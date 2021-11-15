Obituaries
Kenneth M. “Kenny” Ganoe (1938 – 2021)
Kenneth M. “Kenny” Ganoe, 83, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 18 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Stafford Memorial Park in Stafford, Virginia.
Kenny was born January 3, 1938, in Washington D.C., son of the late John Elwood and Dorothy Smith Ganoe.
Surviving are his devoted wife, of 65 years Colleen Ganoe; sister and brother-in-law, Anna Posey and Tib Posey of Arlington; daughters and sons-in-law, Dorothy and Troy Wadel of Midland, Corinne “Rinne” and Dennis “Denny” Via of Strasburg, and Eileen and Kenny Corbin of Front Royal; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Terry “T.J.” and Sarah Kessler; granddaughters and grandsons-in-law, Dawn and Kevin Catlett, Amanda and Miquel Paz-Vergara, Kasey and Joe Nicholson, Jessica Wadel, and Kendra and Brad Atkins; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Braeden, and Joshua Kessler, Allie and Adam Nicholson, and Paislee and Gracelynn Catlett; one step-great-granddaughter, Brooke Tomlin; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Troy Wadel, Kenny Corbin, Denny Via, Kevin Catlett, Joe Nicholson, and T.J. Kessler.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 17 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be to the American Cancer Society or to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, JDRF, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281.
Charles “Chuck” James Taylor III (1940 – 2021)
Charles “Chuck” James Taylor III, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Father Fasano officiating. Following the service, the burial will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 6- 8 P.M. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia.
Charles was born on January 20, 1940, in Malden, Massachusetts to the late Charles Taylor Jr. and Marion Taylor. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Kelli Ralls-Davidson; his brother, Paul Taylor; his sister-in-law’s, Anne Taylor and Sheila Foster; his brother-in-law, James Smith; his father-in-law, James E. Smith Sr.; his mother-in-law, Shirley R. Smith; and his great-niece, Ariel Grohs.
Surviving Charles is his loving wife of 59 years, Sandra E. Taylor; his son, Chuck Taylor; his daughter-in-law, Beth Taylor; his brother, James Taylor (Pat); his sister-in-law, Sharon Pullen, his grandson, Eric Ralls (Jordan); his great-grandchildren, Luna Ralls and Mira Ralls; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Charles was a military veteran and served 20 years in the United States Marine Corp. and served during the Vietnam war. He spent many of his earliest years in the Marine Corp. as a member of the world-renowned, United States Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, “The Commandants Own”. He was also a devout member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, the Corps League, and numerous other military clubs.
There was nothing that he loved more in this life than his god, his Country, his Family, his Corp., and his beloved pets. He lived by the ethos, “Greater love has no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” John 15:13
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital or the Warrior Dog Foundation.
David Edward Butler (1951 – 2021)
David Edward Butler died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Dave was born on April 22, 1951, to Edward Butler and Maxine Radabaugh in Lima Ohio. He talked fondly of his school years with the Sisters of St. Ursula. The Sisters encouraged Dave to become a Priest, but instead, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served honorably for 10 years and attained the rank of Electronics Technician E-6. During this time he married Diane Donathan and they adopted a son, Brian Butler. Brian was a bright spot in Dave’s life-giving him so much to be proud of. Dave provided for his family by working in the Telecommunications Business. In 2004 he remarried Jean Butler and gained a daughter, Amy, and a son, Ryan.
Dave was a kind, decent, loving humble man who loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, traveling,
and having a bit of Irish now then. He was so much more than words could ever say.
Surviving Dave is his wife, Jean Butler; son Brian Butler (Cleo); daughter, Amy Kincer (Daniel); son, Ryan Hattenback (Amanda); five heaven-sent grandchildren (Tye, Luke, Rhett, Colton, Taya); sisters Darlene (Bob) Cramer, Annette (Troy) Cooper and John (Sheila) Butler; Aunt and Uncle, Dick and Mary Butler; Cousins Judee and Tom Canterbury, in-laws, Lori and Skip Servas, Tom, and Ginny Schwertner and so many other cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
There will be a private Celebration of Dave’s Life on Saturday, November 13, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Front Royal C-Cap (Congregational Community Action Project)
John O. Feehan Jr. (1953 – 2021)
The family of John O. Feehan Jr. of Front Royal, Va. is saddened to announce his passing on November 2, 2021. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, son, uncle, & grandfather. John will be greatly missed by all the lives he has touched over his 68 years with us.
He spent most of his life battling multiple illnesses but continued to push forward to make an impact in our community. He dedicated his time to Special Education, Challenger League, Blue Ridge Opportunities, and the Elks lodge. He was a member of several Boards and helped to change the dynamics for people with disabilities in our town.
A Celebration of Life will be held on November 17, 2021, from 2 to 4 pm at the Elks Lodge in Front Royal, 4088 Guard Hill Rd. Front Royal, Va. 22630.
In lieu of flowers John had requested for donations in his honor to be made to Blue Ridge Opportunities, 37 Water St. Front Royal, Va. 22630, or to The Elks Lodge of Front Royal, 4088 Guard Hill Rd. Front Royal, Va. 22630.
John Priber (1960 – 2021)
John Priber, 61 of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021, in the comfort of his own home.
A celebration of life will be held for John at 6 pm on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. in Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Guests are welcome to visit with the family until 8 pm that evening.
John was born on February 26, 1960, in Verona, Italy to Leonard and Adriana Priber. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Dee Offi; and his great-grandmother, Honey Black.
John was a member of the Front Royal, Moose Lodge, and was a huge supporter of the NRA, Wildlife Conservation and Humane Society. His passions included; hunting, fishing, and woodworking.
Surviving John is his loving wife of 33 years, Mellisa (Lisa) Priber; his children, Kassie Russell (Andy), Krystal Whittington (Joshua) and Kyle Priber (Samantha); his step-children, Mark Rudy (Maria) and Nathan Miles (Ashley); his siblings, Delores Smith (Alfred), Kristine Price (Kirk) and Niccole Neff; his grandchildren, Angel, Madison, Kheelei, Aiden, Jadah, Gabee, Leelen, Giana, Nathan and Ethan; and his great-grandchild, Keilen-Rain. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wildlife Conservation Society.
Tripp Easton Talbott (2021)
Tripp Easton Talbott, the infant son of Fairen Clatterbuck and Mickey Talbott, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Surviving is his parents, Mickey Talbott and Fairen Clatterbuck of Front Royal; paternal grandmother, Shirley Henry of Front Royal; maternal grandparents Faron and Sherri Clatterbuck of Front Royal; two sisters Cheyenne Talbott and Josie Talbott both of Front Royal; one brother, Charles Matthew Talbott of Front Royal; one aunt and several uncles.
Tripp was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Charles Leonard Talbott.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 11 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Robert Lee Gue
Robert Lee Gue passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his wife and son, on November 3, 2021. He was born September 3, 1960, in Clinton, Maryland to Charles Augustus Lindberg Gue and Evelyn Hensley Gue.
Robert was a painter by trade but was a true handyman who could work on anything put in front of him. Anyone who met Robert knew he would give them the shirt off his back. He had a passion for working in his yard and gardening, he loved the outdoors. He was a long-time Washington Redskins fan who stuck with them through the good, the bad, and the ugly… and the really ugly. Robert loved making his wife Donna laugh, spending time with his son Brandon, and playing with his grandkids, especially pushing them on the swings!
Robert was preceded in death by his father Charles A. Gue, mother Evelyn Burton, and stepfather Thomas Burton; one sister Mary Pelletier, and three brothers Howard Gue, John Gue, and his twin Guy Gue. Robert is survived by his wife Donna; son Brandon, his wife Natalie and their boys Camden and Aiden; stepdaughters Natalie, Rebecca, and Charity and their children Noah, Mason, Lillian, Kaitlynn, Kody, Justin, Dillion, and Gracie; Robert’s sisters Linda McCluskey and Barbara Payne; brother Charles E. Gue; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on November 10th at 1 pm at the Amissville United Methodist Church.
Memorial donations may be made to:
Blue Ridge Hospice
333 W. Cork St, #405
Winchester, Va 22601