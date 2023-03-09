Connect with us

Kellye Cash named as inspirational speaker for Festival’s Prayer Brunch presented by Knouse Foods

Published

5 hours ago

on

Sharen Gromling, President of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® is pleased to announce Kellye Cash as the keynote speaker for the Prayer Brunch presented by Knouse Foods.

Kellye Cash

As the first child of retired Navy Captain and Mrs. Roy Cash, Jr., Kellye learned at an early age of her need for Christ. Her father’s career as a U.S. Navy fighter pilot took them all over the country and even overseas. It was during the Vietnam Conflict that Kellye realized that even when Dad came home, there would still be an emptiness in her life and that emptiness could only be filled with Jesus Christ. At a small revival in Escondido, CA, Kellye asked Christ to come into her life, and often says this:  She found a Father who never went to sea, a Friend who loved her just the way that she was with all her the quirkiness that comes from being a musician, and she found Forgiveness no matter what she did or was going to do.

Following her year as Miss America 1987 which included performances with her great-uncle Johnny Cash, Bob Hope, and Lee Greenwood, Kellye returned to the University of Memphis to continue her studies and launch her career as a performer and speaker. Kellye continued her community service platform and substance-abuse awareness by becoming the first spokesperson for the Governor’s Alliance for a Drug-free Tennessee, which became the official Miss Tennessee platform.


She works in the Bethel University Music Department as music director, a piano/voice teacher, a concert artist, and as a musical director for community theatre productions.

Recently Kellye played Patsy Cline, a role she’s become known for, in her 13th production and/or tour of ALWAYS…PATSY CLINE.

The Festival Prayer Brunch presented by Knouse Foods will be held at Fellowship Bible Church, 3217 Middle Road, Friday, May 5, 2023, from 11 am to 1 pm. Tickets at $40 are available at www.thebloom.com/events.

Warren Coalition seeks teams for Scavenger Hunt

Published

1 day ago

on

March 8, 2023

By

Warren Coalition is in search of teams to participate in a competitive Scavenger Hunt as part of the No Foolin’ Warren County Rocks event on March 31st! Teams will solve riddles/math problems/etc. and scour Front Royal for five elusive rocks. The teams will complete challenges along the way to earn points. The highest-scoring team and the fastest team will both win prizes!

The entry fee is $100 per team, with a maximum of four people per team. Teams may consist of family members, co-workers, friends, etc. Each team member will receive a T-shirt. Once teams are registered, they will receive a link so they can fundraise online. While $100 is all that is needed to qualify for the Scavenger Hunt, teams are encouraged to continue raising funds. The team that raises the most money will receive a prize and earn additional points towards the overall championship title!

Teams will check in and return to the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall for a Community Showcase, where there will be local displays, a variety of delicious snacks, a trivia contest, a game of resilience bingo, and, of course, awards! The Community Showcase is open to anyone, not just the scavenger hunt participants. The cost is $5 per person, or free to We See You, Warren County members (donations accepted). Registrations for We See You, Warren County will be taken on-site.

To participate in the Scavenger Hunt, gather your team and register online here.


Warren Coalition would like to thank Skyline Insurance Agency, Lightbulb Marketing, and Time Step Films for supporting this event, as well as Annual Top Tier Sponsors Aire Serv Heating & Cooling; Limb Junkies; Beth Medved Waller, Keller Williams Real Estate And WHAT MATTERS; and Warren County Parks & Recreation.

Community Events

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of March 9th

Published

2 days ago

on

March 7, 2023

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, March 9:

 

• Thursday: 6:05 & 8:50
• Friday: 6:10 & 8:55
• Saturday: 12:30, 3:15, 6:10 & 8:55
• Sunday: 1:25, 4:20 & 7:10
• Mon – Wed: 6:10 & 8:55

• Thursday: 7:00
• Friday: 6:00 & 8:50
• Saturday: 12:25, 3:10, 6:00 & 8:50
• Sunday: 1:25, 4:10 & 7:00
• Mon – Wed: 6:00 & 8:50


• Thursday: 6:00 & 8:45
• Friday: 6:10 & 9:00
• Saturday: 12:35, 3:25, 6:10, 9:00
• Sunday: 1:30, 1:30, 4:15 & 7:05
• Mon – Wed: 6:10 & 9:00

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7
  • 3D: add $3

COMING SOON:

  • “65”
  • “SHAZAM: Fury Of The Gods”
  • “Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”
  • “Super Mario Bros.”
Community Events

Laurel Ridge Spring Follies will delight audiences of all ages this weekend

Published

2 days ago

on

March 7, 2023

By

This year’s Spring Follies theme should feel like home to many of the audience members, according to director Russell Rinker. The variety show, being performed four times March 11 and 12 on the Middletown Campus, is “Goin’ Country.”

“We will celebrate the rural traditions that we all know so well,” said Rinker, noting most audience members likely will have grown up – or are still growing up – in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. “We’ll have great country music going all the way back to Hank Williams and Bill Monroe in the early days. Of course, we have a segment honoring Patsy Cline.”

Follies director Russell Rinker performing in an earlier show.

There are about five dozen performers this year, including children and a dance troupe, Rinker said.


A Strasburg native who has gone on to have a successful theater career that includes stints as a member of Blue Man Group and performing with the Broadway National Tour of “Amazing Grace,” Rinker has been performing with the Follies since he was a young boy. His sister and his parents are also longtime performers with the show. Rinker’s mother, Judy Rinker, was the first Shenandoah County resident to enroll in the college in 1970, was the 1972 Outstanding Graduate and worked at the college for more than three decades.

This is the first time Laurel Ridge Community College library archivist John Owens has taken part in the Follies. He is in a couple of skits.

“I figured I would give it a try,” Owens said. “The show is light-hearted. I had never met Russell before, but as the college’s archivist, I’ve been indexing photos of him and his whole family for years. He’s a riot. He has so much experience with theater.”

The Follies are a long-time tradition at the college.


This year, both the show and pre-show activities will be in the Corron Community Development Center. Pre-show fun will include food and popcorn for purchase, free ice cream, face painting and cornhole.

The show begins at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. both Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12. The pre-show begins at 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. both days. Tickets are $5 at the door, with children 5 and under free. Proceeds will support the Andrea Ludwick Performing Arts Fund.

Community Events

Selah Theatre Project presents “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner”

Published

2 days ago

on

March 7, 2023

By

In Partnership with Laurel Ridge Community College, Selah Theatre Project presents GUESS WHO’S COMING TO DINNER. A progressive white couple’s proud liberal sensibilities are put to the test when their daughter brings her black fiancé home, in this fresh and relevant stage adaptation of the iconic film. Matt and Christina Drayton quickly come to realize, supporting a mixed-race couple in your newspaper and welcoming one into your family in 1967 comes with quite different challenges to their surprise. They are not the only ones with concerns about the match.

The cast of Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner

Under the direction of LaTasha Do’zia, Todd Kreidler’s adaptation of GUESS WHO’S COMING TO DINNER comes to Middletown providing a classic story of racial tension that proves at the end, love conquers all. This production highlights the scars implicit bias can leave on all of us, no matter how good we might think our intentions may be. The cast features Will Speakman (Doubt), Paige Ulevich (Terms of Endearment), Jon Conard (Fences), Danielle Juratovac (Seussariffic), Eric Lee Santiful (Fall of Heaven), Joanne Thompson (Trouble in Mind), Richard Clem (Terms of Endearment, Sarah Downs (Trouble in Mind), Tracy Conard, Sydney Martyn, and Ariel Scott (Macbeth).

Eric Lee Santiful (John Prentice, Sr), Joanne Thompson (Mary Prentice), Jon Conard (Dr. John Prentice)


“The relevance of this play hits home in so many ways,” says director LaTasha Do’zia. “The film in 1967 was ahead of its time, however, it clings true today as we examine our own biases,” exclaims Do’zia.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner in 1967 American romantic-comedy film produced and directed by Stanley Kramer, and written by William Rose. It starred Spencer Tracy (in his final role), Sidney Poitier, and Katharine Hepburn, and features Hepburn’s niece Katharine Houghton. The film was one of the few films of the time to depict an interracial marriage in a positive light, as interracial marriage historically had been illegal in many states of the United States. It was still illegal in 17 states, until June 12, 1967, six months before the film was released, and scenes were filmed just before anti-miscegenation laws were struck down by the Supreme Court in Loving v. Virginia.

Jon Conard (Dr. John Prentice), Danielle Juratovac (Joanna Drayton)

In collaboration with Coming To The Table – Northern Shenandoah Valley Chapter, a talk back is scheduled after the performance on Saturday, March 18th. A dinner version of the production is set for Saturday, March 25th.


GUESS WHO’S COMING TO DINNER will be presented on March 17-19 & 24-26. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7pm, and Sunday matinees are at 2pm. A special dinner theatre version will be on Saturday, March 25th to benefit the Larry Lamar Yates Memorial Scholarship and the Andrea Ludwick Performing Arts Fund.

Will Speakman (Matt Drayton), Paige Ulevich (Christina Drayton), Danielle Juratovac (Joanna Drayton)

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Laurel Ridge Community College
William H. McCoy Theatre
173 Skirmisher Lane | Middletown, VA 22645


  • Friday, March 17 at 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 18 at 7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 19 at 2:00 p.m.
  • Friday, March 24 at 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 25 – Dinner Theatre at 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 26 at 2:00 p.m.

TICKETS

Community Events

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of March 2nd

Published

1 week ago

on

March 1, 2023

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, March 2:

• Thursday: 7:00
• Friday: 6:10 & 8:55
• Saturday: 12:45, 3:30, 6:10 & 8:55
• Sunday: 1:25, 4:20 & 7:10
• Mon – Wed: 6:10 & 8:55

• Thursday: 6:00, 8:45 
• Friday: 6:00, 8:45 
• Saturday: 12:30, 3:15, 6:00 & 8:45
• Sunday: 1:20, 4:10, 7:00 
• Mon – Wed: 6:00, 8:45
Rated PG13  |  2 Hours 5 Minutes


• Thursday: 6:05 & 8:50
• Friday: 6:05 & 8:50
• Saturday: 12:35, 3:20, 6:05, 8:50
• Sunday: 1:30, 4:15 & 7:15
• Mon – Wed: 6:05 & 8:50
Rated PG13  |  2 Hours

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7
  • 3D: add $3

COMING SOON:

  • “65”
  • “SHAZAM: Fury Of The Gods”
  • “Champions”
  • “Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”
  • “Super Mario Bros.”
Community Events

SAR reads George Washington’s Farewell Address

Published

1 week ago

on

February 28, 2023

By

On February 22, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter participated in a celebration of George Washington. The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter conducted a ceremony on Washington’s birthday at Yowell Memorial Park with Tom Hamill as emcee. To honor our first president and his service to the nation during the War for Independence, portions of his Farewell Address, written towards the end of his second term in office. He had wanted to retire from public life after his first term, but was convinced by Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton among others, to serve another term. These men felt the country would be torn apart without his leadership. This included the state of foreign affairs, and divisions between the newly formed Federalist and Democratic-Republican parties.

Wreath presenters from left to right: Cat Schwetke (Faugquier Courthouse), Thomas “Chip” Daniel (Col James Wood II), Forrest Crain (Fairfax Resolves), Ernie Coggins (VASSAR), Mike Weyler (OFPA), Tom Hamill (Culpeper Minutemen), Barry Schwoerer (Sgt Maj John Champe). (Photos courtesy of Richard Tyler)

In June 1792, James Madison had helped Washington write a letter at the end of his first term that would have announced his retirement. This was set aside when he ran for the second term. This letter became the basis for the address that was written in 1796 by Alexander Hamilton for Washington. He wanted to convince the people that his service was no longer necessary. He believed he was not qualified to be president and if he accomplished anything, it was as a result of the support he had received from the country.

The letter was written to the citizens of the United States and was not publicly delivered. It was first published as “The Address of Gen. Washington to the People of America On His Declining the Presidency of the United States” in “Claypoole’s American Daily Advertiser” on September 19, 1796. This was about 10 weeks prior to the presidential election in 1796. He warned Americans they must remain true to their values. It was soon reprinted in newspapers across the country and later in a pamphlet form. It was printed in Senate Document No. 106-21, Washington, D. C. in 2000 with the following lead paragraph:


“In September 1796, worn out by burdens of the presidency and attacks of political foes, George Washington announced his decision not to seek a third term.  With the assistance of Alexander Hamilton and James Madison, Washington composed in a “Farewell Address” his political testament to the nation.  Designed to inspire and guide future generations, the address also set forth Washington’s defense of his administration’s record and embodied a classic statement of Federalist doctrine.”

The participants standing left to right: Richard Tyler, Mike Dennis, Forrest Crain, Tom Hamill, Ernie Coggins, Mike Weyler, Dave Cook, Barry Schwoerer and Bill Schwetke. Kneeling left to right: Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Sean Carrigan, Charles Jameson and Dale Corey.

Here is the opening paragraph to Washington’s Farewell Address to the people of the United States:

“Friends and Fellow-Citizens: The period for a new election of a citizen to administer the executive government of the United States being not far distant, and the time actually arrived when your thoughts must be employed in designating the person who is to be clothed with that important trust, it appears to me proper, especially as it may conduce to a more distinct expression of the public voice, that I should now apprise you of the resolution I have formed, to decline being considered among the number of those out of whom a choice is to be made.”


Washington then discusses issues of the political landscape and states his support that the government formed eight years prior with the adoption of the Constitution. He defends his administration’s record and uses the letter to help reunite the fledgling country that had seen controversy due to the Jay Treaty of 1794 between the United States and Great Britain. This treaty resolved issues remaining from the end of the Revolutionary War but was not universally accepted. Despite his belief the country would survive, he used the letter to offer advice on what were the greatest threats to the nation. Below are excerpts from the closing paragraphs to the people.

“How far in the discharge of my official duties I have been guided by the principles which have been delineated, the public records and other evidences of my conduct must witness to you and to the world.  To myself, the assurance of my own conscience is, that I have at least believed myself to be guided by them.”

“With me a predominant motive has been to endeavor to gain time to our country to settle and mature its yet recent institutions and to progress without interruption to that degree of strength and consistency which is necessary to give it, humanly speaking, the command of it own fortunes.”

“I anticipate with pleasing expectation that retreat in which I promise myself to realize, without alloy, the sweet enjoyment of partaking, in the midst of my fellow-citizens, the benign influence of good laws under a free government, the ever-favorite object of my heart and the happy reward, as I trust, of our mutual cares, labors and dangers.”


He concluded by asking the American people to forgive any failures during his administration. He let them know they were unintentional, and he was to blame. Washington was ready to become a private citizen and become a gentleman farmer.

The musket squad from left to right: Forrest Crain, Mike Dennis, Dave Cook, Dale Corey, Barry Schwoerer, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Sean Carrigan and Bill Schwetke.

The ceremony included wreath presentations by Virginia Society President Ernie Coggins, and representatives of the Culpeper Minutemen, Colonel James Wood II, Fairfax Resolves and Sgt Maj John Champe Chapters, Texas SAR, and Culpeper Minutemen, Fauquier Court House and Bermuda Hundred Chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution as well as the Order of Founders and Patriots of America.

The Virginia State Color Guard was led by Bill Schwetke and included Sean Carrigan, Dave Cook, Dale Corey, Forrest Crain, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Mike Dennis, Tom Hamill, Charles Jameson, Barry Schwoerer, Richard Tyler and Virginia Society 2nd Vice President Michael Weyler.


After the wreath presentations, a three round musket salute was fired to honor our first president.

