyable occasion.” A notice in the Richmond, Virginia Planet article on April 22, 1905 read, “Grand Easter Festival and Easter Egg Hunt will be given Easter Monday at a private residence. Refreshments at reasonable prices. Good music. Admission to Festival is 10 cents and to Easter Egg Hunt, 5 cents. Come and enjoy yourself.”
Today the annual egg hunts have become all about chasing down the brightly colored eggs filled with candy or surprises the bunny leaves behind for children to uncover. Parents enjoy the innocent fun that children receive from running outdoors to search for hidden eggs. The egg hunt is a splendid event for bringing families together and letting them have a great time before celebrating Easter Sunday.
For more information regarding volunteers and donations, contact Cathy Barley at mwbarley@comcast.net and cell phone is 540-664-6018.
Community Events
Selah Theatre Project’s presents THE FALL OF HEAVEN, written by Walter Mosley and directed by Gary Hines
In the blink of an eye, Tempest is struck by the bullet of a police gun and finds himself at the pearly gates facing St. Peter and his judgment. Refusing to accept his eternal condition, he’s stripped of his identity and given a new body and a chance to change his fate. Alive, Tempest was no angel, but he was far from evil. The Accounting Angel, Joshua, is out to prove the scales tip toward the latter. Adapted from his book, Tempest Tales, and inspired by Langston Hughes’ colorful character, Jesse B. Semple, Walter Mosley takes us on a hip trip—an ethereal excursion into the metaphysical conundrum between right and wrong, good and evil. Which will you choose?
THE FALL OF HEAVEN stars Eric Lee Santiful (Fences, Barefoot in the Park, Twelve Angry Jurors) as Tempest Landry and Prince Do’zia-Earley (Fences, 26 Pebbles) as Joshua the Angel. This production also features: Will Speakman as Basil Bob (Laramie Project, To Wake the Dead, Doubt), Jacole Freeman as Branwyn Weeks, Joanne Thompson (Fences, Night Mother, Steel Magnolias) as Alfreda/Darlene, and Kurt Hoffman as St. Peter.
“Our narrow human perceptions and interpretations of the spiritual realm fascinates me. I ask myself constantly, where we might be wrong?”, says director, Gary Hines. “This show is the highlight of our season as it empowers the Black voice and showcases the Black experience”, says artistic director, LaTasha Do’zia, “However, the question of faith, purpose and what motivates us as humans is relevant to all walks of life”.
THE FALL OF HEAVEN has some mature language and topics. Performances begin on Friday, April 1 at 7pm for a limited engagement through Sunday, April 10. *Special dinner performance for the Larry Lamar Yates Memorial Scholarship Fund on Saturday, April 9th at Skyline Ranch Resort.
Seating is limited. Audience members have the option to wear masks during the performance.
For tickets, go online to www.selahtheatreproject.org/fallofheaven or call 540-686-5185.
Community Events
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of April
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of April 2022. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Saturday, April 2nd
- 2:00PM Book Cover Re-Design. We all judge books by their covers, so let’s make sure the covers are good! Draw, paint, or collage a new design for one of your favorite books.
We will display the designs throughout the following week (National Library Week), after which point the artists can come pickup their work. For ages 7-18. Registration is required.
Monday, April 4th
- 11:00AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required
Tuesday, April 5th
- 4:30PM Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. Our theme for this week’s club is Soil Erosion: What a Plant can do! For ages 6-11. Registration required.
Wednesday, 6th
- 10:15AM Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Things that Grow will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00AM Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Things that Grow will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Registration required.
Saturday, April 9th
- 1:00PM Easter Egg Hunt. Join us at Gertrude E. Miller Park for Easter egg hunts, stories, games, crafts, and photos with the Easter bunny! We will also be offering library card sign ups. This program is in collaboration with Warren County Parks & Recreation.
Monday, April 11th
- 11:00AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, April 12th
- 4:30PM Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. Our theme for this week’s club is Egg Geodes! For ages 6-11. Registration required.
- 7:00PM Virtual Goodnight Sweetheart Story Time. Join Miss. Pattie for our special story time in your jammies. Bring your favorite buddy and get cozy!
Wednesday, April 13th
- 10:15AM Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Eric Carle will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00AM Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Eric Carle will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Registration required.
Saturday, April 16th
- 2:00PM – Pretty Pansies & More. Celebrate spring! It’s time to beautify our children’s garden and create a floral craft to take home. For ages 6-12. Registration required.
Monday, April 18th
- 11:00AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, April 19th
- 4:30PM Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week’s theme is Candy Camouflage! For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option will be offered for this week as well. Find it on our Facebook & YouTube Pages.
Wednesday, April 20th
- 10:15AM Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Rain will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00AM Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Rain will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Registration required.
Saturday, April 23rd – Library closed for Taste for Books.
Monday, April 25th
- 11:00AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, April 26th
- 4:30PM Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week’s theme is Paper Circuits! For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option will be offered for this week as well. Find it on our Facebook & YouTube Pages.
Wednesday, April 27th
- 10:15AM Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Siblings will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00AM Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Siblings will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Registration required.
Thursday, April 28th
- 4:00PM. Special Needs Garden Program. Plant seedlings in the garden and enjoy a reading of Jack & the Beanstalk. All ages welcome. Participants must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Registration is required.
Community Events
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for April
You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.
General Education Development
In-person. For those who have already registered, Samuels Public Library is proud to host Lord Fairfax Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (except on school holidays or closings) and is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website: lfcc.edu/adult-education
Cancellation: English as a Second Language Discussion Group
Lord Fairfax Community College’s English as a Second Language course, hosted through Samuels Public Library, will now be placed on hold until the fall. More information on the program can be found on the LFCC website: lfcc.edu/adult-education
Bad Romance
Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, April 11th at 6:00 PM for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!
Genealogy Club
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, April 13th at 6:00 PM.
Basic Hiking
In-person. Join us Thursday, April 14th at 6:00 PM as we review the basics for planning and enjoying a day hike. This will include a discussion of factors to consider in choosing a trail, navigation tools, what to wear, the essentials to pack, safety concerns (weather and wildlife), personal hygiene issues and a review of Leave No Trace principles. A list of local hiking resources will be provided to all participants.
Photography & Beyond: Wildflowers
In-person. During this hands-on presentation on Saturday, April 16th at 10:00 AM we will share places and techniques for photographing the valley’s spectacular wildflowers. Meet in the Children’s Garden to photography flowers, insects, and other small wonders. Please bring your cameras or cell phones with storage available and batteries charged. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. Register for this event online at the Samuels Library website.
Books & Beyond: Evening Discussion
Virtual. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! This meeting will be held virtually on Monday, April 18th at 6:00 PM. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month.
Books & Beyond: Morning Discussion
In-person. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! This meeting will be held in-person on Wednesday, April 20th at 10:00 AM. This group meets every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month. Morning discussion is now in person at the library.
Library closing
The Library will be closed for its annual Taste for Books event on Saturday, April 23rd. The library will resume normal hours of operation Monday, April 25th.
Taste for Books
In-person. On Saturday, April 23rd, Samuels Public Library will hold its annual Taste For Books Fundraiser for the first time in two years! This much anticipated event is our main fundraising event for the year and all proceeds go toward improving the resources the library offers to the community. Now in its 9th year, the event is highly anticipated and ticket sales have steadily grown to over 300 guests. It is an evening event where local businesses, nonprofit organizations and clubs come together with the community to dress up, spend time with friends and discover an evening full of surprises! This year’s theme is “A Taste for Books On the High Seas.” We will take to the high seas and celebrate all things nautical. The event offers unique foods, beer and wine along with a silent auction, an interactive game, and prizes. Tickets on sale now. Sponsorship and table host applications are also available. Covid-19 protocols in place at time of the event will be followed. Visit www.tasteforbooks.net to find out more about Samuels Public Library’s biggest fundraiser of the year!
Pen & Prose: Starting out with Creative Writing
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love writing? Looking to learn how? Come to our ongoing creative writing club on Saturday, April 30th at 2:00 PM. Open to new members.
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution cosponsor grave marking ceremony in Stephens City
On March 19, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution cosponsored a grave marking ceremony with the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stephens City. The ceremony commemorated the memory of the five Revolutionary War Patriots buried in the church cemetery.
John Nicholas DeLong was born July 19, 1756, at Bowers, Berks, Pennsylvania, the son of Johannes Delong and Maria Katherina Dussinger. He married Elizabeth Margaret Goose around 1778. He was listed in the census of Frederick County in 1782 and was taxed in Winchester in 1785. He and Elizabeth had 10 children. John Nicholas served as a Private in Captain Smeck’s 5th Company, 2nd Battalion, Berks County Militia, Pennsylvania. He died Feb 21, 1823.
John Grim/Krim was born October 1755 and died April 19, 1840. He was married to Juliana Mainzer. In 1776, he volunteered as a rifleman in Andrew Bare’s Company in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He fought in the Battles of Staten Island, Trenton and Fort Washington. He was among the troops who marched captured Hessians from Trenton to Philadelphia. He then joined the “Flying Camp”, a unit created to reinforce the Continental Army on an emergency or temporary basis. He lived in Rockingham County until finally settling in Frederick County around 1811.
Jacob Kline was born August 23, 1736, in Zweibrucken, Germany. He was the son of Nickolaus Klein and Maria Eva Klein. He came to this country when he was sixteen-years-old with his parents and settled in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. In 1759, he married Anna Eva Dyusong in Lancaster. In 1764, they joined several other families and moved to Frederick County, Virginia, where he was a farmer. In 1773 he bought a farm on Spring Run, and with Eva had 11 children. Eva died in 1815 followed by Jacob who died on August 27, 1816. During the Revolutionary War, he served as a Private in the German Regiment of the Continental Forces.
John Krider, Jr. was born 1754 and died 1814. He was married to Mary Krider and served as a Private in the German Battalion.
Nicholas Samsel was born May 2, 1749, in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, as the son of Johann Paul Samsel and Catharina Borm. He married Anna Elizabeth Ott, August 26, 1770, in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania. They were the parents of nine children. During the Revolutionary War, he served as a Private in the 7th Company, 2nd Battalion of the Northampton County, Pennsylvania Militia. At some point after the end of the war, he migrated to Frederick County, Virginia. Nicholas died in Frederick on November 4, 1817, followed by Anne in 1827.
The ceremony was conducted at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery, emceed by Dale Corey. The Virginia State SAR Color Guard commanded by Brett Osborn presented the colors, followed by greetings given by Virginia Society SAR President Bruce Meyer, Virginia Society Children of the American Revolution Sara Cox, Virginia Order of Founders and Patriots of America Governor Michael Weyler, Stephens City Mayor Michael Diaz and Pastor Janice Marie Lowden.
A dedication to the graves was presented by Corey and Pastor Lowden with the monument uncovered by compatriots Marc Robinson and Will Reynolds. Family presentations were given by Kathy Nibley, accompanied by her husband Reed Nibley, and her brother Rob Preston, accompanied by his wife Kathryn Preston, descendants of John Krim. Mary Ann Vaughn, accompanied by her daughter Laurie Bassler and grandson Nicholas Bassler, descendants of Jacob Kline.
Wreaths were presented by President Meyer, President Cox, Governor Weyler. Additional chapter wreaths were presented by President Thomas “Chip” Daniel (Colonel James Wood II), Vice President John Thomas (Fairfax Resolves), compatriot Paul Cox (Colonel Fielding Lewis), Vice President Leamon Duncan (Colonel William Grayson), Past President Ken Morris (George Mason), VASSAR 1st Vice President Ernie Coggins (George Washington), Vice President Barry Schwoerer (Sgt Maj John Champe), Deborah Corey (DAR John Alexander), Anita Bonner (DAR Lanes Mill), Anna Cox (C.A.R. Colonel Spotswood Alexander Society) and Kathy Nielsen for the family.
A three volley musket salute was provided by the Virginia State Color Guard Musket Squad prior to the retirement of the colors. Additional color guardsmen participating included Rick Abbott (FR), Ken Bonner (SJC), Sean Carrigan (CJWII), Paul Christensen (CJWII), David Cook (FR), Jim Cordes (FR), Gary Dunaway (Williamsburg), Kelly Ford (CJWII), Chris Melhuish (Jamestown), Erick Moore (CJWII), John Petrie (CJWII), Paul Parish (General Daniel Morgan), Dennis Parmerter (CJWII), Allan Phillips (CJWII), Nathan Poe (CJWII), Eric Robinson (CJWII) and Mike St Jacques (CJWII).
Additional compatriots attending the ceremony were David Burks, Jim Heflin, Peter Himmelberger and Rick Tyler. The ladies of the church provided refreshments after the ceremony ended.
Wind: 2mph N
Humidity: 89%
Pressure: 29.82"Hg
UV index: 0
59/41°F
52/36°F