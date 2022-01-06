Obituaries
Kevin Wayne Beahm (1976 – 2021)
Kevin Wayne Beahm, 45, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at his home on Sunday, 2 January 2022. Kevin was a beloved son, brother, uncle and father.
Kevin was born on January 18th, 1976 to Wayne and Linda Beahm. He is survived by his parents Linda and Larry McDonald; his sister Michelle Donivan; daughters Autumn and Trinity Marshall; his niece Jessica Delaney and husband James and great nieces and nephew, Teagan, Jackson and Adalynn Delaney; step-brother Christopher Mathews and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Kevin was fearless, a risk-taker and dare-devil, but also a loving son and father. Kevin will be remembered most for his kind heart and willingness to help anyone with anything. He did not know a stranger, and had a special place in his heart for nature and the outdoors.
Maddox Funeral Home located at 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, will be handling arrangements.
The family will receive family and friends on Monday, 10 January 2022 from 6-8:00 pm at the funeral home.
A service will be held on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Panorama Gardens, Waterlick, Virginia, following the service.
Pallbearers will be Cory Carter, Cody Mathews, David Riley Jr., Raymond Gue, Ricky Smoot Jr., Cody Myers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Angela Cusic, Kimberly Rutherford and Jordan Lewis.
In lieu of flowers, donations for unexpected funeral costs can be made at Primis Bank (account for Kevin Beahm funeral fund/Linda Beahm is account holder).
Ingrid Loraine Allard (1946 – 2021)
Ingrid Loraine Allard passed away peacefully on New Year’s Day, 2022, at Shenandoah Senior Living in Front Royal, Virginia.
Ingrid was born on May 17, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois. At age five she moved with her family to her father’s hometown in Littleton, New Hampshire. She graduated from Littleton High School. She attended the Lutheran Bible Institute in Teaneck, New Jersey. She became a unit medical records secretary at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia and later at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Maryland. That was followed by overseeing quality control at the Didlake Employment Training Program for Persons with Disabilities in Prince William County, Virginia.
She was married to Gordon Douglas Nygaard who passed away on Veteran’s Day, 2009. As well, Ingrid was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Ernest Allard; mother, Sophie Sletten Allard, and brother, Raymond Louis Allard.
She is mourned by her brother, Robert Ernest Allard, and his wife Elsa Hanna Allard; two nephews, Mark and Michael Allard and three nieces, Lisa Ross, Brenda Catugno, and Susan Taylor.
A memorial service will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Haymarket, Virginia and cremated remains will be interred in a family plot in Littleton, New Hampshire.
Bradley Allan Robinson (1938 – 2021)
It is with profound sadness that the family of Bradley Allan Robinson announces his passing on December 22, 2021, at the age of 83.
Bradley was born in Warren County, Virginia on December 9, 1938, to Beverly Linmore Robinson and Frances Laura Chapman Robinson.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Margie Robinson Beulke (sister), Wayne Morris Robinson (brother), Christel Lange Robinson (sister-in-law), and Joseph Franklin Darr, Jr (brother-in-law).
Bradley is survived by his siblings Tilden Eugene Robinson of Phenix City, Alabama, Wanda Darr, Beverly Ann Jones (Wilbert), Deborah Fox (Delmar), David Robinson (Mary), and Dennis Robinson (Karen) of Warren County. In addition to his siblings, he is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, their spouses, and children, near and far who all shared their own special bond with their Uncle Brad.
Bradley will be remembered as an honest and most generous man who loved and cared for his family and friends.
He served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1968.
Bradley was a siding mechanic and spent the majority of his life working side by side with his brother David Robinson until he was in his late 70’s.
He enjoyed the tranquil life of country living at his home in Bentonville, Virginia. He could most often be found on his front porch swing listening to “real” country music (as he would say) taking in his magnificent view of the mountains. Bradley was also quite the culinary extraordinaire, always trying new recipes sharing them with family and friends. He proudly supported the NRA and the Republican Party. He enjoyed drag racing, warm weather, and planting his garden every year.
A family gathering will be scheduled at a later date to honor Bradley’s wishes.
Please consider making a donation in Bradley’s honor to South Warren Volunteer Fire Department, 3330 Stonewall Jackson Highway, Bentonville, Virginia 22610.
Alice Yvonne (Sissy) Tharpe Jones (1964 – 2021)
Alice Yvonne (Sissy) Tharpe Jones passed away peacefully at Inova Alexandria Hospital on Friday, December 24, 2021.
Sissy was born May 28, 1964, in Front Royal VA to Louis C. (Peanut) Tharpe and Alice J. (Jackie) Tharpe. She was a graduate of Warren County High School.
Sissy started at a very young age following behind her Daddy in his garage and was always ready for a tow call. She was not afraid to get her hands dirty, helping her Daddy any way she could. She learned a lot from her young years that instilled in her the work ethic she had and the ability to do just about anything.
Her favorite job was driving dump trucks for Labyrinth & Santee Trucking in the Northern VA area, where she was known by her CB road name “Brown Eyes”. Sissy had always wanted to drive a tractor-trailer and she did, long hauls on the East Coast but she learned that she preferred to stay close to home. So, she then drove a school bus for the Warren County Public Schools doing so until health problems caused her to stop doing what she had always loved. She has had several different jobs within these last five years including McDonald’s, Family Dollar, and The Shore Stop convenience store in Shenandoah Shores. There she made several new friends and loved working there.
Sissy is survived by her husband of 24 years, Timothy (Timmy) Jones Sr. and their son, Dakota Jones, both of Front Royal, VA; a stepson, Timothy (Tee) Jones Jr. of Stephens City VA; a stepdaughter, Ashley Jones of Vinita OK; six grandchildren and another one due in two weeks; her father, Peanut Tharpe; and three sisters, Tammy Smelser Starks (Kenny) and Kathy Marshall (Matthew), both of Front Royal VA, and Maegan Kibler (Michael) of Stanley VA. She was also loved by her huge family of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Sissy was preceded in death by her mother, Jackie Tharpe; grandparents, Royce (Jack) and Helen Grim, and Louis V. (Colonel) and Valley (Sis) Tharpe; mother-in-law, Betty (Memaw) Jones; uncles, Wayne Grim, Jerry Grim, and Larry Grim; cousin, Christopher (Chris) Dodson; a special and dear little friend, Dalton Sims; and her precious pets, Brooke and Misty.
Sissy loved her family and spending time with them. She loved all of the trips she went on with her sisters and was looking forward to another one soon. She enjoyed every second she had with her granddaughter, Layla Yvonne Jones. She and Layla had a bond that can never be broken. Every time she got with Layla she just lit up, she loved her so much. Everything she did was for Layla, Dakota, and Timmy.
She also loved spending time with her animals. She took in many rescues and loved each one so much, she ended up keeping them. Her little boys were so special to her. She also enjoyed shopping and going to see her sister in Stanley. In her younger years, she loved playing softball, skating, and spending time with her friends.
Pallbearers will be Dakota Jones, Nathan Marshall, Michael Kibler, Charlie Dodson, Ricky Cromer, Jr, and Jamie Parker.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main Street Front Royal, VA. Her service will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home followed by her final resting at Panorama Memorial Gardens, 4917 Strasburg Road. A gathering of family and friends will be at the North Warren Fire Department, 266 Rockland Road, Front Royal VA following her graveside service.
Memorial contributions can be made towards Sissy’s funeral expense at Maddox Funeral Home or to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal VA 22630
Noah Iden Carroll, Sr (1932 – 2021)
Noah Iden Carroll, Sr, 89, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away at his home on Monday, December 27, 2021.
Noah was born May 6, 1932, in Boyce Virginia to the late Noah Lee and Lena Locke Carroll.
On October 5, 1953, he married Elsie “Ginger” Welsh. Their life was closer than ever after 68 years together.
Noah was a truck driver that retired from Consolidated Freightways in 1986 after 32 years of service. After retirement from trucking, he continued working with his most recent employment at the Warren County (Refuse Collection Center and Disposal) until he was 89. He was a lifetime automotive mechanic as well as a lifetime member of the Front Royal Moose Lodge #829, having been awarded in 2021 for over 50 years of membership. His grandchildren loved, respected, and cherished him and as one of them stated, “He lived the best life of all of us, made us realize that mankind’s role on this earth is that of a caretaker. He was a master at that and the best at all he did”
Along with his wife Ginger, he is survived by four children, Diane Morris, Lorie Showalter, Noreen Cox & Noah Carroll, Jr.; eight grandchildren, Amber, Shanna, Rachel, Jared, Rocky, Michael, Jacob, Megan; nine great-grandchildren, Cassidy, Lucia, Noah, Drew, Chelsea, Alyssa, Oliver, Hannah, Molly; and one great, great-grandchild, Ezra. One brother, Richard Carroll.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Sherry Carroll Wallace, his brothers, Buddy Carroll, Ray Carroll, Gerald Carroll, his sisters, Gladys Fletcher, and Margaret Giles.
A private memorial service of family members will be held at his home.
Mary Ann Carroll (1930 – 2021)
Mary Ann Carroll, 91, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Haymarket, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, Virginia.
Mrs. Carroll was born on April 9, 1930, in Rushville, Indiana to the late Raymond and Ethel Benning. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Timothy Carroll, and three siblings, Margaret “Boggy”, Joseph “Joe”, and James “Jim”.
Survivors include her children, Jodi Eanes and her husband Roger of Haymarket, Maureen Clemons and her husband Tim of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Steven Carroll and his wife Brenda of Tazwell, Tennessee and Scott Carroll and his wife Melissa of Fredericksburg; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Mary worked in banking in Fairfax, Virginia. When she retired she was active in the Valley Ladies where she developed close friendships while they worked to preserve wildlife. She also participated in events to keep the environment clean.
The family requests all attendees to wear masks.
Wilbert Lee Jones (1940 – 2021)
Wilbert Lee Jones, 81, of Browntown, Virginia passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at his home.
He was born on December 9, 1940, in Browntown to Frank Gideon Jones Sr. and Sadie Clatterbuck Jones. He started working at Yeonas Company at the age of 18. He retired as a construction superintendent with Richmond American Homes in 2007.
Surviving Wilbert is his loving wife of 58 years, Beverly Robinson Jones; his children, Kelly Middleton and husband Randy of Front Royal, Toni Cooper and husband R.J. of Browntown, Mindi Reil and Companion Frank White of Browntown, and Nathan Jones and wife Brandon of Front Royal; six grandchildren, Whitney Grim, Shawn Cooper (Lindsay), Ryan Reil, Hannah Reil, Brody Jones and Lily- Cate Jones; and 5 great-grandchildren, Lexie, Tristan, and Peyton Cooper, and Kenni and Kyler Turner.
He was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Frank Jones Jr. and Andrew Jones; his sister, Arlene Chappell; and sons-in-law, Anthony Reil and Ray Grim Jr.
Per his wishes, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cool Spring Church of God 3705 Gooney Manor Loop Browntown, Virginia 22610.