Obituaries
Kathleen Elizabeth Callis (1927 – 2022)
Kathleen Elizabeth Callis, 94, of Front Royal, Virginia went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Heritage Hall Front Royal.
Mrs. Callis was born on September 10, 1927 in Warren County, Virginia to the late William Sr. and Bessie Lahew Jennings.
Glendon Allen “Smitty” Smith Sr. (1941 – 2022)
Glendon Allen “Smitty” Smith Sr., 80, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, in the comfort of his home.
A funeral service will be held at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St, Front Royal with Pastor Dotty Johnson officiating. A visitation will take place Tuesday, March 15th from 6-8 PM.
Smitty was born June 12, 1941, in Cedarville, Virginia to the late James and Gladys Smith. He was also preceded in death by his first wife Betty Gene Smith, his late second wife Nancy Nelson, as well as his brother James Smith.
Surviving Smitty is his loving children, Teresa Fiorvanti, Glendon Smith Jr. (Sally), and John Smith (Debbie) ; his siblings, Louise Neff, Bobby Smith, and Lester Smith; His grandchildren Amber, Glenie, Heather, Avery, and Atticus; his great-grandchildren, Trae, Aniyah, C.J., McKenna, Neveah, Carson, Ayden, Derek and Christopher; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends that he adored.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local hospice organization.
Steven Scott Jones (1959 – 2022)
Steven Scott Jones, 62 of Front Royal, Virginia passed away at his residence on March 7th, 2022. Steve was born in Washington, D.C. on July 10th, 1959 to Patricia and Vernon “Lee” Jones. He graduated from Oakton High School in 1977.
Steve worked as a Sales Specialist for 16 years. Prior to that, he was an esteemed bartender who never met a stranger and loved to share a good story paired with a good laugh. When he wasn’t working, Steve enjoyed hunting, camping, grilling out, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a proud father, loving partner, beloved son, and a cherished friend. Our hope is that when you think of Steve, his memory will always bring a smile to your face.
Steve is survived by his mother, Patricia Jones; forever love, Lori Fuller and her son, Sam Fuller; his daughter, Katie Jones, and her Fiance, Toby Brown; his nephew, Scott Sommer; and his nieces, Samantha Sommer and Jessica Anders. He was predeceased by his father, “Lee” Jones, and his sister, Sharon Moore.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Front Royal Moose Lodge on March 26th from 4-9 PM.
Claudia Jacqueline Kardian (1942 – 2022)
Claudia Jacqueline Kardian, 79, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Hidden Springs Senior Living in Bentonville, VA.
She was born on Nov. 16, 1942, in Charlotte, MI, and was the daughter of the late Colonel Clyde J. Downey (USAF, Ret) and Freda M. Downey, RN of Overall, VA. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Walter W. Kardian, in 2013.
Claudia spent her childhood years traveling Europe with her Air Force family and was a member of the Girl Scouts and captain of her basketball team among other activities. She attended nursing school and later found a career as a sales representative for various medical device companies in New Jersey and Virginia. She moved to Bentonville in 1987 and retired in 1995 along her beloved Shenandoah river.
Surviving are her brother Clyde “Jack” (Mary) Downey II; her sons Todd (Rose) Kendrick, Scott (Patty) Kendrick; her stepchildren Kevin (Laura) Kardian, Brian (Kathleen) Kardian, Coleen Batten; nephews Clyde “Trace” (Cheryl) Downey III, Lee (Michelle) Downey; grandchildren Kevin, Kristen, Jennifer, Shannon O., Shannon K., Ryan, James, Joshua, Joseph, Erin, Samantha, and Kyle.
Private memorial services will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Claudia’s name to the South Warren Volunteer Fire Dept. or the Humane Society of Warren County in Front Royal, VA.
John Eric Jakob (1929 – 2022)
John Eric Jakob, 93, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at The Village at Orchard Ridge in Winchester, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Rockland Community Church, 2921 Rockland Rd, Front Royal, Virginia 22630 with Pastor Vince McLaughlin officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
John was born on January 7, 1929, in Germany to the late Hans and Wilheminna Jakob. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Ruth Jakob; and his 2 brothers, Walter and Werner Jakob.
Surviving John is his children, Karen McIntyre and her husband, George of Front Royal, Lauren Matthews of Mooresville, NC and Tom Jakob and his wife, Heidi of Bozeman, MT; his 13 grandchildren; his 10 great-grandchildren; his nieces and nephews, Steve and Donna Jakob, Jeff and Maria Jakob, Lisa and John Cerra, John and Linda Ripkey, and Pete and Karen Ripkey; his Sister in Law, Winnie Swinson, and numerous extended family members.
John was a member of Rockland Community Church. He attended Upsala College in New Jersey, obtained a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. He worked for Wake Forest University in the physics department. He worked for Rubbermaid and Fairchild-Burns in commercial aircraft seating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rockland Community Church, Prayer Garden Fund at 2921 Rockland Rd. Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Mary Catherine Ramey (1931 – 2022)
Mary Catherine Ramey, 90, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Fox Trail Senior Living.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Family and friends may also visit that morning from 10 to 11 AM.
Ms. Ramey was born on July 1, 1931, in Front Royal to the late William and Annie Corder Ramey. She was preceded in death by six siblings, William Clifford Ramey, Evelyn Virginia Grove, Gladys Mae Henry, Giles Edward Ramey, Randolph Ernest Ramey, and Alice Louise Henry. She was also preceded in death by her long-time and very dear best friend, Helen Ferris. Mary Catherine and Helen enjoyed many wonderful years that included frequent trips to Atlantic City and countless hours fishing and relaxing along the Potomac River on their dock in Cobb Island, Maryland.
She was formerly a bookkeeper for Stafford Lincoln Ford, a member of First Baptist Church Front Royal, and a 1949 graduate of Warren County High School.
Survivors include numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity in memory of Mary Catherine.
William Henry Matthews Sr. (1940 – 2022)
William Henry Matthews Sr., (Also known as Mr. Billy or Pop) 81, of Front Royal, Virginia went to be with the lord on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Warrenton at Fauquier Memorial Hospital.
Born on July 5, 1940 in Rappahannock County to the late Ressie Matthews. Billy was married to the late Bessie Marie Pendleton who was the love of his life. He worked for Avtex Fibers for many years until it closed and he then retired from Pitney Bowes as a forklift operator.
Mr. Billy, or Pop to the grandkids, was a wonderful man and role model. He was loved by everyone that he came in touch with. He was a faithful fan of the Washington Redskins and loved his cars. He always helps others no matter what they need.
Mr. Billy is survived by his loving son, William H. Matthews Jr.(Plug) and daughter-in-law Jannise (Billi) of Front Royal, VA; his daughter, Alice Baltimore Dobbs of Texas; his brother, John Matthews of Front Royal, VA; his sister-in-law, June Matthews of Front Royal, VA; his brother-in-law Lindsey Chloe (wife Aleta) of Culpeper, VA; his grandchildren, Henry Sloane, Duane Matthews (Jessica), LaKeva Whitmore, Terrell Matthews (Alicia), Jessica Matthews, and Iesha Matthews of Front Royal, VA; his great- grandchildren, Sean, Izaiah, Kaleb Matthews, NiKea, Kyra, Samya Whitmore, Jenea Harris, Amiyah Matthews, and Amarianna Calevro; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding Mr. Billy in death is his wife, Bessie Marie Pendleton Matthews; his daughter, Victoria Ayala; his brother, McKinley (Mac) Matthews; his sister, Virginia Oliver; his grandson, Robert Lee Sloane; and his step-daughter, Linda Sloane.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, VA with reverend Charles Jackson officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 A.M. followed by an 11 A.M. service. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Following the service the family welcomes everyone to join them for a repass at Calvary Episcopal Church 132 North Royal Ave. Front Royal, VA.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.