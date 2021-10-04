Kids’ Corner: 4 fascinating facts about sound

Did you know that your ears continue to detect sound while you’re asleep and that your left and right ears process noise differently? Here are four more interesting facts about sound you might not know.

1. There’s no sound in outer space

Space is completely silent because there’s no air, water, or other matter for sound waves to travel through.

2. Sound can be used to measure water depth

Scientists use a device called sonar, which stands for sound navigation and ranging, to measure water depth. The device sends sound waves to the bottom of the ocean and measures how long it takes for them to return. Sound waves that return quickly indicate the water is shallow, whereas sound waves that return slowly suggest that the water is deep.

3. The loudest sound ever heard was the eruption of a volcano

The sound of the Krakatoa volcano in Indonesia erupting in 1883 was heard as far as 3,000 miles away.

4. Sound travels quicker in water than it does in air

Although humans can’t hear well underwater, sound waves travel four times faster through water than air. They move even quicker in solids like stone, iron, and steel.

Additionally, not all soundwaves can be heard by people. Ultrasound waves and infrasound waves can be detected by animals like dolphins and whales, but can’t be heard by humans.