Health
Keep your cool in the dog days of summer
Dog days of July 3 through August 15 are the hottest days of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. Contrary to folklore, the sea won’t boil and dogs won’t go mad, but there are a few other things we should watch for, such as:
Heat exhaustion
If you lose more water through sweat than you take in, you could develop heat exhaustion. On a hot day, especially if you are involved in physical activity, don’t wait until you feel thirsty to drink. Have water available to drink throughout the day.
What you eat makes a difference. With each drop of sweat, your body loses potassium and magnesium, which are vital to the body’s temperature-regulating system. To replace these nutrients, eat fruit and drink fruit juices. Other sources are beans, potatoes, spinach, and tuna.
Doctors at Texas A&M University say there is no need to consume extra salt when you sweat. Salt tablets can be dangerous for some people, and most people get more than enough salt in their diets.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include pale or red, clammy skin, dizziness, and disorientation. Rapid shallow breathing, fast heartbeat, headache, and vomiting may occur.
The victim should be taken to a cool location, placed on his back with feet raised about 12 inches, given water, and sponged to cool the body.
Slow down and pace yourself when biking, running, or working in hot weather. Wear loose, light-colored clothing and stay in the shade as much as possible.
Heatstroke
Long hours in scorching hot weather can bring on heatstroke, especially if a person is dehydrated, diabetic, overweight, or has a sleep disorder. This is a life-threatening condition where body temperatures can rise dangerously. It requires immediate medical attention.
While waiting for medics, apply cold compresses to the head. Sponge the victim with warm water and alcohol, especially the underarms, groin, and head where heat is concentrated.
Cool the body with a fan and give cool water to drink. Never give coffee or alcoholic drinks to someone with heat stroke or suspected heatstroke.
Health
Fat fights fitness, researchers say
Are you overweight, but still engage in regular exercise?
Even though you’re physically active, those extra pounds might still be detrimental to your heart health, according to a study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. The study analyzed data from more than half a million adults who were sorted into groups by body weight. Forty-two percent of participants were normal weight, while 41 percent were overweight and 18 percent were obese. Researchers found that for all groups, exercise reduced the risk for diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure. In other words, no matter your weight, exercise is a good idea.
But those protective effects dwindled for overweight and obese individuals, regardless of how much exercise they engaged in.
The bottom line: Exercise is a great idea for anyone of any body size, but if you’re carrying some extra weight, talk to your doctor about a weight loss plan. Your heart will thank you.
Health
How to treat a sunburn
If you missed a spot with sunscreen or forgot it entirely, you may have to cope with a sunburn at the end of your pool or beach day.
Once you notice a burn, stay out of the sun.
Start cooling water immediately. A cool water cloth could be handy in a pinch. At home, take slow-running cool showers throughout the day.
Take ibuprofen for pain and swelling.
Aloe vera is helpful for soothing skin.
Stay hydrated. Drink more water than usual.
Don’t pop blisters.
Dress in loose clothing with a tight-knit.
Stay out of the sun.
Health
Tips for recovering from food poisoning
Food poisoning is an illness caused by eating something contaminated by infectious organisms such as bacteria, parasites, or viruses. Symptoms may appear within a few hours or days of eating the contaminated food, and they can include nausea, vomiting, cramps, diarrhea, and fever. Here are some tips to help you deal with food poisoning and recognize when it’s serious.
How to treat it
In most cases, this illness resolves itself within a few days. If you suspect you have food poisoning, you should take the same steps as you would treat gastroenteritis (the stomach flu). In particular, healthcare experts recommend that you:
• Isolate yourself from other members of your household in case you actually have gastroenteritis, which is highly contagious.
• Drink plenty of water and fluids with electrolytes to prevent or treat dehydration, especially if you experience vomiting or diarrhea.
• Eat healthy, bland foods that are gentle on your stomachs such as rice, plain mashed potatoes, bananas, and toast.
Since food poisoning can leave you weak and tired, be sure to take it easy and rest until you recover.
When to see a doctor
Infants and young children, pregnant women, older adults, and people with chronic conditions are more at risk of developing serious complications from food poisoning. Seek immediate medical attention if you experience any of the following symptoms:
• Persistent vomiting for more than 24 hours
• Bloody vomit or stools, or black stools
• Diarrhea that lasts more than three days
• Inability to keep liquids down over the course of 12 hours
• Diarrhea and a fever higher than 100.4 F
Finally, keep in mind that food poisoning is more common in the summer because the higher temperatures promote bacteria growth. Therefore, keep food out of the sun during barbecues and picnics, and avoid eating anything that’s been sitting out for too long.
Health
How mRNA technology may transform medicine
You might be forgiven for thinking that synthetic messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines are a new technology. After all, the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines are the first authorized vaccines in history to use mRNA technology. But according to National Public Radio (NPR), this technology has been in the works for more than 30 years, and the future looks brighter than ever.
Unlike traditional vaccines, which use weakened or inactivated viruses or pieces of viruses, synthetic mRNA vaccines act like computer code, teaching cells how to make a protein to trigger an immune response if someone is infected, according to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
The benefits, according to Harvard Health, are numerous. mRNA can be easily made in large amounts in laboratories, and researchers found that mRNA vaccines can actually generate a stronger immune response than many traditional vaccines. And enormous potential exists for preventing other deadly diseases — mRNA vaccines are already being tested for Ebola, Zika virus, and influenza. mRNA vaccines may even be used to create vaccines for some cancers.
According to the MIT Technology Review, vaccines for herpes, sickle-cell disease, and perhaps even HIV might be on the horizon. mRNA technology might also be used to make complex and expensive gene therapy treatments more affordable and accessible to people around the globe.
Health
Pandemic takes another toll
The numbers are still preliminary, but it appears that drug overdose deaths have skyrocketed during the pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has found that during the 12-month period ending in May 2020, drug overdose deaths reached 81,230 — the highest number ever recorded in such a time frame.
The CDC also reported an increase in synthetic opioids, “likely illicitly manufactured fentanyl.”
According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health, 37 percent of all opioid overdose deaths involve a prescription drug.
In June, the National Safety Council called for employers to prioritize employee mental health, warning of a possible increase in substance abuse.
Uncertain employment and the resultant family stresses were bad, but treatment and recovery centers were also put into isolation, with few in-person recovery meetings.
This puts increased stress on those in recovery or seeking help for addiction.
Telehealth systems have taken up some slack, but recovery systems must return to operation.
Health
6 habits for healthy eyes
Did you know that many common ocular health problems can be prevented by adopting a few simple habits? Set your sights on good vision and healthy eyes by following these proven tips.
1. Remember to blink regularly, especially while looking at your phone or computer screen. Make sure your eyes close completely with each blink.
2. Add foods to your diet that are rich in vitamins A, C, and E as well as lutein and zinc. Eggs, legumes, and dark, leafy greens are all great picks.
3. Quit or avoid smoking altogether, as it increases your risk of uveitis, a form of eye inflammation that can lead to permanent vision loss.
4. Don’t look directly at sources of bright light, such as the sun and headlights from oncoming traffic, and lower the brightness of your screens.
5. Wear sunglasses that offer full protection against both UVA and UVB rays. You can pick up a well-made pair at your optometrist’s clinic.
6. Take 20-second screen breaks every 20 minutes by focusing your eyes on something that’s at least 20 feet away.
Finally, be sure to schedule an eye exam with your optometrist every one to two years.
Wind: 5mph WNW
Humidity: 52%
Pressure: 30.05"Hg
UV index: 1
90/66°F
91/63°F