Kid’s Corner: Amazing numbers
8,285
In space, some distant planets are spinning at an astounding speed of 8,285 miles per second. That’s the equivalent of 30 million miles per hour. Amazing!
9,550
The oldest tree in the world has been around for 9,550 years. You might think it’s gigantic, but on the contrary, this spruce growing at the foot of a mountain in Sweden is about 12 feet tall and looks like a slightly banged-up Christmas tree.
59,650
Migratory birds travel impressive distances every year. The Arctic Tern is the species that holds the record for the longest migration ever recorded: 59,650 miles. Not bad for a small bird that only weighs about 3.5 ounces.
500,000
In 2017 in Tel Aviv, Israel, a team built a 118-foot tower with 500,000 Lego blocks! This ambitious project was a tribute to Omer Sayag, a young Lego fan who died of cancer.
2,300,000
To build the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt, nearly 2.3 million blocks of stone — weighing an average of 5,500 pounds — were assembled without using heavy machinery.
5,000,000
The human body has nearly five million hair follicles. Some are almost invisible (like the hair on your face), and others are easy to spot (like the ones on your head). In fact, it’s interesting to note that there are about one million hair follicles on the human head alone.
A weekend guide to welcoming spring into your home
Are you ready to shake off the bleakness of winter and embrace the season of new beginnings? Here’s a guide to help you welcome spring into your home in just two days.
Saturday
In the morning, focus on cleaning your home from top to bottom. Dust and vacuum each room, and put away thick blankets and other winter decors. Now’s also a good opportunity to declutter your home, setting aside items to throw out, recycle or donate.
In the afternoon, get all of your shopping done. Head to a farmer’s market or garden shop to pick up an assortment of plants and flowers. Additionally, stop by a home decor store to find spring accessories that’ll help brighten up your living space.
Sunday
In the morning, transplant your new flowers and greenery into pots you picked out the day before. Take the time to create a variety of arrangements. While you’re at it, trim yellow leaves and dead stems from the plants already in your home.
In the afternoon, set about finding spots for your new decorative items. Play around with tones, textures, and shapes to best showcase each piece. Consider rearranging some of your furniture or installing lighter curtains to make space feel airier.
After the weekend’s over, you can sit back and enjoy the beauty of spring in your own home.
Spring cleaning: get your backyard ready for summer
As the days get longer and warmer, you may find yourself anticipating how to make the most of your outdoor living space. Here’s some advice to ensure your backyard is ready for summer.
The patio and fence
Since the patio and fence are prominent features of your outdoor living area, their appearance will set the tone for space. Sweep away any rocks, leaves, and other debris before cleaning the patio and fence with a pressure washer and specialized product. Make sure you choose the right setting, so you don’t damage the surface. Depending on the material, apply a coat of varnish or paint to freshen up and protect these backyard features.
The furniture
As you take each piece of furniture out of storage, check to make sure it’s in good condition. You may need to wash it to spot rust, stains, or other signs of damage. In some cases, you might get another season out of your furniture by applying a new coat of paint. Additionally, worn cushions can be replaced or repaired by a professional. However, if your patio furniture has seen better days, consider starting off the season with a new setup.
The barbecue
To make sure you’re ready for summer cookouts, clean all the stainless-steel surfaces of your barbecue. Be sure to check the condition of the grates and any other components that come in contact with food. Finally, inspect the propane tank and test each burner.
By following these tips, you’ll soon be ready to enjoy lazy afternoons and warm evenings outside.
4 ways to make your lighting more energy efficient
Do you want to lower your electricity bill while also doing your part to protect the planet? If so, here are four bright ideas to help make lighting your home more energy-efficient.
1. Buy the right bulbs
It’s best to favor LED bulbs, which use 70 to 90 percent less energy than incandescent ones. Also, consider the brightness of your lighting. To avoid wasting electricity, opt for bulbs with a lumen (LM) rating that suits your needs. For example, watching TV doesn’t require as bright a light as completing a puzzle.
2. Avoid using lights unnecessarily
Turn off lights when you leave a room and put your outdoor lights on a timer, so they shut off when you go to bed. You should also take steps to maximize the natural light in your home. Additionally, avoid connecting multiple fixtures to the same switch, so you can control how many you turn on at once.
3. Dust your lights regularly
Bulbs and lampshades emit considerably more light if they aren’t coated in a layer of dust. Make cleaning them part of your household chores, so you don’t have to turn on extra lights.
4. Be smart about placement
As much as possible, position lamps in the corners of rooms. This will allow their light to bounce off two walls rather than just one, thereby increasing how much each lamp brightens the space.
Visit the stores in your region to find the right bulbs, lamps, and light fixtures for your home.
Genealogy: How to solve that family puzzle
If you dig into your family history, you’ll find surprises and some disappointments, but you’ll have the satisfying feeling of knowing the people and places that make up your family history.
On the disappointing side, that family story about Grandma being Cherokee? It’s almost certainly not true in any way unless you are a tribal member now. But the surprises could be many. You may be a bricklayer and find out your great-great-grandfather was also a bricklayer in 1850.
Genealogy is a great puzzle, but it is not as difficult as it may seem.
Most people can easily trace their ancestors to 1870 in census records, all available online. The 1890 census was mostly destroyed by fire, so that might be a hindrance, but many other records exist.
If you get earlier than 1850, the census just lists by name the head of household (usually male but not always) and no other members of the family.
When you hit snags, think broadly about where your family could be. Males in 1860 usually had something to do with the Civil War. Search war records. Communities from the 1790s and earlier are almost certainly clustered on the East Coast to Virginia and to Georgia and other states in the South.
Some family lines are easier to trace than others. If your people were known to be Quakers, you will be lucky indeed, since the Quaker records list whole families for decades, and even include stories. The same is true of Mormons. Another example is the German families who traveled to the U.S. from Hungary around the 1900s. These records are very detailed and widely available. If you know your ancestors were here during the American Revolution, don’t miss the records of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
A good genealogy program will let you easily add footnotes about where you found your information — this will be crucial as your tree expands. Online sites are also helpful including ancestry.com and familyhistory.com
Kid’s Corner: Smart tips for doing your homework
“Go do your homework” probably isn’t your favorite thing to hear. In fact, for many kids, this compulsory school activity can be super hard.
Fortunately, there are plenty of ways you can make doing your homework more fun and productive. Here are some helpful tips.
Get rid of distractions
You’ll likely have a hard time concentrating on your homework if your siblings are playing right next to you or if there’s a TV, phone, tablet, or computer nearby. In order to focus, you should create a space that’s free of distractions. You can do this by simply closing your bedroom door and turning off your devices. You can also ask your parents to buy you noise-canceling headphones.
Use the right tools
If your pencil lead keeps breaking, your pen drips or your eraser creates smudges rather than getting rid of your mistakes, you may get frustrated and end up wasting time. Before you start doing your homework, make sure you have the tools you need and that they work properly.
Take short breaks
After finishing an assignment or exercise, reward yourself with a 10-minute break before you move on to the next task. During this pause, you can move around, call your grandparents or read an article from a magazine you like. You may find that splitting your homework into sections is a great way to stay motivated.
Ask for help if you need it
If you don’t understand your homework assignment or if you get stuck on a particular question, try to find more information. You can look for an explanation in your textbook, ask a classmate, talk to your parents or refer to an online homework resource. If you can’t figure out how to do the work, be sure you talk to your teacher the next day.
Lastly, try to avoid doing your homework when you’re hungry or tired. A good time might be after you’ve had a healthy snack or dinner.
Ask the Expert: What is this new tax credit for down payments?
The Biden administration has proposed a new tax credit that might make it easier for first-time buyers to make a down payment.
The proposed First Down Payment Tax Credit would provide qualified buyers with $15,000 at closing to be used toward a down payment.
The proposal has, at this writing, not yet been enacted. Some observers think that the final number might not be as high as $15,000. But most expect some sort of down payment credit to be enacted.
First-time buyers make up about 32 percent to 40 percent of all buyers. But historically, the down payment is the greatest hindrance to purchasing a home. According to some surveys, at least 37 percent of potential first-time buyers haven’t yet saved enough for a down payment on a house. About another 42 percent say they actually can’t save enough for a down payment. So, for them, the tax credit would be just what they need to get into their own home.
Buyers would have to meet their lenders’ eligibility requirements.
Your credit score has to be high enough.
FHA loans are the most lenient on this point, requiring a credit score of 580 with the smallest down payment (3.5 percent) but the score range is lower with a 10 percent down payment. For conventional mortgages, you need at least 620 to qualify.
Your DTI has to be low enough.
Your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio generally must be no higher than 45 percent or 50 percent for some conventional lenders. The maximum for an FHA loan is 57 percent. Other government-backed loans have higher maximums.
To calculate your DTI, add up all your monthly debts and then divide your debts by your total gross income. If your gross income is $3,000, divide that by your monthly obligations. Let’s say your bills come to $1,500 per month. You get .50. Multiply .50 by 100, and you get 50 percent. That is your DTI.
For tight housing markets, conventional loans may make it easier to buy than FHA loans, since FHA loans often involve some delays. Inspection and appraisal standards are more stringent. The percentage of FHA loans in the mortgage market is about 25 percent.
