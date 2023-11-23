June T. White (1930 – 2023)

A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Rockland Community Church, with family visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Family friends and former Hospice chaplains Susan O’Kelly and Carole Wille will co-officiate the service. A private interment will take place at the Rockland Community Cemetery immediately following the service.

Greg was born on November 17, 1957, in Decatur, Illinois, the son of the late Harold Keith and Virginia (Upton) Huson.

He was a graduate of MacArthur High School (Decatur, Illinois), Southern Illinois University (Carbondale, Illinois), and Marymount University (Arlington, Virginia). A lifelong learner and history buff, Greg was a jack-of-all-trades and never passed on the opportunity to tear apart and rebuild an engine or piece of equipment; additionally, he would eagerly try something new like beer, wine, or bread making. He enjoyed golfing and collecting/rebuilding woodworking, metalworking, and blacksmithing tools. During his lifetime, he was involved in many civic organizations ranging from Little League, Cub Scouts, and Boy Scouts in McLean to most recently serving as a Warren County Planning Commissioner.

Greg served almost 35 years as a federal employee with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office as a Supervisory Patent Examiner in the mechanical arts. The most well-known patent he examined was a Pinch Trigger Pump Water Gun, better known as a super soaker.

For the past ten years, he and his wife, Susie, worked tirelessly to transform the long, neglected Rockland Clover Hill Farm into a short-term tourist destination and a cow/calf breeding operation while also upgrading the property with modern farming techniques and methods, and launching a successful flower farm.

Greg loved his family, took great care of them, and always tried to help others. He is survived by his wife, Susie (Rider) Huson; three sons, Benjamin (Ben), Zachary (Zack) (Brigitte), and Joshua (Josh) (Amanda); two brothers, Dennis (Phoebe) and Brad (Cindy); a sister, Janet; brothers-in-law, Thomas Rider (Barbara) and Gene Joiner; a sister-in-law, Jane Whiting; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Virginia Huson; his brother, Hal; a sister, Rita; sisters-in-law, Delores Scherrer and husband Raymond, Aggie Patton, and husband Jerry, and Rita Brown; and brothers-in-law, Charles and Tony Rider and Jeff Whiting.

Greg was blessed to have many friends throughout his life whom he loved dearly and considered as family. The joy of his life was his six grandchildren, Maryanne, Patrick, Sarah Kate, Heidi, Emma, and Cooper.

Greg kept his promise to his bride of 43 years that life would never be boring!

Memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research at cancerresearch.org; Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street #405, Winchester, Virginia 22601; or the Rockland Community Cemetery Fund, c/o Phil Hartmann, 184 Karst Valley Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.