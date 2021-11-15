Kenneth M. “Kenny” Ganoe (1938 – 2021)

Kenneth M. “Kenny” Ganoe, 83, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 18 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Stafford Memorial Park in Stafford, Virginia.

Kenny was born January 3, 1938, in Washington D.C., son of the late John Elwood and Dorothy Smith Ganoe.

Surviving are his devoted wife, of 65 years Colleen Ganoe; sister and brother-in-law, Anna Posey and Tib Posey of Arlington; daughters and sons-in-law, Dorothy and Troy Wadel of Midland, Corinne “Rinne” and Dennis “Denny” Via of Strasburg, and Eileen and Kenny Corbin of Front Royal; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Terry “T.J.” and Sarah Kessler; granddaughters and grandsons-in-law, Dawn and Kevin Catlett, Amanda and Miquel Paz-Vergara, Kasey and Joe Nicholson, Jessica Wadel, and Kendra and Brad Atkins; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Braeden, and Joshua Kessler, Allie and Adam Nicholson, and Paislee and Gracelynn Catlett; one step-great-granddaughter, Brooke Tomlin; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Pallbearers will be Troy Wadel, Kenny Corbin, Denny Via, Kevin Catlett, Joe Nicholson, and T.J. Kessler.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 17 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be to the American Cancer Society or to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, JDRF, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281.