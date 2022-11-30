Keep your dog active when cold weather hits

It’s dog ownership 101: A busy dog is a happy dog. But when cold temperatures and nasty weather set in, you might have to scuttle your normal walks and trips to the dog park. When that happens, try one of these indoor activities to keep your pet happy and nurture your shared bond.

* Mix a game of tug with a few simple commands. When your dog is riled up from the game, tell her to drop the tug toy and sit. When she obeys, praise her and then reward her with more tugging.

* Challenge your dog’s nose with a scent search. Tell him to sit and stay while you hide his favorite toy. Rub the toy on multiple surfaces to increase the challenge. When you return, release him to find it.

* Practice basic commands. Even well-trained dogs can usually benefit from — and enjoy — a little bit of review. Work on sit, stay, down, and leave it, with lots of positive reinforcement to keep your dog happy and engaged.

* Stuff a Kong toy with peanut butter or other treats and freeze it to keep your dog occupied for as long as an hour.

* Surprise your dog with new toys. When going outside isn’t an option, a new toy gives your dog something to explore and chew on. Keep a couple of toys tucked away, just in case.

* Try doggy daycare. Doggy daycare is a great way to socialize your dog and let them burn off all its pent-up energy. Don’t be surprised if your dog can’t stay awake for the entire ride back home.