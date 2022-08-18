Keeping your lawn healthy

These days, people who love their lawns know that healthy grass is not necessarily perfectly smooth and uniform. Just the same, a good maintenance program must be followed to keep your lawn in top condition. This involves a few seasonal procedures, including mowing, watering, fertilizing, and aerating.

A healthy low-maintenance lawn is composed of a grass variety that is adapted to local climate and soil conditions. Grass mixes are the trend these days: they’re easier to maintain than monocultures (a single plant species), require little water, and do not need to be cut as frequently. If you’d like to experiment, try a blend of Kentucky bluegrass, creeping red fescue, perennial ryegrass, and clover, for example.

The concept of the ecological lawn has become increasingly popular over the last few years. Many municipal authorities are forging ahead with bans on pesticides and recommending new grass varieties that are better suited to the local climate and require less fertilizer. Most towns and cities also now impose watering schedules.

Grass professionals

If you choose to entrust your lawn care to a lawn maintenance service, be sure to select an eco-friendly program. These businesses will listen to their client’s needs and demands and will certainly follow any new municipal regulations. They will find a maintenance program to suit you, depending on your criteria and the state of your lawn, of course!

Natural fertilizers

Contrary to chemical fertilizers, all-natural fertilizers are not normally soluble. That means the nutritional elements are released slowly by the living organisms in the soil in order to feed the plants as and when required. Find out from your lawn maintenance service which certified organic products are available in your region.

