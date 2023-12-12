Connect with us

Kenneth Oliver Beckwith, Jr. (1935 – 2023)

14 hours ago

Kenneth Oliver Beckwith, Jr., age 88, of Front Royal, VA, passed away on December 9, 2023. He was born on September 12, 1935, in Calcutta, OH, to the late Kenneth Oliver Beckwith, Sr. and Elma Mae (Rambo) Beckwith.

Kenneth Oliver Beckwith, Jr.

Ken, also known as Sonny to his Ohio family, is survived by his daughter Terri (Beckwith) Jordan of Front Royal, VA; his grandchildren Jenny Jordan (Ian McConnell) of Stafford, VA, Christina (Colbert) Cummings of Huntsville, AL, Jennifer Colbert of Toms Brook, VA, Will Jordan, II (Megan) of White Post, VA; his great-grandchildren Briana and Tasha Cummings of Madison, AL, and Wade and Ruby Jordan of White Post, VA. He is also survived by his sisters, Lois Butler of East Liverpool, OH and Linda Bosworth (Roger) of Girard, OH, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Mary Gertrude “Trudy” (McConnaughy) Beckwith; his brothers Richard and Ronald Beckwith of East Liverpool, OH; and his son-in-law Wm. Wade Jordan of Front Royal, VA.

Ken lived a life of service. After high school, Ken joined the United States Army and served for three years during the Korean War. Following his honorable discharge, he joined the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, DC. He transferred to the White House Police, which eventually became the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division, where he retired as a Lieutenant in November of 1983. After a brief retirement, he was again called to service as an Animal Control Officer with Fairfax County, where he remained for about 10 years. After retiring from Fairfax County, he joined the Prince William County Police Department as a crossing guard and remained there until 2006, when he moved to Front Royal, VA, to enjoy an actual retirement.

Ken was a fun-loving man with a heart of gold. He adored his family and enjoyed reading anything he could get his hands on. In his younger days, he enjoyed playing saxophone and would frequently play with his dad’s band when visiting family in Ohio. He was very proud of his time with the U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division and enjoyed telling long-winded tales from his time there.

During his last years of life, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, and while he couldn’t remember everything from his past, his heart and spirit were still the same. He approached every day with an open mind, humor, respect, and, most importantly, love right up to the end. His legacy will continue in the lives he has touched, and we are eternally grateful for his warm heart and big smile.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St., Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local hospice organization or to the Alzheimer’s association.

Vincent C. Post, Sr. (1945 – 2023)

8 hours ago

December 12, 2023

Vincent C. Post, Sr., 78, of Linden, Virginia, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family and friends on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Vincent C. Post, Sr.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 20, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The inurnment will be private.

Vincent was born September 29, 1945, in Dutchess County, New York, the son of the late Vince and Daisy Hoag Post.

He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran serving during Vietnam and drove a truck carrying heavy equipment for 50 years.

Vincent loved the outdoors and living in the mountains. He also loved fishing, hunting, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 40 years, Wanda Post; four children, Vincent Jr., Wayne (Leslie), James, and Ashley (Josh); seven grandchildren, Caleb, Joshua, Aralynn, Stephanie, Tyler, Phillip, and Nicholas; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Patricia.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 20 from 1-2 p.m..

Roger Allen Welch (1946 – 2023)

8 hours ago

December 12, 2023

Roger Allen Welch, 77, of Flint Hill, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 11, 2023, in the comfort of his Rappahannock home.

Roger Allen Welch

Roger was born on June 2, 1946, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late William Roland and Arland Fincham Welch. He was also preceded in death by his brother, William Roland Welch Jr.

Surviving Roger are his loving wife of 54 years, Geneva Capps Welch; his children, William Ryan Welch and wife, Suzanne of Culpeper, Virginia, and Courtney Welch Harrington of Charleston, South Carolina; his brother, Wendell Dale Welch; his grandchildren, Parker Roland Harrington, Karys Amelia Welch and Rowen Alexander Welch; his sister-in-law, Joanne Welch and her children Billy, Elizabeth, and Edward; and the children he always considered his own, Katja Jarvinen and Daniel Vander Kolk.

As a graduate of Rappahannock County High School, Roger attended Virginia Tech before being drafted. He served in the United States Navy as a submariner from 1967 to 1973 during the Vietnam War. He was an electrical technician aboard the U.S.S. Sea Leopard and the U.S.S. Amberjack during which he received achievement awards in 1970 and 1971. He was also President of the Rappahannock Lions Club and held multiple leadership positions from 1990-2020. He was a charter member of Rappahannock County High School Boosters Club, serving as President, Vice President, and Treasurer. He was a Deacon at Washington Baptist Church for 4 years, where he was an active member for over 50 years.

Roger worked for over 35 years at General Electric and wrote many of the computer numerical control manuals for the company during his employment. He played for years on the GE softball team, winning MVP for the entire Richmond area league. He loved coaching Ryan and Courtney’s sports teams and tried never to miss a game.  He was an avid sports fan, faith leader, statesman, and community servant.

Roger proudly served the citizens of Rappahannock County as a Supervisor for the Wakefield District for 22 years, serving as Chairman of the Board for 10 years. During his time as Supervisor, he also served on the Rappahannock Rapidan Regional Commission for 9 years and received the Distinguished Leadership Government Award in 2019. He also served on the RSW Regional Jail Authority for Rappahannock, Shenandoah, and Warren Counties. He completed his public service on December 31, 2019. Roger’s dedication and service to the citizens of Rappahannock County will be felt for many years to come.

Roger valiantly fought Parkinson’s disease for 15 years with the support of his wife, Geneva. He served as a case study for Parkinson’s Disease and was the main subject for a presentation done by Dr. Figari in the University of Virginia’s Neurology Department with area hospitals and rehab centers to improve the understanding and care of patients with Parkinson’s.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at Washington Baptist Church, 180 Gay St, Washington, Virginia 22747.

Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Baptist Church, the Michael J. Fox Foundation (michaeljfox.org), or The Parkinson’s Foundation (parkinsons.org). Flowers may be sent to Washington Baptist Church.

Eloise V. Mauck (1929 – 2023)

5 days ago

December 7, 2023

Eloise V. Mauck, 94, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 4, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal.

Eloise V. Mauck

A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 18, at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with The Rev. Rachel Plemmons officiating. A luncheon will follow at Front Royal United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. The inurnment will be private.

Ms. Mauck was born January 6, 1929, in Detrick, Shenandoah County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Estern and Elva Williams Mauck. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Mrs. Mauck worked for Avtex Fibers and the Department of Agriculture. She was a Front Royal United Methodist Church member and the Marthas Circle of the Church.

Surviving is a very special friend, Teri Moore.

She was preceded in death by her parents: two sisters, Beatrice Shofner and Geraldine Pomeroy, and one brother, Angus Mauck.

Memorial contributions may be made to Front Royal United Methodist Church, 1 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or the Marthas Circle of the Church.

Melvin Leon Porter (1971 – 2023)

5 days ago

December 7, 2023

Melvin Leon Porter, known to many as “Plute,” 52, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital.

Melvin Leon Porter

Born on October 4, 1971, in Warrenton, VA, Melvin was a cherished son to Leroy and Peggy Porter a father to Samuel Leon Porter and Carter Mathias Brown. He leaves behind his grandmother, Helen Jackson, and a host of siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, numerous great friends, and a special friend, Kriss Colunga.

Predeceased were his grandfather, Samuel Jackson, two uncles and one aunt.

Melvin’s passion for fishing and hunting was unparalleled. He was confident in his ability to out-fish anyone, a claim that held much truth. His love for nature was not just a hobby; it was a way of life that was vividly reflected in his impeccable art. As a talented artist, Melvin’s works often focused on the beauty of the natural world, capturing the essence of the landscapes he so dearly loved.

Beyond his artistic talents, Melvin was known for his infectious humor and kind spirit. His ability to make anyone laugh was a testament to his lively personality. Generous and caring, he had a way of making those around him feel special and loved. His culinary skills were another aspect of his multifaceted personality, bringing joy to many through his cooking.

A man of faith, Melvin was a dedicated Christian, living his life with grace and compassion.

Melvin’s legacy will be carried on by his loving family and the multitude of friends whose lives he touched. His presence will be deeply missed, but his spirit will continue to live on in the memories shared and the lives he influenced.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with the Rev. Dr. Joe Fowlkes officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Donations can be made to the American Lung Association instead of flowers.

Richard F. Ennis (1942 – 2023)

5 days ago

December 7, 2023

Richard F. Ennis, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Heritage Hall on Friday, December 1, 2023.

A funeral Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 15, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. There will be a wake one hour prior to the funeral Mass.

Jeremy Ritenour (1975 – 2023)

1 week ago

December 5, 2023

Jeremy Ritenour, 48, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2023 at home.

Jeremy Ritenour

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 7, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St., Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Family night will be held on December 6 from 6-8 p.m.

Jeremy was born on March 1, 1975, in Winchester, Virginia, to Kip Ritenour and Melanie Pomeroy. He was preceded in death by many adoring grandparents.

Surviving Jeremy, along with his parents, are his loving wife, Melissa Ritenour; his son, Jalen Ritenour; his step-sons, Aaron and Tyler; his siblings, Kelcie Taylor (and her family), Tyler and Corey Ritenour; his uncle, Gary Ritenour; his aunt, Hope Smithwick (and her family); and numerous extended family members.

He was a 1993 Warren County High School graduate and a Senior Manager for TruGreen. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with his son, Jalen, his Dad, and many friends.

He was a huge UVA fan and had a strong love for his family and community. He was involved in baseball and softball as both a player and coach for over 40 years. He devoted his time to coaching his son, Jalen. He began his coaching career in tee ball, little league, and travel ball, continuing until becoming the JV head coach for Skyline High School. He loved his baseball kids and their families, but most of all, he was a proud father to Jalen.

He adored his wife and treasured his mother. His sense of humor always lit up a room. He will be forever missed by his family and many friends.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dallas Campbell, Dave Rankin, Jason Ruby, Jason Thorpe, Chad Barnett, Rick Walker, Jason Smedley, Jeff Lewis and Rusty Durham.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Front Royal Little League, Shenandoah Shepherd Rescue, and For the Cats Sake.

