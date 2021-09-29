State News
Kayla LaFond joins Virginia Department of Veterans Services as Military Spouse Liaison
Kayla LaFond has joined the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) as Virginia Military Spouse Liaison.
In this newly-created position, LaFond will serve as state liaison to military spouses, conduct outreach and serve as an advocate for military spouses throughout the Commonwealth. She will also work with Virginia’s Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs and the VDVS Commissioner to provide legislative and policy recommendations to the Governor and members of the Virginia General Assembly.
LaFond is an active duty military spouse. She most recently served as a Transition Assistance and Employment Educator at the Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) at Joint Expeditionary Base (JEB) Little Creek- Fort Story in Virginia Beach. In this role, she helped equip transitioning service members and military spouses with tools to secure meaningful and successful careers in the civilian workforce. She had previously worked in a similar position with the Fleet and Family Support Center at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego, California.
“We have dozens of military installations in Virginia and every year thousands of service members establish a home in the Commonwealth,” said Commissioner of VDVS John Maxwell. “It is vitally important that we do everything possible to welcome the spouses of service members and guide them to pathways towards rewarding employment in Virginia. With her experience and energy, Kayla LaFond will be a strong advocate for all military spouses throughout the state.”
To learn more, contact LaFond at kayla.lafond@dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
State News
Governor Northam announces app that makes small, women-owned, and minority-owned businesses more accessible
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced on September 29, 2021, the launch of the Start Small app to connect app users and state government agencies with nearby vendors. Start Small is free, mobile-friendly, and can be used by anyone.
Keyword searches will match users with nearby businesses from the approximately 100,000 registered vendors. Searches can be further refined to only small businesses, including those owned by women, minorities (SWaM), or service-disabled veterans certified through the Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity.
“Virginia is stronger because of our small businesses,” said Governor Northam. “This app makes it easier than ever to support our local, women-owned, and minority-owned businesses. I encourage all Virginians to take advantage of Start Small to find vendors that fit their needs.”
Start Small helps agencies with the routine purchases that keep the government running and make up millions in dollars of government spending. Governor Northam issued Executive Order 35 in 2019 directing executive branch agencies and institutions to allocate more than 42 percent of discretionary spending to certified small businesses.
Agency purchases are often made using small purchase charge cards. More than $945 million was spent by cardholders in the fiscal year 2020.
“The Virginia Department of Transportation remains a leader in SWaM and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise best practices, and I am proud that its procurement application can be expanded to help state agencies connect with and support small businesses across the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “Economic growth and vitality will depend upon access to the best, the brightest, and most innovative small businesses in Virginia.”
“The collaboration and resourcefulness of the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Department of General Services exemplify the great successes we can achieve as a Commonwealth when we cultivate cross-agency partnerships,” said Secretary of Administration Grindly Johnson. “The resource that the Department of General Services and the Virginia Department of Transportation created will, in turn, expand the relationships between state government agencies and small businesses in Virginia.”
Dozens of businesses register in eVA each day. Registering is free and helps businesses – particularly small businesses – get noticed by government purchasers. There are nearly 13,000 small, women-owned, and minority-owned certified vendors registered in eVA. More than 191,000 purchase orders, worth more than $1.5 billion, were issued through eVA to small, women-owned, and minority-owned businesses in the fiscal year 2020.
The Virginia Department of Transportation created the Start Small app using vendor data from the Department of General Services’ electronic procurement system, known as eVA. Companies register to do business with the Commonwealth through this system. The new app will allow state agencies, who frequently look for companies to work with, to access this convenient and searchable list of registered companies.
“With the Virginia Department of Transportation constructing and maintaining over 57,000 miles of roadway across the Commonwealth, in addition to the equipment and tools necessary to keep Virginia moving, our agency does business with vendors and suppliers across the state,” said the Virginia Department of Transportation Commissioner Stephen C. Brich. “We are proud to contribute to the growth and success of Virginia entrepreneurs and the economy by supporting small businesses owned by women, minorities, and disabled veterans.”
“We are excited to collaborate with the Virginia Department of Transportation to make it easier and more convenient for state employees to find eVA registered vendors all across the Commonwealth,” Department of General Services Director Joe Damico said. “We understand that when employees are in the field and they need immediate supplies, they just need to get the job done. Bringing this information to their fingertips helps ensure those taxpayer dollars are spent with Virginia’s small businesses to the greatest extent possible.”
To learn more, visit virginiadot.org and eva.virginia.gov.
Crime/Court
Former Christiansburg Police Officer sentenced to 40 years for distribution and possession of child pornography
RICHMOND (September 29, 2021) – Former Christiansburg Police Department Officer Ethan Michael Havens, 26, of Christiansburg, has pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Circuit Court to three counts of distribution of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography. He was sentenced to three years of active imprisonment with an additional 37 years suspended. Attorney General Mark R. Herring made the announcement after the guilty plea was accepted by Circuit Court Judge Robert M.D. Turk.
“Anyone who possess and distributes child pornography must be held accountable for contributing to the exploitation of children, but especially when that person is a law enforcement officer who has taken an oath to protect his community,” said Attorney General Herring. “My team and I remain dedicated to keeping dangerous individuals off of our streets and out of our communities. I want to thank my team for their hard work as well as our local and state partners for their continued collaboration on important cases like this one.”
Evidence presented in court showed that Havens had distributed four images of child pornography through his Twitter account, all of which depicted the sexual exploitation of minor females. Officers subsequently interviewed Havens who admitted to viewing child pornography on his cell phone and to exchanging child pornographic images through Twitter. A subsequent forensic examination of his seized cell phone revealed 38 saved images of child pornography. Havens was employed as a police officer with the Christiansburg Police Department when he committed the crimes. As part of the plea, Havens will have to register as a sex offender in any jurisdiction where he works or resides following imprisonment.
This case was investigated by the Virginia State Police, as part of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Assistant Attorney General Cynthia Paoletta of Attorney General Herring’s Computer Crime Section prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth.
State News
Liberty University earns VNGA Guard Friendly School designation
Liberty University has been named a Guard Friendly School by the Virginia National Guard Association. Of the 159 schools eligible, Liberty University is one of the first to receive this inaugural designation during the Virginia National Guard Conference held Sept. 18, 2021, in Norfolk, Virginia.
Developed by the VNGA, the Guard Friendly School standards recognize college, universities and trade schools that meet or exceed 10 baseline criteria that create a supportive learning environment to assist members of the Virginia National Guard. Ron Ramsdell, retired U.S. Army First Sergeant and Director of Military Education Development, attended the conference in Norfolk, Va., to accept the award on behalf of Liberty University.
“Liberty University is pleased to receive this Guard Friendly School designation,” said Ron Ramsdell. “Many of our students, faculty, and staff are serving or have served in the National Guard, and we are thankful for their dedication to serve our community and our nation. We consider it our honor and duty to support our military community as they continue to answer the call.”
Liberty University’s Office of Military Affairs is dedicated to serving those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces to ensure that service members, veterans or military dependents are given the most accurate and up-to-date information. In addition to several scholarships and financial grants awarded to qualifying military students, Liberty University offers a robust benefits package to military students. These benefits include a tuition discount, fees waiver, free evaluation of military training for transfer credits, remote assistance and regular newsletters regarding changes, updates and opportunities impacting military assistance.
In addition to showcasing military benefits, Liberty University was required to demonstrate compliance with State and Federal Tuition Assistance Program requirements; participation in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Principles of Excellence program; the Yellow Ribbon Program; and have written policies that protect the enrollment status and academic standing of Virginia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen mobilized to Federal or State Active Duty.
“Liberty’s Guard-friendly policies support students when mobilized on short-notice deployments are what makes this designation special,” said Andrew J. Czaplicki, VNGA President. “Liberty has made a deliberate effort to be flexible, accommodating and supportive of Virginia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen.”
Learn more about Liberty University’s Residential and Online programs, and the military student support and benefits offered to service members, veterans, and military spouses. Click here to request additional information.
Learn more about the Guard Friendly School program here. Interested college, university and trade school administrators may apply here or can download the application here.
State News
Schools across Virginia set goal to register 65 percent of eligible voters
Governor Ralph Northam announced on September 28, 2021, the start of Virginia’s sixth annual Governor’s High School Voter Registration Challenge.
“Our democracy depends on voting, and it should be as easy as possible,” said Governor Northam. “Our landmark 2021 Voting Rights Act of Virginia makes voting easier and more accessible. This challenge helps ensure young people have the resources they need to become active and civic-minded citizens for life.”
The Governor’s High School Voter Registration Challenge encourages schools to register as many of their voting-age population as possible. High schools that register at least 65 percent of their eligible senior class will receive a congratulatory certificate from the Governor. The annual competition, created in 2016, is the result of a collaboration between the Office of the Governor, the Secretaries of Administration and Education, the Virginia Department of Elections, and the League of Women Voters of Virginia.
The Governor’s Challenge helps high schools comply with a 2020 law that requires Virginia public high schools to facilitate voter registration during the school day. Students born on or before November 2, 2003, can register to vote in this year’s November 2nd general election.
“We are always excited to be a part of this event,” said Secretary of Administration Grindly Johnson. “This contest is a great way to introduce the next generation of Virginia voters to the electoral process. We hope that it continues to encourage students to be enthusiastic about making their voices heard and contributing to our democracy.”
There are many ways to register to vote. Volunteers or local election officials will provide voter registration opportunities for students in public and private high schools. Virginians are automatically registered when they access services at a Department of Motor Vehicles office or on the DMV website. Additionally, Virginians can register to vote by submitting paper applications to their local general registrar by mail, in person, or by completing the online form on the Department of Elections’ website.
“We remain committed to assisting high schools throughout the Commonwealth in meeting their obligations to register qualified students, whether in person or virtually,” said League of Women Voters of Virginia President Deb Wake. “We believe each qualified high school student who registers to vote is given a strong start to exercising and understanding their valuable rights as a citizen of Virginia. We encourage high schools to give students an opportunity to register before the October 12 deadline for the November 2nd general election.”
Resources to help schools educate and register students are available through the Department of Elections and the League of Women Voters of Virginia. Schools participating in the Governor’s Challenge can get credit for each student who registers to vote via the Department of Elections Citizen Portal by using their school’s unique URL that can be found on the League of Women Voters of Virginia website. For more information, contact Janet Boyd, Voter Services Director for the League of Women Voters of Virginia, at HSVRChallenge@lwv-va.org.
The Governor’s Challenge will conclude in the last week of April 2022.
Local News
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – September 27, 2021; vaccination update
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response.
Highlights include:
- Encouraging signs – number of cases down, hospitalizations leveling off
- Numbers are still too high
- 1997 new cases today
- Nearly everyone getting COVID is unvaccinated
- 80% of Virginias have received at least one shot of the vaccine, 60% fully vaccinated
- Vaccines are safe and effective
- Unvaccinated COVID patients are filling up hospitals
- Booster shots (Pfizer) are recommended if vaccinated at least 6 months ago
- Children under age 12 still not eligible for the vaccine, expected to change in coming (4-6) weeks
- When approval comes, Virginia will be ready
- Mask protect children, cases lower
State News
Virginia launches expanded train service from downtown Richmond to Washington, D.C., on to New York and Boston
On September 27, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced the launch of expanded rail service from Richmond to the Northeast corridor. The Amtrak Northeast Regional Route 51 will now offer early morning service from Main Street Station, getting travelers from Downtown Richmond to Washington D.C. when the workday begins or to New York for a lunchtime meeting. The new train is the first expansion of service under Governor Northam’s Transforming Rail in Virginia program to significantly expand rail infrastructure throughout the Commonwealth.
“If you’ve ever been stuck on I-95, you know we can’t pave our way out of congestion,” said Governor Northam. “This new train offers quick, reliable service from the Commonwealth’s capital to Washington, D.C., connecting our two cities and making it easier for thousands of Virginians to get to work in the morning. Virginia is leading the nation in expanded access to high-performance rail—and I look forward to many more milestones ahead.”
The newly expanded service has stops at a variety of destinations in the Northeast corridor. Travelers can choose from three daily departure times, two in the morning and one in the evening.
“Originating more trains from Main Street Station will connect our vibrant capital city to Washington D.C. and population centers along the East Coast,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “This extension will bring trains closer to where people live and work, expanding access and economic opportunity.”
The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority supports four Northeast Regional routes. Service originates in Newport News, Norfolk, Richmond, and Roanoke. These routes allow passengers to travel to cities along the East Coast without needing to change trains.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, service to and from Richmond’s Staples Mill Station was suspended in March 2020,” said Virginia Passenger Rail Authority Executive Director DJ Stadtler. “Today’s resumption of this service, which includes the extension to Main Street Station, marks the return to pre-pandemic service levels in Virginia.”
Main Street Station is a National Historic Landmark located in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom district. It is served by Amtrak, GRTC, RVA Bike Share, and Megabus. The station’s Virginia Welcome Center is stocked with information about local and statewide tourist destinations.
Amtrak service was restored to the station in 2003. The train shed opened in 2018 as a 47,000 square foot event space. This station serves a variety of transportation needs. Most recently, a Pulse bus rapid transit service stop was added at the entrance.
“We are pleased to partner with Virginia to bring additional Amtrak service to the Main Street Station,” said State Supported Services at Amtrak Vice President Ray Lang. “As people feel comfortable traveling again, we are honored that our customers trust us on their journey as we are excited to welcome them onboard.”
“CSX is proud to partner in this Transforming Rail in Virginia initiative, which is enhancing passenger and freight rail service from the Commonwealth of Virginia into the District of Columbia,” said CSX Vice President Tammy Butler. “This is just the first step in creating safer, more efficient service while easing congestion in the region.”
Tickets are now available for purchase. Amtrak worked with a medical director and partnered with the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health to ensure proper health and safety protocols were implemented.
Transforming Rail in Virginia is a $3.7 billion program to expand and improve passenger, commuter, and freight rail in Virginia. It will connect the Northeast and Southeast corridors in America’s national rail network. In partnership with CSX, Amtrak, and VRE, Virginia is constructing a new Long Bridge over the Potomac dedicated to passenger and commuter rail. 386 miles of rail right-of-way and 223 miles of track were acquired, and more than $1 billion was invested for additional rail infrastructure.
Over the next ten years, these investments will result in nearly hourly Amtrak service between Richmond and Washington. Amtrak service will also be enhanced for Newport News and Norfolk. VRE services will increase by 75 percent along the I-95 Corridor and weekend service will be added.
