Kermit Wines Nichols (1926 – 2021)

Kermit Wines Nichols, 94, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 1 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with the Right Reverend Dr. Vince McLaughlin officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens, Waterlick, Virginia.

Mr. Nichols was born on September 28, 1926, in Fauquier County, Virginia to the late Brian Nichols and Mary Edith Nichols Fauver. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Louise Mills Nichols; brother, Johnny Nichols; and three sisters Elizabeth Nichols Camper, Irene Nichols Adaire, and Georgia Royston Todd. He was a World War II Navy Veteran and a very active member of the Front Royal Community. He was a founder of Front Royal Federal Credit Union and a past president of their board. He was a member of Lion’s Club, the Jaycees, Masonic Lodge #71, Front Royal Chapter 6 O.E.S., VFW Post 1860, and the Shriner’s. He worked with C-CAP, the United Way, and the Electoral Board of Warren County. He retired from the Avtex plant in 1988 as a supervisor and before becoming a supervisor he was very active in Textile Workers Union of America Local 371 serving a stint as President.

Survivors include his wife, JoAnn W. Nichols; daughter, Gloria N. Clark; two stepsons, Michael Compton Collins and Joseph Logan Collins; four step-grandchildren, Stewart Elizabeth Collins, Logan Alexander Collins, Rebecca Tamalyn Collins, and David Logan Collins; three step great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Larry Camper, Michael Collins, Joe Collins, Paul Waddell, Logan Collins, and David Collins.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75231; American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123; Rockland Community Church, 2921 Rockland Road., Front Royal, Virginia 22630; or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.