Obituaries
Kevin Duane Smith (1984 – 2022)
Kevin Duane Smith was born on March 8, 1984, at Warren Memorial Hospital, Front Royal, Virginia.
At the age of 36, Kevin disappeared in Centreville, VA. He remained missing for nearly three years, much to his family’s anguish. On November 28, 2022, the family received the news that his remains had been found and positively identified in Fairfax County, Virginia. Unofficially but accurately, Kevin died the night he disappeared, January 20, 2020. However, the official date of his death is when he was found on February 6, 2022.
Kevin is survived by his daughters, Kyleigh Jade Smith and Khloe Alise Smith; his parents, Stephen E. Smith (Steve) and Teresa Cooke Smith (Terry); a brother, Stephen P. Smith and his wife, Brandi Raistrick Smith; one nephew, Caleb Preston Smith; one niece, Abigail Rae Smith (Abby); his maternal grandmother, Betty Lou Reil Hudson; one aunt, Patricia Cooke Green (Patty); three uncles, James L. Green (Jimmy), David W. York and Jeffrey L. Smith (Mutt); and many cousins, relatives, and friends.
Kevin was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Thelma A. Mauck (Ann); his aunts, Regina Cooke Gillispie (Gina), Linda Rutherford York, and Jackie Smith; a nephew, Elijah Edward Smith; a niece, Isabelle Rose Smith; and a cousin, Samantha Dawn Green (Sam).
A memorial service will be held at Maddox Funeral Home on January 9, 2023, at 12 PM (Noon). The family will receive family and friends from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm just prior to the service.
Honorary pallbearers are David York, Stephen P. Smith, Caleb Smith, Jeremy Woodall, Bobby Cooke, and James Pauley.
Nathan James Jenkins (2005 – 2022)
A Celebration of Life for Nathan James (Nate-Dawg) Jenkins, 17, of Front Royal, VA, who passed away on January 22, 2022, will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the North Warren Fire Department in Front Royal, VA at 5:00 pm.
The family will also be holding a Memorial Service at the Panorama Memorial Gardens in Waterlick, Va. Anyone wishing to attend the Memorial Service is asked to meet at The Bing Crosby Stadium Little League field parking lot at 3:30 pm for a procession leaving at 4:00 pm.
Juan Adalid Garcia (1949 – 2022)
Juan Adalid Garcia went home to be with God on December 29, 2022, at the age of 73. He was born on May 23, 1949, to Isaura Daza Ferrufino and Lucio Garcia Ovando, in Cochabamba, Bolivia. He is the 5th oldest of 12 siblings. He was a pastor for 20 years and a Dental Technician for 15 years. On October 13, 1985, he married Gladys Hilda Vilela, who survives.
We will have family visitation from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, and the service will begin at 11:00 am, following a light luncheon Saturday, January 7, 2023. His funeral will take place at New Hope Church, 80 N Lake Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Juan was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend who loved all and put God first in everything he did. He always enjoyed helping others and worked hard for his family. He loved to read the Bible, pray for and with others, spending time with family and friends. He was always smiling, and he loved playing his guitar, singing worship songs, and making up catchy songs about his loved ones. He was a member of Del Rey Baptist Church in Alexandria, Virginia, and New Hope Church in Front Royal, Virginia.
Juan is survived by his children, Rina Garcia Pereira, Varinia Garcia, Raymi Sanchez, and Jonathan Garcia, and his 9 grandchildren, Leonardo Garcia, Joshua Pereira, Brooklyn Garcia, Cambria Garcia, Aria Garcia, Cienna Garcia, Victoria Sanchez, Javier Sanchez, Valentina Sanchez and his “sweet” cat K’achita.
The family wishes to express an extreme appreciation to the Blue Ridge Hospice staff, family, and friends that visited.
David Bruce Wood (1955 – 2022)
David Bruce Wood, 67, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Wood was born on May 11, 1955, in Luray, Virginia, to the late Wayne Wood and Lucy Sealock Campbell. He was a member of Moose Lodge #403 in Strasburg, Virginia, and American Legion Giles B. Cook Post #53.
Survivors include his sister, Sandra Sager; two half-brothers, Ronnie Wood and Donnie Wood and a nephew, Justin Corbin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, to assist with expenses.
Della Irene Wright Burke (1932 – 2022)
Della Irene Wright Burke, 90, of Front Royal, died December 29, 2022, at Hidden Springs Senior Living in Bentonville, Virginia.
Mrs. Burke was born June 29, 1932, in Staunton, the daughter of Hazile Algoe Wright and Mary Olin Bible Wright. She was married to the late Cecil E. Burke.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 11:00 am at Valley Bible Church, 578 Double Church Road, Stephens City, Virginia, with a reception to follow. Pastor Calvin Lowder will conduct the service. Burial will take place at 2:00 pm at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery, 839 Rivermont Drive, Front Royal. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Della Irene was a 1950 graduate of Warren County High School. While in her junior and senior years, she was a member of a five-person team at the American Junior Bowling Conference. In her senior year, her team bowled against 7000 nationwide teams and came in 3rd place. Early in her working life, she was employed by Hotel Royal. She studied business at Madison College in Harrisonburg.
On December 28, 1952, she married Cecil E. Burke at the Front Royal United Methodist Church. While her husband served in Korea in the U.S. Air Force, she worked for the local telephone company. She was a member of the Rivermont Extension Homemakers and a 4-H leader. She was a substitute teacher and adult education teacher for the Warren County School System, teaching typing, sewing, and knitting. With her husband, she raised mink, sheep, and cattle. She owned Della Irene’s House of Furniture. She was a Christian Women’s Club member and led Bible studies. She worked for FEMA. She was a Life Master in the American Contract Bridge League.
She was a Grace Bible Fellowship Church member in Clearbrook, Virginia, and then Valley Bible Church.
Surviving is her daughters Sharon B. Maddox (Arthur) of Front Royal and Leah B. Lowe (Dave) of Littleton, Colorado; five grandchildren A. Kyle Maddox (Sarah) of Front Royal, Mary E. Maddox (Mitchell) of Front Royal, Anna B. Lowe of Raleigh, North Carolina, Haley B. Lowe of Kansas City, Kansas, 1st Lt. Zachary B. Lowe, U.S. Army of Ft. Sill, Oklahoma; great-grandchildren Simon Maddox, Marcellus and Penelope Mathewson of Front Royal; nieces and nephews Ruth C. Clatterbuck and Susan C. Mahoney both of Front Royal, Rosemary Davner (Tom) of Winchester, John Thomas Cash, CWO5 USMC (Ret) (Valerie) of Havelock, North Carolina, William D. Cash, Dr. Robert L. Burke of Houston, Texas, William L. Burke (Robin) of Russell Springs, Kentucky and many great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister Nina Mae Cash; a brother Kyle Edgar Wright; a niece Christine Cash; and two great nieces, Jennifer Dodson and Wendy Dodson.
Pallbearers will be Rickey Doffermire, James Gowdy, Timothy Gowdy, Daniel Pidgeon, Richard Kinsey, and Joe Athey.
Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Bible Church, 578 Double Church Road, Stephens City, VA 22655.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to Hidden Springs Senior Living and Blue Ridge Hospice.
William H. “Bill” Boswell (1932 – 2022)
William H. “Bill” Boswell, 90, of Star Tannery, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 30, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester.
Bill was born March 26, 1932, in Alexandria, Virginia, the son of the late William Henry and Margaret C. Pickeral Boswell.
He was a U.S. Marine Corps. Veteran serving during the Korean War. Bill was the past Exalted Ruler of the B.P.O.E. in Front Royal, past Vice-President of the Warren County Fair Association, and ran the indoor flea market at the Warren County Fairgrounds for many years.
Surviving is his devoted wife of 71 years, Macy Boswell; two sons, Bryan Boswell of Front Royal and Gary Boswell of Ft. Pierce, Florida; one daughter, Linda Reid of Ft. Pierce, Florida; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family.
Jennifer “Jenny” Ann Jacobus (1954 – 2022)
Jennifer “Jenny” Ann Jacobus, 68, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Richard Jacobus; son, Richard; daughter, Jessica; sister, Wanda and three grandchildren.