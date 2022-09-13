Kelly Marie Stevens (1959 – 2022)

Kelly Marie Stevens, 63, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, surrounded by loved ones and with her beloved cats, BoomR and Colonel Sanderz, at her side.

Kelly, also known to some as “Peaches” and “Mom-Mom,” was born on March 22nd, 1959, in Warren County, Virginia, to Norman Ellwood Butler, Sr., and Mary Etta Reid Butler. After graduating from Warren County High School, she moved to California. While there, Peaches met the love of her life, Sherman “Doc Buzzard” Stevens, joining his biker gang “The Escondido Stoners” and later, their hands in marriage on July 11th, 1982.

Kelly spent her life as a caretaker – serving up smiles and friendly banter at Winchell’s Donut House while in California, her years of gardening and landscaping work once moving back to Virginia, and her in-home care of her parents as they grew older. Up until her last few months, she continued doing the outdoor work she thrived on with the people she loved at Stonebridge Farm. She never lost her wild streak, often competing with her daughter and granddaughter for most outrageous hair color (and winning with an orange and black Halloween combo that has yet to be topped), taking cruises to Alaska and the Bahamas, and still hanging with bands backstage into her 60’s.

Kelly Stevens was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman Stevens, and her parents, Norman Ellwood Butler, Sr., and Mary Etta Reid Butler.

Surviving is her daughter, Mary Elizabeth Christopher; son-in-law, Jon-David C. Christopher; granddaughter, Anna Leigh Christopher; sister, Linda Mann; and nephew, George Reid Collins.

The family will receive friends and family at noon at her daughter’s home on Sunday, October 2nd.

In honor and memory of Kelly’s love of the outdoors and nature, the family is asking that in lieu of cut flowers, donations or memorial contributions be made to any non-profit organization that helps cats or pollinators, such as www.forthecatssake.org or www.saveourmonarchs.org.