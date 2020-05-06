Local News
Missing Person: Kevin Duane Smith still missing, information wanted
Kevin Duane Smith was last seen on January 21, 2020, in the Centerville/Manassas Virginia area, in a vehicle with four other people who said he left them on foot; however Kevin is from Front Royal, Virginia. Kevin was last seen wearing jeans and a black hoodie.
If you see Kevin, or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Front Royal Police Department at 540-635-2111.
Local News
Rivermont Baptist Church celebrates member’s 90th birthday with a parade
Sylvia Dawson, a member of the Rivermont Baptist Church in Front Royal, celebrated her 90th birthday! Other church members decided to honor this special day with a congratulatory parade, as they cannot meet at the church during this time. Sylvia enjoyed the parade so much that she wanted to share with the community:
Sylvia shared, “I counted over 26 cars! That was fun!” Congratulations Sylvia, and Happy Birthday!
To learn more about Rivermont Baptist Church in Front Royal, visit their website at rivermontchurch.com.
Local News
Fauquier Health marks National Nurses Month, celebrates the year of the nurse and midwife
Fauquier Health is proud to join the American Nurses Association (ANA) in celebrating National Nurses Month this May, in an expanded recognition of the positive impact our nurses have on the health and well-being of our community. National Nurses Week – observed annually May 6-12 – honors the men and women around the country who have dedicated their lives to caring for those who are at their most vulnerable and in need. This year, as the invaluable contributions of nurses have gained increased awareness amid the fight against COVID-19, that celebration is being extended into a National Nurses Month.
“Our heroic nurses are always on the front lines of caring for the sick and injured,” said Christine Hart Kress, chief nursing officer of Fauquier Health. “Their compassion, clinical expertise and servant leadership are fundamental to our ability to provide the high-quality care our patients have come to rely on. I am so proud to celebrate and honor their hard work – and not just during Nurses Month, but year-round. Their impact is an essential part of our mission of Making Communities Healthier.”
The roots of National Nurses Week can be traced back to 1953, when U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare employee Dorothy Sutherland suggested a national day of recognition for nurses. After a series of proclamations and resolutions through the decades, the American Nurses Association affirmed a joint resolution of the U.S. Congress by establishing May 6 as National Nurses Day in 1982. The ANA expanded the celebration to a week in 1991 and, in 1993, designated May 6-12 as the permanent annual dates to mark National Nurses Week.
In addition to this year’s expanded, month-long observance, the World Health Organization (WHO) has also declared 2020 as the Year of the Nurse and Midwife. It is another well-deserved recognition for a group of professionals that could not have come at a more appropriate time.
“By their very nature, nurses are special people who are committed to selflessly serving and caring for others no matter the circumstance,” Christine says. “During our fight against COVID-19, our nurses have truly stepped up and are making countless sacrifices daily to ensure the safety of patients and each other, and to help protect our community. They are heroes in every sense of the word.”
Fauquier Health encourages community members to leave their own special note of thanks at www.thankahealthcarehero.com or by tagging #thankahealthcarehero on social media.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Local News
UPDATED Amber Alert: 3-year-old child found
Brianna Reyes-Cardoza has been found. Original Press Release below:
The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse has issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Harrisonburg Police Department for a child abduction that occurred on May 4, 2020, at 8:24 AM.
The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at Burkwood Court, Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Abducted is Brianna Reyes-Cardoza, hispanic, female, black hair, brown eyes, 3-years-old, 3-foot 0-inches tall, weighing 36 lbs, last seen wearing a red short sleeve shirt with Minnie Mouse on the front, pink pants and pink sandals.
The child is believed to have been abducted by Jose Edin Reyes-Paz, hispanic male, black hair, brown eyes, 5-foot 6-inches tall, weighing 160 lbs, wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and a gray or green ball cap.
There is no vehicle description at this time.
For further information, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-540-4436 or visit www.vaamberalert.com.
Local News
Fauquier Health nationally recognized with an ‘A’ for the spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade
Fauquier Health was recently awarded an ‘A’ in the spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Fauquier Health’s achievements providing safer health care. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade is a letter grade assigned to all general hospitals across the country and updated every six months, assessing how well the hospital prevents medical errors and other harms to patients.
When asked about the recognition, Chad Melton, CEO of Fauquier Health said, “We are proud to once again be recognized by The Leapfrog organization for receiving an ‘A’ grade. Receiving an A during the COVID-19 crisis is a testament to our team, for keeping patient care and quality at the center of what we do. Our board and medical staff have been instrumental in guiding the health system, on our journey on high quality, patient centered care.”
“As the Nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and health care workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We hope this ‘A’ helps to thank the people who work and volunteer for Fauquier Health. They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.”
Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
Fauquier Health was awarded an ‘A’ grade on April 30, 2020, when Leapfrog updated grades for spring 2020. To see Fauquier Health’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.
About The Leapfrog Group
Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Local News
Local Rotarians honored
Michael Sean Williams, a member of the Rotary Club of Warren County, was recently honored by Rotary District 7570 as the recipient of the David Moreman Encouraging Youth Award.
“This award is given annually to a Rotarian in Rotary District 7570 that is actively involved in supporting youth services throughout the local community and the Rotary District,” said District Governor Timothy Carter. “This award was established in memory of Rotary Past District Governor Dr. David E. Moreman, who was a member of the Rotary Club of Front Royal.”
Dr. Moreman was an avid supporter of youth and served the as chair of the District’s Youth Exchange committee for many years, served on the International Committee for Youth Exchange, was chair of the Endowed Scholarship committee for the Rotary District, served as a chair of Lord Fairfax Community College Board, and mentored many students in their vocational training in veterinary medicine.
Carter continued, “Michael Williams is incredibly deserving of this award because of his service to our young people. He helped established and mentored three Interact clubs in the Warren County/Front Royal area, helped to charter an EarlyAct club at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School, has served on the District Rotary Youth Leadership Assembly (RYLA) committee for multiple years, leads the Middle School RYLA event for the local Rotary area, and hosts and mentors International Youth Exchange students.”
Michael, his wife Sherry and their son Alan are residents of Front Royal.
Also honored by Rotary District 7570 was Past District Governor Ronald Lewis Napier, a member of the Rotary Club of Front Royal. Ron served as District Secretary for the past five years and was District Governor in 2009-2010. Ron and his wife, Kathy, are residents of Front Royal as well.
Rotary District 7570 consists of 83 Rotary Clubs located throughout Western Virginia and northeastern Tennessee. As signified by the motto “Service Above Self,” Rotary’s main objective is service — in the community, in the workplace, and throughout the world.
Interact is Rotary International’s service club for young people age 12 to 18. Interact clubs are sponsored by individual Rotary clubs, which provide support and guidance, but they are self-governing and self-supporting.
EarlyAct is a school-wide service club for elementary students from ages 5 to 13. It focuses on character development and promotes community service.
Local News
Town Talk: A conversation With William Huck – a modified Fun Day Parade is in the making
William Huck of C&C Frozen Treats on Main Street in Front Royal stopped by the Royal Examiner studio and spoke with our publisher Mike McCool about the planned Family Fun Day Parade.
Family Fun Day is a family-friendly, alcohol-free event, hosted in Front Royal, Virginia, by C & C Frozen Treats schedule on the Mother Day weekend. This year all events have been canceled, but that hasn’t stopped ‘Crazy Wylie’ from coming up with a way to keep spreading joy in our community.
William has come up with a way to have the Family Fun Day Parade happen this year.
Here’s the US Marines motto: Marines are trained to improvise, adapt, and overcome any obstacle in whatever situation they are needed. They have the willingness to engage and the determination to defeat the enemy until victory is seized.
This sounds like “Crazy Wylie’ doesn’t it?
Family Fun Day is an official 501c3 nonprofit and accepts tax-deductible donations. You’ll find out more at https://www.familyfundayva.com/.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
King Cartoons
Wind: 15mph WNW
Humidity: 52%
Pressure: 29.76"Hg
UV index: 2
66/47°F
59/33°F