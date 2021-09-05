Kids’ Corner: 3 unique sports from around the world

If you love to move your body and stay active, here are three sports from around the world that may inspire you to change up your routine.

1. Sepak takraw. This is a popular sport in various Asian countries, especially Thailand. Sepak takraw is played on a badminton court and has some similarities to both volleyball and soccer. Two teams of three players must work together to pass the ball across the net using any part of their body except their arms and hands.

2. Kabaddi. This is a contact sport commonly played in India. Two teams of seven players take turns raiding and defending. During the raiding phase, the designated raider must take a breath and run into the opposition’s half of the field, and tag one or more players on the opposing team. They must do this and return to their own half of the field before inhaling again to earn points. To prove they haven’t taken a breath, the raider must repeatedly yell the word kabaddi.

3. Hurling. This is an outdoor team sport that originated in Ireland. Hurling is played between two teams of 15 players, who are known as hurlers. Each hurler uses a hurley or camán (a stick) to compete over the sliotar (a ball) on a long field with goals at each end. Players attempt to score points by carrying the sliotar across the pitch and shooting it into the opponent’s goal.

These three sports have been played for generations, but new ones are constantly being invented. Consider trying any of these games or inventing one of your own.