Jurassic Park Motorpool was again on Main Street Front Royal

Please drive safely and look out for “sticks” in the road.

This stunning Eastern Hognose Snake was brought to the Center after being struck by a vehicle. This patient was minimally responsive on intake and had severe head trauma, lacerations, and internal bleeding.

We are grateful to officer Hepperle from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office for rescuing this snake and ensuring it got to us for care!

As a wildlife teaching hospital, we make every effort to include our students in a variety of experiences to help prepare them for their future careers!

Reptiles can take weeks to months to recover from head trauma like this – if they recover. This patient recovered from anesthesia, but is still in critical condition at this time.

We are hopeful for recovery and are doing all we can to make this snake as comfortable as possible while in care.

Eastern hognose snakes are a fascinating species that can be identified not only by their appearance, but also by their unique defensive behaviors!

When threatened, they will first try to appear intimidating by stretching out the skin around their neck and raising their head up, similar to a cobra, sometimes even hissing and striking at their attacker (but not biting).

If that doesn’t work, they roll on their back and open their mouths to appear dead.

