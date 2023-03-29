Kelly Michelle Cain (1968 – 2023)

Walter Carlton Rogers, 63, of Middletown, VA, passed away on February 5, 2023, with his family by his side. He was born on December 23, 1959, in Alexandria, VA, and is survived by his wife of 30 years, who adored him, Eloisa Victoria Rogers, “Elvi.” She called him “Darling,” and she was his “Baby Doll.”

Carlton is survived by his three children, who each called him their Hero: Amber Rebekah Jones and husband, Brett Jones; Carlton David Rogers “Bubby” and Angelina Victoria Rogers “Nina”; one granddaughter, Avery Rebekah Jones, and another beautiful grandchild on the way.

Carlton was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Elizabeth (Hand) Rogers, and father, James Perry Welford Rogers. He was named Walter after his paternal grandfather and Carlton after his father’s best friend. He is the third of seven children and always noted that he was the only one without a Bible name: Deborah Carroll (John), James Rogers (Lisa), Jonathan Rogers (Cathy), Joseph Rogers (Gwynanne), Benjamin Rogers (Paula), and Samuel Rogers (Connie). His family also includes many nephews and nieces, first and second generation, that Carlton loved dearly.

Carlton was born in Alexandria, VA but later grew up in Marshall, VA. He grew up with a wonderful family that loved and honored God. Carlton accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior at age 10. Three years later, God called him to the ministry. Since he was a young boy, he has always sincerely loved and revered God.

As a young adult, he attended Rhema Bible Training Center and then Victory Bible Institute, both in Oklahoma. Later, he faithfully served at Faith Christian Church in Warrenton, VA, for eleven years. In May 2000, he and his family pioneered Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center in Front Royal, VA, where Carlton was Founder and Senior Pastor for nearly 23 years.

Carlton is best remembered for his love for God, family, and people. With his sparkling blue eyes, mischievous smile, and trademark thumbs-up indicating that “all is well,” he ran a tremendous ministry of excellence full of God’s love and power. Carlton went through some challenging seasons in his life, which gave him tremendous compassion for hurting people. He had a special place in his heart for the ‘down and out’ and was uniquely used by God to help love people to life. Carlton was a very humble man and always stayed small in his own eyes, yet he truly lived a life of great impact.

Carlton’s wife and children are determined to take all that he invested in them and carry on the ministry God began through him. His legacy will live on as they continue to love God and love people as Carlton did. Dynamic Life will continue to have a tremendous impact in their community so that the dreams that God put in Carlton’s heart will continue to come to pass for generations to come.

Carlton will be laid to rest in a private family burial. A Celebration of Life Service will take place at Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center on Friday, March 24, at 6:00 pm. The service will be conducted by a partnership of four men who each played a unique and special role in Carlton’s life: Dr. Decker Tapscott, Pastor Phil Privette, Sr., Rev. Mark Hankins, and Pastor Cecilio Mitchell.

Family and friends can send flowers or a memorial financial gift to Dynamic Life Praise & Worship Center at 1600 John Marshall Highway, Front Royal, VA 22630, in honor of Pastor Carlton Rogers.

UPDATE: The location of his memorial service has been moved to Warren County High School and will take place on Friday, March 24th, at 6 pm.