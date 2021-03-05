Kid Quiz: How well do you know your animals?

If you want to register your children for after-school activities, there’s no shortage of fun and educational options. However, with choices ranging from soccer, dance, and martial arts to acting, drawing, and music lessons, you might be uncertain what to pick. Here are three factors to consider before you make a decision.

1. Your children’s preferences

You can certainly suggest activities that play to your children’s natural abilities or teach them new skills, but if you want to ensure your children will be motivated and have fun, the decision should largely be left up to them. Do your best to respect their wishes, even if the activity isn’t one you would have chosen or strays from your children’s usual interests.

2. Your budget

Some activities are more expensive than others, especially if the lessons are private or require a lot of materials or equipment. Keep in mind, however, that items such as skates and piano books can usually be purchased second-hand to cut costs. If you simply can’t afford your children’s top choice, suggest cheaper alternatives and ask them to pick another activity.

3. Your family’s schedule

Spending most weekday evenings rushing to and from activities can be stressful for the entire family. Before you settle on an activity, find out when it’s offered during the week. Depending on your situation, you may need to take into account your work schedule, your other children’s activities, and your custody arrangement with the other parent. You should also ensure that activities don’t end too late so your children can get to bed on time.

Finally, keep in mind that unstructured playtime is also vital to your children’s development and happiness, so avoid packing their schedule with too many after-school activities.