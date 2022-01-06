Kevin Wayne Beahm (1976 – 2021)

Kevin Wayne Beahm, 45, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at his home on Sunday, 2 January 2022. Kevin was a beloved son, brother, uncle and father.

Kevin was born on January 18th, 1976 to Wayne and Linda Beahm. He is survived by his parents Linda and Larry McDonald; his sister Michelle Donivan; daughters Autumn and Trinity Marshall; his niece Jessica Delaney and husband James and great nieces and nephew, Teagan, Jackson and Adalynn Delaney; step-brother Christopher Mathews and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Kevin was fearless, a risk-taker and dare-devil, but also a loving son and father. Kevin will be remembered most for his kind heart and willingness to help anyone with anything. He did not know a stranger, and had a special place in his heart for nature and the outdoors.

Maddox Funeral Home located at 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, will be handling arrangements.

The family will receive family and friends on Monday, 10 January 2022 from 6-8:00 pm at the funeral home.

A service will be held on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Panorama Gardens, Waterlick, Virginia, following the service.

Pallbearers will be Cory Carter, Cody Mathews, David Riley Jr., Raymond Gue, Ricky Smoot Jr., Cody Myers.

Honorary pallbearers will be Angela Cusic, Kimberly Rutherford and Jordan Lewis.

In lieu of flowers, donations for unexpected funeral costs can be made at Primis Bank (account for Kevin Beahm funeral fund/Linda Beahm is account holder).