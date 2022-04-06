Kathy S. Conkey (1950 – 2022)

Larry passed away peacefully in his home in Stephens City, Virginia on March 30, 2022. He faced his health issues with a steadfast belief in God, courage, and grace. Larry will be remembered for his love of family and his beautiful smile.

Larry was a member of First Baptist Church of Carrollton and First Baptist Church of Front Royal. At First Baptist Front Royal, Larry previously served as treasurer, developed the church’s first website, and automated the church’s financial records. He and his best friend, John Long, served the church faithfully by painting the entire Fellowship Hall building. Larry worked on projects for Habitat for Humanity of Warren County and received the Golden Hammer Across the World pin. He was also a proud member of the National Rifle Association.

He was the youngest child of the late William and Mabel Ester Edwards Stendeback, born on January 26, 1939, in Carrollton, Illinois. Larry was the last of his siblings; William, Adrian, Stanley, Robert, Donnie, Doris, and Vera.

Larry graduated from Carrollton High School in 1957 and attended the University of Maryland. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a program manager in Washington D.C. Prior to his move to headquarters, he was Postmaster in The Plains, Virginia.

While working full time, Larry was a single parent raising his “two boys”, working three jobs at times to provide for them. He loved talking to Linda about raising Jimmy and Eddie, the challenges and fun times they enjoyed. He loved his boys!

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Linda Stendeback; sons, James Jr. (Jenny) and Charles Edwin Stendeback; stepdaughters, Laura Kring and Sandra Sweitzer (Jim); grandchildren, Daniel, Joshua, William, Jennifer, Hannah, Victoria, Samuel Hunter, Emma, Conner, and Dylan. Also, surviving Larry are his step-grandchildren, Christopher, Summer, Jacob, Lexy, Shane, Tara, Samantha, and Ashley; three great-grandchildren; and nine step-great-grandchildren. Larry loved his hometown of Carrollton and has so many nieces (especially Jody and Janet), nephews, cousins, and friends who mourn his passing.

Larry was preceded in death by his stepson, Robert Leicht; step-son-in-law, Gary Kring; and Gary’s son, Charles Kring.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home. The funeral service will be on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11:00 am, with Pastor Christy McMillin-Goodwin officiating. A Christian burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal. A luncheon will follow at First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.