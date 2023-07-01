Connect with us

Interesting Things to Know

July Celebrity Birthdays!

Published

2 hours ago

on

Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?

Ringo Starr (earMoon, CC BY 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons)

 

Ringo Starr (earMoon, CC BY 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons)

1 – Jamie Farr, 89, actor (M*A*S*H), born Jameel Farah, Toledo, OH, 1934.

2 – Saweetie, 30, rapper, born Diamonte Harper, Santa Clara, CA, 1993.

3 – Montel Williams, 67, talk show host, Baltimore, MD, 1956.

4 – Eva Marie Saint, 99, actress (On the Waterfront), Newark, NJ, 1924.

5 – Francois Arnaud, 38, actor (The Borgias), Montreal, QC, Canada, 1985.

6 – Kevin Hart, 44, comedian, actor (Central Intelligence), Philadelphia, PA, 1980.

7 – Ringo Starr, 83, musician (The Beatles), born Richard Starkey, Liverpool, England, 1940.

8 – Raffi Cavoukian, 75, children’s singer, Cairo, Egypt, 1948.

9 – Tom Hanks, 67, actor (Forrest Gump), Concord, CA, 1956.

10 – Jessica Simpson, 43, singer, actress (The Dukes of Hazzard), Abilene, TX, 1980.

11 – Justin Chambers, 53, actor (Grey’s Anatomy), Springfield, OH, 1970.

12 – Lisa Nicole Carson, 54, actress (ER, Ally McBeal), Brooklyn, NY, 1969.

13 – Roger McGuinn, 81, musician (The Byrds), born James Joseph McGuinn, Chicago, IL, 1942.


14 – Matthew Fox, 57, actor (Lost), Crowheart, WY, 1966.

15 – Taylor Kinney, 42, actor (Chicago Fire), Lancaster, PA, 1981.

16 – Mark Indelicato, 29, actor (Ugly Betty), Philadelphia, PA, 1994.

17 – David Hasselhoff, 71, actor (Knight Rider), Baltimore, MD, 1952.

18 – Priyanka Chopra, 41, actress (Quantico), Jamshedpur, India, 1982.

19 – Trai Byers, 40, actor (Selma), Kansas City, KS, 1983.

20 – John Daley, 38, actor (Freaks and Geeks), New York, NY, 1985.

21 – Anya Chalotra, 26, actress (The Witcher), Wolverhampton, England, 1996.

22 – Selena Gomez, 31, singer, actress (Wizards of Waverly Place), Grand Prairie, TX, 1992.

23 – Woody Harrelson, 62, actor (Cheers), Midland, TX, 1961.

24 – Mitch Grassi, 31, singer (Pentatonix), Arlington, TX, 1992.

25 – Miriam Shor, 52, actress (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Minneapolis, MN, 1971.

26 – Taylor Momsen, 30, actress (Gossip Girl), St. Louis, MO, 1993.

27 – Norman Lear, 101, TV scriptwriter, producer (Maude), New Haven, CT, 1922.

28 – John David Washington, 39, actor (Ballers), Los Angeles, CA, 1984.

29 – Josh Radnor, 49, actor (Mercy Street), Columbus, OH, 1974.

30 – Simon Baker, 54, actor (The Mentalist), Launceston, Tasmania, Australia, 1969.

31 – Rico Rodriguez, 25, actor (Modern Family), College Station, TX, 1998.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Interesting Things to Know

Google CEO frets over potential AI problems

Published

3 days ago

on

June 28, 2023

By

Is artificial intelligence coming for your job?

Could AI soon spy on you and your data all the time?

Might small businesses be pushed out of the market?

Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently warned that AI does indeed pose threats and could disrupt society at large, according to CNBC. He also argues that it shouldn’t be left to singular companies to decide how AI should be managed

Between Google’s Bard, ChatGPT, and other emerging tools, you can now use AI to write college-level essays, web content, and more. And now, Pichai warns that AI could prove immensely disruptive in accounting, architecture, and even software engineering. Indeed, Pichai went as far as to say that AI could impact “every product of every company.” Even if this claim proves hyperbolic, the potential for AI to reduce demand for labor has some economists and analysts fretting.

The U.S. and other countries have seen drastic reductions in manufacturing and industrial employment. While outsourcing to other countries accounts for some of those eliminated jobs, a much greater proportion of the loss was due to automation. Yet the robots whirling away in warehouses and factories can’t really think and aren’t especially flexible. They can perform route tasks but not much more.

AI, on the other hand, is proving more flexible and can even learn new skills to some extent. As industrial employment has declined, many folks have found careers as knowledge workers — and want to know if their jobs are at risk. And even bigger questions persist, like how society should approach the potential disruption.

Policymakers will have no choice but to wrangle with the specifics in the future, but Pichai argues that a holistic approach that utilizes not just tech experts but also philosophers, ethicists, social scientists, and others offers the best way forward.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

Collectors seek vintage McDonald’s toys, unlocking hidden worth

Published

4 days ago

on

June 27, 2023

By

Remember those delightful surprises that came with every Happy Meal? It turns out that some of those childhood trinkets could be worth a pretty penny to avid collectors seeking a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

According to Go Banking Rates, one particular gem that has become highly sought after is the Lego Bionicle set offered by McDonald’s in the 2000s. This charming construction toy has captured the hearts of both children and collectors alike, and it now commands an impressive price tag of $209 in the collector’s market. With its intricate design and enduring popularity, the Lego Bionicle set has become a valuable treasure for those who cherish the memories it represents.

Another enchanting relic from the past that has gained value over time is the 1990 Furby keychain. This lovable electronic pet companion was a sensation during its era, captivating the hearts of children worldwide. Fast forward to the present, and collectors are willing to pay approximately $127 to acquire this pocket-sized piece of nostalgia. Its enduring charm and limited availability have propelled the Furby keychain into the realm of collectible treasures.

These examples of old Happy Meal toys fetching significant prices in the collector’s market serve as a testament to the power of nostalgia and the enduring allure of cherished childhood memories. It’s fascinating to witness how objects once considered simple playthings can transform into valuable artifacts, evoking a sense of longing and sentimentality for a bygone era.

For collectors, tracking down these vintage McDonald’s toys can be an exciting treasure hunt, scouring flea markets, online marketplaces, and even their own childhood attics in search of these hidden gems. While some might view these toys as mere relics of the past, collectors recognize their cultural significance and their ability to transport them back to a simpler time filled with joy and wonder.

The value of these old Happy Meal toys goes beyond their monetary worth. They serve as time capsules, encapsulating the memories and experiences of an entire generation. Each toy represents a tangible link to our childhoods, evoking a wave of nostalgia that brings smiles to our faces and warms our hearts.

So, if you happen to stumble upon a forgotten collection of old Happy Meal toys tucked away in your home, it may be worth taking a closer look. Who knows? You might uncover a hidden treasure that not only brings joy to your inner child but also holds unexpected value for collectors eager to relive those cherished moments of their youth.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

Exploring the Solitude: Unveiling Earth’s most isolated places

Published

5 days ago

on

June 26, 2023

By

In the vast expanse of our solar system, one celestial body reigns supreme in its isolation. Meet 2018 AG37, affectionately known as Farfarout, a super dwarf planet measuring a mere 250 miles across. As it gracefully orbits the sun, Farfarout’s elliptical path places it in close proximity to Neptune, embarking on a 700-year journey through the depths of space. In its most distant moments, Farfarout dwells at a staggering average distance of 12.276 billion miles from our life-sustaining star, making it the epitome of cosmic seclusion.

While Farfarout may hold the title for extraterrestrial isolation, back on Earth, secluded pockets of civilization also exist, offering glimpses into the depths of earthly solitude. Nestled in the contiguous United States, the town of Glasgow, Montana, claims the crown as the most isolated town, according to The Washington Post. Situated approximately 4.5 hours away by car from the nearest urban center, Glasgow truly embodies the essence of being in the middle of nowhere. Founded in 1887 as a railroad town, this remote outpost is home to a resilient community of around 3,000 inhabitants who embrace the serenity and seclusion of their surroundings.

Venturing to the northernmost reaches of the United States, we arrive in Utqiaġvik, Alaska. Located on the shores of the Arctic Ocean, this town stands as a testament to isolation, accessible solely by plane. Situated 500 miles away from Fairbanks, Utqiaġvik captivates visitors with its untamed beauty and an unyielding spirit of resilience. A small but vibrant community thrives in this remote outpost, cherishing the unique experiences that come with living on the fringes of civilization.

In the vastness of the ocean, a point emerges as the epitome of seclusion. Point Nemo, aptly named after the Latin word for “no one,” claims the title of being the spot farthest away from land. Located a staggering 1,700 miles away from the nearest islands, Point Nemo represents a realm of solitude seldom encountered by humanity. Interestingly, the astronauts aboard the International Space Station find themselves in the closest proximity to this distant point, reinforcing the notion that even amidst the vastness of space, isolation can be found.

These isolated places, whether celestial bodies or earthly destinations evoke a sense of wonder and intrigue. They remind us of the diverse and breathtaking landscapes our world encompasses, from the depths of space to the farthest corners of our planet. While isolation may seem daunting, it also provides an opportunity for introspection, self-discovery, and a deeper appreciation for the connectedness of humanity.

So, as we marvel at the solitude of Farfarout, the seclusion of Glasgow, the remoteness of Utqiaġvik, and the distant allure of Point Nemo, let us embrace the beauty and significance of these isolated places. They serve as a testament to the vastness of our world and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of solitude.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

How to be a more patient person

Published

1 week ago

on

June 21, 2023

By

It’s not unusual to be stuck in traffic, in a line at the checkout counter, or waiting in the doctor’s office.

Unless you have made a point of learning to be patient, you could become stressed, anxious, frustrated, or angry.

But your frenzy is useless.

No one is born patient. It’s a quality that has to be developed because there is a lot of waiting in our lives.

Its benefits are many. Being patient reduces stress levels and can make you a healthier person and one who can deal with difficult situations with ease and poise.

You will be better at decision-making. Patience allows you to assess situations, see the big picture and weigh the pros and cons. It makes you more understanding of the obstacles you have to overcome and more understanding of others. It’s the basis for better relationships with spouses, pals, and bosses.

How to develop patience

  • Make an effort for one day to take your time and think about everything you do. At the end of the day, think about how you made smarter decisions, got along better with others, and got a better picture of what was going on.
  • Slow down when the situation calls for it. If you tend to be in a rush and want everything done immediately, stop. Take a few deep breaths before you act or make a move. Getting impatient won’t make things move any faster and could have the opposite effect.
  • Practice thinking before you speak. Pause and go over what you need to say. Try to avoid hurting or offending others.
Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

Navigating retirement savings: Exploring the Choices Offered by 401(k) Plans

Published

2 weeks ago

on

June 20, 2023

By

As traditional pension plans become increasingly rare, the responsibility of securing a comfortable retirement rests on the shoulders of individuals. For most, employer-sponsored 401(k) plans have become the go-to avenue for building retirement savings. These plans, although not directly administered by the companies themselves, offer a range of choices and are typically managed by reputable investment and financial management firms. Moreover, some employers sweeten the deal by offering matching contributions.

It’s important to note that 401(k) plans come in different flavors, providing individuals with the flexibility to tailor their savings strategies to their unique needs. Let’s explore the two main types of 401(k) plans:

  1. Traditional 401(k) Plan: This type allows individuals to defer taxes on both their contributions and earnings until they make withdrawals during retirement. Essentially, the money you contribute is tax-deferred, and you will be required to pay taxes on the withdrawals when the time comes. This approach can provide short-term tax benefits by lowering your taxable income during your working years.
  2. Roth 401(k) Plan: In contrast, the Roth version operates on a different principle. Contributions to a Roth 401(k) are made with after-tax money, meaning you pay taxes on the income before it goes into your retirement account. The primary advantage is that when you reach retirement age, your withdrawals can be made tax-free, including any earnings accrued over the years. Financial experts, such as Dave Ramsey, argue that the Roth 401(k) can be a favorable choice due to the ability to pay taxes on your money gradually, potentially avoiding higher tax rates in the future and accessing your savings free and clear.

When deciding which type of 401(k) plan is best suited for your circumstances, it’s essential to consider factors such as your current tax bracket, your projected tax bracket during retirement, and your financial goals. Consulting with a financial advisor or retirement planning professional can provide valuable insights tailored to your specific situation.

Regardless of the type of 401(k) plan you choose, the key to building a substantial retirement nest egg lies in consistent and early contributions. Starting as early as possible and maintaining a disciplined approach to regular contributions throughout your working life can significantly enhance the growth of your retirement savings.

By leveraging the power of compound interest, contributions made in the early stages of your career have the potential to generate substantial returns over time. Additionally, taking full advantage of any employer matching contributions can significantly boost your retirement savings, as it essentially provides you with free money toward your future.

Ultimately, the choices within 401(k) plans offer individuals the opportunity to take control of their financial destinies. Whether you opt for the traditional or Roth approach, the key lies in understanding the options available, aligning them with your long-term goals, and embarking on a consistent savings journey from the outset.

As you navigate the path toward a secure retirement, remember that the decisions you make today can have a profound impact on your financial well-being in the years to come. By taking advantage of the choices offered by 401(k) plans and committing to a disciplined savings strategy, you can position yourself for a more comfortable and fulfilling retirement.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

The changing lives of Generation Z youth

Published

2 weeks ago

on

June 14, 2023

By

There are 68.6 million people from Generation Z: people born between 1997 and 2012, ranging in age from 11 to 26. They use Instagram at least once per day. They fear climate change. Among the adults in Gen Z, 57 percent are enrolled in college. (Exploding Topics)
Generation Z mental health
* 61 percent report feeling ‘nervous, anxious, on edge.’ (Murmuration)
* 42 percent report feeling ‘down, hopeless, or depressed.’ (Murmuration)
Fewer teens are driving
According to the Federal Highway Administration, about 61 percent of 18-year-olds in the U.S. had a driver’s license in 2018. In 1983, 80.4 percent were licensed. The number of 16-year-old licensed drivers has declined from 46.2 percent in 1983 to 25.6 in 2018. (Statistica)
Fewer teens have jobs
In 1979, 57.9 percent of teenagers (ages 16 to 19) had jobs. In 2005, 45 percent had a job. In 2018, about 35 percent had a job.
Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Mountain Creative Consulting

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Jamboree LLC

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Independent Business Alliance

Front Royal/Warren County C-CAP

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Treatment Center

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Fussell Florist

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

Habitat for Humanity

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jean’s Jewelers

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

Natural Results Chiropractic Clinic

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

Shenandoah Shores Management Group

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Arc of Warren County

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
82°
Partly Cloudy
5:51 am8:42 pm EDT
Feels like: 88°F
Wind: 0mph WSW
Humidity: 68%
Pressure: 29.98"Hg
UV index: 8
SunMonTue
88/70°F
90/66°F
90/66°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Jul
1
Sat
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 1 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Settle's Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what is cooking on the hearth. Immerse yourself within the 19th century enslaved culture and its foods. Explore the taste[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 1 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work showing off their skills. Members of The Blacksmiths’ Guild of the Potomac have set up shop in the forge, located behind[...]
1:00 pm Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Jul 1 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
New Bluegrass and traditional music jam the first Saturday of each month starting Feb. 4th, from 1pm till 4pm. All levels of playing invited to attend.
1:00 pm Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 1 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. What’s that buzzing? Meet with local apiarists of Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah (BONS – online at bonsbees.com) and discover the art of Apiculture (a.k.a. Beekeeping). This monthly program[...]
Jul
3
Mon
7:00 pm Cardinals Game and Fireworks @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Cardinals Game and Fireworks @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Jul 3 @ 7:00 pm – 10:30 pm
Cardinals Game and Fireworks @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Don’t miss this exciting event: FRONT ROYAL CARDINALS BASEBALL GAME & FIREWORKS! Two of your local Rotary clubs are sponsoring the July 3rd Front Royal Cardinals vs Woodstock game at 7pm. After the game, the[...]
Jul
5
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jul 5 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jul
12
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jul 12 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jul
15
Sat
10:00 am Summer Wild Edible Plants: Earth... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Summer Wild Edible Plants: Earth... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 15 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Summer Wild Edible Plants: Earth Connection Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. Join professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch to learn about the remarkable seasonal wild edible and medicinal plants of the Blue Ridge Mountains. This full-day hike will cover native and[...]
8:00 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 15 @ 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA’s Jet Propulsion[...]
Jul
19
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jul 19 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]