Kenneth (Popeye) Eugene Wood (1952 – 2022)

Kenneth (Popeye) Eugene Wood passed away on May 27, 2022.

Ken was born on January 31, 1952, and grew up in Front Royal, VA. From an early age recognized the importance of hard work. He became a ‘jack of all trades’ through his experience in everything from managing retail, to service and maintenance. He found his niche when he started working in the heating and oil industry.

In 2009, together with his wife, Joye, he started his own business, Kenny’s Oil Burner Service & Cleaning. His passion to continue helping those that whom he had built rapport over the years, without the constraints that came along with larger corporations, helped him amass many loyal customers and a thriving business.

Ken also dedicated 30 years of volunteer service to the Warren County Fair and was awarded a Lifetime Membership in 2004.

Anyone that had the pleasure of meeting Ken would tell you that he always had a smile on his face, and a great story or joke prepared to brighten the day of anyone he came across. He loved his family immensely and spending time with his children and grandchildren brought him the greatest joy.

He also loved his Handy Mart#11 family. We appreciate the many years of friendship that you have all provided Ken. Thank you for being another source of happiness in his life.

Ken is survived by his wife, Joye Wood; his daughters, Sarah Hallman, Jennifer Wood, and Kayla Brown; step-son, Kenneth Surratt; grandchildren, Samantha Vaughan, Daniel Hallman, Breanna Grady, Aiden Wood, Gwenyth Brown, Gabriella Brown, Clinton Surratt, Michael Surratt, and Ella Joye Surratt; his siblings, Sandy (Petie) Wood, Donna Gardner, Sandra Wilson, and Leisa Wood; brother-in-law, Fred Kidwell; and close family friends, Julie Strickland and Buddy Peacoe.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Imogene Stoneberger and Leonard R. Wood; his siblings, Charles, Roy, Wayne, and Jimmy Wood, Sarah (Perky) Canard, Shelby Henry, Judy Lillard; and sister-in-law, Edna Kidwell.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 pm on Saturday, June 4 at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, VA. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm with Reverend Leah DeLong officiating. Inurnment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to the Warren County Fair, P.O. Box 1555, Front Royal, VA 22630, or by sharing your fondest memory of Ken via note or card.