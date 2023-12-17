Kenneth “Kenny” Gwyne Martin (1940 – 2023) – Semper Fidelis

Kenneth “Kenny” Gwyne Martin, 83, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 8, 2023, in the comfort of his own home.

A graveside service will be held at 2 pm. on Friday, December 22, 2023, at Culpeper National Cemetery, 305 U.S. Ave., Culpeper, Virginia 22701, with Sammy Campbell officiating.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Kenny was born to the late Frank and Frances Martin on January 7, 1940, in Lexington, Virginia. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Ruby Rose, and his brother, John Martin.

Surviving Kenny are his loving wife of 60 years, Jessie Martin; his children, Mike Martin, Denise Martin and Douglas Martin all of Front Royal; his siblings, Alice Townsend of Florida, James Martin of Fairfax, Virginia, and Joyce Jessee of Fredericksburg, Virginia; his grandchildren, Joshua Martin, Nataly Martin, Haylee Martin all of Front Royal, Cheyenne Dickerson (Brett) of Maurertown, West Virginia, Dylan Martin of Strasburg, Virginia, Ryne Martin of Moorefield, West Virginia, and Carley Martin of Front Royal; and his many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

Kenny was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and an avid fisherman. He loved watching NASCAR and cooking for his friends and family. His favorite recipes were for his meatloaf and chili.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, Diabetes Association, and to Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 W Cork St., Winchester, Virginia 22601.