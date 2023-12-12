Kenneth Oliver Beckwith, Jr. (1935 – 2023)

Kenneth Oliver Beckwith, Jr., age 88, of Front Royal, VA, passed away on December 9, 2023. He was born on September 12, 1935, in Calcutta, OH, to the late Kenneth Oliver Beckwith, Sr. and Elma Mae (Rambo) Beckwith.

Ken, also known as Sonny to his Ohio family, is survived by his daughter Terri (Beckwith) Jordan of Front Royal, VA; his grandchildren Jenny Jordan (Ian McConnell) of Stafford, VA, Christina (Colbert) Cummings of Huntsville, AL, Jennifer Colbert of Toms Brook, VA, Will Jordan, II (Megan) of White Post, VA; his great-grandchildren Briana and Tasha Cummings of Madison, AL, and Wade and Ruby Jordan of White Post, VA. He is also survived by his sisters, Lois Butler of East Liverpool, OH and Linda Bosworth (Roger) of Girard, OH, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Mary Gertrude “Trudy” (McConnaughy) Beckwith; his brothers Richard and Ronald Beckwith of East Liverpool, OH; and his son-in-law Wm. Wade Jordan of Front Royal, VA.

Ken lived a life of service. After high school, Ken joined the United States Army and served for three years during the Korean War. Following his honorable discharge, he joined the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, DC. He transferred to the White House Police, which eventually became the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division, where he retired as a Lieutenant in November of 1983. After a brief retirement, he was again called to service as an Animal Control Officer with Fairfax County, where he remained for about 10 years. After retiring from Fairfax County, he joined the Prince William County Police Department as a crossing guard and remained there until 2006, when he moved to Front Royal, VA, to enjoy an actual retirement.

Ken was a fun-loving man with a heart of gold. He adored his family and enjoyed reading anything he could get his hands on. In his younger days, he enjoyed playing saxophone and would frequently play with his dad’s band when visiting family in Ohio. He was very proud of his time with the U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division and enjoyed telling long-winded tales from his time there.

During his last years of life, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, and while he couldn’t remember everything from his past, his heart and spirit were still the same. He approached every day with an open mind, humor, respect, and, most importantly, love right up to the end. His legacy will continue in the lives he has touched, and we are eternally grateful for his warm heart and big smile.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St., Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local hospice organization or to the Alzheimer’s association.