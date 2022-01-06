Kids' Corner
Kid’s Corner: How to use a diary
Do you have a diary, journal, or empty notebook? Are you unsure what to do with it? If so, the first rule is there are no rules!
In fact, you can use your diary however you like. If you enjoy writing, you can:
• Makeup stories
• Write about how you feel or what you did
• Make a list of things you want to do
• Share your dreams
• Write about things you don’t understand
If you prefer arts and crafts or aren’t good at writing, you can draw or make collages.
Moreover, you can use markers, stickers, washi tape, ribbons, and pictures to decorate your diary. In short, remember that your journal is yours. The most important thing is that you enjoy using it.
Snow Island: The Christmas lantern walk
On one particular night in December, Orion and Capella were allowed to stay up late. This was because they were taking part in Snow Island’s first-ever lantern walk. Trailing behind their parents, they followed other hikers through the woods along the Star Trail. Soon, the group would arrive at the observatory where they would be able to admire the night sky and, if they were lucky, catch a glimpse of the northern lights.
Illuminated by the glow of their lanterns, the twins happily joined in as the crowd sang Christmas carols. The mood was merry, and it was a perfect night for a stroll.
Suddenly, someone cried out in pain.
“Mrs. Isla twisted her ankle,” a man called out.
Several people turned back to help the mayor, who’d been keeping stragglers company at the back of the group. Orion, Capella, and their parents quickly followed. While the mayor apologized profusely for having ruined the hike, the adults discussed what to do. Some thought that one person should wait with her until help arrived, while others offered to help her hobble the rest of the way to the observatory since it wasn’t far.
Just then, Orion had an idea: “Hey, why don’t we make her a stretcher?”
“Yes, we learned how to make one this summer at the Little Explorers’ Day Camp,” his sister added.
“It won’t be easy to do by lantern light, but I think we can make it work,” one woman responded cheerfully.
Excited to put their knowledge to the test — and to help Mayor Isla — the twins began explaining what to do. For many, the activity brought back memories of their own childhood out¬door survival lessons, and a sturdy stretcher was built in no time.
A few people carefully helped Mayor Isla onto the stretcher, and the stron¬gest members of the group carried her up to the observatory while others lit the way. Soon, they joined the rest of the crowd who’d gathered around the observatory and extinguished their lanterns.
Capella was disappointed not to see any northern lights, but then her brother pointed to the sky and cried out with excitement: “Look, you can see Orion from here!”
“You’re right,” she replied, gazing up at the constellation her twin was named after. “Help me find my star!”
“Your star?” asked the mayor, who’d been positioned on the ground nearby.
“Yes, Capella is the brightest star in the Auriga constellation,” the girl explained.
“Oh, I didn’t know that,” the mayor replied. “Your parents must really like stars if they named you after one.”
“It’s because they met here,” Orion said. “Dad took his class on a field trip to the observatory, and Mom was their guide.”
“How romantic,” Mayor Isla exclaimed, following the girl’s finger as she pointed up at the star that was her namesake.
After gazing at the stars and sipping hot chocolate, the hikers prepared to make their descent.
Suddenly, the sky lit up with flashes of fluorescent green. “Oohs!” and “Aahs!” resounded through the crowd as all stood mesmerized by the marvel.
There was little doubt that the first edition of the lantern walk had been a great success, especially for Capella and others who got their first look at the northern lights.
THE END
By Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard
Translated by Katya Teague
Snow Island: The community Christmas gift giveaway
Beautifully decorated for the Christmas gift giveaway, the Snow Island community hall buzzed with energy and trilled with cheerful voices. Throughout the room, ecstatic children played with presents just received — building blocks, storybooks, musical instruments, board games, and more. As for the adults, they happily chatted among themselves while watching their little ones.
Eight-year-old Orion was closely watching the action unfold as he waited his turn to receive a gift. That’s when he overheard a disturbing conversation between Santa’s helpers.
“There are only 32 gifts left,” the Star Fairy said to Peppy the Elf. “But according to the list, there are 33 children left who haven’t been called.”
“How is that possible?” Peppy exclaimed. “I checked everything myself yesterday. Three times!”
“We must have lost one this morning on the way over from the garage at city hall,” the Star Fairy deduced.
Orion couldn’t believe his ears.
“Did you hear that, Capella?” he asked his twin sister.
“What?”
“Someone’s not getting a present,” the boy explained.
“Oh no,” Capella replied. “We have to do something!”
Without a moment’s hesitation, the siblings offered to retrace the route between the two buildings in search of the missing gift. With obvious relief, the fairy and elf accepted, but they urged the children to be quick.
Orion and Capella made a beeline for their parents. As they put on their hats and boots, they hurriedly explained the situation. Audrey and Patrick grabbed their coats and followed the kids out of the hall, ready to help on the important quest.
“Hurry up,” Capella urged as they headed outside. “We have to get back before Santa finishes handing out the last of the presents.”
“But if we go too fast, we might miss a clue,” Orion countered.
“You’re right, champ. We need to be quick but attentive,” Patrick said.
Halfway to the city hall garage, Orion raised a hand to signal his family to stop.
“That’s strange,” he said. “Do you hear that? It sounds like bells.”
“It’s coming from over there,” Capella exclaimed, immediately running toward the mysterious sound. “Look, there it is!”
The girl jumped up and down with excitement as her family ran to join her. “Don’t you see it?”
Hanging by its ribbon from a tree branch, the missing gift jingled as it swung gently in the breeze.
“You two make excellent detectives,” Audrey said with a smile as she reached up to retrieve the package. “Now, let’s hurry back before it’s too late.”
When the family returned to the community hall, they were out of breath but proud to have accomplished their mission. The twins bundled the present in one of their coats so they could discreetly return it to the pile of gifts — there were only three left!
“Phew! Just in time,” Peppy murmured.
“You saved the day,” the Star Fairy exclaimed.
Once all the gifts were handed out, the children of Snow Island prepared to head home — including one little boy who didn’t know that his new tambourine had almost been a gift for the squirrels instead of him.
Smiling from ear to ear, Orion and Capella wished everyone a happy holiday before rejoining their parents.
THE END
By Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard
Translated by Katya Teague
Snow Island: The Christmas ball
It was Snow Island’s 250th anniversary, and in celebration of the occasion, the city had decided to revive an old tradition. A Christmas ball would be held at the Winter Solstice Hotel, a unique and prestigious heritage building. Unlike the balls of old, however, kids would be invited. Better yet, to ensure the parents could enjoy the festivities for as long as they wanted, a few volunteers had organized a sleepover for the kids in the adjoining room.
Capella was so excited she could hardly sit still during dinner, which went on a little too long for her liking. As for Orion, he was quietly relishing the last few bites of his meal, eager to find out what was in store for dessert.
Just then, the waiters carried out a huge chocolate fountain and trays piled high with an assortment of fresh fruit, along with a stack of aprons for anyone worried about spilling on their fancy attire.
“Wonderful!” the twins exclaimed in unison.
As the guests finished eating, Mayor Isla thanked the event’s organizers and introduced the band that would soon kick off the next portion of the evening.
More than ready to get on the dance floor, Capella leaped to her feet. However, as the waiters continued to clear the tables, only a few of the musicians made their way to the stage, clearly taking their time.
“What do you think the others are doing?” Orion asked.
“I don’t know, but we’re going to find out,” his sister replied.
Without another thought, the twins stealthily snuck backstage into the dressing room where they found the rest of the orchestra looking distraught. Orion questioned one of the violinists and quickly learned that Naomi, the singer, would be making her first appearance in front of a large audience. She had stage fright and had locked herself in the bathroom.
“We’ll go talk to her,” Orion said.
“Good luck,” a saxophonist replied. “If she’s not out here in two minutes, we’re going on without her.”
Despite their words of encouragement, the singer refused to come out of the bathroom. Suddenly, Capella had a brilliant idea.
“We could sing with you to break the ice,” she suggested. “We’ve been rehearsing Jingle Bells at school, and several of our classmates are here.”
“Um… sure, I guess,” the young woman stammered. “So long as I’m not alone, I think I’ll be alright.”
Relieved, Orion and Capella hurried back to the ballroom and assembled a group of their friends while the orchestra finished taking their places. When it was their turn, the kids made their way on stage, standing on either side of the singer. Together, they delivered a performance that brought everyone in the crowd to their feet — and gave Naomi the encouragement she needed.
“Thank you so much,” she whispered to the twins before they headed off stage. “Now I know I can do it.”
The singing and dancing went on for hours, much to everyone’s delight. When the orchestra finally paused for a break, it was time for the youngest partygoers to head off to bed.
Although they were disappointed the night was coming to an end, Orion and Capella had thoroughly enjoyed the experience.
“I hope there’s a ball again next year,” Capella said, as she curled up in her sleeping bag.
“Mmm, me too,” her brother mumbled, already half asleep.
The next day, the Snow Island Gazette reported that the ball had been a huge hit. They praised Naomi’s talent and described her as “an incredible up-and-comer.” After such a successful event, there was no doubt that the Christmas ball would once again become a beloved tradition on Snow Island.
THE END
By Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard
Translated by Katya Teague
10 tips to help you study
If you have a big test coming up, here are 10 study tips that will help you learn the material.
1. Start studying at least two weeks before your exams
2. Schedule several short 45-minute study sessions instead of one long one
3. Plan your study sessions ahead of time
4. Choose to study during the times of day when you feel your best
5. Find a quiet, well-lit area where you can focus
6. Gather everything you need for your study session
7. Summarize the materials you learned in class
8. Carefully go over the suggested approaches to learning the material
9. Redo any challenging exercises or ones you may have skipped on your homework
10. Make sure you find the answers to any questions you encounter while studying
After a solid study session, consider doing something fun to reward yourself for your efforts.
Snow Island: The marvelous Christmas market
In the schoolyard of Snow Island Elementary, vendors at the annual Christmas market were getting ready to welcome their first visitors. Lively music filled the air and, as soon as the gates opened, a crowd of citizens wandered in looking for unique trinkets and gifts.
The twins, Orion and Capella, had looked forward to the event for weeks and arrived on time with their parents. They were eager to see what kinds of toys and decorations the local artisans had made, especially since they’d been given some spending money for the occasion.
“Look, Orion! There are Christmas ornaments over here,” Capella said. “They’re so beautiful, I want to buy them all!”
“Don’t you think we should look around before deciding what to buy?” her brother suggested. “If we spend all our money right away, we won’t be able to enjoy the rest of the market as much.”
“You’re right,” Capella admitted. “Let’s check out everything first.”
After examining the items at each of the stalls, the twins sat down on a bench to discuss.
“You know what, I think I’d rather get a wooden top instead of an ornament,” Capella admitted.
“My heart is set on that mobile solar system we saw,” Orion said.
Happy with their choices, the children headed back toward the vendors. Just then, they heard a loud sigh. Looking around, the twins were surprised to spot a lonely stall tucked away in the corner of the schoolyard. Behind the counter was Daisy Wilson, a woman in her 80s. Because she’d registered for the market at the last minute, the dismal spot was the only one available for her stall.
“Oh, we didn’t see you there,” Orion exclaimed.
“You’re the only two visitors I’ve had since the market opened,” the craftswoman said, sounding discouraged.
“Your slippers are gorgeous,” Capella said, admiring the wares on display. “Orion, let’s go tell others about Mrs. Wilson’s stall so they don’t miss out.”
Excited to share their discovery, the twins told several people about the “hidden stall” and it wasn’t long before word spread. Over the next few hours, the elderly woman sold many of her creations. She beamed with delight.
As the Christmas market drew to a close, Orion and Capella headed back to join their parents. Mrs. Wilson, however, walked as quickly as she could with her cane to catch up to them.
“To thank you for your help today, I would like to offer you a small gift,” she said.
“That’s not necessary,” the children replied, but they were curious to know what it was.
The craftswoman carefully removed two pairs of handmade slippers from her bag, which Orion and Capella were happy to accept.
“Thank you, Mrs. Wilson! And merry Christmas!”
Satisfied with their day, the twins and their parents returned home with happy hearts and their hands full of treasures.
THE END
By Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard
Translated by Katya Teague
Snow Island: The Christmas home decoration contest
Twins Orion and Capella, along with their parents, were busy putting the final touches on their home’s outdoor Christmas decorations. The family had worked very hard and was hoping to win first place in a contest organized as part of Snow Island’s 250th-anniversary celebration.
Handmade garlands, animal figurines, ice sculptures, and more adorned the house and yard. But the most unique element of their decor was the recreation of a starry night sky on the roof using white lights. They’d even arranged them to match the constellations.
Within the hour, the top reporter from the Snow Island Gazette, Gregory Slifer, would visit each of the participating homes to record a video for the contest’s website. The citizens of Snow Island would be able to watch the videos and vote for the decorated home they liked best. The grand prize was a trip to Santa’s Kingdom at the North Pole.
“Is it dark enough yet to turn on the lights?” Orion asked his parents.
“Yes! I can’t wait to see the house all lit up, and the trees and the fence,” Capella said, hopping up and down with excitement.
Audrey and Patrick smiled at each other and, with a knowing look, flipped the switch to turn on the thousands of glittering bulbs. The site was beautiful and spectacularly magical.
“Given everyone else’s decorations,” Capella whispered, glancing up and down the street, “I think we have an excellent chance of winning the contest.”
“Maybe,” her brother replied. “But we don’t know what the houses look like elsewhere in the city.”
“You’re right, but I can still dream,” the girl replied.
All of a sudden, there was a mighty BOOM! All the lights went out in a flash, leaving the street in near-total darkness. The adults quickly pulled out their smartphones to shed light on the situation.
“What was that noise?” Capella asked, eyes wide.
“I think a transformer blew because too many people turned on their Christmas lights at the same time,” Orion replied. “It’s probably the one on the corner. Let’s go check it out!”
As soon as they arrived, the family noticed that the transformer — or rather, what was left of it — was in a million pieces on the ground.
Thinking fast, Orion exclaimed: “Mom, call Snow Island Utilities and ask them to bring a transformer with three times the power as soon as possible!”
Without arguing, Audrey contacted the energy company and explained the situation. The operator, Paulo, was very understanding and quick to respond. Within 15 minutes, a team of experienced technicians arrived on the scene with the requested equipment. The women quickly installed the high-performance transformer, and soon the whole street was lit up with beautiful, twinkling lights once more — and just in time for the reporter’s arrival!
That night, hundreds of citizens across Snow Island admired the decorated properties, both in-person and online. In the end, the vote for best design was unanimous: it was Orion and Capella’s star-covered home!
THE END
By Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard
Translated by Katya Teague
