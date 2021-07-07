Crime/Court
July 6 stabbing incident may have been latest chapter in domestic violence saga
A late-night tip of a possible stabbing in the area of Royal Arms Apartments on East Criser Road early Tuesday morning, July 6, may, not only have saved a man’s life but revealed the most recent chapter in a history of domestic violence involving the victim. According to a warrant for “Malicious Wounding” issued against 33-year-old Tiffany Lynne Taylor, responding Front Royal Police Officer R. D. Lowry found a man walking with a female, later identified as Taylor. Asked if he “was okay” by the officer, the man, later identified as 26-year-old Clayton M. Williams, responded, “I’m good.”
However, Officer Lowry noticed the man, who was walking with his hand on his back, stumble. As Lowry exited his patrol car, the male fell to the ground, at which point the officer noticed blood on his hand. After raising William’s shirt, a stab wound was verified visually by the officer. Based on information from two eyewitnesses and a subsequent statement from Williams that Taylor had stabbed him, Taylor was taken into custody.
FRPD’s weekly arrest report cites Taylor’s arrest at 3:13 a.m. According to the RSW Jail website, she was booked into RSW at 3:25 a.m. Her address is listed as 405 East Criser Road, apartment 203. That is the same address listed for the victim, Clayton Marquis Williams, who is listed in the FRPD arrest report as being charged at 4:39 a.m. that same morning with “an Other Authority Arrest”.
According to the RSW website, Clayton Marquis Williams was booked on a “Violation of a Protective Order” charge at 5:17 a.m., Tuesday morning, July 6. He is listed as released at 4:30 p.m. that afternoon.
But unlike Taylor, according to the jail website, July 6 was not Williams’s first booking into RSW. A search of the RSW website indicated 7 bookings dating from September 2015 to 2021, with the last one prior to his July 6 arrest, listed on June 2, 2021. Just five weeks before he was allegedly stabbed by Taylor, with whom he shares the 405 East Criser Road address, Williams was charged with the last of five “Simple Assault against a Family Member” charges ranging over the past couple of years. The arresting agency on that June 2, 2021, charge is listed as Shenandoah 171.
In addition to the domestic violence charges, Williams had one charge of the Sale of Schedule I or II Narcotics (2016 case status – charge null prossed) and one “Strangulation Resulting in Bodily Harm” (2015 case status – guilty, with the execution of the entire sentence postponed/suspended).
Tiffany Taylor has a hearing scheduled on her Malicious Wounding/Stabbing with the intent charge on the 9 a.m. docket of Warren County General District Court on August 19.
Crime/Court
WCSO firearm arrest leads to multiple drug charges
On July 4, 2021, Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a report that an individual, identified as Eric Anthony Capps, 29-years-old, of Winchester was currently in Warren County and was in possession of a stolen firearm.
During the ensuing investigation, a search warrant was obtained for a location in Warren County. Before executing the search warrant, further investigation revealed that Capps had moved to a second location, also in Warren County. Deputy J.D. Rima located the suspect driving a vehicle on N. Royal Avenue, and a traffic stop was conducted. As a result of the traffic stop, the stolen firearm was located, and a second search warrant was obtained. Both search warrants were then executed, resulting in the location and seizure of the following:
- Approximately 137 grams of methamphetamine (street value of $16,440.00)
- Approximately $2000 U.S. Currency
- Digital scales and packaging material consistent with narcotics sales
Capps was arrested and transported to RSW Regional Jail, where he was charged with the following and held without bond:
- Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
- Grand Larceny
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance
- Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Convicted Felon
This investigation was the result of coordinated efforts between the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, Warren County Sheriff’s Office Intelligence Division, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, and members of the community as we continue to combat drug trafficking in Warren County and the Shenandoah Valley.
This incident is another example that highlights the collaboration between the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the community as we aim to protect and serve the public by locating and arresting individuals involved in dangerous criminal activity. Anyone with information related to drug activity in Warren County in encouraged to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 635-4128.
Crime/Court
William Luckey denied bond on child sex abuse charges
Despite defense counsel arguments that child abuse charges against William R. Luckey were the product of a misunderstanding and that the release on bond of the 72-year-old with a 35-year tie to this community would present no danger to the community or risk of flight, Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge Nancy Reed wasted little time in denying bond to the defendant Thursday afternoon. Dr. Luckey heard the judge’s decision by video connection to the bond hearing from Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren County (RSW) Regional Jail.
Defense attorney Shannon Johnson would not verify an appeal of the bond denial prior to discussion with her co-counsel Thaddeus Furlong. However, comments in the courtroom seemed to indicate an appeal is likely. Johnson had her client testify to describe his military service, including an honorable discharge from the Marines, his lengthy academic career, which continued into the 2020-21 school year as a teacher at the Padre Pio Academy out of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal, and extensive family ties to the community, in seeking bond for her client. Dr. Luckey cited the bulk of his teaching career as 33 years as a Christendom College professor and semi-retired Professor Emeritus.
“This isn’t what happened,” Julie Luckey told her husband of specific sexual acts described in one of the warrants, later adding, “It’s not like you raped somebody.”
“No, it doesn’t say ‘Show me your hiney,’ Dr. Luckey seemed to laugh in response to his wife’s dispute over the content of the warrants. At another point in recorded conversations in the days after his arrest, Dr. Luckey told his wife his situation was a result “of 15 minutes of stupidity on my part.”
But during closing statements and rebuttals, defense counsel Johnson again disputed the prosecution assertion such statements were a partial admission of guilt. Rather, she said they reflected nervousness over the severity of the charges and other dynamics related to the charges being brought.
In arguing against the bond, prosecutor Meadows noted Dr. Luckey’s continued connection to the Padre Pio Academy as a reason not to issue bond.
Contacted about Dr. Luckey’s relationship to the Padre Pio Academy in the wake of his June 25 arrest, the Academy’s Board Chairman Francois Flippen told Royal Examiner that they were now in the summer break and had not expected Dr. Luckey to return to the school for the next semester due to the myriad health concerns his attorney addressed during the bond hearing. Flippen also said that Julie Luckey, whom he described as “a generous volunteer for different school functions” in addition to her elementary school teaching role, had “resigned from all of her involvement with the school on Sunday to minimize negative impacts for the school” from her husband’s arrest.
Information received by Royal Examiner this week also indicates that Dr. Luckey is no longer listed as a Professor Emeritus on the Christendom College website.
A preliminary hearing on the cases is scheduled for August 5, on the morning docket of Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
Crime/Court
Christendom College ‘Professor Emeritus’ arrested on child sex abuse charges
The Warren County Catholic community was rocked by the Friday, June 25 arrest on a trio of child sexual abuse and solicitation charges of former professor and “Professor Emeritus” at Christendom College, William Raymond Luckey. Royal Examiner was contacted over the weekend by Catholics in this community about the arrest of the 72-year-old Luckey and alerted to a posting about it by Catholic blogger Simcha Fisher (www.simchafisher.com).
Fisher was prominent in carrying a 2018 effort by female alumni to pressure Christendom College administrators into changes in its approach to what was claimed to be a culture of coverup of an alleged history of sexual abuse of females at the conservative Catholic college, to a regional and even national online audience. Of that experience, Fisher wrote in yesterday’s post: “Christendom President Timothy O’Donnell apologized in 2018 after we reported on the school failing women who had been sexually assaulted on campus. At the time, the school pledged to bring in experts to review the school’s policies and protocols dealing with sexual assault and harassment.”
But it was not college-age women at issue in Luckey’s arrest by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on June 25th. Luckey was charged with one count of “Solicitation of prostitution from a minor less than age 16” and two charges of “Indecent liberties, parent, grandparent, etc. of a child less than 15”. According to the RSW Regional Jail website, Luckey, of the 200-block of Summit Ridge Rd., Front Royal, was booked into the northern Warren County facility at 7:03 p.m. Friday evening. Warrants on the three charges indicate fingerprinting of Luckey between 4:35 and 4:39 p.m. that afternoon. Court documents list the offense date as June 22, 2021, for all three charges.
Copies of warrants on those charges received from the Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Monday offer more disturbing detail. Of the two indecent liberties charges, Luckey is accused of “with lascivious intent knowingly and intentionally sexually abuse 10-year-old female …” and “that the accused feel or fondle the sexual or genital parts of such child”.
Of the solicitation charge the warrant alleges that Luckey “offer(ed) money or its equivalent to a minor under 16 years of age to … perform (various oral or sexually penetrative acts) upon or by another person … with the intent to sexually arouse or gratify and thereafter perform a substantial act in furtherance thereof.”
As noted above, the offense date on all three charges is listed as June 22, 2021, three days before Luckey’s arrest. Luckey is initially being held without bond. According to court documents he has a bond hearing scheduled this Thursday, July 1, at 3:30 p.m. and a preliminary hearing on August 5 at 10:30 a.m., both in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. According to that court clerk’s office, Luckey was initially represented by Thaddeus Furlong, an attorney out of Stafford, Virginia. An online check indicated “Sex Crimes” among his areas of expertise. The attorney also noted a “high-profile” client base.
A phone message left with Christendom College’s public affairs department at 1 p.m., Monday, seeking comment on the arrest had not been replied to by publication.
Of Luckey’s tenure at Christendom and other positions within Catholic educational and publication endeavors, Simcha Fisher wrote on Sunday:
“Luckey is listed as a professor emeritus on the school’s website. Luckey is a frequent writer for publications Faith and Reason, as well as the Acton Institute for the Study of Religion and Liberty’s publication, The Journal of Markets and Morality. He has written on Catholic social teaching and the economy for Crisis Magazine, as well.
“Luckey is listed as an adjunct scholar for the Ludwig Von Mises Institute, Acton Institute for the Study of Religion and Liberty, as well as a member of the Fellowship of Catholic Scholars and the advisory board for the Center for Economic Personalism.
“The small Catholic liberal arts college in Front Royal, VA began awarding a William R. Luckey award for Political Science and Economics in 2015, when Luckey retired as a teacher. Two days after the arrest, Luckey was still listed on Christendom’s website as a Professor Emeritus.”
Crime/Court
Virginia State Police investigating armed hostage situation that resulted in officer-involved shooting in Luray, VA
An investigation is underway into an armed hostage situation that concluded with a multi-agency, officer-involved shooting in the Town of Luray. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is conducting the investigation into the shooting incident, which involves personnel from state police, Town of Luray Police Department, Town of Shenandoah Police Department, Page County Sheriff’s Office, and National Park Police.
The local, state, and federal law enforcement had responded en masse to an emergency 911 call for an armed male subject having taken people hostage inside a convenience store in the 500 block of West Main Street in the Town of Luray. The call came in around noon, and the responding law enforcement personnel staged in the parking lot outside the store.
For an extended period of time, law enforcement personnel worked to verbally engage the armed male subject via a loudspeaker. The man refused to cooperate with law enforcement’s repeated commands to put down his weapon and safely exit the building. During the course of the attempted negotiations, he did come to the front of the store and open the door and then retreat back inside.
At approximately 1:15 p.m., the man exited through the front doors of the store with a long gun that he pointed at law enforcement. Law enforcement at the scene fired at the male subject. He died at the scene. The long gun was recovered at the scene. His remains will be transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination and autopsy. The state police are still in the process of notifying the next of kin.
The two individuals taken hostage inside the store were not injured during the incident. No law enforcement was injured during the course of the incident.
In accordance with state police policy, the trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the ongoing criminal investigation and an administrative investigation.
Crime/Court
Winchester woman pleads guilty to distributing Acetyl Fentanyl and Fentanyl
On June 17, 2021, a Winchester woman pleaded guilty to distributing acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl in February 2019.
According to court documents, Jennifer Lynn Heishman, 37, of Winchester, Virginia, contacted an individual on February 23, 2019, to arrange a purchase of heroin. Later that evening, Heishman paid $100 for two foil packets of drugs, using money provided by her boyfriend. Heishman then brought the drugs into the residence, distributed them to her boyfriend, and they ingested the drugs.
The next day, February 24, 2019, a piece of foil containing a grayish-colored power was recovered from Heishman’s residence. The foil packet was one of the two packets of drugs Heishman distributed the previous day, and tested positive for fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl.
Heishman pleaded guilty to knowingly and intentionally distributing a mixture or substance containing acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl. She is scheduled to be sentenced on October 22, 2021, and faces a period of incarceration within the range of 72 to 132 months.
Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar of the Western District of Virginia and Jared Forget, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Washington Division, made the announcement.
The Drug Enforcement Administration, Winchester Police Department, and Northwest Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force are investigating the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lena Busscher and Randy Ramseyer are prosecuting the case.
Crime/Court
Don’t try to outrun the police – you’ll loose
ROCKINGHAM CO., VA – A Quicksburg, VA, woman is behind bars on multiple charges after she fled law enforcement Thursday, June 17, 2021. Virginia State Police have charged Rebecca E. Frost, 34, in Rockingham County with one felony count of eluding law enforcement and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving. In the City of Harrisonburg, State Police have charged Frost with two felony counts of eluding law enforcement, two misdemeanor counts of reckless driving, one felony count of assault on law enforcement, and one felony count of hit-and-run and one misdemeanor count of driving on a revoked license. Frost was also charged with several traffic infractions.
State Police initiated the traffic stop at approximately 6:45 p.m. as a 2001 Hyundai Accent was traveling East at 700 block of Port Republic Road in the City of Harrisonburg. The violation was for improper registration.
The driver initially pulled over, but quickly took off and the pursuit was initiated. The pursuit continued through the JMU campus onto Interstate 81 in Rockingham. The Hyundai was eventually contained on Route 340 just north of the Miller Coors Plant. The driver, Frost, was taken into custody and transported to Rockingham Regional Jail and held without bond.
Frost struck a state police cruiser during the pursuit. No troopers were injured during the course of the pursuit.
The pursuit reached speeds of up to 100 mph.
Wind: 6mph S
Humidity: 54%
Pressure: 29.91"Hg
UV index: 5
88/63°F
84/64°F