‘Keep your expectations low’ Gillispie warns newest Councilman Rogers on revisiting EDA dynamics towards end of council work session
The Front Royal Town Council work session of Monday evening, November 14, began with just over 42 minutes of work session discussion of fairly routine matters. Those included authorization of several Special Use Permit (SUP) applications for public hearings on, guess what – two Short Term Rentals, one at 200 East Main Street (upper floor rentals) and another at 206 Lee Street (currently listed as 24 Stonewall Drive, full home rentals) – as well as one SUP application by Life Point Church to re-institute a daycare center at its 1111 North Shenandoah Avenue location; and a longer list of nine matters scheduled for Consent Agenda approval of more routine, if occasionally expensive budgetary, authorizations. All were approved for inclusion on the November 28 regular meeting agenda.
Two other agenda items were then addressed and authorized by council without dissent (Zach Jackson absent). First was an update to the Employee Handbook, adding “Juneteenth” (June 19th) as an official holiday commemorating notice of the post-Civil War end of slavery. Second was the donation of a “Retired” bucket truck to the Warren County Public Works Department. Responding to questions about the truck’s value, cited by Councilman Gary Gillispie as once about $100,000, and Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell from one source more recently at $15,000, Interim Town Manager Kathleen Leidich noted that with its length of service and accumulated mileage, the bucket truck was now “fully depreciated” with essentially no assessed value. On a side note, a line item in the “FY23 Budget Amendment for Outstanding Purchase Orders” section of the agenda indicated a current price of $180,000 for “Replacement of Bucket Truck”.
With the County Public Work’s interest indicating its being seen as of some value today, likely for restoration maintenance or spare parts, Vice-Mayor and Mayor-elect Cockrell, chairing the meeting for absent Mayor Chris Holloway, called the donation a positive indication of cooperation between the town and county governments. At a time when the Town continues to pursue hostile civil litigation against the now-County overseen FR-WC EDA over disputed liabilities and lost assets from the financial scandal circa 2014-2018, such gestures may be more valued.
Town EDA suit legal costs
On a side note, that the Town’s civil litigation against the FR-WC EDA is running up some expenses was indicated, if not directly addressed by council, in Monday’s meeting agenda packet. Under Item 2D – “FY23 Budget Amendment for Outstanding Purchase Orders” on page 13 of the agenda packet, page 1 of the Budget Amendment package, under “Legal Dept.” budget line item 2201, are listed “LEGAL FEES EDA COURT CASE – $158,139” and “AUDITING SERVICES TO SUPPORT EDA CASE – $26,155” for a total of $184,294 of taxpayer money. As has been previously reported by Royal Examiner, that civil litigation was launched by council over the objection of then-Mayor Eugene Tewalt, circa 2019/20, despite a reformed FR-WC EDA staff and Board of Directors offer of “good-faith negotiations” to determine who was owed exactly what from what was cited as the unauthorized movement of EDA, Town, and County assets to personal gain alleged by former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald and co-conspirators during the 2014-2018 time frame.
In civil litigation the now-County overseen FR-WC EDA has been awarded, on paper at least, about $23 million of the estimated $26 million in assets cited as misdirected as part of the financial scandal. However, on the now dueling Town/FR-WC EDA civil litigation fronts both sides have only legal expenses to show for their efforts with little, if any, time yet spent in a courtroom. And town residents, as dual town-county citizens, find themselves in the position of paying taxes to support both sides’ legal costs.
But perhaps we jumped the gun above in stating that council didn’t “directly address” the potential expense of its decisions regarding its former half-century-old joint EDA and current unilaterally created Front Royal EDA (FREDA). Because after the first six work session agenda topics, the final of those being an “Update of Capital Improvement Projects (CIPs) by Interim Town Manager Leidich, council reached the “Open Discussion” portion of the meeting. That is for non-agenda items of concern to council members. And among those were several from recently appointed Councilman Skip Rogers on topics he said had been brought to him by constituents, including: “About FREDA and the Front Royal-Warren County EDA”.
Rogers told council he had been discussing the topic with Councilman Gillispie, and has broached it in a preliminary manner with council as a whole. “I really do want to have an opportunity to try and open up a communication line and to just sit down and kind of talk about things, whatever that might be … And I would like Gary to join me and kind of see what we can do – and it may go nowhere,” Rogers admitted, adding, “But just for me in my time on council, it’s one of those things I want to address” at which point Gillispie entered the conversation, reminding Rogers of something he told him during their one-on-one conversations on the topic.
“I told you to keep your expectations low,” Gillispie said, drawing some laughter from his colleagues.
“We’ll see,” Rogers replied, perhaps remaining as optimistic as a shorter-tenured (as in weeks) council member might be on such topics that may have developed a litigious or municipal momentum of their own regardless of operational costs or likelihood of legal success. The conversation then segued into discussion of the topic of blighted properties and illegal activities that may occur in or around them, such as drug use in the community.
“I really do like the conversation we’re having on blighted buildings … and I want to move it further than blighted buildings,” Rogers said, gaining a head of steam for what he pointed out is the last 11 months of his 12-month appointed tenure. “I really do believe there’s something we can do to approach some of the areas that may be problem areas … and let’s see what we may be able to do – and we may not be able to do anything. But I want to make a real effort to identify those areas that seem to be consistent with drug use, drug arrests, and overdoses.”
Surviving the chair’s humorous reminder that, as he had noted, he only had 11 months left for his initiatives, Rogers then tackled one close to council’s collective interests – the partisan political committee endorsement of elected town office candidates in what by Town Charter is supposed to be a non-partisan town election.
“I want to start an open conversation … I would really like us to address the Town Charter, the non-partisan elections, and whether or not we’re really following our guidelines in this town as it relates to identifying non-partisan elections as it relates to engaging the entire community and not maybe isolating some of them because of Hatch Act and other things,” Rogers said acknowledging federal laws disqualifying federal employees from participation in politically partisan elections.
Subsequent discussion on these final two topics raised concerns first, on a blanket policy regarding blighted structures negatively impacting poorer segments of the community not involved in such illegal activities as cited. Vice-Mayor Cockrell suggested involving as many “stakeholders” as possible, including county and town law enforcement, landlords and motel owners, to try and rectify the situation without a blanket effort that would ban poorly kept residential properties often a last resort for lower income individuals and families. Rogers agreed, noting previous discussion with some of those stakeholders.
On the partisan election topic, Councilwoman Morris herself, like Mayor-elect Cockrell and all but independent conservative Bruce Rappaport, an incoming Warren County Republican Committee endorsed candidate in this November’s town election, cited the party line on such charter violation concerns. That line is that there is a legal distinction between an “endorsed” candidate and one “nominated” by a political party, nomination resulting in an “R” or “D” by a candidates’ name on the official election ballot. How that line may be blurred by sample ballots with party designations handed out at polling places on Election Day, or a published offer by a WC Republican Committee recruitment official to fully handle “endorsed” candidates’ campaigns, has not yet been addressed by a partisan endorsed-dominated council or its legal staff. Might it be over the next 11 months? Stay tuned, sports fans.
See the work session’s six action items, including budget status and transfers for coming and delayed Capital Improvement Projects, discussed over the first 42-plus minutes of the linked Town video. The Open Discussion” begins at the 42:50 mark, with Councilman Rogers’s Open Discussion remarks starting at the 52-minute video mark.
Watch the Front Royal Town Council Work Session of November 14, 2022, here.
Warren County: Notice of taxes due
Warren County tax bills for the second half of the year 2022 have been mailed. If you have not received a bill for Personal Property, Real Estate, Sanitary District for Blue Mountain, Cedarville Heights, High Knob, Lake Front Royal, Linden Heights, Osprey Lane, Riverside, Shangri-La, Shannon Woods, Shenandoah Farms, Shenandoah Shores, Skyland Estates, South River, or Wildcat Drive please contact the Treasurer’s Office at 540-635-2215.
Failure to receive a bill does not relieve the taxpayer of the penalty for late payment. Tax bills are due on December 5th, 2022. When the due date falls on the weekend, bills will be due the following business day. Penalty will be added December 6th, 2022, if not paid or postmarked on or before December 5th, 2022.
Treasurer’s Office hours are 9:00 am – 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday.
Jamie L. Spiker
Treasurer
County Planning Commission taps the brakes on some Short-term Tourist Rentals
The County Planning Commission held its regular meeting on November 9. Vice Chairman Hugh Henry was absent. A lone land–use protester who wouldn’t provide his name paced back and forth across the entry to the County Government Center, his hand-lettered sign decrying the use of down-zoning to enable nefarious activities on Agricultural land that has been placed in a conservation easement. At last month’s meeting, the Commission recommended approval of a Down-Zoning request for a tract of land in Linden that is part of a 600-plus acre conservation easement. This protest appears to relate not to that action, but to an earlier rezoning action on another part of the same easement that was approved in May 2021. The protester indicated that the property owner had set up a “shooting range” on that property, and that the nearby property owners were not happy.
The protester did not claim to represent those property owners but clearly believed he was representing a majority opinion. At that point, County Planning Director Matt Wendling emerged from the building and invited the protester to verbally presenthis concerns (his sign being barred from the meeting room by the board’s public hearing rules) to the Commission during the public comment part of the meeting, but he demurred. A “Public Comments” period is provided each meeting for members of the public to address their planning concerns for topics that are not on that meeting’s agenda.
The commission had three Conditional Use Permit (CUP) applications to consider. Maura And Daan De Raedt have requested a CUP for a short-term tourist rental for their property at 54 Arrowood Road in the Happy Creek District. The .7-acre property is zoned Residential (R-1) and is part of the Skyland Estates subdivision. The Planning Department received a letter from the Skyland Community Corporation recommending denial of the request, citing the Commission’s policy of prohibiting investor-owned properties from being used as short-term rentals. In addition, the applicants were seeking a waiver to the zoning ordinance’s required setback of 100 ft since this property has only a 42-foot setback from the neighboring dwelling. During the public hearing, two speakers voiced their opposition to the permit. Both Gary Smullen and Maureen Diaz opposed the non-owner-occupied nature of the rental, citing the Skyland Community Corporation policy. At least one nearby short-term rental permit had been denied on the basis of the non-owner-occupied prohibition, Mr. Smullen asserted.
When the public hearing was closed, the applicant had the opportunity to address the issues raised by the speakers and respond to questions from the Commissioners. Mr. De Raedt indicated that he and his wife wanted only to create ties to the community through giving renters a great experience, not detract from it. He indicated that additions to the property, including the surrounding fence and shrubs and trees to define the property boundary and noise monitoring mechanisms would mitigate the concerns and enhance privacy.
Despite this rebuttal from the applicant, on a motion by Commissioner Kaylee Richardson, seconded by Commissioner Scott Kersjes, the commission voted unanimously to recommend denial of the permit.
Wendy C. Willis is seeking a CUP for a short-term tourist rental for her residential property at 154 Woodthrush Way in the Shenandoah District. The property is zoned Residential (R-1)and is in the Blue Mountain Subdivision. The Blue Mountain Property Owners Association indicated they had no objection to the permit, and there were no speakers either for or against the proposed use. Hearing no objections, on a Motion by Commissioner Kersjes, seconded by Commissioner Richardson, the commission unanimously recommended the permit for approval.
The third CUP request was also for a short-term tourist rental by Anthony Constable for his property at 195 Old Oak Lane in the Shenandoah Farms Subdivision. The property is zoned residential (R-1) and is in the Shenandoah District. The property is served by an Alternative Discharging Sewage System (ADSS) and a private well. The Health Department provided approval for a maximum occupancy of four persons. With little comment, on a motion by Commissioner Richardson, seconded by Commissioner Greg Huson, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
All these CUP applications will be forwarded to the County Board of Supervisors for final action.
The Commission unanimously voted to approve a Consent Agenda consisting of authorizations to advertise seven CUPs for public hearings at the next planning commission meeting. Those included:
Jacob Horowitz – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 5433 Gooney Manor Loop in the South River District.
Jeffrey May – A request for a CUP for gunsmithing service. The 5-acre property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located at 425 Valley in the Happy Creek District.
Lydia Freeman – A request for a CUP for Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 400 Chipmunk Trail Lane in the Shenandoah District.
Sergiu Luca – A request for a CUP for a Short-term TouristRental. The residentially zoned property is located at 104 Marino Lane in the River View section of Shenandoah Farms.
Stacy Weng – A request for a CUP for a Short-term TouristRental for her property at at 5 Oakwood Drive in the Shenandoah District
Matthew Williams & Jay Gilbert – A request for a CUP for Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 1862 Khyber Pass Road in Linden. The property is zoned Residential One (R-1) in the Happy Creek Magisterial District.
Matthew Williams & Jay Gilbert – A request for a CUP for Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 1424 Khyber Pass Road in Linden. The property is also zoned Residential One (R-1) in the Happy Creek District.
The meeting adjourned at 8:05 p.m.
He’s back – Joe Waltz joins George Sonnett as permanent fills, respectively, to the Town Manager and Town Attorney spots
After nearly an hour-and-a-half in a Special Meeting Executive/Closed Session called for Wednesday evening, November 9, to interview candidates for and discuss the Town Manager’s position, the Front Royal Town Council, on a motion by Gary Gillispie, authorized the appointment effective November 21st, of former Town Manager Joe Waltz to his old position by a 5-0 vote (Letasha Thompson absent). Waltz left the town manager’s job about three years ago to take the director’s position of a regional energy cooperative in Ohio. The town manager’s position here was vacated in the wake of the August 8 split council vote to terminate Steven Hicks from that job.
It might be noted that current Interim Town Manager Kathleen Leidich, hired as Assistant Town Manager during Hicks relatively brief town manager’s tenure, confirmed to Royal Examiner earlier in the day that she had given notice of her pending departure to a job with VDOT in Northern Virginia.
Prior to convening the closed session about 10 minutes into the 6 p.m. meeting, council, also on a motion by Gillispie, seconded by Zach Jackson, announced the appointment of long-time Assistant Town Attorney George Sonnett, currently serving as Interim Town Attorney, to that job on a permanent basis effective immediately. If not the town manager’s appointment, that of a town attorney had been cited in the special meeting agenda.
Upon his appointment, Sonnett said this to council and Mayor Chris Holloway: “First of all, thank you mayor, vice-mayor, council members for this vote of confidence. I greatly appreciate it and look forward to assisting this council and future councils in moving the town forward for the benefit of the citizens of the town. And I do want to acknowledge the two predecessors in this office, Tom Robinett and Doug Napier who mentored me in local government law, which is a great area of law practice, which I was new to when I came to the town in 2007. So, I’m very appreciative of what they did for me,” Sonnett concluded, with a recommendation of municipal law to any young attorneys looking to their futures.
Royal Examiner spoke with Waltz in the Town Hall second-floor lobby prior to his being called into the closed session. Waltz was the only person present at Town Hall to be interviewed Monday night. We asked Waltz about his departure from the job, circa 2019. He explained that he had been offered a director’s job for a regional electric cooperative in Ohio, what he at the time considered a “dream job” with his background in energy management. However, he said now with a similar regional job based out of Northern Virginia he and his wife had been looking to relocate to the Front Royal/Warren County area where they have roots, when he saw his old job was on the market. So, he threw his hat into the ring.
We asked Mayor Holloway and Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell about Waltz’s selection. And following a “Ladies first” format, especially with the vice-mayor also being the mayor-in-waiting in the wake of Tuesday’s election, and following the mayor’s decision not to run for re-election, Cockrell responded first. “I will say in the wake of the motion that Mr. Gillispie just made, that the Town has had some instability recently. And I believe that Mr. Waltz will be welcomed by the employees, welcomed by the citizens, and I think it will bring some stability, some normalcy,” the vice-mayor said of a known quantity with no negative track record’s return to town administrative management.
Of council’s perspective of a Waltz return after three years, Mayor Holloway added, “We spoke with employees and everybody that we spoke with thought a lot of Joe, have a lot of respect for him. And the reason Joe left when he did, he had a chance to run a co-op, like a dream job for him. So, that was the only reason he left.”
Imagine that – stability, normalcy, and across-the-board staff respect in the Front Royal Town Manager’s office after three years of whatever happened after Waltz’s departure. Welcome home, Joe.
See the open portions of the Special Meeting and motions and votes to appoint in the Town video.
Farms Advisory Committee recommends 1-year moratorium on Sanitary District fees, approves CIP recommendations, and fights ‘rubber stamp’ role
In a report on action item recommendations to the Warren County Board of Supervisors in the wake of its November 3rd meeting, Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District Advisory Committee Chairman Bruce Boyle noted 4-0 approval of a draft Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) totaling $621,660, as well as a 3-1 majority recommendation that a one-year moratorium be placed on collection of the Farms Sanitary District annual property fee of $350.
In arguing for the one-year moratorium on the Sanitary District fee/tax revenue, Boyle pointed to a Sanitary District revenue surplus of $3.2 million of unspent cash in a very inflationary economy where the value of cash decreases annually. He estimated that at the end of the calendar year 2023 fee moratorium, factoring in the recommended CIP work, the Farms surplus would fall to what he believes is a very manageable $2.4 million. According to this reporter’s calculating, first subtracting the recommended CIP funding of $621,660, that would equal $178,340 in forgiven property fees in calendar year 2023. Boyle said he believes the money would be better served in the pockets of Farms residents during this inflationary period in the national economy.
Boyle was somewhat critical of what he perceived as County delays in acting on previously recommended Capital Improvement Projects during the advisory tenure of the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms (POSF) that have driven the value of cash down and the cost of projects up. But that wasn’t the only criticism aimed the County’s way Thursday evening at the Warren County Public Safety Building meeting room. Both Boyle and Vice-Chair Sarah Saber lambasted the County Board of Supervisors and involved staff for an ongoing tendency to ignore the advice of resident advisors, either elected locally as the POSF was, or appointed by the supervisors themselves, as they are.
“And this is where you get mad at me for saying you need ‘a rubber stamp’ but that’s what you said to the board twice – no offense because I understand what you’re doing, you’re between us and them,” Boyle said to Sanitary District Manager Michael Coffelt concerning CIP project recommendations, adding, “But they’re the governing body and you’ve got to get us to come around and see things the County’s way. And that’s not what the purpose was. We and the other board (POSF) both said, ‘Get out of Rural Roads Addition’ (VDOT program). And instead of saying, ‘Yes, you all are right, you’ve got this much experience, you all live in the neighborhood, you’ve analyzed this,’ we’re told …
“We must be wrong,” Saber said in unison with Boyle.”
“So that’s 14-0, these were not split votes,” Boyle noted of both his committee and previous Farms Sanitary District Advisors POSF: “These were unanimous votes that it’s fiscally irresponsible to spend 40% more of purely Sanitary District money when we could have tarred and chipped all of Old Oak (Lane) … and 5.1 miles versus 1.0 mile,” Boyle concluded of the multiple advisory board consensuses that went against the County board and staff’s wishes on paving a mile of Old Oak Lane.
Perhaps expressing his personal frustration level, shortly after his above remarks Boyle noted this would be his last Advisory Committee meeting, as he was resigning due to a decision that he and his wife move out of Shenandoah Farms. Responding to a question, he noted that Vice-Chair Saber would take over the committee’s gavel for its next meeting, January 3.
“So, we’ll get off the dirt mountain and stop the frustration factor. And I will quietly go away. I don’t have any Joe Longo in me,” Boyle said, noting the Farms resident who resigned from the County Planning Commission amidst his assertions regarding the County’s management of Farms Sanitary District revenue, that it was being operated like a criminal enterprise.
“I’d just like to know why, Mr. Mabe (BOS Adv. Comm. rep Walt Mabe), you don’t stand up for what you’re hearing from everybody about spending millions of dollars to pave one mile that serves a minuscule amount of property?” Saber said following Boyle’s farewell announcement, adding, “Why don’t you speak up … Don’t spend $3 million dollars or however much more money it’s going to be in 2025 … because in four years we’re going to get: fee increases, fee increases, fee increases.”
Staff responded that the tar and chip option would have too negative a long-term impact on road maintenance fees, a long-held argument in favor of the more expensive, shorter stretch of Old Oak Lane paving. It is an argument the Farms current and past advisory bodies have both rejected by unanimous consensus, as Boyle noted.
Below is Chairman Boyle’s full November 3rd action agenda summary, and addendum on his resignation, submitted to the County Board of Supervisors and County Administrator:
There are two “action items” which the AC (Advisory Committee) submits as recommendations for the Sanitary District to the Board of Supervisors.
The Capital Improvements Plan 2023-2024 was approved for recommendation to the BOS on a 4-0 vote. County Sanitary District Manager Michael Coffelt has offered to put this in the proper County format for the Sanitary District.
- Approved for Recommendation to be completed: Installation of 20-25 Culverts not to exceed $75,000 at approximately $2,700 per culvert.
- Approved for Recommendation to be completed: Hard Surface for Drummer Hill Road from approximately 474 DH Rd to .1 mile past the intersection with Venus Branch (“malfunction junction”) not to exceed $465,000.
- Approved for Recommendation to be completed: Hard Surface on Venus Branch Drive from Spring Lake Entrance to the intersection with Drummer Hill Rd not to exceed $75,000.
- Approved for Recommendation to be completed: Improvement of sight lines to 100 feet for at least 10 intersections: Old Linden/Tulip Poplar, Tulip Poplar/McDonald Farm Rd, Cross Way/High Top, Bragg at sharp turn, Reynolds Road switchbacks, Drummer Hill/Venus Branch, Upper corner of Venus Branch near curve near Spring Lake to reestablish proper ditch line for $660 per intersection not to exceed $6,660.
The Total CIP Expenditures are $621,660. There are no Rural Road Addition Plans, as the Advisory Committee previously voted unanimously to recommend withdrawal from the RRA program.
The second action item set for recommendation to the BOS is to keep the SFSD fee/tax at $350 but place a one-year moratorium on the collection of the fee/tax resulting in no money being collected in the calendar year 2023. This was approved for recommendation to the BOS by a 3-1 vote. The discussion by the Advisory Committee centered around the fact that the SFSD has accumulated $3.2 million (very close to 4 years worth of current budget money) without spending it for the stated purpose of improving the roads within the Sanitary District. With the $3.2 million currently earning about 1% annually and the inflation rate near 10% (construction materials far more as gravel is up 35%) the thought is to give the residents of the SFSD a break from collecting more money that will lose its value over the next few years while an enormous amount sits unused for the reason for which it was collected. The AC feels it is fiscally irresponsible and unethical in times of financial stress to take more tax/fee money from residents to watch it lose its buying power while the road needs are left unfulfilled. Some of this $3.2 million has been sitting in our accounts since 2017 (five years heading on six) while major needs continue to be unmet.
The AC feels this moratorium will not hinder next year’s budget for the SFSD because we have no large expenditures slated for 2023. Added in is the 2024 expenditures will not likely occur on time leaving the financial picture the same – Huge Reserves ($3.2 Million) losing its buying power. This would not be a reset to zero for the fee/tax, but merely a one-year break from the SFSD’s residents requirement to pay, thus keeping more money in the residents’ pockets for their uses to combat the downturn in the economy.
In short, the AC does not want the SFSD to continue accumulating money while not meeting the road needs of the SFSD. The AC has recommended multiple projects with no success in having any implemented.
Chairman’s Addendum: I respectfully resign my position as Chair of the SFSD AC effective immediately. My wife and I are planning to move outside of Warren County in 2023 rendering me ineligible for participation on the AC. The AC has set its future meeting dates as the first Thursday of each quarter. As per our By Laws, the vice chair, Sara Saber, should take over as chair for the January meeting. I’ve enjoyed my volunteer efforts on behalf of Shenandoah Farms’ residents, and look forward to directing my volunteer efforts to future endeavors. I am available to clarify/discuss/defend the SFSD AC’s recommendations to date by all means (in person, via email, public comment periods, and so on) asked of me. I continue to wish the BOS and its county employees success and prosperity. Finally, I sincerely thank you for the opportunity to volunteer and chair the AC.
Town and County Planning Commissions compare notes on Comp Plan updates
On Wednesday, November 2nd, the Town and County Planning Commissions conducted a joint work session to review their respective Comprehensive Plan Reviews and attempt to get on the same page with the resultant update recommendations that will be made to each municipality’s elected bodies. A consensus was quickly reached that such inter-municipal communications at the planning department level, especially during future land use and developmental reviews, was a good idea and let’s do it again soon.
“First off, I’d like to welcome all of you. I think it’s great and way past due that both of our commissions get together,” Town Planning Commission Chairman Darryl Merchant said in greeting his County counterparts to Town Hall’s second-floor main meeting room.
With an hour-and-a-half slated for the joint work session convened at 6:15 p.m. at Town Hall prior to the Front Royal Planning Commission having its own work session business to conduct, after introductions, the commissions and their departmental directors got down to business. That business began with Town Planning Director Lauren Kopishke summarizing citizen Comprehensive Plan input directing her departments establishment of a “vision” for the Town of Front Royal’s future and a game plan to achieve that future.
On the road to establishing four “BIG IDEAS” guiding the Comp Plan update, Kopishke noted several areas of citizen concern as the town government faces and plans the future in which those citizens must live. Among those were: “economic sustainability,” that will allow people and their children to build lives in this community; “environmental sustainability” that will maximize town citizen access to the surrounding natural attractions that draw tourists here annually; “improving public health and safety”; “dilapidated buildings”; residential housing options designed to meet the needs of various demographics including aging retirees; “small town charm”; “transportation” infrastructure; and drum roll please – “responsible and accountable governance”. The town planning director noted that latter item was “a HUGE bit of feedback” from citizens to the Comp Plan survey, leading to a brief coughing spell around the meeting room.
The four “BIG IDEAS” identified, with some additional supporting comment were: “Preserve our history and Create More of What We Love (apparently we “Love” our small town charm and the Historic Downtown’s role in creating that charm), Lifelong Community, Affordable Housing, and Environmental Access”.
As to “small town charm,” the staff agenda packet summary of the developing Comp Plan update observes: “There is a lot to the phrase ‘small town charm,’ and it can be a difficult balance to maintain that which makes a place so loved by its community and visitors … New development should make the community feel pleased and see a direct connection with an improvement in their quality of life. This is possible through careful planning that mitigates the undesirable impacts, such as traffic congestion, the closure of local businesses, or rising costs of living.”
On the issue of “careful planning that mitigates the undesirable impacts” later conversation addressed past experience where planning changes seem to have backfired. At the 36:50-mark of the linked Town video, Town Planning Director Kopishke observes, “I believe back in the ’90’s our zoning ordinance appears to have been changed to allow by-right conversions into multiple dwelling units. And it’s mostly affected the Historic area, here,” she said pointing at a land-use map projection of downtown Front Royal. “But what we have are streets that were never meant to accommodate a home being chopped up into five or six dwelling units, whether (done) legally or illegally. And then we’ve got parking issues, we’ve got code-enforcement issues. I think they were trying to do something good that backfired a little bit or had unintended consequences.”
Kopishke pointed to the Town’s current Comprehensive Plan review and update (the Town’s first rewrite since 1998 it was noted) as a tool to correct such long-festering problems. “Those are things that I think we can kind of start to remedy with this plan, and then especially with the zoning ordinance and the subdivision ordinance,” she said.
“Those are that complicated that they almost need to be looked at individually like for Special Use (permitting), rather than just blanket – ‘Hey, you all can do this in this area’ – just like short-term (rentals). Each one of them have to be looked at for special circumstances for each property,” County Planning Commissioner Hugh Henry said in response to Kopishke’s example of, perhaps what seemed like a good idea of by-right general permitting, gone wrong.
One might imagine on the Town Planning Commission side of the table, visions surfacing of the old Murphy Theater building 40-to-60-unit residential development proposal, where there are now 5 or less apartments behind commercial space. The Murphy building currently housing the Dynamic Life Coffee/Tea Shop on its first floor lies in the midst of Historic Downtown Front Royal at the single-lane, one-way Church Street intersection with East Main Street. That proposal is floating between several Town reviewing bodies at this point. Those include the Planning Commission and Board of Architectural Review (BAR) on the way to a final decision by the Front Royal Town Council.
“Because the town does have some older stock of housing, some of those houses were built well before the flood plains were mapped,” County Planning Director Matt Wendling observed, adding, “So, you may have a house with a basement that’s in the flood way and you have a flood event and a whole apartment down there, that person, they’re not living in that apartment for a while.”
Responding to a question about the County’s Comp Plan review, Wendling said, “We’re doing a review, not a rewrite. So, much of what we have probably will remain closely the same.” However, he added that adjustments to fit changing circumstances in recent years, as well as future goals, would be addressed. “And we’ll address the goals and future land use maps” on both sides of the town-county line, Wendling assured town officials.
One important aspect of matching goals and future land use will be transportation infrastructure as it impacts both sides of the town-county boundary. Several commissioners commented on how they change their typical driving routes during the fall leaf season still upon us due to the addition of tourist traffic to the local mix.
In fact, following initial discussion of the Comp Plan processes, “Transportation” and “Planning at the Boundaries” was given its own subsection of the joint meeting discussion. That conversation began just over an hour into the meeting, at the 1:01:45 mark of the linked video. It included the one approved and VDOT-constructed railroad flyover slated for Rockland Road near the Rockland Park entrance in the county, as well as others pondered at various locations around the town and county, including parallel to Happy Creek Road that could help emergency access to Mary’s Shady Lane-accessed homes, the yet-to-be-developed Front Royal Limited Partnership (FRLP or Vazzana) properties; and Shenandoah Shores.
Also on the transportation table was the eventual extension of Leach Run Parkway north across Happy Creek Road, and the increased availability of electric vehicle recharging stations countywide. “Some people think it’s the wave of the future, it’s the wave of the very near future – Ford is selling electric F-150s faster than they can build them,” County Planning Commission Chairman Robert Myers observed. Town Planning Director Kopishke noted that Front Royal and surrounding county land were at a perfect distance from the D.C. Metro/Northern Virginia area for people with electric cars, which can make the trip one-way here on a single charge, get refilled for trips into the surrounding federal and state parks and Skyline Drive, then refill to get home.
Click here to watch the above and other discussions in the Town video.
Warren County welcomes new building official
Warren County’s Building Inspections Department added a new employee last month. Culpeper County native Shane Phillips joined the team on Oct. 24. He will fill the slot of Deputy Building Official Mark Robinson, who is retiring Dec. 8.
He was introduced to the Warren County Board of Supervisors at the Nov. 1 regular meeting.
Mr. Phillips brings a wealth of experience, having worked in a family business where he learned the trades of electrical repair and installation, plumbing, HVAC, refrigeration, construction, and common trade work. Following 10 years in the trades and customer service field, he began teaching in Culpeper County, first as a technology instructor, then became the county Building Trades instructor.
Phillips later taught trades in Caroline County and Page County. After several roles in facility management, including stints with Rappahannock County, George Mason and Coca Cola, he returned to Page County to instruct K-5 students in Social Emotional Learning (SEL).
Asked how he sees his role in Warren County, Phillips said, “I want to be a good servant leader, and learn my roles as well as others to best serve this community.” “My hopes for the county as it grows is to first and foremost be consistent and keep safety as the top priority”, Phillips stated. “I would like to see the county grow at a pace that can be absorbed efficiently and steadily.”
Phillips is a graduate of the University of Virginia-Wise, with a BS in Business and Public Administration. He lives in Page County with his wife and two boys. His hobbies include walking, traveling, and playing tennis.
Looking ahead, the new official said he was excited to work with Warren County’s citizens. “While I may not live in the county, I work here and by that extension it means this is now my community as well. I will be honest and honorable in all things I do and work with others in any capacity needed.”
