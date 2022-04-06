Obituaries
Kathy S. Conkey (1950 – 2022)
Kathy S. Conkey, 71 of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Services will be private.
Kathy was born April 10, 1950, in Washington D.C., the daughter of the late William Clyde and Marie Louise Hurst Mobley.
Kathy and her husband owned and operated Killahevlin in Front Royal for many years. She worked for the Front Royal Visitors Center and was a well-known local artist. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.
Surviving is her high school sweetheart and husband of over 50 years, Tom Conkey; two sons, Bill Conkey and wife Karen of Alexandria and Dave Conkey and wife Shelly of Gambrills, Maryland; and two grandchildren, Alex Conkey and Zach Conkey.
Memorial contributions may be made to www.healthwellfoundation.org
Timothy “Tim” James Selfridge (1958 – 2022)
Timothy “Tim” James Selfridge, 63, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Mr. Selfridge was born on July 25, 1958, in Pine Grove, Pennsylvania to the late Raymond and Ramona Slaughter Selfridge. He was the Vice President of a large government contractor and a veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Lynn Selfridge; son, Jeremey Selfridge (Jennifer); five grandchildren, Layla, Harper, Jack, Avery, and Emersen and two Shih Tzus, Thor and Apollo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Tiffany Dawn Houghton (1983 – 2022)
Tiffany Dawn Houghton, 38, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Tiffany was born December 3, 1983, in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of Ruth Ann Houghton Mann of Winchester, Virginia. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.
Surviving, with her mother, are her father, Chester “Scotty” Dunlap; maternal grandmother, Ruth Virginia Miller of Winchester; one son, Trenton Devon Houghton of Winchester; two daughters, Nyera Leigh Houghton and Janiah Lynn Richardson, both of Winchester; two sisters, Brandy Lee Dunlap of Martinsburg and Susie Lynn Houghton of Winchester; and one brother, Logan Wade Comer of Winchester.
Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Kirkland Allen-Reece Vest (1996 – 2022)
Kirkland Allen-Reece Vest, 25, of Huntly, Virginia passed away on April 1, 2022, in Mount Jackson, Virginia.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 P.M. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Front Royal Moose Lodge, 1340 John Marshall Hwy, Front Royal, VA 22630 with Pastor Dan Rogers officiating. All are welcome to join the family for a time of food and fellowship following the service.
Kirkland was born on November 10, 1996, in Warrenton, Virginia. He is preceded in death by his father, Grady Allen Vest; his paternal grandfather, Norman Grady Vest; and his maternal grandparents, Dale Reece and Phyllis Reece.
Surviving Kirkland is his loving mother, Kimberly Reece Vest; his Paternal grandmother, Doris Vest; his sister, Victoria Cooper; his brother-in-law, Richard Cooper; his significant other, Macey Henry; his nieces, Aleeya Cooper and Adallen Cooper; and many close friends.
Kirkland was employed with Richardson-Wayland Electrical with his dear friend, Shane Smith Jr, Kirkland and his father spent several years of his younger life making close friends and family, all across the country, while racing ATVs on the GNCC circuit. The highlight of his racing career was 2013 when he won the national championship for his class. Kirkland could often be found riding the roads or hunting and fishing in Rappahannock County where he grew up and loved.
Ernest “Ernie” Dean Olson (1949 – 2022)
Ernest “Ernie” Dean Olson, 72, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at his home.
Ernie was born on December 31, 1949, in Pittsville, Wisconsin to the late Edward Olson and Ella Enger. Preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Donna Faye Olson. For the past 20 years, he worked for S.W. Rodgers as a Heavy Equipment Operator. He served in the Army and is a Vietnam War Veteran. Ernie’s love for his family was unconditional. He also enjoyed many hobbies such as fishing, hunting, and playing poker.
Survivors include his three daughters, Deborah Olson and significant other Tony Salkco, Christy Olson, Melissa Reeder and husband Michael; sister, Betty Krueger and husband Gary; ten grandchildren, Ryan, Taylor, and Mason Olson, Jordan Parker, Gage, and Gavin Frye, Jordan, Aidan and Miranda Price, Renee Reeder and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 6 to 8 pm at Maddox Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022, at 12 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Pastor Stan Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas.
Ernie will be escorted to his final resting place by his five grandsons – Ryan Olson, Gage Frye, Gavin Frye, Aidan Price, Mason Olson, and his nephew- Ronnie Shifflett Jr.
James Lawrence “Larry”, “Dutch” Stendeback, Sr. (1939 – 2022)
Larry passed away peacefully in his home in Stephens City, Virginia on March 30, 2022. He faced his health issues with a steadfast belief in God, courage, and grace. Larry will be remembered for his love of family and his beautiful smile.
Larry was a member of First Baptist Church of Carrollton and First Baptist Church of Front Royal. At First Baptist Front Royal, Larry previously served as treasurer, developed the church’s first website, and automated the church’s financial records. He and his best friend, John Long, served the church faithfully by painting the entire Fellowship Hall building. Larry worked on projects for Habitat for Humanity of Warren County and received the Golden Hammer Across the World pin. He was also a proud member of the National Rifle Association.
He was the youngest child of the late William and Mabel Ester Edwards Stendeback, born on January 26, 1939, in Carrollton, Illinois. Larry was the last of his siblings; William, Adrian, Stanley, Robert, Donnie, Doris, and Vera.
Larry graduated from Carrollton High School in 1957 and attended the University of Maryland. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a program manager in Washington D.C. Prior to his move to headquarters, he was Postmaster in The Plains, Virginia.
While working full time, Larry was a single parent raising his “two boys”, working three jobs at times to provide for them. He loved talking to Linda about raising Jimmy and Eddie, the challenges and fun times they enjoyed. He loved his boys!
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Linda Stendeback; sons, James Jr. (Jenny) and Charles Edwin Stendeback; stepdaughters, Laura Kring and Sandra Sweitzer (Jim); grandchildren, Daniel, Joshua, William, Jennifer, Hannah, Victoria, Samuel Hunter, Emma, Conner, and Dylan. Also, surviving Larry are his step-grandchildren, Christopher, Summer, Jacob, Lexy, Shane, Tara, Samantha, and Ashley; three great-grandchildren; and nine step-great-grandchildren. Larry loved his hometown of Carrollton and has so many nieces (especially Jody and Janet), nephews, cousins, and friends who mourn his passing.
Larry was preceded in death by his stepson, Robert Leicht; step-son-in-law, Gary Kring; and Gary’s son, Charles Kring.
The family will receive friends on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home. The funeral service will be on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11:00 am, with Pastor Christy McMillin-Goodwin officiating. A Christian burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal. A luncheon will follow at First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
Tonia Annette “Tiny” Wathen (1961 – 2022)
Tonia Annette “Tiny” Wathen, 60, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 2 to 4 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Tiny was born on November 22, 1961, in Fredericksburg, Virginia to the late William “Buck” Brooks and to Brenda Brooks Meadows. Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Neva Thomas, and two brothers, Troy Brooks, and Tony Brooks.
She was a devoted Mawmaw who lived to care for her family.
Surviving along with her mother is her stepfather, Glen Meadows of Fredericksburg; soul mate for over 25 years, Ed Holloway of Front Royal; son, Jonathan Wathen of Fredericksburg; daughter, Christa Wathen (Brian Schmidt) of Front Royal; two sisters, Wanda Haskins of Dover, Pennsylvania and Sherri Taylor of Spotsylvania, Virginia; four grandchildren, Marcus, Amiyah, Chloe and Alayah all of Front Royal; granddog, Diamond of Fredericksburg; former husband and father to her children, John “Jackie” Wathen, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.