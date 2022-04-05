Health
Jumping rope: The perfect workout
Here’s an exercise that improves cardiovascular fitness, strengthens muscles, burns calories — plus you can do it anywhere and it’s cheap.
It sounds too good to be true, but it isn’t. Jumping rope is a great workout for people of all fitness levels and all it takes to get started is a pair of training shoes and a jump rope.
According to Healthline, jumping rope does more than just get your heart pumping — the act of jumping itself activates upper and lower body muscles, which improves muscle strength and builds endurance. Jumping rope also enhances explosive power, which is a crucial component of functional exercise for exercisers of all ages, according to Human Kinetics.
Once you get the go-ahead from your doctor, you’ll need to choose the right rope, and you don’t have to spend a fortune. A basic rope with a thick cable or the beaded fitness ropes you might remember from gym class is ideal. Whatever you choose, just make sure it’s about three feet longer than your height.
According to Self, jump roping with improper form can lead to injury, or at the very least tire you out more quickly. When it’s time to jump, keep your core engaged and your posture straight, elbows tight to your body, and shoulders relaxed. Don’t swing at the elbows to control the rope — use your wrists instead. Aim to jump just one or two inches off the ground. Any higher will wear you out faster and make it harder for you to stay in rhythm.
If you’re new to fitness, try jumping in shorter bursts of about 30 seconds followed by 30 seconds of rest for five minutes. Focus on form and consistency, increasing rest periods when needed. As your fitness level and coordination improve, you can increase your active periods and decrease your rest periods, lengthen your workouts and mix in more advanced moves than the basic jump.
7 teeth-staining substances
Do you want sparkling white teeth? On top of regular brushing, the easiest way to prevent your teeth from yellowing is to avoid or limit the consumption of things that can stain them. Here are seven substances that can dull your smile.
1. Red wine can stain teeth. In fact, your teeth can turn a light purple color after you drink it. However, certain white wines also contain tannins that can discolor your teeth.
2. Coffee and tea can leave behind gray or brown stains on your teeth if consumed daily.
3. Carbonated beverages are very acidic. Consequently, they can discolor your teeth and make them more porous and vulnerable to staining. Use a straw to limit the amount of time the beverage is in contact with your teeth.
4. Berries like raspberries, blackberries, cherries, and blueberries contain pigments that can stain your teeth. Therefore, it’s a good idea to thoroughly rinse your mouth with water after eating berries.
5. Curry spices are extremely pigmented and can leave yellow or orange marks on your teeth. The spices can be found in a variety of dishes and sauces.
6. Tomato sauce and ketchup are highly pigmented and can leave marks on your teeth. Additionally, their acidity can weaken your enamel, making your teeth more susceptible to staining.
7. Cigarettes contain nicotine and tar, which can leave yellow and brown stains on your teeth. Additionally, smoking cigarettes can lead to other oral health problems like gum disease.
Have your teeth lost their luster? If so, contact your dentist and ask about professional teeth whitening solutions.
What to do if you have a nosebleed
Nosebleeds can be frightening but are usually harmless. Whether your nosebleed is caused by dry air, allergies, or trauma to the nose, you must take steps to stop the bleeding. Make sure you:
• Don’t tilt your head back. This can cause blood to flow down your throat. Tilting your head back can also prevent your blood from clotting and make it difficult to estimate the amount of blood you’ve lost. Instead, keep your head upright or tilted slightly forward.
• Pinch your nostrils for five to 10 minutes to stop the bleeding. Use a tissue or cotton ball to absorb any excess blood.
• Sit down and rest in a quiet place for a few minutes without blowing your nose.
Are you taking blood thinners or anticoagulant medications? Do you frequently get nosebleeds? Do they last for more than 20 minutes? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you should consult a doctor.
The medical term for a nosebleed is epistaxis.
How to remove food stuck between your teeth or gums
Do you ever get food lodged between your teeth or under your gums? Stuck particles of food like popcorn, meat and bread can cause bad breath, inflammation and pain. Here are three ways to deal with this problem quickly.
1. Brush your teeth
Brush your teeth to dislodge the stuck food. Use a soft-bristle toothbrush to avoid hurting your gums. Wet the brush with warm water and use a little bit of toothpaste if necessary. Make sure to use gentle strokes.
2. Floss your teeth
Slide a piece of dental floss between your teeth as close as possible to your gums. Gently move the floss up and down and back and forth to remove stubborn food residue. Finish by rinsing your mouth with water.
3. Use an interdental brush
Choose a brush size that fits the space between your teeth so you can clean without putting too much pressure on your teeth or gums. Brush the affected area thoroughly to remove the problematic particles.
To avoid painful gum inflammation, visit your dentist. They’ll suggest ways to reduce the risk of another piece of food getting stuck in the same spot.
What you need to know about Botox
Many men and women get Botox injections to reduce the appearance of fine lines. Here are some things you should know about this cosmetic treatment.
What’s Botox?
Botox is the trade name for botulinum toxin. This injectable treatment temporarily paralyzes the facial muscles responsible for wrinkles to make the skin appear smooth.
What areas does it treat?
Botox is most often used to smooth frown lines and crow’s feet. However, it can also be used to reduce the appearance of neck wrinkles.
How long does it take?
A Botox injection session usually only takes about 30 minutes. Moreover, once administered, the treatment doesn’t require any recovery time. Therefore, you can immediately resume your daily activities after receiving the injections.
When will you see the results?
You may start to notice the effects of Botox within three to four days. However, the full results might not be visible for one to two weeks. Moreover, most people require touch-up injections every three to eight months.
Are you interested in getting Botox? If so, contact a clinic near you that specializes in this type of cosmetic treatment.
Did you know that Botox can be used to treat medical conditions like chronic neurological pain and muscle spasms?
That ominous tingle: Preventing, treating cold sores
If you’re one of the 50 to 80 percent of Americans infected with oral herpes, you might be familiar with the warning signs of a cold sore: A tingling sensation, followed by some redness or swelling. Blisters make their appearance not long after that, and then the action really begins.
Cold sores are uncomfortable and unsightly, and according to Medscape, they’ve been annoying humanity for our entire history. The virus has no cure, but unlike our ancestors, we now have ways to treat symptoms or prevent outbreaks entirely.
First, know your triggers. According to Healthline, common triggers include stress, too much sun exposure, fatigue, hormone fluctuations and compromised immunity. Other illnesses such as colds can contribute to cold sore outbreaks as well, weakening your resistance to the virus while your immune system is busy fighting off another infection.
Cold sores almost always heal on their own within seven to 10 days, but according to the Mayo Clinic, you can relieve discomfort with cold compresses, over-the-counter remedies to dry out the cold sore, a little bit of rest, and pain relievers such as Tylenol. You can also apply a hydrocolloidal bandage to the affected area to prevent crusting and help the sore blend into the surrounding area.
Prescription topical and oral antiviral medications can dramatically shorten healing time, lessen the severity of outbreaks, or prevent them altogether. You can contact your doctor or use a telehealth provider such as Nurx, Rory or GoodRx to discuss whether a prescription medication is appropriate. But check your health insurance benefits first — not all telehealth providers accept insurance, and you may save money by visiting your regular physician.
What’s polyneuritis?
Polyneuritis is a neurological condition that’s characterized by nerve damage to the body’s extremities such as the hands, feet, and arms. This disorder can be caused by underlying conditions like diabetes and kidney failure. However, it can also be triggered by infection, medication, nutrient deficiency, exposure to toxic products, alcoholism, and more.
Symptoms
Polyneuritis can lead to sensory and motor disorders. On top of losing sensation in the affected limbs, you may also experience the following symptoms:
• Muscle paralysis or weakness
• Tingling or numbness in the extremities
• Dry skin
• Night cramps
Moreover, many people with polyneuritis lose their ability to sense temperature and pain.
Treatment
If you think you may have polyneuritis, your doctor will request a neurological evaluation. This will allow them to determine the best course of action. For example, you may be prescribed medication like painkillers or immunosuppressants to help reduce or eliminate your symptoms. Your doctor may also recommend a support device or physiotherapy to strengthen your limbs. If the disease was triggered by alcohol abuse or a vitamin deficiency, you may be given alcoholism therapy or a course of B vitamins as part of your treatment.
If you think you may be experiencing the symptoms of polyneuritis, consult your doctor as soon as possible.
