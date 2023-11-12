Connect with us

Obituaries

Kenneth Wayne “Kenny” Oakes (1935 – 2023)

Published

2 hours ago

on

Kenneth Wayne “Kenny” Oakes, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 16, at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Inurnment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.

Kenny was born February 14, 1935, in Roanoke, Virginia, the son of the late Wilbur Haywood and Clara Lee McMinis Oakes.  He was also preceded in death by his long-time love, Norma Jean Oakes; two brothers, Troy “Ikey” Oakes and Ronald “Butch” Oakes and two sisters, Betty Radomski and Jean Witteveen.

He worked in the steel industry and was an Iron Workers Local 5 member. He was a member of the Giles B. Cook Post 53 of the American Legion and the B.P.O.E. Lodge # 2382 in Front Royal.  He was also a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Stephens City, Virginia.

Surviving is a son, Kyle Wayne Oakes of Front Royal; two daughters, Debi O. Foster of Browntown and Jody Oakes Mathias of Front Royal; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 15, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

William Allen “Bill” Richardson (1937 – 2023)

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 12, 2023

By

William Allen “Bill” Richardson, 86, of Strasburg, Virginia, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away quietly on Friday, November 10, 2023, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Front Royal, Virginia.

William Allen “Bill” Richardson

A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 20, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Riverton United Methodist Church, 55 East Strasburg Road, Front Royal.

Bill was born on November 5, 1937, in Winchester, Virginia, to the late W.L. and Bessie J. Richardson.  He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Erma Mann, Dorothy Pinkstin, Gene Little, and nephew, Gary Little.  He attended Oranda School and graduated from Strasburg High School in 1956.  After High School, he entered the United States Air Force, where he served his country for four years as a member of the Air Police and was stationed in Korea for 13 months.  Bill started employment with O’Sullivan Rubber Company, then was hired by Howard Shockey & Sons, where he advanced to the position of Job Superintendent until he retired in 1991.  He then joined David Farrar Enterprises, where he worked until the COVID-19 pandemic.  Bill enjoyed bowling and traveling and assisted with the Boy Scouts, where he found his love for camping.  He was a member of Riverton Church, past co-president of the Rivermont Ramblers, and a member of Moose Lodge #829.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Annetta Richardson; son, Randall Richardson; daughter, Robin Richardson; two granddaughters, Ashley Silvious (Ryan) and Lindsey Ingle (Travis); and three great-granddaughters, Savanah Ingle, Everleigh Silvious, and Hazel Silvious.

The family will receive friends one hour before the church service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Riverton Church Building Fund, 55 East Strasburg Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630; to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601; or to Commonwealth Senior Living, 600 Mount View Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Obituaries

Daniel Scott “Bubba” Cook (1982 – 2023)

Published

2 days ago

on

November 10, 2023

By

Daniel Scott “Bubba” Cook, 41, of Linden, Virginia passed away on Monday, November 7, 2023, at his home.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 5 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Bubba was born on June 20, 1982, in Winchester, Virginia, to the late Jack Cook and Penny Atkins Cook.  He has worked for over seven years as a Heavy Equipment Operator for S.W. Rodgers Excavating Company.

Surviving along with his mother are his maternal grandparents, Dorothy and Woodrow Atkins of Front Royal; his wife of 19 years, April Pritchett of Linden; son, Hunter Cook of Linden; two daughters, Madison Cook (Kacey) of Bentonville, Virginia and Abby Cook (Nick) of Front Royal; step-son, James Bergdorf of Front Royal; stepdaughter, Hailey Pritchett of Winchester; sister, Tiffany Duckworth (Keith) of Winchester; granddaughter, Paisley Seal of Bentonville; two step-granddaughters, Betty Lou Bergdorf and Elly Bergdorf both of Front Royal; one grandson on the way and his dog, Ruger.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, November 12, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Obituaries

Jeremy Brett Clanton (1989 – 2023)

Published

2 days ago

on

November 10, 2023

By

Jeremy Brett Clanton, age 34, of Strasburg, VA, passed away at home on Friday, November 3, 2023.

Jeremy Brett Clanton

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.  All other services will be private.

Jeremy was born October 26, 1989, in Woodstock, VA, the son of Jeremy Clanton and Jennifer Wynn.

Survivors include his father, Jeremy Clanton (Diane); mother, Jennifer Wynn (Jeff Lewis); sisters, Katelyn Jenkins and Laura Johnston; step-sister, Jessica Murphy; grandfather, Larry Scott; and great-grandmother, Pauline Tucker.  Special people in his life included his great uncle, Bob Burnett, and Margaret Louderback.

His step-brother, Christopher Murphy, and his grandparents, Carl and Karen Clanton and Linda Burnett, predeceased him.

Jeremy enjoyed bowhunting, fishing, his dog Sally, and the Dallas Cowboys sometimes.   Nothing brought a bigger smile to his face than playing with his nieces and nephews, Madelynn, Kali, Juli, Kamden, Makinley, Layla, and Jaisden.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to the family and friends, including Pastor Doug Lowell and his wife Donna, for encouraging, supporting, and tirelessly trying to help Jeremy win his battle against addiction.  The Strasburg Police Department and Strasburg Fire and Rescue Squad are also to be commended.

Obituaries

Mickel D. Massey (1967 – 2023)

Published

6 days ago

on

November 6, 2023

By

Mickel D. Massey, 56, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 9, at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastors Bobby and Diann Whetzel and Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.

Mickel was born January 1, 1967, in New Haven, Connecticut, the son of the late Steven DeWayne and Patsy Ann Gray Massey.

He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose #829 in Front Royal and owned and operated his trucking and construction business for many years.

Surviving is his loving and devoted wife, Christina Maricle Massey; one son, Michael D. Massey, II, of Front Royal; two step-sons, Ryan Pullen of Martinsburg, West Virginia, and Mike Sims of Front Royal; three step-daughters, Stephanie Taylor of Hagerstown, Maryland, Cara LeBrun of Leesburg and Amber Pullen of Front Royal; one brother, Roger Massey of Hinton, West Virginia; two sisters, Prescilla Blankenship of Hinton, West Virginia and Becky Weiss of Beckley, West Virginia; and eight grandchildren. His loving family and many friends will greatly miss him.

Pallbearers will be Chris Grady, Timmy Clatterbuck, Michael Sims, Anthony Gray, Matt Marshall, and Wade Ritenour.

Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Long, Joe Ruffo, Cole Ruffo, and Rick Moore, Sr.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 9, from 12-1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Obituaries

Robert Lee Brown Jr. (1936 – 2023)

Published

1 week ago

on

November 3, 2023

By

Robert Lee Brown Jr., 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at his home.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mr. Brown was born on September 1, 1936, in Valparaiso, Indiana, to the late Robert Sr. and Mildred Stephenson Brown.  He retired from the Department of Defense and was a veteran of the United States Army.  He was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Winchester and the Front Royal Community Band, where he played trumpet.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Eunice Brown of Front Royal; two daughters, Tamara Brown of Fairfax, Virginia, and Kirstin Bonner (Kirk) of Round Hill, Virginia; brother, Philip Brown of Bryant, Texas; sister, Kay Kielpikowski of Valparaiso, Indiana; four grandchildren, Adam (Rachelle), Korianne, Ashley (Jordan) and Kyle and six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256, or to Valparaiso University, Valparaiso, IN 46383-6493.

Obituaries

Clifton L. Good (1937 – 2023)

Published

1 week ago

on

November 2, 2023

By

Clifton L. Good, 86, of Middletown, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

Clifton L. Good

A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 10, at 2:00 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Middletown, Virginia, with the Rev. Mary Lock officiating. The inurnment will be private.

Clifton was born May 1, 1937, in Broadway, Virginia, the son of the late Ray and Marie Derrow Good.

He was a graduate of Broadway High School. He started Clifton L. Good Realty, Inc. in 1969 and was also a Nationwide Insurance Agent. He was involved in many business and civic organizations and construction farming and built his first helicopter. Clifton traveled with Sandy nationwide as a Master Judge for the National Corvette Restorers Society.

He was a man who cared greatly for his family and took great care of them, and always tried to help others. He was blessed to have so many others he loved dearly and considered family.

Clifton was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Middletown, Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Clifton L. Good, Jr., and brother-in-law, Don Ryan.

Clifton is survived by his wife, Sandy, whom he married on December 15, 1972; son, Mike (Carrie); sister, Janet Ryan; brother-in-law, Alan Carter; sister-in-law, Margaret Carter; and nieces and nephews. But the joy of his life was being Gramps to his grandson and “car buddy,” Declan Good.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street #405, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or Grace United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 61, Middletown, Virginia 22645.

