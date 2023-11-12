Kenneth Wayne “Kenny” Oakes (1935 – 2023)

Kenneth Wayne “Kenny” Oakes, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 16, at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Inurnment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.

Kenny was born February 14, 1935, in Roanoke, Virginia, the son of the late Wilbur Haywood and Clara Lee McMinis Oakes. He was also preceded in death by his long-time love, Norma Jean Oakes; two brothers, Troy “Ikey” Oakes and Ronald “Butch” Oakes and two sisters, Betty Radomski and Jean Witteveen.

He worked in the steel industry and was an Iron Workers Local 5 member. He was a member of the Giles B. Cook Post 53 of the American Legion and the B.P.O.E. Lodge # 2382 in Front Royal. He was also a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Stephens City, Virginia.

Surviving is a son, Kyle Wayne Oakes of Front Royal; two daughters, Debi O. Foster of Browntown and Jody Oakes Mathias of Front Royal; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 15, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.