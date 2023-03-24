Interesting Things to Know
Key things positive people do differently
You’ve probably noticed that successful people seem to live in a different world than everyone else. They have an attitude of gratitude, exude confidence, and appear to be in a better place in life.
Many people are trying to succeed in their lives, but they don’t know how to get there.
Successful people do things differently, and it’s important for you to adopt those habits if you want to move forward in life.
Everyone has heard about positive and negative people. It seems like it should be easy to tell who is a positive person and who is a negative person, right? Well, it’s not quite that easy. Many factors go into determining who is a positive person and who is a negative person.
How do you become more positive? Is it possible to change your mood? Is there a secret to becoming more positive? If you’re like me, you’ve often heard the term “positive thinking” tossed around.
For a long time, I thought that positive thinking was all it took to become happy and successful. Then I realized that my mind was playing tricks on me.
So let’s take a look at the difference between positive thinking and genuine positivity.
Positive people are often the ones who appear to have it all together. They seem always to find a way to make things work. They always seem to have the energy and motivation to do what they need.
And while there are definitely benefits to being positive, there are drawbacks to being positive too.
If you want to understand the differences between positive and negative people, you’ll need to understand why each of them has the traits they do.
Positive people don’t think negatively. They don’t see problems everywhere. They don’t expect failure to happen every single time. Instead, they focus on being grateful for everything they have and on getting even better and better at what they do.
It’s easy to see what kind of people do this, but sometimes it can be tough for people who don’t do that to see that. If you’re one of those people, read on to discover some things to look for in others that tell you whether they’re positive.
If you see that they think negatively, they’re probably not positive. They’re focusing on the negative side of things and seeing problems everywhere. For example, you might think that you have a hard day at work, and then you come home, and your family is fighting. You’re already having a bad day, and that’s adding to the stress.
Then, you focus on all the other things you could do to fix the situation. You’re thinking about all of your problems, and you’re just expecting to fail at everything you do. You’re not expecting to succeed.
Instead, you should be focused on being positive and seeing what you can do to improve your current work. You should focus on what you’re grateful for and see the positive side of things. You’re not always going to get things perfect, but you can always get better and better each day.
You shouldn’t just focus on what you’re doing wrong, but you should also see what you’re doing right. Even if you’re not a very good cook, you can still be grateful for the fact that you can eat dinner tonight, and you can appreciate that even if you’re not perfect.
It’s not a matter of not thinking negatively but rather thinking positively. Think of yourself as a positive person and see the good in everything that you do. Don’t expect things to work out perfectly, but don’t be upset when they don’t, either.
The key to becoming a positive person and feeling good about yourself is to eliminate all the negative thoughts you allow yourself to think about yourself.
Sometimes, you might find it difficult to do, but you can easily learn to control your thinking. It’s much easier to think positively rather than negatively, so you need to be mindful of what you’re thinking about yourself.
One thing you can do is change the way you think about things that happen to you. When something negative happens, rather than saying to yourself, “I’m a loser” or “this person is mistreating me,” you can try thinking of it as “I’m a winner,” “this person is treating me nicely,” “I’m a good person,” or something else like that.
At the moment when these thoughts come up, you can just think back on them and realize that they’re not true. These thoughts are the exact opposite of what you really are, and you don’t need to believe them because they’re only thoughts in your head.
The more you do this, the more you’ll get used to thinking positively about yourself and your achievements, and the more you’ll be able to control your thoughts and feelings. You won’t feel like a failure all the time, and you’ll be able to stop yourself from falling into negativity.
Another thing you can do to be positive is to be active, even when you feel like you’re not in the mood. You’ll find that you’ll be more positive and happier when you’re doing things you enjoy, whether watching television, playing a video game, or reading a book.
It’s okay not to feel like doing anything, but you can easily make up for it by doing something that makes you happy. Doing things you love can give you a much bigger boost than you might think, and it’s important to make sure that you don’t let your feelings of boredom get the better of you.
No matter what you’re doing, if you’re not positive, you’ll end up with no motivation or drive to keep doing it. That can make it very difficult to succeed in anything since if you’re not motivated, there’s little chance of you being productive.
When it comes to being productive, the biggest factor is whether you’re motivated or not. You can only be productive when you’re motivated to do what you’re doing, and you can only be motivated to do what you want to do when you’re positive.
Successful people are all positive and optimistic. They have a positive attitude that keeps them going even when the odds seem to be against them.
If you’re not positive, then you can’t expect yourself to be productive. You won’t have any confidence in yourself, and you’ll start to doubt yourself before you even get started. You might even start to worry about the fact that you’re not even doing what you’re supposed to be doing.
That’s not going to help you be productive or keep yourself motivated. Instead, you’ll just get yourself discouraged and demotivated, which is something that will only lead to failure.
How do you become a positive person? First and foremost, you need to start acting and feeling more positive. You might find that you feel negative about things you’re currently doing, but that’s not going to help you be more productive. Instead, you need to act more positively and start thinking more positively.
It’s much easier to think positively than it is to act negatively. You’ll get more done if you start to think more positively. You can do this by being more enthusiastic about your actions and keeping a positive attitude about them.
It’s also helpful to surround yourself with positive people. Having positive people around you makes it a lot easier to have a positive attitude and feel more energized.
Positive people don’t dwell on the negative things that happen but rather focus on the positive side of things. Being positive makes you more productive since you’re not worrying about the negative aspects of what you’re doing but instead are only thinking about the positive ones.
It’s not just a mental thing, though. It can affect your behavior as well. If you’re a positive person, you’re naturally going to be a more pleasant person to be around. It’s also easier to stay focused and get things done when you’re having a positive outlook.
Being a positive person also makes you happier. You’ll be much more motivated to do things.
5 things to consider when choosing golf shoes
A good pair of golf shoes can go a long way to improving your game and increasing comfort while walking long distances on the course. Here are five things to consider when choosing a new pair.
1. Material. Leather is the most popular choice because it’s breathable, flexible, and stylish. Many leather shoes also come with a waterproof lining. Gore-Tex has many of the same benefits as leather but comes with a higher price tag, which may be worth it if you often play in wet or cold conditions. Polyester shoes are ideal for occasional golfers looking for value.
2. Style. Golf shoes range in style from Oxfords and sneakers to sandals and boots. The first thing to remember is that many golf courses have dress codes, so not all kinds may be suitable. Additionally, consider the golfing you do. For example, sneaker-style shoes may be great if you’re a casual golfer. If you often golf at business meetings, you may want to choose a more upscale style.
3. Spiked or spikeless. The decision between spiked or spikeless shoes comes down to climate and landscape. For instance, if you play in wet environments or on hilly courses, the enhanced grip of spiked shoes is hard to beat. Spiked shoes can be heavy but provide excellent overall support. Spikeless, however, are lightweight and can be worn off the course.
4. Laces. Traditional laces are the most popular because you can easily exact the fit of your shoe. However, Velcro fastenings and mechanical fittings are gaining popularity for their ease of use.
5. Size. Golf shoes usually fit tighter than everyday shoes to keep your foot secure and close to the ground. You should have no pain or pressure when walking and have about 1/4- or 1/2-inch of toe space.
Visit your local pro shop for personalized advice and fitting recommendations.
Spring revelry: An ancient and riotous tradition
Soon it will be that time of year that delights students and worries parents. Spring break is upon us.
Despite newer destinations like Cancun beginning to rival Florida’s dominance, Florida will see hundreds of thousands of revelers.
Since Connie Francis sang “Where the Boys Are” in the 1960 movie, things have changed. Breakers today have little more money and are more likely to be younger. Even high schoolers are joining the trek south.
Something about spring urges young people to get out, relax, and rejuvenate. It has been true since Socrates proposed a rite to welcome spring and allow young people to vent their energies. At the time, local Greeks complained that the hordes of celebrants had poor morals and caused hardship to the residents of seaside towns.
In the Middle Ages, armed bands of monks stopped the spring revelry. But in spite of many objectors, spring break went on through more modern times.
During WWI, American soldiers in France watched in wonder as Europeans temporarily halted spring offensives to party. From 1929 to 1959, America was too busy with the Great Depression, World War II, and rebuilding. In the 1960s, however, spring break was back and more riotous than ever.
By the 1980s, the ritual had evolved and grown somewhat, and record numbers of students broke their parents’ pocketbooks by going south.
There is some good news. Since the 1990s, overindulgence has eased up, and corporate sponsors are helping with entertainment that includes concerts, shows, and giveaways.
Scientists create liquid terminator robot (on a small, non-murderous scale)
In Terminator 2: Judgement Day, the heroes flee from the T-1000 terminator, a liquid metal murder-bot, in a psychiatric prison.
As the T-1000 pursues them down a hall, it’s seemingly stopped by barred gates. Except the terminator melts straight through the bars, barely losing a step.
Go figure.
Scientists at China’s Sun Yat-Sen University have made a small robot that, like the T-1000, can turn liquid and then reform back as a solid. They even recreated the eerie through-the-bars scene, jailbreaking a Lego-shaped bot from a barred cell.
How? Scientists created a Lego figurine made of liquid metal. Then, using magnets, they melted the figurine down, allowing the tiny robot to slip through a set of bars. This was achieved using a metal called gallium, which has a melting temperature of just 86 degrees F. They then embedded magnetic metals within the liquid metal, allowing them to heat up the gallium with magnetic fields, turning it into liquid. After that, the liquid was moved using magnets, and the original Lego-shaped robot was reformed. Scientists have labeled the bot a magnetoactive solid-liquid phase transitional machine.
Mind you, the current liquid robot is far from a sentient killing machine.
Scientists think this may have more benign uses, such as using the liquids to encapsulate objects, say a sharp piece of metal, in the body. Once encapsulated, the objects can be more safely evacuated from the body.
Interestingly enough, the biggest inspiration for the liquid robot was not science fiction but instead science-fact. Real-life sea cucumbers can alter their own rigidity to reduce physical damage and increase their weight-bearing capabilities. Meanwhile, octopuses aren’t quite liquid but can change their rigidity to squeeze through tight spaces, among other things.
How to prepare for the 2023 golf season
Spring is in the air, so golf season is just around the corner! Here are a few tips to make your transition back to the green as seamless as possible.
1. Strengthen your muscles. Develop a consistent workout routine to help you improve your performance and reduce the risk of injury. Look up golf-specific exercises and stretches to make the most of your time.
2. Practice your short game. Set up an area in your home, like your basement or garage, where you can work on putting and perfecting your golf swing. Your goal should be to practice at least half an hour a week.
3. Invest in a golf club fitting. Using custom-fit equipment for your golf game can significantly improve your experience. A professional can help you find the right clubs for your swing, body type, and ability level.
4. Re-grip your golf clubs. Slick or worn grips can cause control and accuracy problems. Therefore, hiring a golf retailer or qualified club fitter to re-grip your worn-out clubs is an excellent idea.
It may also help to watch online videos, attend a golf training seminar, or play a few casual rounds at your local golf course. You’ll improve your game and keep up with the latest rules.
Life is short. Change from average to awesome
If you want to change your life for the better, there are a lot of things you can do. But did you know you can actually change your life by changing your mindset?
Are you ready to take control of your life? This is the ultimate goal of self-improvement. And in order to achieve it, you need to learn how to change your mindset.
We all want to change our lives from average to awesome. But how do you do it? If you’re like me, you probably just keep plugging away and hoping things will get better.
That’s a good thing to do, but what if there was another way? What if there were a simple set of steps to change your life from average to awesome in just a few days?
Are you feeling stuck in a rut with no real plan for your future? Do you feel like life just keeps throwing you curve balls that you can’t seem to catch?
This is what happens when you’re a normal person who spends too much time in front of a screen.
You get addicted to checking your phone, watching TV, browsing Reddit, and spending time on social media.
Then, you start feeling like you’re not making any progress. You’re still stuck in the same routine, and nothing seems to be changing.
So, you spend all your free time working on self-improvement projects – reading books, taking courses, and doing a lot of research.
And then you think to yourself, “Is this all I’m going to accomplish with my life? Is it possible to change my life?”
Yes, it is possible.
But it will take hard work and commitment, and it will take some effort.
Define Your Identity
Your personality isn’t something that’s determined by some random factor in your brain. Rather, it’s something that you’ve consciously chosen for yourself.
Your identity is something that you’ve built up over time. When you get to the point where you’re a bit older, you’ll notice that your identity has changed over the years.
For example, when you were young, you thought of yourself as a typical kid. You thought you’d grow up to become just like everyone else.
As you grew up, your identity started to change. You began to develop your own sense of self. You knew who you were and what you believed in.
This is why people tend to stay the same for so long, but later in life, they start changing their mindsets as they evolve.
If you want to change your mindset, you need first to define it. You’ll have to define your identity consciously, as it’s something you’ll have to work on.
Before you can define your identity, you need to know who you are, what your beliefs are, and where you stand in life. If you can do that, you’re already a step ahead of the game.
Defining your identity will be one of the most difficult things you’ll ever have to do, but it can be the most rewarding. Once you know who you are and where you stand, you’ll know what kind of person you need to be in order to succeed.
You’ll be able to see where you’re weak and where you’re strong, and you’ll be able to work on improving your weaknesses, and you’ll be able to work on creating your strengths.
It’s all about building up your strength and your identity. Don’t worry if it takes a while to get there.
Master Your Mindset
How many times have you seen a successful person do something that seemed completely random? Perhaps they were speaking to a group of people, and while talking, they suddenly picked up a pen and started writing on the back of an envelope.
When the rest of us saw this happen, we would probably think that they were crazy and would get in trouble. In fact, that’s exactly what people thought about Einstein when he began working on his theory of relativity.
Yet, Einstein was the genius we know today. He was able to turn his random acts of insanity into a breakthrough that would forever change the world.
It’s your mindset that can make or break your life. It’s your mind that decides how you view the world, whether you’re pessimistic or optimistic, whether you’re happy or not. It’s your mind that decides whether you have the courage to act and follow your dreams.
We see the world through our minds. If you don’t like the way the world is, your mind is the one that makes it so. Your mind can bring happiness and success into your life, or it can kill and destroy it.
That’s why it’s so important to have a positive mindset. It will determine everything that you do and the results you get. Even if you’re not a naturally positive person, you can still become one through sheer willpower and dedication.
Your mindset can be changed with the proper mindset and mindset training techniques. If you want to live a happy life, you need to be a happy person, and it’s just as important to be a happy person as it is to be a successful person.
That’s why there are so many different types of positive thinking programs and techniques that you can try to improve your mindset and become more successful.
The key is to make sure that you pick the right one for you and your needs. There’s no one-size-fits-all type of positive thinking program, so be sure to make sure that you choose the one that will work best for you.
Do Small Things Consistently
It’s been said that if you want to succeed at something, you should be able to do it in 10 minutes or less. If you want to accomplish something in your life, it’s best to break down the task into smaller and simpler parts.
Successful people often do this. They take a large, intimidating goal and break it down into a series of small tasks they can complete over time.
If you want to achieve anything in life, you should be able to do it in smaller chunks and make it a habit to get these small tasks done over and over consistently.
Instead of focusing on just one big goal, focus on many smaller goals. When you notice that you’re getting closer to your ultimate goal, you’ll also start to get closer to the smaller milestones you need to reach to get to it.
It can help to think of the process of achieving your goal as a marathon. You can’t run a marathon by sprinting from one-mile marker to the next. You need to take small strides and progress slowly in order to get from point A to point B.
As you gain momentum, you’ll be able to take those small steps more quickly, and you’ll be able to do so more consistently. It might not be easy to get started on something new, but you’ll find that once you get going, it’s easier to get through each day and build up your momentum.
If you’re always on the lookout for something new to do, you won’t get anywhere. Instead, try to break down your bigger goals into smaller ones, and make sure to work on those regularly. By working on the small things, you’ll be able to build up momentum in your life.
The key is to keep yourself consistent. You can’t just work one day and then not again because you’ll lose that momentum if you do. Keep your momentum up by making sure to work on the small things every single day.
Don’t take a break from your life. There’s a reason that they call it “breaking” a habit, and if you’re breaking a habit, then you’re actually building up a new one.
Change Your Mindset To Become A Successful Person
If you are feeling frustrated with how you live now, it’s time to stop being a victim and start being a victor.
You must decide that you will never be a victim again.
You must realize that no matter how hard you try, you will never change the world.
You have to realize that you are only responsible for yourself.
So, take a step towards success and change your mindset.
The IRS is watching digital ‘assets’
The Internal Revenue Service doesn’t consider cryptocurrency to be actual money. But it does consider it a valuable asset, and if you made dollars on bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies, that money would be taxed.
On the other hand, following the $1.4 trillion crypto industry drop in value in 2022, you could get some tax relief if you had substantial losses, as many did.
Expect the IRS to pay close attention to crypto and other digital assets, such as NFTs (non-fungible tokens). The IRS now asks tax filers if: At any time during 2022, did you: (a) receive (as a reward, award, or payment for property or services); or (b) sell, exchange, gift, or otherwise dispose of a digital asset (or a financial interest in a digital asset)?
Congress also beefed up reporting requirements for exchanges and other organizations. While some reporting measures were delayed this year, expect more of a paper trail going forward.
It’s been a tough year for crypto trading, with one of the largest exchanges, FTX, imploding under the weight of alleged fraud and mismanagement. At one point, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was considered a billionaire. Now he faces complicated legal battles and potentially long jail sentences. Many crypto traders have lost money this year, but regardless, Americans will need to report crypto income and losses to the IRS.
The crypto industry’s trillion-dollar losses in 2022 are believed to be greater than the nominal GDP of Spain in 2021, which was estimated at $1.28 trillion. Exchanges, investment funds, and others have been hit hard, with some organizations and individuals now all but bankrupt.
