Obituaries
Kenneth G. “Sperty” Campbell (1929 – 2022)
Kenneth G. “Sperty” Campbell, 93, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 3, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell and Billy “Bear” Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Sperty was born January 28, 1929, in Warren County, Virginia, the son of the late David Herman and Brucie C. Barbee Campbell.
He owned and operated Front Royal Billiards for 48 years, renovated several commercial buildings, and built several houses, and he was the proudest of building the DMV in Front Royal. He was an above-average pool shooter and a tough competitor. He enjoyed horse racing and owned many racehorses in his time.
He enjoyed fishing with his son, Wayne, and loved the Washington Redskins. Sperty was a lifelong member of the Front Royal Moose Lodge #829. The family will long remember him for “He was always right!”. He was a lifelong resident of Front Royal and was known and loved by many.
He was the last surviving member of his immediate family of eight siblings, David, Frank, and Thurman Campbell, Myrtle Wines, Ruby Wines, Mildred Darr and Geneva Campbell. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Irene Elam Poe Campbell, and great-grandson, Allen Williams, Jr.
Surviving is a son, Kenneth Wayne “Butch” Campbell and wife Boo of Front Royal; two daughters, Connie S. Compton and husband Paul of Front Royal, and Linda Stotler and husband Richard of Winchester; two step-children, Brenda Baker and husband Kenny of Front Royal, and Gary Poe and wife Tammy of Strasburg; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; special friend, Eleanor Grigsby of Front Royal; and several nieces, nephews, cousin, and friends.
Jake Strosnider, Robbie Strosnider, Brandon Strosnider, Matthew Williams, Matt Campbell, and Kenny Baker will be pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lee Wines and Giles Darr.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 3, from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Shirley Ann Good (1947 – 2022)
Shirley Ann Good, 74, of Inwood, West Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Willow Tree Assisted Living in Charles Town, West Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, from 7 to 9 pm at the funeral home.
Mrs. Good was born on December 18, 1947, in Waycross, Georgia, to the late Hubert and Edith Batterson Davis. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Larry Tilton Jenkins, and her second husband, Ralph Tilden Good, Jr. She was a member of Eagles Club #824. Shirley loved to dance. She was a kind, loving, and fun wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be greatly missed by many.
Survivors include her three sons, Tommy Jenkins, R.T. Good, III, and Dwayne Good; three daughters, Tammy Jenkins, Karen Marshall and Kelly Good; twelve grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and her sister of the heart, best friend, Carolyn Lofton.
Jacob Fox, Dale Peddle, Tommy Miller Jr., and Thomas Allen Jenkins will be pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Berkeley County Humane Society, 554 Charles Town Rd, Martinsburg, WV 25405.
Obituaries
Virginia Ginther Seymour
Virginia Ginther Seymour passed away suddenly on October 26, 2022. She was born in West Virginia and was a resident of Front Royal for the last 30 years. She graduated from Marshall University and enjoyed a career in pediatric nursing.
She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses for over 50 years. She enjoyed her pioneer work, community service, and many friends.
She was the wife of Garland Seymour (deceased). She was a loving and wonderful mother to her two children, David Skinner and Holli Skinner Klein (Richard Klein). She also had two grandchildren, Ashley and Lauren, as well as two great-grandchildren, Addison and Aria.
A service to celebrate her life is being held on Sunday, October 30th at 3:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall, 121 E. 17th St., Front Royal, VA.
Obituaries
Albert Owens, Sr. (1939 – 2022)
Albert Owens, Sr., 83, of Warren County, Virginia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 30, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery.
Mr. Owens was born on April 19, 1939, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Paul Victor and Rose B. Sankler Owens.
He owned and operated Hard Times Landscaping and Lawn Care and worked until he was 80.
Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 21 years, Shirley M. Owens; two sons, Albert Owens, Jr. and wife Robin of Winchester and Roger A. Gordon of Strasburg; three daughters, Deborah Lake Manuel of Front Royal, Donna Killen and husband Mike of Strasburg, and Juanita Ponton and husband Scott of Strasburg; one sister, Catherine Bailey of Front Royal; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nannie Lee Owens; oldest son, Garland Lake; and grandson, Jonathan Lake.
Travis Hamilton, Nathan Lake, Mark Shifflett, June Bug Cook, Anthony Cook, and Nathan Tyler Shumate will be pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cole Owens, Jimmy Bowden, and Jimmy Cook.
The family will receive friends on October 30 from 1-2 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
Lynwood Lee “Luke” Hall (1934 – 2022)
Lynwood Lee “Luke” Hall, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Hidden Springs in Bentonville.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 31, at 11:00 a.m. at Salem Church of the Brethren, 435 Salem Church Road, Stephens City, with Pastor Rick Looman officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Hall was born October 18, 1934, in Warren County, Virginia, and was the son of the late Hazel Myrtle Hall.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired after many dedicated years from the State Department. He was a long-time member of Salem Church of the Brethren.
Mr. Hall was an avid deer hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed restoring the 1950 Fords, which he was excellent at doing, and loved the Oakland Raiders. He enjoyed and loved his family dearly, always teasing and having fun with all of them.
He was married to his loving wife, the late Charlotte Maxine “Lenny” Hensell Hall. Mr. Hall was also preceded in death by his mother; and his step-father, Ralph Herman Dennis. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Surviving is a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Winston D. Hensell, and wife Nancy E. Hensell of Middletown; sister-in-law, Millie Hensell of Middletown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Greg Price, Gabe Ritenour, Mark Hensell, Brandon Hensell, Dustin Hensell, Logan Rutherford, Landon Rutherford, and Larry Rutherford.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 31, from 10-11 a.m. at Salem Church of the Brethren in Stephens City.
The family would like to thank all of the staff of Hidden Springs Senior Living and the team at Blue Ridge Hospice for the excellent care and love they gave him over the past several years.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or Salem Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 613, Stephens City, Virginia 22655.
Obituaries
John Michael Ramey (1953 – 2022)
John Michael Ramey, 69, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, in the comfort of his home.
John’s interment will be private.
John was born on July 18, 1953, in Woodstock, Virginia, to his late mother, Irene Beatrice Ramey. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Kathleen Ramey, and his son, Christopher Ramey.
His last remaining family members are surviving John, his dear daughter, Anita Cahill, and his son-in-law, Robert Cahill.
John was a member of the American Philatelic Society, a retired carpenter, and a proud union member with UBCJ Local 197. He studied math at Virginia Tech between 1971- 1973 and graduated from Central High School.
The honorary pallbearer is Robert Cahill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Feeding the Orphans at https://give.feedingtheorphans.org/donations/new
Obituaries
William Vernon “Bill” Anderson III (1981 – 2022)
William Vernon “Bill” Anderson III, 41, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Amissville, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia, with Rev. Malcolm Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Bill was born on April 2, 1981, in Durham, North Carolina, to his parents, Suzanne Warsley and William Anderson Jr.
Surviving Bill is his wife, Jeanne Tanner Anderson; his parents, Suzanne Carrier Warsley and William Anderson Jr.; his children, Malachi Anderson and Stephanie Anderson; his sister, Carrie Marie Anderson; his nieces and nephews, Jordan Anderson (Marja Villalobos), Tatiana Gonzalez, Creed Rollins, and Xavier Gonzalez; and numerous extended family members.
Bill was an honorable man; he gave to the homeless every chance he could. Bill completed all his educational requirements at Spotsylvania Career and Technical Center to become a Master HVAC Technician. One of his fondest memories was sailing on the Potomac with his grandfather, Col. Richard C. Martin. He was an avid four-wheeler, dirt bike, and skiing enthusiast. He was an all-star Lacrosse Player and played competitively for 4 years. He was passionate about smoking meat and enjoying seafood, but he loved his kids more than anything.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local soup kitchen, homeless shelter, or humane society.