Kenneth “Kenny” Priest, Sr. (1932 – 2022)

Kenneth “Kenny” Priest, Sr, 90, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, peacefully at his home with family by his side.

Kenny was a stranger to nobody. His antics were legendary, and those who knew him had their own stories to tell. He said what he meant and meant what he said.

His two sons survive him; Ray Priest and devoted daughter-in-law, Jeanette of Chester Gap, VA, and Joe Priest and fiancé Tina of Port Charlotte, FL.

Kenny will be missed by his five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.

The family would like to thank Chester Gap Fire Department, Rappahannock Co. Sheriff C. Dodson, and Direct Cremation Services of Stephens City for their compassion during this difficult time.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.