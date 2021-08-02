Obituaries
Kermit Wines Nichols (1926 – 2021)
Kermit Wines Nichols, 94, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 1 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with the Right Reverend Dr. Vince McLaughlin officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens, Waterlick, Virginia.
Mr. Nichols was born on September 28, 1926, in Fauquier County, Virginia to the late Brian Nichols and Mary Edith Nichols Fauver. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Louise Mills Nichols; brother, Johnny Nichols; and three sisters Elizabeth Nichols Camper, Irene Nichols Adaire, and Georgia Royston Todd. He was a World War II Navy Veteran and a very active member of the Front Royal Community. He was a founder of Front Royal Federal Credit Union and a past president of their board. He was a member of Lion’s Club, the Jaycees, Masonic Lodge #71, Front Royal Chapter 6 O.E.S., VFW Post 1860, and the Shriner’s. He worked with C-CAP, the United Way, and the Electoral Board of Warren County. He retired from the Avtex plant in 1988 as a supervisor and before becoming a supervisor he was very active in Textile Workers Union of America Local 371 serving a stint as President.
Survivors include his wife, JoAnn W. Nichols; daughter, Gloria N. Clark; two stepsons, Michael Compton Collins and Joseph Logan Collins; four step-grandchildren, Stewart Elizabeth Collins, Logan Alexander Collins, Rebecca Tamalyn Collins, and David Logan Collins; three step great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Larry Camper, Michael Collins, Joe Collins, Paul Waddell, Logan Collins, and David Collins.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75231; American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123; Rockland Community Church, 2921 Rockland Road., Front Royal, Virginia 22630; or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Harold Lewis LaMonds (1943 – 2021)
Harold Lewis LaMonds, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held for Harold at 1 P.M. on August 10, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating. Following all services, the entombment will take place at Panorama Memorial Gardens. Guests are welcome to start visiting with the family two hours prior to the service at Maddox.
Harold was born on March 26, 1943, in Albemarle, Virginia to the late Oswald and Lucille LaMonds. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Betty LaMonds; and his sister Debbie Williams. Harold was a fan of antique cars and his hobbies included gardening, bowling, and fishing.
Surviving Harold is his children, Melvin Lee LaMonds Sr. (Elizabeth) and Harold Lewis LaMonds Jr.; his siblings, Billy LaMonds, Oswald LaMonds and Betty LaMonds; his grandchildren, Melvin Lee LaMonds II, Aaron Jade LaMonds, Angelina LaMonds, Alexis LaMonds and Robert LaMonds; his great- grandchildren, Trey LaMonds, Kiera LaMonds, Silas LaMonds, Kaylee LaMonds, Ryleigh LaMonds, Brantley LaMonds, Brian Richardson and Andrew LaMonds; his very close family friend, Debbie Richardson; and numerous extended family members.
Anyone wishing to send flowers, the family has requested red roses.
Mitchell “Mitch” L. Johnson (1951 – 2021)
Mitchell “Mitch” L. Johnson, 70, of Linden, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, Virginia.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Mr. Johnson was born on May 22, 1951, in Arlington, Virginia to the late William G. and Elizabeth Curtis Johnson. He was also preceded in death by his brother, William R. Johnson.
Survivors include his son, Christopher A. Johnson of Haymarket, Virginia; daughter, Michelle R. Bayles of Linden; two brothers, Robert Johnson and Andrew Johnson; sister, Evelyn Williams, and seven grandchildren.
Robert “Bob” Allan Valdez (1936 – 2021)
Robert “Bob” Allan Valdez, 85, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at his home.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, August 2, 2021, at 11 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 120 West Main Street, Front Royal with Father Daniel Gee officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
Mr. Valdez was born on January 28, 1936, in Capulin, Colorado to the late Robert and Rose Rivera Valdez. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Teresa Hoier, Maryann Bush, and Joann Trujillo. He was a retired Master Sergeant in the United States Army and a veteran of the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Following retirement, he had a second career as a registered nurse at Winchester Medical Center. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Doris M. Valdez of Front Royal; three sons, Mark Valdez of Winchester, Virginia, Kevin Valdez (Tami) of Winchester, Virginia and Scott Valdez of Front Royal; three grandchildren, Aliyah Valdez of Arlington, Virginia, Chelsea Valdez of Warrenton, Virginia and Evan Valdez of Warrenton; great-grandson, Julian Thomas; two dogs, Muffin and Cookie and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Luis Macedo, Eddie Lawson, Ricky Smith, Julian Thomas, Cary Shenk, and Aaron Lawson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Trujillo and Greg Trujillo.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 1, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Craig Ritenour (1954 – 2021)
Craig Ritenour, 67, of Bentonville, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 2 PM at Dry Run Cemetery, Fort Valley, Virginia with the Rev. Paul P. Campbell and the Rev. John T. Stelzl officiating.
Mr. Ritenour was born on June 17, 1954, in Portsmouth, Virginia to James E. and Pearl Ritenour. He was preceded in death by his foster father, Ernest Chrisman; three sisters, Dee, Tina, and Sherry, and a brother, Walter Noyes.
Survivors include his foster mother, Joan Chrisman; sister, Vivian Campbell, and foster sister, Dorothy Chrisman.
Christopher Michael Murphy
Christopher Michael Murphy, 30 of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident that occurred on July 18, 2021.
A funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia with Pastor Doug Lowell officiating and assisted by Sammy Campbell. Interment will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Christopher was born on October 25, 1990, in Front Royal. Surviving is his parents, Christopher Shawn Murphy, Diane Laing Clanton, and his step-father, Jeremy Clanton.
Surviving with his parents is Christopher’s pride and joy, his young daughter, Kali Hope Murphy; his sister, Jessica Ann Murphy (Kevin); his nephews, Kamden and Jaisden McIntyre; his step-sisters, Katie Jenkins (Matthew) and Laura Clanton (Jonathan) his step-brother, Jeremy Clanton; his maternal grandmother, Margaret Laing Louderback; his paternal step-grandmother, Betty Diane Murphy; his aunts, Tina Marie Ruggerio, Judy Bowman (Steve) and Lori Marsh; his uncles, Barry S. Murphy (Brenda), Lonnie D. Murphy, Tony Laing Jr. (Tamie), Michael Laing (Daneya) and Bill Marsh; and many cousins, great aunts, great uncles, and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ray J. Murphy and Glenna Miller Murphy; his maternal grandfather, Tony Laing; and his uncle Michael Ray Murphy.
Christopher graduated from Skyline High School in 2009. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and driving. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A visitation night will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home from 6 to 8 P.M.
Pallbearers will be Timmy Melott, Derrick Turner, Micah Bowen, Lonnie Murphy, Kevin McIntyre, and Barry Murphy.
Honorary pallbearers are James Clarke, Steve Bowman, Michael Laing, Ronnie Combs, and JR Peacock.
Jodi R. Saffelle (1974 – 2021)
Surrounded by her family, Jodi R. Saffelle passed away peacefully at her home in Bentonville, Virginia on Friday, July 23, 2021.
Born on October 7, 1974, in Warren County, Virginia, Jodi was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend.
Jodi is survived by her husband Art Saffelle, sons Cade and Creed Spittler, step-children Carey Saffelle (Melissa), and Courtney North (Chris), and three grandchildren; Lily, Charlie, and Beau. Also surviving are her loving grandparents Robert and Viola Santmyers, mother Carolyn Santmyers-Andrews (Rex), sisters Holli Jo Phillips (Colby), and Tiffany Caputo (James), and brothers Branyon Williams (Beth), and Daniel Jennings (Melissa) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
As a dedicated employee to Warren County for over 21 years as the Human Resources Director, Jodi’s passion for people and love for the County she called home spoke testament in her everyday life.
Jodi showed her love through small acts of kindness, larger acts of sacrifice, and held a deep commitment to both friends and family. She will be remembered for her generous heart, a listening ear, and shining light. She had a passion for art, crocheting, all things Christmas, and was an avid reader.
The family will receive friends at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, VA on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from 10 am-12 pm with a service to follow. Interment following at Bentonville Baptist Church Cemetery in Bentonville, VA.
Pallbearers will be Cade Spittler, Creed Spittler, Carey Saffelle, George Cline, Mick Roland, and Hugh Henry.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Ramzie Phillips, Rylan Phillips, Logan Burner, and Braden Burner.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.