Kevin Joseph Riedel (1989 – 2022)

It is with great sorrow and hope in the resurrection that we announce that Kevin J. Riedel, 33, tragically passed away from natural causes on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at his residence in Lexington, Virginia.

A funeral Mass will be held for Kevin at 11 A.M. on Friday, February 4, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 12762 Lee Hwy, Washington, Virginia 22747 with Father Brian Capuano officiating. The burial will take place at St. Peter Cemetery immediately following. A visitation will occur the evening prior to the Mass from 6-8 P.M. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Kevin was the beloved son of David J. Sr. and Marie K. Riedel of Washington, Virginia. He is also survived by his grandparents, Bill and Janet Riedel of Norfolk, Virginia, and Frank Koha of Berea, Ohio; his siblings, David (Constance Magnuson), Annelise, Nick, and John Riedel; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Kevin was a deeply spiritual person who wove his faith into all that he did. He did this in varied ways: as the campus minister for VMI and W&L, as a seminarian for the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, and through his many friendships. He was an avid outdoorsman, spending time backpacking on trails across the country, as part of a trail crew on the Allegheny Trail, and as a member of a Woodland Fire Crew. He took many opportunities to serve those in need in Appalachia by organizing service trips to the region.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Catholic Campus Ministry of St. Patrick Catholic Church of Lexington, Virginia c/o Laura LaClair; or the Diocese of Richmond Seminarian Fund. Both funds are at 7800 Carousel Ln., Richmond VA 23294.