Kelly Sue Martin (1967 – 2023)

Kelly Sue Martin, 56, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at her home with her husband and brother by her side.

A funeral service will be held on November 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630, with Pastor Happy Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens, 4917 Strasburg Rd, Strasburg, VA 22657.

Kelly was born on September 25, 1967, in Front Royal to Bobby Tharpe and the late Carolyn Corbin Tharpe. She was a 1985 graduate of Warren County High School and a 1989 graduate of George Mason University, where she majored in Physical Education & Health. She was a Real Estate Agent with the former Brown and Rutherford Realty and is currently with NextHome Realty. Previously, she was a school teacher for Warren County Public Schools from 1990 to 2006. She was a member of the Bethel Assembly of God.

Surviving along with her father are her husband of 34 years, Wally Martin Jr.; daughter, Jobee Martin; son, Kolby Martin; brother, Jeff Tharpe (Kenny); sister, Kim Tharpe; half-brother, Cory Tharpe; and half-brother, Cody Tharpe, all of Front Royal.

Pallbearers will be Edward “Bo” Corbin, Dennis Clatterbuck, Cody Tharpe, Kenneth Tharpe, Adam Orndorff, and Logan Schultz.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.