Connect with us

Obituaries

Kenneth “Kenny” Gwyne Martin (1940 – 2023) – Semper Fidelis

Published

41 mins ago

on

Kenneth “Kenny” Gwyne Martin, 83, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 8, 2023, in the comfort of his own home.

Kenneth “Kenny” Gwyne Martin

A graveside service will be held at 2 pm. on Friday, December 22, 2023, at Culpeper National Cemetery, 305 U.S. Ave., Culpeper, Virginia 22701, with Sammy Campbell officiating.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Kenny was born to the late Frank and Frances Martin on January 7, 1940, in Lexington, Virginia. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Ruby Rose, and his brother, John Martin.

Surviving Kenny are his loving wife of 60 years, Jessie Martin; his children, Mike Martin, Denise Martin and Douglas Martin all of Front Royal; his siblings, Alice Townsend of Florida, James Martin of Fairfax, Virginia, and Joyce Jessee of Fredericksburg, Virginia; his grandchildren, Joshua Martin, Nataly Martin, Haylee Martin all of Front Royal, Cheyenne Dickerson (Brett) of Maurertown, West Virginia, Dylan Martin of Strasburg, Virginia, Ryne Martin of Moorefield, West Virginia, and Carley Martin of Front Royal; and his many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

Kenny was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and an avid fisherman. He loved watching NASCAR and cooking for his friends and family. His favorite recipes were for his meatloaf and chili.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, Diabetes Association, and to Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 W Cork St., Winchester, Virginia 22601.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Obituaries

Virginia Colfelt Clem (1931 – 2023)

Published

48 mins ago

on

December 17, 2023

By

Virginia Colfelt Clem, 92, died peacefully in her sleep Friday, December 15, 2023, in her home in Front Royal, Virginia. Mrs. Clem was a member of Mechanicsville Baptist Church and Gordonsville Lions Club, both in Gordonsville, VA.

Virginia was the daughter of the late Hassie Bolt and James Frank Colfelt, Sr.  She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward William Clem, sister Nancy Lee Powell, and her son William Webster Clem.

Virginia is survived by her siblings James Frank Colfelt, Jr. and Joann Good and by her children James Edward Clem (Sherry), John Robert Clem, Barbara Jean Thacker (Robert), Beverly Susanne Cline, Allen Wayne Clem (Katherine), and Teresa Eileen Carneal (Oddie), and four grandchildren Justin Clem, Jedidiah Ferguson, Odie Carneal III, and Lindsey Clem.  Pall Bearers include Robert Thacker, Ed Clem, Allen Clem, Justin Clem, Oddie Carneal II, and Lee Carneal.

The family will receive visitors at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, from 6-8 p.m.   The funeral service will be at Maddox Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 20, at 11 a.m., with interment following at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Obituaries

Alease Elizabeth “Patsy” Carter (1944 – 2023)

Published

1 day ago

on

December 16, 2023

By

Alease Elizabeth “Patsy” Carter, 79, of Gainesville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2023, at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be scheduled at a later date.

Ms. Carter was born November 27, 1944, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late Ambrose and Genevieve “Judy” Newman Jackson.  She was also preceded in death by her brother, Ambrose Jackson Jr.; sister, Mary Virginia Jackson; three aunts, Edith Jackson, Gladys Newman, and Louise Adams; and two uncles, Rev. James E. Newman and Francis Newman.  She was a past member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal, Virginia, and is a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Manassas, Virginia.

Survivors include her two daughters, Lawr-alea Carter-Walton (Kelvin) and Cathy Dunlop (Todd); brother, Eugene Jackson; four grandchildren, Amber Sanchez (Oscar), Aubrey Carter, Autumn Walton, and Angel Walton; four great-grandchildren, Mateo Sanchez, Sebastian Sanchez, Mya Sanchez and Camilla Sanchez and a host of nieces and nephews.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Obituaries

Robert “Bobby” Lee Williams (1943 – 2023)

Published

1 day ago

on

December 16, 2023

By

Robert “Bobby” Lee Williams, 80, of Chester Gap, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, December 9, 2023, in the comfort of his home.

Robert “Bobby” Lee Williams

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Bobby was born on February 12, 1943, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late Bradley and Lamerle Williams. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Williams.

Surviving Bobby are his loving wife of 25 years, Ellen Williams; his children, Jimmy Williams (Peggy) and Patty Johnson, both of Chester Gap; his siblings, Bradley “Sonny” Williams (Mary) and Carolyn Leake (Thomas) also of Chester Gap; his six grandchildren; his nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bobby was a member of the Chester Gap Volunteer Fire Department for many years as he followed in his father’s footsteps; who founded the fire department. He worked with Atlantic Research for 30 years and worked at Marriot Ranch, where he worked as a carpenter who took care of the fields, and orchards and was a scout.

Bobby was honest and hardworking, so when building many homes in Chester Gap to sell, they were sold before they were even finished.  Bobby loved being outdoors and appreciated the beauty of the mountains and the ties of a tight-knit community in Chester Gap, where he was surrounded by friends and family.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the Chester Gap Rescue Squad and Blue Ridge Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chester Gap Volunteer Fire Department at 42 Waterfall Rd, Chester Gap, Virginia 22623.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Obituaries

Russell Leo Williams (1940 – 2023)

Published

4 days ago

on

December 13, 2023

By

Russell Leo Williams, 83, of Chester Gap, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 11, 2023, at Autumn Care of Madison, Virginia.

Russell Leo Williams

The funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at Chester Gap Baptist Church, 5 Faith Lane, Chester Gap, with Pastor Paul Strassner and Pastor Jim Williams officiating.  Burial will follow at Williams Family Cemetery.

Leo was born on April 18, 1940, in Chester Gap to the late Sandy Cary and Lucy Ann Williams.  He was also preceded in death by his eight brothers, Paul, Garfield, Downing, Dalton, Linwood, Elwood, Lawrence, Haywood, and a sister, Naomi.  He was a member of Chester Gap Baptist Church and a life member of the Chester Gap Volunteer Fire Department.  He was a plumber by trade, working for McCoy and North Plumbing.  He liked his breakfast outings with his brother, Haywood, and enjoyed watching the Redskins play.

Survivors include his daughter, Connie Williams (Jeff) of Chester Gap; son, Michael Paul Willians (Renee) of Strasburg, Virginia; two sisters, Mattie Frazier (Charlie) and Jessie Wines, both of Chester Gap; two granddaughters, Alexandra Kercheval (Bryden) and Gabrielle Williams; three great-grandsons, Sawyer, Rhett and Waylon and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Keith Frazier, Darren Williams, Jeff Grove, Tony “Tater” Williams, Lynn Williams, Mickey Williams and Larry Williams.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmie Williams, Charlie Frazier, Earl Williams, Bruce Williams and Larry “Butch” Ricker.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chester Gap Baptist Church, 5 Faith Lane, Chester Gap, Virginia 22623.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Obituaries

Neil Showalter (1957 – 2023)

Published

4 days ago

on

December 13, 2023

By

Neil Showalter, 66, of Strasburg, passed peacefully at home on December 8, 2023, after a long illness.

Neil Showalter

Neil was born August 10, 1957, in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

A gifted athlete and student, even at a young age, he won the 1970 Joe Gitchell Award as Harrisonburg Youth Football League’s most outstanding student/athlete. He graduated from Turner Ashby High School in 1975, where he was Senior Class President and varsity football co-captain. In 1979, he graduated with honors from James Madison University with majors in Accounting and Finance. He later earned a Master’s degree.

He was preceded in death by his father, Conan Gruver Showalter, and stepdaughter, Rachel Chowning.

He is survived by his wife, Lorie Carroll Showalter of Strasburg; mother, Joyce Ann Patrick of Harrisonburg; two children, David Neil Showalter of Salem, Oregon, and Daniel Turner Showalter of Nashville, Tennessee; two step-children, Jared B. Chowning of Brooklyn, New York and Shanna Chowning of Martinsburg, WV; brother, Allen Wilson Showalter of Bridgewater; two sisters, Elizabeth Showalter Danner of Rockingham and Linda Showalter Peale of Bridgewater; two grandchildren, Jonah and Otto Showalter of Salem, Oregon; and four step-grandchildren, Andrew, Cassidy, Noah and Lucia.

After passing his CPA exam, Neil worked as an accountant for McGladry and Pullen. Neil was hard-working and skilled in finance. This led him to join Cassco Ice, where he eventually became President.  Later, he served the town of Mt. Jackson for more than 15 years, most recently as Town Manager. He truly enjoyed the challenges and responsibilities of working in local government as well as the time with co-workers and staff.

Later in life, Neil enjoyed watching sports and classic TV with the family dog, Tupac, nearby and vacationing on the North Carolina beaches with his wife, Lorie.

A Celebration of Life for Neil will be held Wednesday, December 20, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mt. Jackson Town Office.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Obituaries

Vincent C. Post, Sr. (1945 – 2023)

Published

5 days ago

on

December 12, 2023

By

Vincent C. Post, Sr., 78, of Linden, Virginia, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family and friends on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Vincent C. Post, Sr.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 20, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The inurnment will be private.

Vincent was born September 29, 1945, in Dutchess County, New York, the son of the late Vince and Daisy Hoag Post.

He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran serving during Vietnam and drove a truck carrying heavy equipment for 50 years.

Vincent loved the outdoors and living in the mountains. He also loved fishing, hunting, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 40 years, Wanda Post; four children, Vincent Jr., Wayne (Leslie), James, and Ashley (Josh); seven grandchildren, Caleb, Joshua, Aralynn, Stephanie, Tyler, Phillip, and Nicholas; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Patricia.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 20 from 1-2 p.m..

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading
Verified by ExactMetrics