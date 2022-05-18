Kenneth Allen “Mitch” Mitchell (1944 – 2022)

Kenneth Allen “Mitch” Mitchell, 77, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at his home.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with Pastor Dale Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Mr. Mitchell was born on October 12, 1944, in Front Royal to the late Price and Bertha Kelly Mitchell. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Lena Johnson Mitchell; four brothers, Carl J. Mitchell, Victor E. Mitchell, Clarence W. Mitchell, and Richard L. Mitchell and sister, Betty L. Mitchell. He was a member of Front Royal Moose Lodge #829 and Grace Fellowship Church in Front Royal. He was a veteran of both the United States Army and the United States Marine Corps.

Survivors include his two daughters, Donna Turner Poe (Randolph) of Strasburg and Judith Turner Boyd (Phillip) of Front Royal; three sisters, Katherine J. Barnhart of Front Royal, Ruth E. McDonald of Strasburg, and Doris E. Mitchell of North Carolina; five grandchildren, Gene Jackson (Holly), Eric Jackson (Kailei), Kevin Lane Heflin, Nathaniel Austin Poe, and Sarah Gail Boyd; three great-grandchildren, Chloe, Gavin and Parker; two caregivers, Haleigh Housden and Melinda Weakley and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Phillip Boyd, Randy Poe, Kenny Evans, Vincent Carter, Kevin Lane Heflin, and Nathaniel Austin Poe.

Honorary pallbearers will be Ed Dumire, Tony Spencer, Junior Andrews, Chris Ramsey, and Melvin Gochenour.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.